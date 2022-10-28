IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/27/22

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels In A First Round Match In The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Miguel applies a hammerlock. Arm-Drag Exchange. Miguel dumps Angels out of the ring. Angels sweeps out the legs of Miguel. Angels with a slingshot cradle for a one count. Miguel rolls Angels over for a two count. Miguel decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Angels knocks Miguel off the top rope. Angels with a chop/forearm combination. Miguel answers with heavy bodyshots. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel dives over Angels. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Angels. Angels dropkicks Miguel to the floor. Angels stomps on Miguel’s chest. Angels rolls Miguel back into the ring. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel sends Angels to the corner.

Angels dives over Miguel. Angels ducks under two clotheslines from Miguel. Angels with a Reverse SlingBlade for a two count. Angels walks Miguel into the ropes. Angels with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Angels goes for a Half Nelson Slam, but Miguel counters with a deep arm-drag. Angels with a knife edge chop. Miguel answers with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Miguel decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Angels in the face. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Miguel with a Double Foot Stomp. Miguel with a Corner Meteora. Miguel follows that with a Running Meteora for a two count. Angels avoids The Flying Meteora. Miguel kicks Angels in the face. Angels takes out the legs of Miguel.

Angels with a Running Dropkick. Angels drops Miguel with The DDT. Angels talks smack to Miguel. Angels puts Miguel back on the top turnbuckle. Angels with a southpaw haymaker. Miguel attacks the midsection of Angels. Miguel drills Angels with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel with a Tiger Feint Kick. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Angels clings onto the middle rope. Angels decks Miguel with a back elbow smash. Angels ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Angels with The La Mistica. Miguel rolls Angels over for a two count. Angels blocks The Scorpion Kick. Angels with The Half & Half Suplex. Angels lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Miguel dodges The Discus Lariat. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel plants Angels with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Second Match: Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans vs. Rachelle Riveter

Steelz drops Riveter with a Running Boot. Steelz hits The Cutter. Steelz asks for a microphone. Steelz vents about having to fight lower-level competition. Steelz says that it’s feeding time. Evans levels Riveter with a Lariat which forces the disqualification. After the match, Steelz tells Evans to give Riveter the main course. Evans PowerBombs Riveter.

Winner: Rachelle Riveter via Disqualification

Third Match: Chris Bey w/Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer w/Bully Ray

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dreamer brings Bey down to the mat. Dreamer applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies an arm-bar. Dreamer with the headscissors escape. Misfired Clotheslines. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dreamer drop steps into a side headlock. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey blocks The Hip Toss. Bey ducks a clothesline from Dreamer. Dreamer avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey and Dreamer continues to shove each other. The referee tells Bully and Austin to get off the ring apron. Test Of Strength. Bey with clubbing hamstring kicks. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Dreamer. Bey with a straight right hand. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey ducks a clothesline from Dreamer. Dreamer catches Bey in mid-air. Dreamer with The Fallaway Slam. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Dreamer’s back. Bey sweeps out the legs of Dreamer. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Too Sweet Chops.

Dreamer side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Dreamer with three overhand chops. Dreamer with the irish whip. Bey sends Dreamer shoulder first into the steel ring post. Bey with a Leaping Arm-Breaker. Dreamer denies The Art Of Finesse. Bey blocks a Cutter from Dreamer. Bey drops Dreamer with The DDT for a two count. Dreamer blocks The SuperKick. Dreamer hits The Cutter for a two count. Bey SuperKicks Dreamer in mid-air for a two count. Dreamer has Bey perched on the top turnbuckle. Dreamer with The SuperPlex. Moose makes his way down to the ring. Moose has bone to pick with Bully accusing him for attacking Austin last week. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dreamer unloads a flurry of jabs. Bey denies The Bionic Elbow. Moose trips Bey from the outside. Bey blames Bully for tripping him. Dreamer rolls Bey over for a two count. Tip Up by Dreamer. Bey negates The Spicolli Driver. Bey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona w/Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley w/Chris Sabin

Cardona attacks Shelley before the bell rings. Cardona repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. The referee checks on Shelley in the corner. The referee calls for the bell. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona dumps Shelley out of the ring. Shelley dodges The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Shelley with a chop/apron slam combination. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley follows that with a Top Rope Stunner. Shelley with a Slingshot Splash for a two count. Shelley stomps on the right hand of Cardona. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley is lighting up Cardona’s chest. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Myers pulls Shelley out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona tells Sabin to back up. Cardona repeatedly slams Shelley’s head on the apron. Cardona rolls Shelley back into the ring. Cardona puts his knee on the back of Shelley’s neck. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Cardona with clubbing crossfaces. Cardona is mauling Shelley in the corner.

Cardona with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Cardona applies a rear chin lock. Shelley repeatedly kicks the midsection of Cardona. Cardona scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Cardona HeadButts Shelley. Cardona with forearm shivers. Shelley avoids The Reboot. Shelley with a Turnbuckle Flatliner. Forearm Exchange. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley with a flying forearm smash. The referee gets distracted by Myers. Shelley side steps Cardona into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley drops Cardona with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Sabin runs after Myers. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Myers. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Myers.

Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Cardona rakes the eyes of Shelley. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence for a two count. Shelley intercepts the Digital Media Title. The referee snatches the title away from Shelley. Cardona rolls Shelley over for a two count. Myers continues to run interference. Shelley delivers the low blow. Shelley with a DDT on the Digital Media Title for a two count. The referee finally throws the belt out of the ring. Shelley with a knee lift. Cardona denies The Shell Shock, Myers pulls Cardona out of the ring. Sabin blasts Myers with The PK. Cardona yanks Sabin off the apron. Shelley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Shelley rolls Cardona back into the ring. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Shelley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Myers clocks Shelley with the belt shot behind the referee’s back. Cardona rolls Shelley over to pickup the victory. After the match, The Major Players gangs up on The Machine Guns. HEATH and Rhino storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh w/Mahabali Shera

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hendry applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Hendry pats Singh on the forehead. Hendry with a running shoulder tackle. Hendry with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Short-Arm Reversal by Singh. Singh decks Hendry with a back elbow smash. Singh talks smack to Hendry. Hendry catches Singh in mid-air. Hendry sends Singh chest first into the canvas. Singh drives his knee into the midsection of Hendry. Singh with a knee lift. Singh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hendry rises back on his feet. Hendry clotheslines Singh. Hendry connects with The Standing Ovation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Taylor Wilde vs. VXT & Gisele Shaw In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mickie James and Chelsea Green will start things off. Green avoids the collar and elbow tie up. Green tags in Shaw. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Shaw whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie drops Shaw with a shoulder tackle. Shaw drops down on the canvas. Mickie cartwheels over Shaw. Mickie dropkicks Shaw for a one count. Mickie applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo and Wilde are tagged in. Test Of Strength. Wilde with a Monkey Flip. Wilde applies a side headlock. Purrazzo transitions into a wrist lock. Wilde breaks the grip. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Wilde with a deep arm-drag. Wilde with a running elbow smash. Wilde tags in Grace. Grace with three corner clotheslines for a one count. Grace drives Purrazzo back first into the turnbuckles. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wilde tags herself in. Wilde applies a wrist lock. Wilde slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Wilde with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Purrazzo tags in Green.

Wilde ducks a clothesline from Green. Wilde with three arm-drags. Wilde dropkicks Green for a two count. Green rakes the eyes of Wilde. Green tags in Purrazzo. Wilde whips Purrazzo across the ring. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Wilde and Purrazzo are trading back and forth shots. Wilde kicks out the legs of Purrazzo. Wilde with The PK for a two count. Purrazzo nails Wilde with a double throat thrust. Purrazzo tags in Green. Short-Arm Reversal by Wilde. Wilde applies a side headlock. Wilde with a Headlock/Headscissors Takeover Combination. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues in the center of the ring. Team Grace has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Grace repeatedly stomps on Green’s back. Grace applies a front face lock. Grace tags in Wilde.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Wilde applies a front face lock. Wilde goes for a Bodyslam, but Green lands back on her feet. Purrazzo rocks Wilde with a forearm smash. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Green transitions into a ground and pound attack. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazo kicks Wilde in the gut. Purrazzo with a chop/forearm combination. Purrazzo slams Wilde’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Purrazzo tags in Shaw. Shaw with a forearm shot across the back of Wilde. Shaw with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shaw follows that with The Pump Kick for a two count. Wilde with heavy bodyshots. Wilde decks Shaw with a JawBreaker. Wilde tags in Mickie. Mickie with two clotheslines. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Mickie with a flying forearm smash. Mickie knocks Purrazzo off the ring apron.

Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo trips Mickie from the outside. Shaw SuperKicks Mickie for a two count. Shaw hooks the outside leg for a two count. Shaw transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shaw slams Mickie’s head on VXT’s boots. Shaw tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Mickie’s chest. VXT and Shaw are mauling Mickie in the corner. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green rolls Mickie over for a two count. Green slams Mickie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Green tags in Shaw. Shaw with Three Running Uppercuts for a two count. Purrazzo kicks Mickie in the face. Shaw is choking Mickie with her boot. Shaw with a crossface for a one count. Shaw applies a rear chin lock. Mickie with elbows into the midsection of Shaw. Shaw pulls Mickie down to the mat for a two count. Shaw goes into the lateral press for a two count. Shaw goes back to the rear chin lock. Mickie with heavy bodyshots. Shaw drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Mickie with a NeckBreaker. Grace and Purrazzo are tagged in.

Grace clotheslines Purrazzo. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace kicks Shaw off the apron. Purrazzo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grace blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Grace with a knee lift. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Grace Driver. Green drops Grace with a Flatliner. Wilde with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shaw with The Spinning Enzuigiri. Mickie responds with The Mick Kick. Purrazzo with The Pump Kick. Grace with a GourdBuster. Grace tags in Mickie. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo drives Mickie back first into the turnbuckles. Green tags herself in. Mickie is displaying her fighting spirit. Mickie goes for The Hurricanrana, but VXT counters with The Doomsday BlockBuster for a two count. Purrazzo and Shaw clears the ring. Shaw poses with the Knockouts Title. Grace clotheslines Shaw from behind. VXT goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wilde counters with The Spear. Mickie connects with The Mick’ DT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Taylor Wilde via Pinfall

