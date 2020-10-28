IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/27/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

Swann ducks a clothesline from Young. Swann unloads three knife edge chops. Swann with the irish whip. Young shoves Swann off the middle rope. Young goes for a Flying Splash, but Swann ducks out of the way. Swann with a Diving Clothesline. Swann with Three Spinning Back Kicks. Swann follows that with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Swann SuperKicks Young.

Swann hits The Rolling Thunder for a two count. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Young PowerBombs Swann for a two count. Young is displaying his frustration. Young with a straight right hand. Young talks smack to Swann. Young with the irish whip. Swann dives over Young. Swann drops Young with The Spinning Hook Kick. Swann ducks a clothesline from Young. Swann connects with The HandSpring Cutter. Swann lands The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann via Pinfall

-The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament will start in three weeks.

Second Match: Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer In A Hardcore Halloween Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Myers with two haymakers. Dreamer launches Myers over the top rope. Dreamer with a straight right hand. Dreamer with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp. Dreamer wraps a baseball jersey around Myers neck. Myers rocks Dreamer with a forearm smash. Myers slams Dreamer’s head on the ring apron and the steel ring steps. Dreamer hits Myers with a walker. Dreamer rolls a garbage can into the ring. Dreamer with a haymaker. Dreamer slams Myers head on the apron. Dreamer rolls Myers back into the ring. Dreamer delivers a ring bell shot. Myers with a gut punch. Myers punches Dreamer in the back. Myers dumps Dreamer crotch first on the steel barricade. Myers whips Dreamer with the garbage can for a two count. Dreamer with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Myers hits Dreamer in mid-air with a caution sign.

Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Myers is choking Dreamer with his boot. Myers stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Myers catapults Dreamer throat first into the kendo stick. Myers uses the middle rope as a weapon. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Myers starts spitting apples into Dreamer’s face. Myers stomps on Dreamer’s face. Myers drives a steel chair into the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer with three haymakers. Myers sweeps out the legs of Dreamer. Myers stands on Dreamer’s face. Myers talks smack to Dreamer. Myers starts choking Dreamer with the chair. Myers with a big chair shot. Myers with a fist drop.

Myers applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer responds with The Bionic Elbow. Myers decks Dreamer with a back elbow smash. Dreamer hits The Cutter for a two count. Dreamer attacks Myers with a street sign. Dreamer spills candy corn and thumbtacks on the canvas. Myers has Dreamer perched on the top turnbuckle. Myers with a thumb to the eye. Myers with two haymakers. Myers goes for The SuperPlex, but Dreamer blocks it. Dreamer starts biting Myers forehead. Dreamer sends Myers crashing into the candy corn/thumbtacks for a two count. Dreamer rolls a table into the ring. Myers clotheslines Dreamer. Myers breaks a kendo stick in half. Myers says that he’s going to end Dreamer’s career. Swoggle attacks Myers with barbecue tongs. Dreamer connects with The Death Valley Driver through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tommy Dreamer via Pinfall

– Rhino plans to use the Call Your Shot trophy to challenge for IMPACT World Tag Team Titles once HEATH recovers from injury.

– IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021 PPV will take place on January 16th.

– Hernandez is looking to get his big wad of cash back. Reno Scum attacks Fallah Bahh in the backstage area.

Third Match: The Rascalz vs. XXXL

The Rascalz attacks XXXL before the bell rings. Two Stereo SuperKicks. Xavier lands The Suicide Dive. Wentz ducks a clothesline from Romero. Wentz goes for a HandSpring Cutter, but Romero counters with The Samoan Drop. Romero uppercuts Wentz. Romero tags in Larry D. Larry with two gut punches. Larry with clubbing shoulder blocks. Larry stomps on the left hand of Wentz. Larry applies the cravate. Larry punches Wentz in the face. Larry tags in Romero. Larry applies a double wrist lock. Romero kicks Wentz in the ribs. Romero sends Wentz face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Wentz unloads two chops. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Wentz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero stops Wentz in his tracks. Romero with a Seated Senton. Romero taunts Xavier. Romero HeadButts Wentz. Romero tags in Larry. Larry with another gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Larry SuperKicks Wentz for a two count. Larry with two short-arm clotheslines. Larry PowerSlams Wentz for a two count.

Larry maintains wrist control. Larry tags in Romero. Romero kicks Wentz in the gut. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero with the irish whip. Wentz kicks Romero in the face. Wentz creates distance with a Jumping Knee Strike. Xavier and Larry are tagged in. Xavier slides under Larry. Xavier kicks Larry in the face. Xavier with a Running European Uppercut. Xavier SuperKicks Larry. Xavier with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Xavier follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Wentz drops Larry with a HandSpring Knee Strike. Romero responds with a Running Crossbody Block. Xavier with a Double Back Flip Kick. Xavier kicks the left hamstring of Larry. Larry rocks Xavier with a forearm smash. Larry with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Larry stomps on Xavier’s chest. Larry ascends to the top turnbuckle. Wentz with a Flying Forearm Smash. The Rascalz goes for The Double SuperPlex, but Romero gets in the way. Romero uppercuts Wentz in mid-air. Xavier dives over Romero. Romero hits The Uranage Slam. Larry connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: XXXL via Pinfall

Deonna Purrazzo, Su Yung, Scott D’Amore, and RD Evans Segment

Scott D’Amore: Well, as it seems far too often to be the case, coming out of Bound For Glory, it appears that there’s a little bit of controversy, this time it’s with the Knockouts Championship. And this had led Deonna Purrazzo, exercising her right to retain a lawyer. Pardon me, a barrister. And this had lead to Mr. Evans, Barrister at Law, to puff out his chest, to make a lot of threats, and to bring legal action and harm to IMPACT Wrestling. So in these situations, we try to take things very seriously.

So I’ve sat down with the management team, we’ve reviewed all the pertinent facts, all the circumstances, and the fact that Mr. Evans client stood in this ring and threw out a completely open challenge, challenging anybody to come out to face her, and seemed pretty confident about it. And despite Mr. Evans strong threats, that the title must be returned to Deonna Purrazzo or he’s gonna hold up IMPACT Wrestling in court. After reviewing everything, and careful consideration being given, the fact remains, Su Yung is the rightful IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

– Deonna Purrazzo walks down to the ring with Kimber Lee and RD Evans.

RD Evans: Mr. D’Amore, if everything i’ve heard about you is true, you’re a man who’s made a lot of mistakes in your life, but this, this one takes the cake. Because let’s be honest about what happened at Bound For Glory, the part that you so conveniently omitted. The only reason Su Yung came to this ring and challenged for the Knockouts Championship, is because something happened to Kylie Rae, something very likely at the hands of her supposed best friend, Su Yung. And, look, if this is the kind of behavior that you want to reward, if this is kind of activity that you want to endorse, that’s your choice, but then it’s our choice, it’s my clients choice to take this to court, however long that may take.

And, look, at the end of it all, you may turn to be right, Mr. D’Amore. You may very well win the case. But how long is that going to take? And how much is that going cost? How deep are your pockets? Are you really ready to invest the time and money it would take to litigate this, when you could end all of this, right now, by doing the right thing, stripping Su Yung of the Knockouts Championship, and recognizing the reality, that the Knockouts Champion is standing before you, right now, Ms. Deonna Purrazzo.

Scott D’Amore: Well, you make a very compelling case. But, first and foremost, string bean, back off before I slap those teeth out of your mouth, and there’s a lot of them. So, look, I like a good threat, and we love a good lawsuit around IMPACT Wrestling. And if this is the way that you want to play it, I mean, hey, slow roll it. I mean, damnit, Ms. Purrazzo deserves to be represented, properly. Ms. Purrazzo deserves to have her rights, upheld. Ms. Purrazzo deserves her day in court, those courts that are shut down right now, not taking a lot of new cases, punting things. The fact is, being proved right is important, whether it takes one year, two years, three years, four years, five years. Whether it takes all the money you have, and all the money we have, damnit, you’ll get your day in court, and I love that smug look on you face.

He’ll be happy to bill you as long as you want. Or Deonna, you could be what you’re meant to be, and that’s not litigating in court, you’re supposed to be a competitor, you’re supposed to be The Vitruosa, you’re supposed to be the best. So, it’s your choice, four, five, six years in court, injunctions, appeals. By the way, an injunction holds the status quo, which means Su Yung is the champion, and you could tell her that I’m right on that until we get to that final day. And the fact is, go through that all, or step up and own what you’re supposed to be, what you claim to be, and you can have the rematch that is actually entitled to you, contractually and you can have that right here next week. So, five, six, seven years, whatever in the future, maybe the decision gets overturned or slap him aside, do what you do best, and go out there and prove that you should be the Knockouts Champion, right here in an IMPACT ring. So, it’s totally up to you.

RD Evans: Excuse me, I think I should consult with my client for a moment. Mr. D’Amore, after much consultation, my client agrees to your terms.

– Su Yung attacks Kimber Lee and RD Evans. Yung spits red mist into D’Amore’s face. Purrazzo kicks Yung in the gut. Yung applies The Mandible Claw to close the segment.

– The Good Brothers gets into a backstage brawl with The North

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the Rohit Raju/Willie Mack IMPACT X-Division Championship Match From The Victory Road 2020 PPV.

– Rohit Raju throws himself a one man party.

– John E. Bravo says that Fallah Bahh is dead to him.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards will battle Eric Young & Sami Callihan.

Fourth Match: Jordynne Grace & Alisha Edwards vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

Grace and Steelz will start things off. Steelz signals for the test of strength. Grace has the obvious strength advantage. Steelz kicks the left hamstring of Grace. Steelz with forearm shivers. Grace with two shoulder tackles. Steelz regroups on the outside. Edwards rolls Steelz back into the ring. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan talks smack to Edwards. Grace tags in Edwards. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Edwards with a Lou Thez Press. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards blocks a boot from Hogan. Edwards sends Hogan face first into the canvas. Edwards with The Senton Splash for a two count. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards blasts Hogan with a knife edge chop. Edwards tells Steelz to shut up. Hogan side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Hogan kicks Edwards in the ribs. Hogan whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards kicks Hogan in the chest. Edwards with a Running Clothesline.

Edwards drags Hogan to the corner. Edwards tags in Grace. The referee is distracted by Steelz. Grace bodyslams Hogan. Assisted Splash. Grace goes into the cover, but the referee didn’t her see get tagged in. Hogan SuperKicks Edwards. Hogan pie faces Edwards. Hogan and Steelz have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hogan applies a front face lock. Steelz tags herself in. Steelz punches Edwards in the ribs. Steelz slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a Running Forearm Smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan delivers The Wrap Around Boot for a two count. Hogan drives Edwards face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan is choking Edwards with her boot. Hogan kicks Edwards in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Edwards in the back. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with elbows into the midsection of Hogan. Hogan punches Edwards in the back. Edwards with The FlatLiner for a one count. Hogan with rapid fire strikes. Hogan brings Edwards to the corner. Hogan tags in Steelz.

Steelz repeatedly stomps Edwards chest. Steelz tells Grace to stay in her corner. Edwards kicks Steelz in the face. Edwards decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Edwards with forearm shivers. Steelz hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with elbows into the midsection of Steelz. Steelz punches Edwards in the back. Hogan and Steelz goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Edwards is displaying her fighting spirit. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Edwards shoves Steelz into Hogan. Edwards creates distance with The Running Bulldog. Edwards tags in Grace. Grace with two clotheslines. Grace with two elbow knockdowns. Grace bodyslams Steelz on top of Hogan for a two count. Grace slams Steelz head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Grace with a ShotGun Meteora. Grace with a Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace dumps Hogan out of the ring. Grace tags in Edwards. Grace slaps Steelz in the chest. Grace with the irish whip. Steelz kicks Edwards in the face. Steelz decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Steelz with forearm shivers. Steelz side steps Edwards into Grace. Hogan pulls Grace out of the ring. Steelz connects with the schoolgirl rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

The Rosemary & John E Bravo Wedding

Officiant: Father James Mitchell

Bridesmaids: (Taya Valkyrie and Alisha Edwards)

Groomsmen: (Fallah Bahh, Johnny Swinger, Swoggle, Crazzy Steve and The Deaners)

Father James Mitchell: Barely beloved, brothers, sisters, friends of the revolution, his eminence the pope, we are gathered here today to join two wretched souls in unholy matrimony. The virginal, John E. Bravo, and that pernicious darks trumpet of the hives, Rosemary. Now, as is customary, before we move forward, I must ask, if there is anyone who feels that these vows should not go forward, please, speak now or forever hold your peace. Well, you dodged that trope. Okay. Now, both of these tortured souls have decided that they would like to recite their own wedding vows. So, without any further abuse from me, John E. Bravo, express yourself.

John E. Bravo: Rosemary, you’re creepy and you’re kooky. You are mysterious and spooky. You’re all together, ooky and you’re my little gargoyle. What that means for you and I, is that you and I are destined to be together, forever. And nobody, and I mean nobody is going to ruin this day for me.

Father James Mitchell: Well, I’ll be damned, okay, moving forward. Rosemary, please recite your vow of eternal love.

Rosemary: Bravo, from the moment we caught the scent of you extra, extra virginal blood flowing through your veins, we knew that the shadow sent you to us. And now, the rains, we bore the halls, and no one left to hear. Now, the rains, we bore his holes without a soul to hear. And no mortal from this realm or the next can stop us from getting what we want.

Father James Mitchell: So far, so good. All right, I would like to now call over the ring imp, please, ring imp. Thank you sir. We will now engage in the trading of the rings. All right, please place your rings on one another’s hands, i’m not exactly sure how you can do that, Rosemary, but there we go. Look how nervous you are, that’s so cute. Do you John E. Bravo take Rosemary to be your lawfully wedded wife, to have and to hold, forever forsaking all others?

John E. Bravo: Absolutely, I do.

Father James Mitchell: And do you Rosemary take the virginal John E. Bravo to be your lawfully wedded husband, to have and to hold, forsaking all others?

Rosemary: We do.

Father James Mitchell: Well, then. And now, by the power vested in me by our dark father blow, I now pronounce you man and wife, you may now kiss the demon.

– The lights go out before the first kiss took place. A gun shot rings through the Skyway Studios. John E. Bravo has been shot as the show closed.

