IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/20/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: HEATH vs. Rhino vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Cousin Jake vs. Hernandez In A Fatal Five Way Match. The Winner Will Enter The Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Number #20

Rhino wants Edwards to get out of the ring. Edwards was taken aback by that comment. Edwards shoves Rhino. Edwards wants the smoke. Hernandez puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Hernandez pats Edwards on her forehead. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Jake. Heath repeatedly stomps on Jake’s chest. Heath with a straight right hand. Rhino blasts Hernandez with a knife edge chop. Jake with forearm shivers. Edwards applies The Sleeper Hold. Jake with a running forearm smash. Jake kicks Heath in the gut. Jake with a forearm smash. Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Jake. Heath drops Jake with a Leg Lariat. Rhino rolls Hernandez back into the ring. Hernandez with clubbing blows to Rhino’s back. Rhino with two haymakers. Rhino follows that with a knife edge chop. Hernandez kicks Rhino in the gut. Hernandez whips Rhino across the ring. Rhino drops Hernandez with a shoulder tackle. Edwards hooks the inside leg for a two count. Rhino dumps Hernandez out of the ring.

Rhino slams Hernandez head on the ring apron. Jake punches Heath in the back. Edwards with a Flying Crossbody Block. Jake trips Edwards from the outside. Jake pulls Edwards out of the ring. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino rolls Hernandez back into the ring. Heath ducks a clothesline from Jake. Heath with clubbing blows to Jake’s back. Jake slams Heath’s head on the apron. Jake attacks Rhino from behind. Jake with a forearm smash. Jake and Hernandez repeatedly stomps on Rhino’s chest. Jake is choking Rhino with his boot. Jake and Hernandez continues to double team Rhino. Hernandez lands The Stinger Splash. Heath tees off on Hernandez. Heath whips Hernandez across the ring. Hernandez kicks Heath in the chest. Hernandez clotheslines Heath over the top rope. Edwards stops Hernandez in his tracks. Hernandez kicks Edwards in the gut. Hernandez goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Jake gets in the way. Heath pulls Jake out of the ring. Edwards slaps Hernandez in the face. Rhino inadvertently lays out Edwards with The GORE. Hernandez connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hernandez via Pinfall

– Video Package on the EC3/Moose Rivalry.

– John E. Bravo is upset because the Wrestle House Crew didn’t find a proper altar for the wedding rehearsal. Taya Valkyrie arrived and was confused why he was being so mean, saying she wouldn’t treat him that way. Bravo said he’s stressed out and he doesn’t know if the wedding will go to plan.

– Video Package for the upcoming Deonna Purrazzo/Kylie Rae IMPACT Knockouts Championship At Bound For Glory.

Second Match: Rosemary vs. Jessica Havok. If Rosemary Wins, Jessica Havok Will Resurrect Father James Mitchell

Huge standoff after the bell rings. Havok tightly squeezes the right hand of Rosemary. Rosemary breaks the grip. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Havok drops Rosemary with a body block. Havok repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Havok goes for a Leg Drop, but Rosemary ducks out of the way. Rosemary rolls Havok over for a two count. Havok with a BackBreaker/Clothesline Combination for a two count.

Rosemary fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Havok with clubbing elbow smashes. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Havok. Rosemary drops Havok with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Rosemary applies a guillotine choke. Havok with a Release Back Drop Driver. Havok with a Running Boot. Rosemary side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Rosemary with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Havok with forearm shivers. Rosemary connects with Two Spears to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

– Video Package for the upcoming Motor City Machine Guns/The Good Brothers/The North/Ace Austin & Madman Fulton IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match At Bound For Glory.

Third Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan w/Ken Shamrock

Edwards starts things off with a Running Boot. Callihan applies a side headlock. Edwards whips Callihan across the ring. Callihan drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Edwards drops down on the canvas. Edwards decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Edwards slides under Callihan. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards goes for an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Callihan blocks it. Callihan rakes the eyes of Edwards. Edwards dumps Callihan out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards rakes the eyes of Callihan. Edwards rolls Callihan back into the ring. Callihan avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Callihan with an Exploder Suplex on the ramp. Callihan with a blistering chop. Callihan rolls Edwards back into the ring. Callihan toys around with Edwards. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Callihan continues to rake the eye of Edwards. Callihan drills Edwards with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Callihan is choking Edwards with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan whips Edwards into the turnbuckles. Callihan slaps Edwards in the face. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Callihan backs Edward into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Palm Strike Exchange. Callihan goes back to raking the eyes of Edwards. Callihan with the irish whip. Edwards clotheslines Callihan. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Callihan reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards side steps Callihan into the turnbuckles. Callihan kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Edwards with clubbing blows to Callihan’s back. Callihan negates The Tiger Driver. Callihan nails Edwards with The Pump Kick. Edwards with a forearm smash. Callihan with an Inside Out Lariat. Callihan follows that with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. HeadButt Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Callihan rakes the eyes of Edwards. Edwards with a Running Boot. Callihan thrust kicks the midsection of Edwards. Callihan with a knee lift. Edwards denies The Pump Kick. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Edwards sets up for The Boston Knee Party. Callihan stops Edwards in his tracks. Callihan uses his cellphone to turn the lights out. Edwards is distracted by Ken Shamrock. Callihan rolls Edwards over to pickup the victory. After the match, Edwards attacks Callihan from behind. Edwards repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Shamrock with a forearm smash. Shamrock plants Edwards with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Shamrock applies The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rohit Raju, Chris Bey, and Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, and TJ Perkins In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Raju and Mack will start things off. Raju taunts Perkins. Bey and Perkins are tagged in Raju runs away from Perkins. Bey attacks Perkins from behind. Bey repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey uppercuts Perkins. Bey whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins slides under Bey. Perkins with a Hurricanrana. Perkins tags in Mack. Mack drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey leapfrogs over Mack. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack bodyslams Bey. Mack follows that with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Mack rocks Bey with a forearm smash. Mack slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mack tags in Perkins.

Perkins slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins kicks Bey in the gut. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins goes for a HeadScissors Takeover, but Raju gets in the way. Bey kicks Perkins in the chest. Bey tags in Grace. Grace with clubbing lariats. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grace slams Perkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tags in Bey. Grace with a shoulder block. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Simultaneous tag to Raju. Perkins dropkicks Raju in mid-air. Grace goes for The Vader Bomb, but Perkins ducks out of the way. Perkins dives over Bey. Perkins creates distance with The Tornado DDT. Perkins tags in Miguel.

Miguel with two clotheslines. Short-Arm Reversal by Raju. Bob and Weave Display. Miguel dropkicks the left knee of Raju. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Pier six brawl ensues. Bey dumps Mack out of the ring. Perkins with a Spinning Heel Kick. Bey with a Discus Lariat. Mack responds with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Miguel with a Back Heel Kick/NeckBreaker Combination. Raju connects with The Flying Knee Strike. Bey with the lateral press for a two count. Raju tags himself in. Bey drops Miguel with The SpringBoard Cutter. Raju hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ray and Bey starts arguing with each other. Raju punches Bey in the face. Bey responds with a SpringBoard Cutter. Miguel SuperKicks Bey. Miguel proceeds to pickup the victory.

Winner: Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, and TJ Perkins via Pinfall

Rich Swann & Eric Young Segment

Gia Miller: Eric, two weeks ago, you attacked Rich Swann during his physical therapy. One week ago, you attacked Scott D’Amore on national television. You’ve been showing a level of violence that IMPACT Wrestling has never seen before. With all this being said, what are your plans for Bound For Glory?

Eric Young: None of this was my plan, this is self inflicted. I’ve warned them. I tried to give Rich the easy road. I showed him a path to avoid me. I gave a path to Scott D’Amore to avoid me, stay out of my business. I’ve been warning people this over and over again. The problem is, no one seems to be learning, that’s the problem, i’m not the problem. I did not create this. I set my plan in motion. I started working towards a specific goal and I set boundaries. People want to break those boundaries, that’s fine, but they’re gonna have to deal with the ramifications of their choices, just like i’ve been dealing with the ramifications of my choices, my whole career.

I’ve taken control of my life. I’ve taken control of my career. This was always going to happen, one way or the other. Rich Swann learned the hard way. Scott D’Amore learned the hard way. The bodies will continue to pile up if people get in my way. Stick your nose in my business, this is what happens. I don’t know why this is so hard to understand. And come Bound For Glory, it’s going to be more of the same. Now, i’m angry. Now, i’m upset. Now, i’m vindictive. Now, I have a purpose, I have a target. I know what has to be done to Rich Swann. Rich Swann, I told you, I warned you, from here on out, my actions are your responsibility.

– Rich Swann attacks Eric Young to close the segment.

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020 Match Card

1.) Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IMPAC World Tag Team Championship

4.) Rohit Raju (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey In A Six-Way Scramble Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) EC3 vs. Moose In An Undisclosed Location

6.) Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match (Acey Romero, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Cody Deaner, Jessica Havok, HEATH, Hernandez, Larry D, Rhino, Taya Valkyrie, Tommy Dreamer, and TBD)

7.) Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock w/Sami Callihan

Fifth Match: The Good Brothers vs. The North

Karl Anderson and Ethan Page will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson kicks Page in the gut. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson dumps Page out of the ring. Gallows uppercuts Alexander. The North regroups on the outside. Good Brothers have complete control of the match. Gallows stomps on Alexander’s chest. Gallows drives Alexander face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Alexander. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Gallows kicks Alexander in the gut. Anderson with a Running Boot for a two count. Anderson slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson uppercuts Alexander. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Alexander in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with a running elbow drop for a two count. Gallows HeadButts Alexander. Gallows with a forearm smash. Gallows tells Page to shut up. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Anderson repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Alexander backs Anderson into the ropes. Page decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. The North are double teaming Anderson. The referee admonishes Page. Alexander puts his knee on the back of Anderson’s neck. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander tags in Page. Page delivers a gut punch. Page with a straight right hand. Page taunts Gallows. The North is mauling Anderson in the corner. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander with a knee lift. Alexander punches Anderson in the back. Anderson unloads two knife edge chops. Anderson kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander with clubbing shoulder blocks. Alexander applies a half nelson lock Anderson with three sharp elbow strikes. Alexander tags in Page. Alexander with a Full Nelson BackBreaker.

Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Page applies a rear chin lock. Page with a knee lift. Page sends Anderson to the corner. Page tags in Alexander. Page repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with elbows into the midsection of Alexander. Alexander punches Anderson in the back. Anderson kicks Alexander in the face. Anderson creates distance with The SpineBuster. Gallows and Page are tagged in. Gallows with two clotheslines. Gallows knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Gallows scores the elbow knockdown. Gallows uppercuts Alexander. Gallows with a leaping back elbow smash. Gallows drops Page with The Big Boot. Gallows tags in Anderson. Alexander negates The Magic Killer. A pier six brawl ensues which causes the referee to call off the match. After the match, The Motor City Machine Guns, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton joins the fray. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Anderson connects with The Cutter. The Good Brothers plants Sabin with The Magic Killer.

Match Result: No-Contest

