First Match: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Nevaeh & Jessica Havok vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz In A Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Rosemary and Nevaeh will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Nevaeh with a flurry of rollups. Rosemary clotheslines Nevaeh. Rosemary slams Nevaeh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Valkyrie follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Nevaeh with a knee lift. Nevaeh kicks the right knee of Valkyrie. Nevaeh with a Sliding Bulldog for a two count. Nevaeh applies a front face lock. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Two Body Avalanches. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a two count. Havok with a forearm smash. Valkyrie denies the irish whip. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Valkyrie delivers her combination offense. Valkyrie slams Havok’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie gets distracted by Hogan and Steelz. Havok kicks Valkyrie in the chest. Havok with a forearm smash. Steelz tags herself in. Steelz tells Havok to get out of the ring. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Valkyrie. Steelz tags in Hogan.

Hogan with The Wrap Around Dropkick for a two count. Hogan with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Hogan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hogan applies a front face lock. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Hogan. Valkyrie knocks Steelz off the apron. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Valkyrie creates distance with The Back Drop Driver. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Rosemary stops Hogan in her tracks. Rosemary dives Hogan back first into the turnbuckles. Rosemary with a forearm smash. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary slams Hogan’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosemary tags in Nevaeh. Nevaeh repeatedly stomps on Hogan’s chest. Nevaeh with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hogan reverses out of the irish whip from Nevaeh. Steelz kicks Nevaeh in the back. Hogan with a foream smash. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Steelz. Hogan and Steelz sends Nevaeh chest first into the turnbuckles. Steelz with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count.

Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Nevaeh. Nevaeh reverses out of the irish whip from Steelz. Steelz dives over Nevaeh. Nevaeh with a Face Slam. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok clotheslines Steelz. Havok scores the elbow knockdown. Havok drops Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick. Havok kicks Steelz in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok with a GutWrench Suplex. Rosemary tags herself in. Steelz sends Havok tumbling to the floor. Steelz side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Rosemary catches Steelz in mid-air. Rosemary with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Hogan talks smack to Rosemary. Valkyrie attacks Hogan from behind. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Hogan lands The Suicide Dive. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Standing Switch Exchange. Nevaeh goes for a German Suplex, but Valkyrie blocks it. Valkyrie dropkicks Nevaeh to the floor. Valkyrie wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block. Steelz teases a dive. Rosemary Spears Steelz. Rosemary connects with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary via Pinfall

– John E. Bravo is freaking out over the cost of the wedding. Fallah Bahh was “unable” to get the money from Hernandez. Johnny Swinger says that’s why Bahh is unfit to be the best man of this wedding. Swinger feels like he’s more than qualified to be the best man because he defeated Buddy Landel in Mid-Atlantic. Bahh and Steve starts bickering with each other. Bahh tells Steve that he’ll see him and his stupid monkey in the ring.

– If Rosemary can defeat Havok next week on IMPACT, then Havok will help assist the resurrection of Fathers James Mitchell. If Havok Wins, Rosemary will leave her alone and Fathers James Mitchell stays where he is.

Second Match: Fallah Bahh vs. Crazzy Steve

Steve wants to play a game of monkey see, monkey do. Will we have a dance off? Bahh with rapid fire sumo strikes. Steve side steps Bahh into the turnbuckles. Steve with a back chop. Steve tells Bahh to do the right thing. No, No, No! Bahh drops Steve with a Running Crossbody Block. Steve kicks Bahh in the face. Steve applies The Upside Down. Steve transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Bahh backs Steve into the turnbuckles. Bahh goes for The Body Avalanche, but Steve ducks out of the way. Steve denies The Samoan Drop. Steve rips off Bahh’s t-shirt. Bahh is holding the big wad of cash. Steve connects with the schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Crazzy Steve via Pinfall

– HEATH will be part of The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match At Bound For Glory. If either HEATH or Rhino Wins, HEATH will finally get his official IMPACT Wrestling Contract. If They Lose, They’ll Both Be Gone From IMPACT Wrestling.

Third Match: Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, Brian Myers, Cody Deaner, and Johnny Swinger vs. Alisha Edwards, HEATH, Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Hernandez In A 10-Person Tag Team Match With Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Implications

The Implications: The winning team will face each other in a Fatal Five Way Match next week on IMPACT. The winner of that match will earned the coveted 20th spot in The Call Your Shot Guantlet Match at Bound For Glory.

Johnny Swinger is playing mind games with Heath. Dashwood and Edwards will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood applies a side headlock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Edwards whips Dashwood across the ring. Dashwood holds onto the ropes. Edwards blocks a boot from Dashwood. Edwards sends Dashwood face first into the canvas. Edwards talks smack to Dashwood. Edwards goes for a Senton Splash, but Dashwood ducks out of the way. Dashwood with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Dashwood toys around with Edwards. Dashwood tags in Deaner. Deaner wants a high five from Edwards, but she doesn’t know which Deaner he is. Edwards tags in Hernandez. Deaner taunts Hernandez. Hernadez tags in Rhino. Deaner starts an ECW Chant. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deaner applies a side headlock. Rhino drops Deaner with a shoulder tackle. Dreamer and Jake are tagged in.

Jake marks out for Dreamer. Dreamer applies a side headlock. Jake whips Dreamer across the ring. Jake with a shoulder tackle. Jake goes for an elbow drop, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer with a straight right hand. Hernandez drives his knee into Dreamer’s back. Jake clotheslines Dreamer. Deaner is livid with Jake. Jake argues with Hernandez. Hernandez tags himself in. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Hernandez clotheslines Dreamer. Hernandez applies The Bear Hug. Dreamer starts biting the left ear of Hernandez. Hernandez clotheslines Dreamer. Hernandez clears the ring. Hernandez bodyslams Dreamer. Dreamer avoids The Running Splash. Hernandez with a misfired elbow drop. Dreamer tags in Myers. Dreamer launches Myers into the ring. Hernandez tags in Heath. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath with a Jumping Knee Strike. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath ducks a clothesline from Myers. Heath drops Myers with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Heath punches Deaner. Myers hits The FlatLiner. Swinger tags himself in. Dreamer pulls Myers out of the ring. Dreamer sucker punches Myers. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alisha Edwards, HEATH, Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Hernandez via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lee tugs on Rae’s hair. Lee backs Rae into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Lee rams her forearm across Rae’s face. Rae is pissed. Lee ducks a clothesline from Rae. Lee denies the side thrust kick. Rae with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Rae with a Running European Uppercut. Rae sweeps out the legs of Lee. Lee regroups on the outside. Rae is distracted by Purrazzo. Rae dodges The Big Boot. Rae with a Running Hurricanrana. Rae with a Spinning Back Kick. Rae follows that with The Running Boot for a two count. Lee side steps Rae into the turnbuckles. Rae launches Lee over the top rope. Lee with a forearm smash. Lee punches Rae in the back. Rae with a forearm smash. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee goes for a German Suplex, but Rae blocks it. Rae decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Rae goes for The Flying Hurricanrana, but Lee counters with The Apron PowerBomb.

Lee gloats. Rae gets back into the ring at the count of six. Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Lee repeatedly stomps on Rae’s chest. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee rams Rae’s face across the top rope. Lee with forearm shivers. Lee is mauling Rae in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Rae with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Rae with a double leg takedown. Lee grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lee sends Rae face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Lee is choking Rae with her boot. Lee tugs on Rae’s hair. Lee hits The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lee applies the single leg crab. Rae transitions into The Triangle Choke. Lee rolls Rae over for a two count. Lee with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Lee brings Rae to the corner. Rae kicks Lee in the face. Rae decks Lee wit ha back elbow smash. Rae dives over Lee. Rae with a Diving Clothesline. Rae scores the elbow knockdown. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Rae. Rae delivers The Kylie Special for a two count. Rae with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Lee connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee backs Rae into the ropes. Lee with forearm shivers. Lee goes for another PowerBomb, but Rae counter with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Rae ducks a clothesline from Lee. Rae drops Lee with The Ripcord Lariat. Purrazzo continues to run interference. Standing Switch Exchange. Rae rolls Lee over for a two count. Rae makes Lee tap out to Smile To The Finish. After the match, Purrazzo attacks Rae from behind. Forearm Exchange. Rae SuperKicks Purrazzo. Rae is raining down haymakers. Purrazzo retreats to the backstage area.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Pinfall

– The Rosemary/John E Bravo Wedding will take place on October 27th.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, The Good Brothers will battle The North. Plus, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan w/Ken Shamrock.

Eric Young, Rich Swann, and Scott D’Amore Segment

Eric Young: Cut it. 11 Days, 11 days till Bound For Glory, and this is what I have to deal with? This is what I have to wonder about as the world champion? I told you people, this is my world, now. Everything inside this world belongs to me and me alone. This is the power. And I’m not leaving this ring until I get answers. I want to hear someone tell me, Rich Swann quit. That’s it, i’m staying right here, let’s go.

– Scott D’Amore walks down to the ring.

Eric Young: Okay, it looks like it’s good news. It’s good news, boss man. Why don’t you come up here and give us the good news? You remember how to do this or do I need to hold the rope for you? Okay, boss man, you’re finally here. You’ve made me wait, long enough. So why don’t you tell the world what I already know. I gave Rich, the easy way. I showed him a path of least resistance and he didn’t want to take it, so I had to remind him of what i’m capable of. I had to show him who the one true power is here at IMPACT Wrestling. And if there’s anybody doubt in his mind, and your mind, you’re looking at it, buddy, you’re looking at the World Champion. So go ahead and tell the world what they already know, Rich Swann is a crippled, no good, quitter, and I’ve got the night off at Bound For Glory. Go ahead, Scott.

Scott D’Amore: Boy, you are really proud of yourself. I don’t know what happened to you, I don’t know where this came from, but I guess this is what we deal with now. So, yeah, I spoke to Rich Swann’s Orthopedic Surgeon. You’re so damn proud, aren’t you? And I know this probably doesn’t come as a shock to you or to anybody, but you did additional and substantial damage to Rich Swann’s ankle.

Eric Young: Additional and Substantial, big words. Let me explain to you what the boss man is trying to tell everybody. I hurt Rich Swann. He gave me no choice, so I showed him the way. In the end, that was out of kindness, because if he came out here, walked that isle, and stepped in this ring, don’t look away from me, you look at me when i’m addressing you. You work for me now, not the other way around. I’m needed to teach him a lesson, and I did that, so now, what you’re gonna do, i’m going to kindly let you finish your statement, and claim Rich Swann as unfit to compete at Bound For Glory, which was completely his fault, his own doing, and I spared him the embarrassment of what would happened if he went to Bound For Glory. Go ahead.

Scott D’Amore: Where did this come from? Where’s the guy from Florence, Ontario, that grew up dreaming, that was destined to hold this championship from the time I met you when you were a teenager, to the days in Team Canada, all up through the time you were getting crapped on in other places? A lot of people out there, they knew there was something inside you that was special. But somewhere along the line, you lost who you were or at least who the hell you were meant to be? So, you want an answer, i’m going to give you an answer. Additional and substantial damage, but his orthopedic surgeon says Rich Swann is a special kind of athlete and he’s still ahead of schedule. So, Mr. Eric Young, Mr. World Class Maniac, Mr. IMPACT World Champion, on October 24th at Bound For Glory, Rich Swan will be there, and he’ll be ready, and you’ll be defending that IMPACT World Championship against him. And I hope once and for all, he knocks some sense into you, and knocks that stupid smug look off your damn face.

– Eric Young starts choking D’Amore. Young shoves D’Amore into the turnbuckles. Young repeatedly stomps on D’Amore’s chest. Young with clubbing blows to D’Amore’s back. Young applies The Heel Hook. Rich Swann storms into the ring. Swann with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Swann ducks a clothesline from Young. Swann drops Young with The HandSpring Cutter. Young retreats to the backstage area. Swann poses with the IMPACT World Title to close the segment.

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020 Match Card

1.) Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IMPAC World Tag Team Championship

4.) Rohit Raju (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey In A Six-Way Scramble Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) EC3 vs. Moose In An Undisclosed Location

6.) Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

7.) Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock w/Sami Callihan

Fifth Match: Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin In A No Disqualification Match

Gallows starts things off with The Big Boot. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Fulton. Gallows uppercuts Fulton. Fulton delivers The Snake Eyes. Fulton clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Fulton is fired up. Gallows pulls Fulton out of the ring. Gallows tees off on Fulton. Fulton drives Gallows back first into the steel barricade. Fulton with a straight right hand. Fulton kicks Gallows in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows with a Chop/Uppercut Combination. Fulton rakes the eyes of Gallows. Gallows and Fulton are brawling on the stage. Fulton drives his knee into the midsection of Gallows. Both men were unable to make the referee’s ten count. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. During the commercial break, IMPACT officials have decided to restart this match. Fulton attacks Gallows with a wrench. Fulton wipes out the ringside personnel.

Gallows and Fulton are brawling around the ringside area. Fulton starts running his mouth. Gallows drives a chair into the midsection of Fulton. Gallows smashes Fulton with a Talk N Shop Beer Can. Gallows rolls Fulton back into the ring. Gallows delivers multiple chair shots. Gallows kicks Fulton in the ribs. Ace Austin is laid out on the ramp. Gallows ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fulton with The Big Boot in mid-air. Fulton is putting the boots to Gallows. Fulton attacks Gallows with the chair. Fulton starts choking Gallows with the crutch. Fulton repeatedly slams Gallows head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton wedged a chair in the corner. Gallows SuperKicks a chair into Fulton’s face. Gallows sends Fulton face first into the wedged chair. Gallows connects with The Gallows Pole through two chairs to pickup the victory.

Winner: Doc Gallows via Pinfall

