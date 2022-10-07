IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/6/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs King into the turnbuckles. King turns Kazarian over. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Kazarian applies a side headlock. King whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian runs into King. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from King. Kazarian with a leaping shoulder tackle. Kazarian with two arm-drags. King denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. King kicks Kazarian in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian applies a hammerlock. King with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Kazarian with a Hip Toss. King with a back bridge cover for a one count. Kazarian avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kazarian rolls King over for a two count. King with a double leg takedown. Kazarian drops down on the canvas. Kazarian denies The Chin Checker. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but King holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Discus Lariat.

Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps King into the turnbuckles. Misfired Clotheslines. King avoids The Guillotine Leg Drop. King dropkicks Kazarian off the ring apron. King with The Tornillo. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King rolls Kazarian back into the ring. King bodyslams Kazarian. King with a SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Kazarian decks King with a back elbow smash. King sweeps out the legs of Kazarian. King kicks Kazarian in the ribs. King with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King applies the abdominal stretch. King drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Kazarian with heavy bodyshots. King answers with a knee lift. Kazarian rolls King over for a two count. Kazarian with a backslide over for a two count. Kazarian with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles.

Kazarian with a straight right hand. King with a forearm/jab combination. Kazarian dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Kazarian punches King. King thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian. King kicks Kazarian in the chest. Kazarian with a running forearm smash. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from King. Kazarian with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. King punches Kazarian. Kazarian bodyslams King. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. King denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. King drives Kazarian face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. King blocks a boot from Kazarian. King with a Rolling Elbow. King with The Bridging T-Bone Suplex for a two count. Kazarian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King with The Scorpion Kick. King with The Snap Dragon Suplex. King connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian makes King tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Second Match: Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw

Mickie James joins the commentary team for this match. Shaw is playing mind games with Yim. Yim with four arm-drags. Yim with The Helluva Kick. Shaw reverses out of the irish whip from Yim. Yim dives over Shaw. Yim ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Yim with a Running Hurricanrana. Shaw talks smack to Mickie. Yim dodges The Running Boot. Yim rolls Shaw over for a one count. Yim with The La Magistral for a two count. Yim follows that with a jackknife hold for a one count. Yim applies The Guillotine Choke. Shaw drives Yim back first into the turnbuckles. Shaw unloads two knife edge chops. Yim reverses out of the irish whip from Shaw. Shaw launches Yim over the top rope. Shaw blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Shaw slams Yim’s head on the top rope. Shaw lands The Tornillo. Shaw has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shaw whips Yim into the turnbuckles. Shaw taunts Mickie.

Shaw with three running elbow smashes for a two count. Yim and Shaw are trading back and forth shots. Shaw drives her knee into the midsection of Yim. Shaw with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Yim avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Yim with a chop/forearm combination. Yim is lighting up Shaw’s chest. Shaw reverses out of the irish whip from Yim. Shaw makes Yim on the middle rope. Shaw kicks Yim in the back. Shaw hits The Draping DDT for a two count. Shaw with two palm strikes. Running Elbow Exchange. Shaw with a Windmill Kick. Yim HeadButts Shaw. Yim with forearm shivers. Yim clotheslines Shaw. Yim SuperKicks Shaw. Yim with two dropkicks. Yim with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Yim slaps Shaw in the ribs. Yim whips Shaw face first into the middle rope. Shaw with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Yim dodges The Running Pump Knee Strike. Yim connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory. After the match, Yim had a standoff with Mickie ahead of their match at Bound For Glory.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

– Joe Hendry Vignette.

.@Myers_Wrestling has all kinds of people to look out for TOMORROW NIGHT on the #CountdownToBoundForGlory when he puts his Digital Media Championship on the line in an OPEN CHALLENGE! Get @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/0aHsukqG4g#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kvieuMkTxN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 7, 2022

Third Match: Moose vs. Steve Maclin With Sami Callihan As The Special Guest Referee

Haymaker Exchange. Moose kicks Maclin in the gut. Moose applies a side headlock. Maclin whips Moose across the ring. Moose drops Maclin with a shoulder tackle. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Moose. Maclin with a double leg takedown. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin with a straight right hand. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Maclin unloads three knife edge chops. Moose launches Maclin to the corner. Moose is lighting up Maclin’s chest. Moose whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin holds onto the ropes. Maclin sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin is busted open. Maclin chops Moose. Maclin sends Moose face first into the steel ring post. Maclin continues to chop Moose. Moose with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor.

Moose rolls Maclin back into the ring. Moose with a forearm smash. Moose whips Maclin into the turnbuckles. Moose is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Moose puts his knee on the back of Maclin’s neck. Maclin with forearm shivers. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Maclin. Maclin with a running elbow smash. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Moose scores the elbow knockdown. Moose goes after Maclin’s open wound. Moose tees off on Maclin. Moose wipes Maclin’s blood on Callihan’s referee jacket. Maclin with two knife edge chops. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Moose nails Maclin with The Pump Kick.

Moose catapults Maclin throat first into the bottom rope. Moose rams his knuckles into Maclin’s wound. Maclin with heavy bodyshots. Moose shoves Maclin. Moose dumps Maclin face first on the top roe. Maclin with a Running Lariat. Moose and Maclin are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Maclin gets Moose tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin starts yelling at Callihan. Moose HeadButts Maclin. Maclin kicks Moose in the face. Moose connects with The Go To Hell. Callihan begs Moose to hit him. Maclin sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Maclin kicks Moose in the gut. Maclin denies The Uranage Slam. Standing Switch Exchange. Back Elbow Exchange. Moose Spears Maclin for a two count. Callihan kicks Moose in the face. Callihan plants Moose and Maclin with Two Cactus PileDrivers. Callihan puts Maclin on top of Moose and scores the pinfall.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Death Dolls w/Rosemary vs. The Swingerellas w/Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Jessica Havok and Hilda will start things off. Hilda slaps Havok in the face. Havok shoves Hilda into the turnbuckles. Hilda tags in Riley. Havok launches Riley to the corner. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok tags in Valkyrie. Havok with a Body Avalanche. Valkyrie with a Shotgun Meteora. Riley with forearm shivers. Valkyrie shoves Riley into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie slaps Riley in the chest. Valkyrie kicks Riley in the back. Valkyrie tags in Havok. Valkyrie with a Sliding German Suplex. Havok connects with The Sickishi Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Death Dolls via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Alex Shelley w/Chris Sabin vs. Matt Taven w/Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Bennett

Taven shoves Shelley after the bell rings. Shelley slaps Taven in the chest. Taven bullrushes Shelley into the turnbuckles. Taven with rapid fire bodyshots. Taven is throwing haymakers at Shelley. Taven poses for the crowd. Shelley with forearm shivers. Taven applies a side headlock. Shelley whips Taven across the ring. Taven ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Taven goes for The Climax, but Shelley counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Taven scrambles towards the bottom rope which forces the break. Taven regroups on the outside. Shelley kicks Taven in the back. Shelley applies a side headlock. Taven whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley drops Taven with a shoulder tackle. Shelley kicks Taven in the back. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Shelley. Taven slides under Shelley’s legs. Taven dropkicks Shelley. Shelley hyperextends the left shoulder of Taven with his legs. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley.

Bennett trips Shelley from the outside. Sabin returns the favor from the other side of the ring. Shelley sweeps out the legs of Taven. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley slams Taven’s head on the top rope. Bennett pulls Shelley off the ring apron. Taven inadvertently dropkicks Bennett. Shelley chops Taven. Following a snap mare takeover, Shelley kicks Taven in the back. Shelley rams his boot across Taven’s face. Shelley rolls Taven back into the ring. Shelley with a running forearm smash. Shelley is mauling Taven in the corner. Taven rakes the eyes of Shelley. Taven with Two BackBreakers for a two count. Taven has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Taven with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Taven applies the bow and arrow stretch. Taven with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Taven goes for a SpringBoard MoonSault, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Shelley with a forearm/gut punch combination. Shelley whips Taven across the ring. Shelley with The Kitchen Sink. Shelley with another back kick for a two count. Taven denies The Border City Stretch.

Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley with three knife edge chops. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Taven drops Shelley with a Spinning Heel Kick. Taven with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Shelley avoids The SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shelley with a Turnbuckle Flatliner. Shelley with a Tornado DDT. Bennett continues to run interference. Sabin pulls Bennett off the apron. Sabin blasts Bennett with The PK. Shelley SuperKicks Taven. Shelley hits The Slice Bread #2 for a two count. Maria puts Taven’s foot on the bottom rope. Shelley denies The Climax. Taven and Shelley runs the ropes. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Taven goes for The Frog Splash, but Shelley gets his knees up in the air. Shelley hooks the inside leg for a two count. Shelley kicks the left shoulder of Taven. Shelley goes for The Shell Shock, but Bennett gets in the way. The referee gets distracted by Maria. Taven dumps Sabin out of the ring. Taven rolls Shelley over for a two count. Taven connects with Just The Tip for a two count. Taven goes for The Climax, but Shelley counters with The Shell Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Shelley via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022 Match Card

Pre-Show Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. TBD For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

1.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match (Moose, Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Bobby Fish, Rich Swann, PCO, HEATH, Gisele Shaw, Bhupinder Gujjar, Johnny Swinger, Killer Kelly, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Joe Hendry)

2.) VXT (c) vs. The Death Dolls w/Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

3.) Mickie James vs Mia Yim In A Career Threatening Match

4.) Mike Bailey (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) The OGK (c) w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

7.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The IMPACT World Championship

Checkout Episode 330 of The Hoots Podcast