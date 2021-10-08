IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/30/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: The Bullet Club vs. FinJuice & Chris Sabin In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chris Bey and Chris Sabin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bey backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bey starts milly rocking. Test Of Strength. Sabin with a single leg takedown. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Bey goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Bey avoids The PK. Bey goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Sabin cartwheels back onto his feet. Bey with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Robinson and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo signals for the test of strength. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Robinson. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Robinson. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Robinson avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Robinson with The Delayed Atomic Drop. Robinson sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags himself in.

Double Axe Handle Party. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo with a thumb to the eye. Phantasmo brings Robinson to the corner. Bey tags himself in. Robinson avoids The Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Robinson knocks Hikuleo off the ring apron. Juice Jabs. Robinson goes for The Left Hand Of God, but Bey counters with a thrust kick into the midsection. Phantasmo kicks Robinson in the chest. Bey with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Bey applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags himself in. Phantasmo rakes the back of Robinson. Phantasmo tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a Flying Back Rake. Hikuleo goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson rolls under a clothesline from Hikuleo. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Finlay clears the ring. Finlay dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Finlay with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Finlay with a Shotgun Dropkick. Finlay follows that with a running elbow smash. Hikuleo catches Finlay in mid-air. Hikuleo goes for The Bodyslam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Hikuleo knocks Sabin off the apron. Simultaneous tag to Bey.

Double Irish Whip. Finlay holds onto the ropes. Finlay launches Bey over the top rope. Finlay decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Finlay with a straight right hand. Finlay blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Finlay with a NeckBreaker. Bey goes for The Flying Clothesline, but Finlay counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay tags in Sabin. Sabin with two clotheslines. Sabin dropkicks Hikuleo off the apron. Sabin kicks Bey in the face. Sabin decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Sabin with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin tees off on Bullet Club. Sabin shoves Phantasmo into Bey. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Sabin kicks Bey in the gut. Sabin with The Twisting Dominator for a two count. Robinson dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Phantasmo sends Robinson back first into the steel barricade. Bey clips the back of Sabin’s neck. Hikuleo Chokeslams Sabin. Phantasmo hits The Thunder Kiss 86. Bey rolls Sabin over for a two count. Phantasmo avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Phantasmo delivers The Sudden Death. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Sabin counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee gets distracted by Hikuleo. Sabin goes for The Cradle Shock, Phantasmo counters with the low blow. Phantasmo connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

– Gail Kim informs Alisha Edwards that she’ll be competing in a Monster’s Ball Match at IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown with Jordynne Grace, Savannah Evans and Kimber Lee. This match will be in dedication to former TNA Knockout Daffney.

– Johnny Swinger starts packing up Swinger’s Palace.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Christopher Daniels vs. James Storm From TNA Genesis 2013.

Second Match: Brandi Lauren, Kimber Lee and Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Mercedes Martinez In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Lady Frost and Mercedes Martinez will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Martinez backs Frost into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Frost slaps Martinez in the chest. Frost with a deep arm-drag. Frosst with a Cazadora Takeover. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Frost. Martinez with a forearm smash. Frost ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Lauren and Evans are tagged in. Evans tugs on Lauren’s hair. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans whips Lauren across the ring. Steelz drives her knee into Lauren’s back. Evans drops Lauren with The Big Boot. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans starts choking Lauren. Team Steelz has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count.

Lauren is displaying her fighting spirit. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Lauren. Steelz slams Lauren’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Toe Kick Party. Lauren with forearm shivers. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Steelz ignores Martinez. Lauren tags in Lee. Lee with two clotheslines. Lee kicks the left hamstring of Steelz. Lee with The Roundhouse Kick. Lee with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lee rocks Steelz with a forearm smash. Lee whips Steelz across the ring. Lee hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Evans kicks Lee in the face. Evans knocks Frost off the apron. Lauren applies The Sleeper Hold. Lauren kicks Evans out of the ring. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Lauren. Martinez with The Butterfly Suplex. Martinez with The Pump Knee Strike. Martinez goes into the cover, but she’s not the legal competitor in the match. Steelz rolls Lee over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Alisha Edwards attacks Lauren and Lee with a kendo stick.

Winner: Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Mercedes Martinez via Pinfall

Third Match: Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams vs. Black Taurus In A X-Division Title Qualifying Match

Maclin with forearm shivers. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Taurus ducks under two clotheslines from Maclin. Taurus slips over Maclin’s back. Taurus with The SlingBlade. Taurus with a PumpHandle BackBreaker. Williams kicks Taurus in the gut. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams dives over Taurus. Williams with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Taurus puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams with a Flying Hurricanrana. Williams follows that with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Taurus. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus whips Williams across the ring. Williams holds onto the ropes. Taurus with a Corkscrew Pescado through the ropes. Williams with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Williams hits The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Williams rolls Maclin back into the ring.

Taurus goes for a PowerBomb, but Williams blocks it. Williams with a Leg Drop on the ring apron. Maclin clips the back of Williams neck. Maclin with The Olympic Slam. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Maclin with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Maclin punches Williams in the back. Maclin puts his knee on the back of Williams neck. Maclin sends Williams to the corner. Williams decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Williams kicks Maclin in the face. Williams is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Wiliams with a desperation boot. Maclin responds with The Uranage BackBreaker. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus kicks Maclin in the chest. Taurus with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Taurus drops Maclin with The Divorce Court. Taurus with a lifting uppercut. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus Powerslams Maclin for a two count. Maclin regroups on the outside. Williams goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Taurus holds onto the ropes. Williams ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Williams follows that with a basement dropkick. Williams side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with a Release German Suplex. Williams with a Running Knee Strike. Williams plays to the crowd. Maclin blocks the toe kick. Maclin with a forearm smash. Taurus HeadButts Maclin. Williams thrust kicks the midsection of Taurus. Williams kicks Taurus in the chest. Maclin with a running forearm smash. Maclin with a Running Knee Strike. Maclin goes for a PowerBomb, but Williams counters with The DDT. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Maclin kicks Taurus in the gut. Maclin whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Taurus with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams hits The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Williams kicks Taurus in the gut. Taurus denies The Canadian Destroyer. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus with a Flying Crossbody Block. Taurus puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Maclin punches Taurus in the back. Williams gets tied up in the tree of woe. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Maclin sends Taurus crashing to the outside. Maclin with The Corner Spear. Maclin negates The Canadian Destroyer. Taurus Spears Maclin. Williams connects with The Canadian Destroyer. Maclin plants Williams with Mayhem For All to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Zicky Dice & Manny Lemons w/The Learning Tree

The Learning Tree attacks Swann and Mack before the bell rings. Swann dumps Lemos out of the ring. Mack with a straight right hand. Mack rocks Dice with a forearm smash. Mack whips Dice into the turnbuckles. Mack with The Stinger Splash. Mack tags in Swann. Double Irish Whip. Flapjack/Bulldog Combination. Swann hammers down on the back of Dice’s neck. Swann with a straight right hand. Dice tags in Lemons. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann slams Lemon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Swann tags in Mack.

Mack with a knife edge chop. Mack applies the nipple hold. Mack slams Lemon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mack tags in Swann. Swann kicks Lemons in the ribs. Swann tags in Mack. Swann with clubbing blows to Lemon’s back. Mack with combination forearms. Dice attacks Mack from behind. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Swann with Two Spinning Heel Kicks. Swann kicks Dice out of the ring. Swann and Dice with The Assisted BlockBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, the other members of The Learning Tree viciously attacks Swann and Mack.

Winner: Rich Swann & Willie Mack via Pinfall

IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Match Card

– The Decay (c) vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– The Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

– Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha Edwards Monster’s Ball Match

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD In A Pick Your Poison Match

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 Match Card

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Rich Swann, Brian Myers, Moose and William Morrisey)

4.) Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. TBD In A Triple Threat Match For The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD In A Six-Way Match For The Inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Fifth Match: Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Christian Cage and Madman Fulton will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fulton sends Cage face first into the canvas. Cage with a waist lock go-behind. Fulton backs Cage into the turnbuckles. Cage ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Cage with three uppercuts. Fulton launches Cage to the corner. Fulton with two gut punches. Fulton repeatedly whips Cage into the turnbuckles. Cage repeatedly kicks Fulton in the face. Cage with another round of uppercuts. Cage tags in Alexander. Double Irish Whip. Fulton with a double clothesline. Fulton slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin kicks Fulton in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Austin with a knife edge chop. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander drives his knee into Austin’s back. Austin answers with a knee lift into the midsection of Alexander. Austin with a forearm smash. Alexander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alexander sends Austin to the corner. Austin decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Austin side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Austin dropkicks Alexander off the ring apron. Austin with a flying foot stomp off the apron. Austin slams Alexander’s head on the apron. Austin rolls Alexander back into the ring. Austin stomps on Alexander’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Fulton attacks Alexander from behind. Alexander slaps Fulton in the face. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count.

Austin and Fulton has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Alexander with a forearm smash. Austin kicks Alexander in the gut. Austin is choking Alexander with his boot. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin whips Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Austin dodges The Big Boot. Austin with a Roll Through Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Austin drives his knee into Alexander’s ribs. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander is displaying his fighting spirit. Alexander kicks Austin in the face. Alexander dumps Austin out of the ring. Fulton shoves Austin back into the ring. Alexander tags in Cage. Cage is throwing haymakers at Austin. Fulton runs interference. Cage stands on the back of Austin’s neck. Cage with a slingshot uppercut. Cage hangs the back of Austin’s neck off the top rope. Cage transitions into a corner mount. Austin kicks Cage in the face. Cage drops Austin with The Reverse DDT. Cage kicks Fulton off the apron. Austin kicks out the legs of Cage. Austin applies a front face lock. Fulton tags himself in. Fulton repeatedly stomps on Cage’s back and chest. Fulton with Two Falling HeadButts. Fulton puts his knee on the back of Cage’s neck. Fulton poses for the crowd. Fulton continues to stomp on Cage’s chest. Fulton whips Cage into the turnbuckles. Fulton with Two Seated Sentons on the back of Cage. Cage with heavy bodyshots. Fulton drives his knee into the midsection of Cage. Fulton applies a Modified Cobra Clutch. Cage gets back to a vertical base. Cage with two haymakers. Fulton goes for The Chokeslam, but Cage lands back on his feet. Fulton stops Cage in his tracks. Fulton drives Cage back first into the turnbuckles. Fulton tags in Austin.

Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fulton with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin repeatedly stomps on Cage’s back. Austin knocks Alexander off the apron. Austin side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Austin goes for The SpringBoard Windmill Kick, but Cage counters with The Spear. Alexander and Fulton are tagged in. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Alexander with forearm shivers. Fulton goes for The Powerslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander dodges The Big Boot. Alexander rocks Fulton with a forearm smash. Alexander with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Fulton backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. Austin tags himself in. SpringBoard Windmill Kick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Cage shoves Austin off the top turnbuckle. Cage sends Fulton tumbling to the floor. Fulton catches Cage in mid-air. Cage throws Fulton into the steering steps. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin goes for another Windmill Kick, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Austin kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander avoids The SpringBoard Famouser. Cage tags himself in. Alexander with The Roll Through German Suplex. Cage connects with The Kill Switch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Christian Cage & Josh Alexander via Pinfall

