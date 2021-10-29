IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Moose, Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander and Minoru Suzuki Segment

– The show started with Moose brawling on the stage with Eddie Edwards.

Moose: I know that I’ve done a lot of bad things to get to where I am today. I tried to break the neck of a man I once called my best friend. And at Bound For Glory, I probably did the worst yet. I took away everything Josh Alexander worked his ass off to get, right out of his hands, right in front of his beautiful wife and young child. And, Josh, believe me when I say, I have no sympathy because now I have this, which makes me the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling.

It doesn’t matter how elite you are. It doesn’t matter what tribe you chief to. It doesn’t matter if you’re the boss, the man, a woman, a king, the queen. It doesn’t matter what day you hold a title, hell, you can add a new day to the week. I’m still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling. And if you think that the things I’ve done is vile, evil, despicable to get to this, just imagine what I’m capable of doing to keep it. Now, this message is for all you guys in the locker room. I know I have a huge target on my back.

Josh Alexander attacked Moose from behind. Moose retreated to the outside. Minoru Suzuki walked down to the ring. Alexander and Suzuki had a massive pull apart brawl to close the segment.

First Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rocky Romero For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero denies the deep arm-drag. Romero drops his weight on the left shoulder of Miguel. Miguel dives over Romero. Romero drops down on the canvas. Romero leapfrogs over Miguel. Miguel slips over Romero’s back. Miguel rolls under a clothesline from Romero. Romero denies The Headscissors Takeover. Romero sends Miguel face first into the canvas. Miguel with a deep arm-drag. Miguel dropkicks Romero. Romero avoids The SpringBoard Clothesline. Miguel decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Miguel drops Romero with The Slingshot Flatliner on the ring apron. Miguel applies The Cobra Twist on the bottom rope. Miguel unloads two knife edge chops. Miguel with a back elbow smash. Miguel goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Romero counters with the arm-ringer across the top strand. Miguel regroups on the outside.

Romero slides out of the ring. Romero blocks a boot from Miguel. Miguel with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Miguel with The Orihara MoonSault. Romero regains control of the match during the commercial break. Romero stomps on Miguel’s back. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel ducks under two clotheslines from Romero. Romero scores the elbow knockdown. Romero applies an arm-bar. Miguel with The Roundhouse Kick. Miguel strikes the spider man pose in the ropes. Romero dropkicks Miguel to the floor. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana off the steel ring steps. Romero rolls Miguel back into the ring. Romero hits The Running Shiranui for a two count. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Miguel.

Miguel with a forearm shot across the back of Romero. Romero avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Romero sends Miguel into the ropes. Romero with a Hurricanrana. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Romero transitions into The Triangle Choke. Miguel with The SitOut PowerBomb. Forearm Exchange. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Miguel. Romero with forearm shivers. Miguel with a Jumping Knee Strike. Miguel with a Corner Dropkick. Miguel goes for The Flying Meteora, but Romero counters with The Single Leg Crab. Miguel rolls Romero over for a two count. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Romero. Miguel with The Superman Punch. Miguel with a running elbow smash. Forever Clotheslines. Miguel drills Romero with The BrainBuster. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory. After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Miguel from behind. Maclin with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Maclin gets Miguel tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel via Pinfall

– The Inspiration tells Gia Miller that they’re planning to take the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Division to another level.

– The Good Brothers tell FinJuice that they have to earned a shot at their Tag Team Titles.

– Johnny Swinger had a backstage confrontation with The KISS Demon and The Decay.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, It will be Moose, Minoru Suzuki and William Morrissey vs. Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Second Match: Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans vs. Rachael Ellering w/Jordynne Grace

Ellering starts things off with a leaping uppercut. Ellering with forearm shivers. Ellering unloads two knife edge chops. Ellering sends Steelz to the corner. Ellering with a flying forearm smash. Ellering with The Pump Kick. Ellering follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Steelz fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Steelz whips Ellering across the ring. Ellering holds onto the ropes. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Ellering. Ellering denies The CodeBreaker. Ellering sends Steelz back first into the turnbuckles. Ellering drops Steelz with The STO. Steelz regroups on the ring apron. Steelz slams Ellering’s head on the top rope. Steelz with two knife edge chops. Steelz with a forearm smash.

Steelz repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s chest. Steelz sends Ellering to the corner. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Steelz hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Ellering gets back to a vertical base. Ellering with elbows into the midsection of Steelz. Steelz pulls Ellering down to the mat. Forearm Exchange. Steelz avoids The Pump Kick. Steelz drops Ellering with The CodeBreaker. Grace stops Evans in her tracks. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s chest. Ellering fires back with a series of forearms. Ellering with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Steelz kicks Ellering in the face. Ellering dodges The Pump Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Steelz goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Ellering holds onto the ropes. Steelz goes for The Cutter, but Ellering counters with The Backslide Cover to pickup the victory

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Third Match: HEATH w/Rhino vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Doering backs Heath into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Heath ducks a clothesline from Doering. Strong lockup. Doering sends Heath to the corner. Heath uses his feet to create separation. Heath kicks Doering in the gut. Heath unloads a flurry of right jabs. Heath ducks under a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Doering is choking Heath with his boot. The referee admonishes Doering. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Doering drops Heath with a shoulder tackle. Doering punches Heath in the back. Doering bodyslams Heath.

Doering with a running elbow drop for a two count. Heath is having a hard time getting back on his feet. Doering with the irish whip. Heath side steps Doering into the turnbuckles. Heath with two flying forearm smashes. Heath ducks a clothesline from Doering. Heath with The Leg Lariat. Cody Deaner trips Heath from the outside. Rhino tees off on Deaner. All hell starts breaking loose which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Eric Young is playing mind games with Rhino. Rhino punches Deaner. Young drops Rhino with The Discus Lariat. Young repeatedly stomps on Heath’s chest. VBD gangs up on Heath and Rhino. Young bodyslams Rhino. Young connects with The Flying Elbow Drop. Young plants Heath with The Spike PileDriver.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin applies a side headlock. Austin whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Sabin slides under Austin. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Sabin rolls Austin over for a two count. Austin kicks Sabin in the gut. Sabin with a wrist lock takedown. Sabin with The La Magistral for a two count. Austin regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Austin backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Austin with a straight right hand. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin kicks Sabin in the face. Sabin dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin with the sunset flip for a two count. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Austin sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin with another sunset flip for a two count. Sabin blocks a boot from Austin. Sabin with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Austin. Sabin slams Austin’s knees into the canvas.

Sabin stands on the back of Austin’s knees. Sabin applies The SurfBoard Dragon Sleeper. Austin fish hooks Sabin. Austin side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Austin starts favoring his left knee. Austin decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Austin dumps Sabin face first on the top rope. Austin stomps on Sabin’s face. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin uses the middle rope as a weapon. Austin stomps on the right hamstring of Sabin. Austin drives his knee into Sabin’s back. Austin is choking Sabin with his knee. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Austin with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers the paper cut. Austin drives his knee into the left hand of Sabin. Austin rolls Sabin over for a two count. Austin kicks Sabin in the back. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex. Austin with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Austin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Austin is choking Sabin with his boot. Austin stomps on Sabin’s chest. Austin catapults Sabin throat first into the bottom rope. Sabin regroups on the outside.

Austin continues to put the boots to Sabin. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin applies a sleeper hold. Austin with The Butterfly Suplex. Austin goes for The Flying Leg Drop, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin with forearm shivers. Sabin unloads a flurry of right jabs. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin with two running forearm smashes. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Austin. Sabin with a Back Body Drop. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Austin denies The Cradle Shock. Austin dodges The Rolling Elbow. Austin thrust kicks the midsection of Sabin. Sabin with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Sabin in the back. Sabin with a drop toe hold into the bottom rope. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin with a Release German Suplex.

Sabin rises back on his feet. Austin with The Roundhouse Kick. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fulton pulls Austin to the apron. Austin with a single leg takedown. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count. Sabin denies The Fold. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Austin drives Sabin face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin connects with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Sabin is raining down haymakers. Sabin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Austin with a leaping forearm smash. Austin and Sabin are trading back and forth shots. Sabin HeadButts Austin. Fulton runs interference. Sabin kicks Fulton in the face. Sabin with a shoulder block. Sabin sends Austin crashing into Fulton. Sabin blasts Austin with The PK. Sabin rolls Austin back into the ring. Fulton drives Sabin face first into the top ropes behind the referee’s back. Austin plants Sabin with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

