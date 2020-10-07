IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/6/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Myers throws his bandana at Dreamer before the bell rings. Myers is throwing haymakers at Dreamer. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Myers. Dreamer scores the elbow knockdown. Dreamer bodyslams Myers. Dreamer clotheslines Myers to the floor. Dreamer slams Myers head on the steel ring steps. Dreamer slams Myers head on the ring apron. Myers and Dreamer are brawling around the ringside area. Dreamer decks Myers with a back elbow smash. Dreamer clotheslines Myers. Dreamer inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Myers with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp. Dreamer gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Myers stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Myers uses the bottom rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Myers. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Myers trips Dreamer from the outside. Myers poses for the cameras. Myers with a corner clothesline. Myers pulls Dreamer off the bottom turnbuckle. Myers talks smack to Dreamer. Myers drives his elbow into Dreamer’s face. Myers applies an arm-bar.

Dreamer is displaying his fighting spirit. Dreamer with the sunset flip for a two count. Myers scores the elbow knockdown. Myers stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Myer with two elbow drops. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Myers. Dreamer catches Myers in mid-air. Dreamer with The Running PowerSlam. Dreamer tees off on Myers. Dreamer with The Bionic Elbow. Myers answers with a back elbow smash. Dreamer hits The Cutter for a two count. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Myers is displaying his frustration. Myers continues to stomp on Dreamer’s chest. Myers goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer kicks Myers in the gut. Counter Display. Dreamer with The DDT for a two count. Dreamer goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Myers ducks out of the way. Myers kicks Dreamer in the gut. Myers connects with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Myers regroups on the outside. Myers grabs a kendo stick. Dreamer with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Myers begs for mercy. Myers rakes the eyes of Dreamer. Myers repeatedly whips Dreamer with the kendo stick which causes the disqualification. Scott D’Amore tells Myers to calm down.

Winner: Tommy Dreamer via Disqualification

– We see Moose frantically looking around for EC3 and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

– Fallah Bahh is trying to steal Hernandez wad of cash.

Second Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Rohit Raju

Raju is playing mind games with Grace. Raju won’t give the title to the referee. Willie Mack is trying to snatch the title out of Raju’s hands. Grace connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory. However, Grace didn’t become the IMPACT X-Division Champion because the title was never officially on the line.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

– Scott D’Amore informs Rohit Raju that he will defend the X-Division Championship against Willie Mack, TJ Perkins, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, and Jordynne Grace In A Six-Way Scramble Match At Bound For Glory.

Third Match: The Rascalz vs. XXXL

XXXL attacks The Rascalz before the bell rings. Xavier with a forearm smash. Xavier decks Romero with a back elbow smash. XXXL starts double teaming Xavier. Romero uppercuts Wentz. Romero uses the middle rope as a weapon. Xavier with Two HeadButts. Xavier kicks Romero in the gut. Romero with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Xavier. Romero with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Romero uppercuts Xavier. Larry attacks Xavier from the ring apron. The referee admonishes Larry. Romero tags in Larry. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry bodyslams Xavier. Larry stomps on Xavier’s chest. Larry applies a rear chin lock. Xavier with heavy bodyshots. Xavier ducks a clothesline from Larry. Larry with a Knee Lift for a two count. Larry dumps Xavier out of the ring. Romero uppercuts Xavier. Romero rolls Xavier back into the ring.

Wentz thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Larry applies the cravate. Xavier is displaying his fighting spirit. Xavier kicks Larry in the ribs. Larry HeadButts Xavier. Xavier kicks Larry in the face. Xavier tags in Wentz. Wentz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Larry denies The SpringBoard CodeBreaker. Wentz unloads a flurry of strikes. Wentz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wentz with a Corner Dropkick. Wentz dropkicks the left knee of Larry. Wentz knocks Romero off the apron. Wentz with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Wentz applies The Sleeper Hold. The Rascalz are double teaming Larry. Wentz with a Double Foot Stomp. Wentz with a running forearm smash to Romero. Larry lifts Wentz up in the air. Xavier with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero inadvertently clotheslines Larry. Wentz SuperKicks Larry. The Rascalz connects with Hot Fire Flame to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Rascalz via Pinfall

– Gia Miller interviews The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley knows that there’s a target on their back as we get closer to Bound For Glory. The Good Brothers joins the conversation. There’s still some brewing tension between both teams. Gallows and Anderson said they are going to make sure the titles are safe until they can win them at Bound for Glory, so consider them the Guns’ guardian angels tonight.

Rich Swann & Eric Young Segment

Fourth Match: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

Valkyrie and Hogan will start things off. Valkyrie tackles Hogan. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie slams Hogan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with Two Open Hand Chops. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Valkyrie follows that with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie taunts Steelz. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Rosemary with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Valkyrie follows that with a RoundHouse Kick. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Hogan tags in Steelz. Rosemary with a Side Walk Slam. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary sends Steelz to the corner. Rosemary with a Flying Forearm Smash. Rosemary with another Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosemary slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down.

Hogan kicks Rosemary in the face. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on the ring apron. Hogan rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan is raining down haymakers. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan is choking Rosemary with her boot. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Hogan with a drop toe hold into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Hogan brings Rosemary to the corner. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz tags in Hogan. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Rosemary. Hogan knocks Valkyrie off the apron. Hogan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hogan applies a side headlock. Hogan punches Rosemary in the back. Hogan tags in Steelz. Assisted Slice Bread for a two count. Steelz argues with the referee. Steelz toys around with Rosemary. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Rosemary. Steelz with a Mid-Kick. Rosemary stops Steelz in her tracks. Steelz runs away from Rosemary. Hogan clotheslines Rosemary. Steelz kicks Rosemary in the chest. Steelz applies a side headlock. Rosemary with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Valkyrie and Hogan are tagged in. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of chops. Valkyrie with a Flying Clothesline to Steelz. Valkyrie is fired up. Valkyrie kicks the right shoulder of Hogan. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Hogan. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Hogan. Valkyrie stomps on Hogan’s back. Valkyrie applies The STF. Steelz SuperKicks Valkyrie. Rosemary with a running forearm smash. Hogan rakes the eyes of Rosemary. Hogan SuperKicks Rosemary. Hogan tags in Steelz. Valkyrie denies the double irish whip. Meeting Of The Minds in the corner. Valkyrie with The Back Drop Driver. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Hogan delivers her combination offense. Rosemary with a Release German Suplex. Rosemary goes for The ChokeSlam, but Steelz counters with The CodeBreaker. Steelz nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick. Rosemary Spears Steelz. Rosemary connects with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Deaners vs. Crazzy Steve & Johnny Swinger

Cousin Jake and Crazzy Steve will start things off. Steve makes his pet monkey chug beer. Swinger is pissed. Steve tags in Swinger. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swinger applies a wrist lock. Jake reverses the hold. Jake ducks a clothesline from Swinger. Jake with an Atomic Drop. The Deaners tees off on Swinger. Jake tags in Deaner. Swinger nails Deaner with a throat thrust. Swinger applies a front face lock.

The referee is distracted by Steve. Swinger slams Deaner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Swinger transitions into a ground and pound attack. Swinger argues with Steve. Deaner with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Following a snap mare takeover, Swinger applies a rear chin lock. Swinger with rapid fire haymakers. The referee admonishes Swinger. Swinger is trying to hit Deaner with Steve’s pet monkey. Deaner kicks Swinger in the gut. Deaner connects with The Deaner DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Deaners via Pinfall

– Kylie Rae is brawling backstage with Kimber Lee.

HEATH, Rhino, and Scott D’Amore Segment

Scott D’Amore: Man, i’ll tell you what, I’m excited for this. With all the stuff going on, let me shut that ringer off, let me take this off here, because finally after all the stuff I’ve had to deal with, now there’s something that i’m excited for. Because truth be told, I wasn’t sold in the beginning, but I mean, talk about somebody who just is tenacious and wants to have it. And my friend, Heath, that’s you, so that’s why we’re here, man. Rhino was right about you. I’m happy to admit when I was wrong. And Rhino was right, you’re a good brother, you’re a good dude, and you’re the right mix, I think a right fit here for IMPACT Wrestling.

HEATH: Man, thank you so much for even having me at this meeting, man. Like, it’s one of things, you know, like I got a family, i’m busting my butt, I just want that opportunity. Yeah, I might have snuck in a few times or you know had a friend leave the door open and stuff, I did. I wouldn’t say break the rules, let me just say bend, I bend them a little bit, but I just want to say thank you for this opportunity.

Scott D’Amore: Man, i’m excited to have you here. I think we’re on the same page here, and we both want the same thing, we want to establish a relationship that we can start now and grow. HEATH 4 IMPACT, like, that was good. I can’t wait to get those on ShopIMPACT.com. That’s gonna be great.

HEATH: Right? Oh i’m telling you brother, that social media is eating it up.

Scott D’Amore: That’s great, so I think the thing is, getting something on paper is always the hard part, so I kind of wanted to take the initiative, wanted to get something written down, I wanted to get something for you that you can maybe look over.

HEATH: Okay, well, I came up with that, right here. Me, my agents, my friends, my wife, my kids, we came up with this proposal for you, okay, so I want to know what you think.

Scott D’Amore: You really are a go getter. You clearly used a lawyer. There’s a lot of paper. There’s a lot of legalese. There’s a lot of zeros, bro.

HEATH: Well, I mean, you know, look what you’re getting. HEATH 4 IMPACT!

Scott D’Amore: Look, man, negotiations are always a give and take, right. And i’ve been in this business for a long time, and I know that sometimes like we say, you got to roll the sleeves up, you got to get down to it, right. This is all just show, you’ve seen this game before. Here’s the thing, this isn’t a fight, it’s a negotiation. And here’s the thing, like, this is a great base, probably gonna have to change a lot of it, including the number. You can’t be serious on this, like, you’re a great talent, and you have a great future, but your past, usually you do something and then you look for the big payday. When you come here, we’re giving you a chance to be a star. You look at what we’ve done for so many people, you can do that here, but not with this.

HEATH: I know I can do that here, and I know I can bring that to the table, and me buying these ads, me doing these commercials, me putting money into your product, me even getting these shirt and all that, you should appreciate that, but then again, you should appreciate that offer also because i’ve been out of work for a while and I brought a lot of eyes at this company. And I really believe you need to look at that again.

Scott D’Amore: Well, I mean, when I look at this, there’s one thing, like, I don’t want to disrespect you at all, because man, you’re good, you’re damn good, but it’s not like you won an olympic gold medal, bro. Come here, earn it, and then you’re gonna get it. But you gotta come here. You started already, you started earning it, you’re at the point where you’ve earned this, not this, so sign this and then we work towards this.

HEATH: Well, Scott, I might not be an olympic gold medalist, bu I never was a Sunday morning jobber, either.

– HEATH & D’Amore starts bickering over HEATH’s resume. D’Amore leaves the office.

Rhino: How’d it go?

HEATH: It didn’t go. I didn’t go good at all.

Rhino: You didn’t sign a contract?

HEATH: Do you see a damn contract in my hands? Yeah, no, I didn’t sign a contract. But when I was on RAW, last time with McIntyre, oh, you know what, I nailed it, home run, out of the park, they offered me a deal. I know that you know. What did you tell me?

Rhino: To come here.

HEATH: Exactly, and where am I? No contract, sneaking into buildings and everything. Yeah, Terry, I got a family and kids that rely on me. And here you are, grass is green on the other side, my ass, man. Thanks a lot, man. Thanks a lot, Terry.

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020 Match Card

1.) Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IMPAC World Tag Team Championship

4.) Rohit Raju (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey In A Six-Way Scramble Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Sixth Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Chris Sabin and Ace Austin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Strong lockup. Sabin applies a hammerlock. Sabin transitions into a side wrist lock. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin whips Sabin across the ring. Austin dropkicks Sabin. Austin taunts Sabin. Austin kicks Sabin in the chest. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin drops down on the canvas. Sabin dropkicks Austin. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Austin with heavy bodyshots. Shelley tags himself in. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin goes for a HeadScissors TakeOver, but Shelley counters with The Punt. PK/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Shelley taunts Fulton. Shelley applies a wrist lock. MCMG works on the left shoulder of Austin. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Double Axe Handle Strike Party. Double Spinning Enzuigiri’s. Shelley kicks Austin in the face. Shelley with two arm-ringers. Shelley talks smack to Austin Shelley tugs on Austin’s hair. Austin applies The Sleeper Hold.

Shelley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin kicks Shelley in the face. Fulton tags himself in. Fulton lawn darts Shelley into Austin’s knees. Fulton drops Shelley with The Big Boot. The referee is trying to get Sabin out of the ring. Fulton repeatedly slams Shelley’ head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton applies a nerve hold. Fulton sends Shelley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Fulton stands on the left hand of Shelley. Fulton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Shelley counters with three knee strikes. Shelley applies an arm-bar. Fulton tags in Austin. SpringBoard Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers the paper cut. Austin is playing mind games with Sabin. Austin stomps on Sabin’s back. Austin tags in Fulton. Austin with a knee lift. Fulton with Two Sleeper Holds. Fulton follows that with an arm-ringer. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin applies a wrist lock. The referee admonishes Futon. Shelley rakes the eyes of Austin. Austin with a running forearm smash. Shelley kicks Austin in the face. Shelley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin deck Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Shelley tags in Sabin.

Sabin with a forearm knockdown. Sabin kicks Fulton off the apron. Sabin kicks Austin in the face. Sabin with a running forearm smash. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin drops Austin with The Snap DDT for a two count. Austin whips Sabin across the ring. Austin sweeps out the legs of Sabin. Austin drops Sabin with The RoundHouse Kick. Sabin kicks Austin in the ribs. Austin tags in Fulton. MCMG sends Fulton tumbling to the floor. Austin with a forearm smash. Sabin kicks Austin in the gut. MCMG are double teaming Austin. Fulton knocks Sabian off the apron. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabin starts kicking both knees of Fulton. MCMG with a Double PowerBomb for a two count. Shelley whips Austin across the ring. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Shelley kicks the left knee of Austin. Shelley applies The Muta Lock. Sabin with the basement dropkick. Double Elbow Smash. Fulton with a Double Vertical Suplex. The North walks down to the ring with a steel chair. The Good Brother pulls The North off the apron. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. MCMG connects with their Flying Crossbody Block/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 225 of The Hoots Podcast