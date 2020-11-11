IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/10/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne w/Kaleb Konley vs. Jessica Havok & Nevaeh

Rayne and Nevaeh will start things off. Rayne side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Rayne with a schoolgirl rollup for a one count. Nevaeh with a side headlock takeover. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rayne with a deep arm-drag. Nevaeh sends Rayne across the ring. Rayne with another arm-drag takedown. Nevaeh side steps Rayne into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Nevaeh with a Running Neck Snap. Nevaeh with The Sliding Lariat for a one count. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Rayne argues with Konley. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Standing Switch Exchange. Dashwood picks the left ankle of Nevaeh. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Nevaeh with heavy bodyshots. Dashwood with a knee lift.

Nevaeh tags in Havok. Dashwood tells Havok to breathe. Dashwood sticks and moves. Havok tugs on Dashwood’s hair. Havok goes for a Bodyslam, but Dashwood counters with The Sleeper Hold. Havok backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Short-Arm Reversal by Havok. Dashwood drop toe holds Havok into the middle turnbuckle pad. Dashwood hits The Taste Of Tenille for a one count. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Havok brings Rayne into the ring. Havok sends Rayne face first into the canvas. Havok with a Hair Biel Throw. Havok tags in Nevaeh. Havok with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Nevaeh drops Rayne with The Running Lariat for a two count. Nevaeh sends Rayne face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok lifts Rayne up in the air. Rayne clips the right ear of Havok. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Havok negates The Cross Rayne. Havok connects with The TombStone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jessica Havok & Nevaeh via Pinfall

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with The Good Brothers. Karl Anderson said that they were going to get the deal done this weekend and win the Impact Tag Team Titles at Turning Point. Ethan Page joins the conversation. The Good Brothers starts poking fun at Page’s love for karate. This segment concluded with a Slap Exchange.

Second Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJ Perkins For The IMPACT X-Division Championship. If TJ Perkins Loses, He Can No Longer Challenge For The X-Division Title As Long As Rohit Raju Remains The Champion.

Perkins starts things off with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Raju punches Perkins in the back. Raju kicks Perkins in the back. Perkins with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Perkins rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju is trying to crawl away from Perkins. Perkins repeatedly stomps on the back of Raju’s knees. Perkins uppercuts Raju. Perkins with the irish whip. Perkins with a Back Body Drop. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Raju scores the elbow knockdown. Raju kicks Perkins in the ribs. Raju is choking Perkins with his boot. The referee admonishes Raju. Raju with a straight right hand. Raju with the irish whip. Perkins sends Raju face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Perkins uppercuts Raju. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins kicks Raju in the chest. Raju pulls the referee into harms way. Raju dodges The Leg Lariat. Raju sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Raju SuperKicks Perkins. Raju with The Double Foot Stomp. Raju has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Raju drives his boot into Perkins ribs. Raju kicks Perkins in the gut. Raju goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins kicks Raju in the gut. Raju denies The Tornado DDT. Raju blocks a lariat from Perkins. Raju kicks the left knee of Perkins. Raju with a Mid-Kick. Raju drops Perkins with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Raju slams the left shoulder of Perkins on the canvas. Raju hammers down on the left shoulder of Perkins. Raju applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Perkins puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Raju with a knee drop. Gut Kick Exchange. Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Raju kicks Perkins in the back. Raju walks over Perkins. Raju with clubbing blows to Perkins back. Raju with a running elbow drop for a two count. Raju continues to punch Perkins in the back. Raju applies a hammerlock. Raju drives Perkins shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Raju DDT’s the left shoulder of Perkins for a two count. Raju applies a double wrist lock. Perkins with an inside cradle for a two count. Raju thrust kicks the midsection of Perkins. Raju with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Raju goes for The Front Suplex, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins dives over Raju. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Perkins with two clotheslines. Perkins dropkicks Raju. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins applies The Romero Special. Perkins with a knife edge chop. Perkins uppercuts Raju. Perkins with the irish whip. Perkins with a running elbow smash. Perkins follows that with The Rebound Splash. Perkins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Raju gets Perkins tied up in the tree of woe. Perkins throws Raju off the top turnbuckle. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju delivers The Helluva Kick. Raju ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Raju with The Leg Trap DDT. Perkins denies The CrossFace. Perkins drops Raju with The Double ChickenWing GourdBuster. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Raju ducks out of the way. Raju applies The CrossFace. Perkins transitions into The Knee Bar. Raju grabs the X-Division Title. The referee tells Raju to drop it. Raju delivers the blow behind the referee’s back. Raju connects with The Running Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju via Pinfall

– Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz tried picking up Fallah Bahh’s spirits after Hernandez blamed him for shooting John E. Bravo.

Third Match: Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero w/Larry D

Romero attacks Sabin before the bell rings. Romero with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Romero punches Sabin in the back. Romero dumps Sabin out of the ring. Larry D drives Sabin back first into the ring apron. Larry with heavy bodyshots behind the referee’s back. Larry rolls Sabin back into the ring. Romero talks smack to Sabin. Sabin fights from underneath. Romero uppercuts Sabin. Romero whips Sabin back first into the turnbuckles. Sabin with a flurry of over hand chops. Romero kicks Sabin in the gut. Romero whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Romero. Sabin repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Romero. Romero drops Sabin with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Romero kicks Sabin in the back. Romero puts his leg on the back of Sabin’s neck.

The referee admonishes Romero. Larry rocks Sabin with a forearm smash. Romero stomps on Sabin’s chest. Romero applies the cravate. Sabin starts biting Romero’s fingers. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Romero rakes the eyes of Sabin. Romero with clubbing shoulder blocks. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Romero bodyslams Sabin. Romero goes for The Running Elbow Drop, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin repeatedly kicks Romero in the face. Sabin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin dumps Romero out of the ring. Sabin with a SlingShot Double Pescado. Sabin rolls Romero back into the ring. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Romero drops Sabin with The Uranage Slam. Romero goes for The Running Senton, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin blasts Larry with The PK. Sabin connects with Three Step Up Enzuigiri’s to pickup the victory. After the match, XXXL gangs up on Sabin.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey

Bey side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Bey is playing mind games with Edwards. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards applies a side headlock. Bey whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey drops down on the canvas. Edwards slides under the leapfrog from Bey. Edwards goes for a Hip Toss, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Edwards blocks a boot from Bey. Tip Up by Edwards. Bey side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Edwards back. Bey with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Bey dropkicks Edwards. Bey milly rocks in the center of the ring. Edwards is lighting up Bey’s chest. Edwards whips Bey across the ring.

Bey slips over Edwards back. Edwards with a Pop Up Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Edwards HeadButts Bey. Edwards backs Bey into the turnbuckles. Edwards with the irish whip. Bey dives over Edwards. Bey runs around the ring. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Edwards. Bey with a Senton Splash. Bey talks smack to Edwards. Bey repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Edwards slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Bey drops Edwards with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Bey punches Edwards in the back. Bey continues to stomp on Edwards chest. Bey is choking Edwards with his boot. Bey uppercuts Edwards. Bey whips Edwards into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a running clothesline. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Machine Gun Chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Bey.

Bey decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards sends Bey chest first into the canvas. Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Bey counters with The Hurricanrana. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey with a Low Enzuigiri. Edwards goes for The SpringBoard Cutter. Edwards rolls Bey over to pickup the victory. After the match, Bey grabs a steel chair. Edwards tells Bey to bring. Sami Callihan’s ICU Graphics Blare Through The Skyway Studios. Callihan drives a baseball bat into the midsection of Edwards. Callihan is choking Edwards with his boot. Rich Swann ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Swann drops Bey with The Big Boot. Swann is throwing haymakers at Callihan. Ken Shamrock tees off on Swann. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Bey delivers multiple chair shots. Callihan puts a chair over Swann’s face. Callihan was prepared to smash Swann’s eyes with the baseball bat. The Rascalz storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Rich Swann & Trey Miguel will battle Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier.

– This weeks IMPACT! Plus Flashback Moment Of The Week Is From TNA Turning Point 2009: The British Invasion defeated Beer Money and The Motor City Machine Guns.

– Moose attacks Willie Mack in the medical room.

Fifth Match: Fallah Bahh & Crazzy Steve vs. Reno Scum

Fallah Bahh and Luster The Legend will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luster kicks Bahh in the gut. Luster applies a side headlock. Bahh whips Luster across the ring. Luster runs into Bahh. Luster with The Big Boot. Bahh with a Running Crossbody Block. Bahh tags in Steve. Steve with a Running Senton Splash. Steve uppercuts Luster. Steve applies a wrist lock. Luster with the irish whip. Luster with a running haymaker. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Luster whips Steve into the turnbuckles. Thornstowe with a Running Elbow Smash. Luster with a corner clothesline. Thornstowe dropkicks Steve. Thornstowe with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Thornstowe uses Luster’s head as a weapon. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Reno Scum gangs up on Steve. Luster unloads Two Mongolian Chops.

Luster with a straight right hand. Luster stomps on Steve’s chest. Steve takes a pit stop in the corner. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Thornstowe goes for a NeckBreaker, but Steve blocks it. Steve starts biting Thornstowe’s forehead. Steve decks Thornstowe with a JawBreaker. Steve crawls under Thornstowe. Steve uses his feet to create separation. Steve tags in Bahh. Bahh with three double sledges. Bahh with Two Body Avalanches. Bahh goes for The Samoan Drop, but Lusters gets int he way. Bahh with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Thornstowe kicks Bahh in the face. Bahh connects with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Bahh drags Thornstowe to the corner. Bahh knocks Luster off the ring apron. Luster catches Steve in mid-air. Luster drives Steve back first into the steel ring post. Bahh goes for The Banzai Drop, but Thornstowe ducks out of the way. Thornstowe SuperKicks Bahh. Reno Scum plants Bahh with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/SurfBoard Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Reno Scum via Pinfall

IMPACT Turning Point 2020 Match Card

1.) Moose vs. Willie Mack

2.) Eddie Edwards vs. Shawn Daivari

3) Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

4.) Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace w/Kaleb Konley vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

5.) The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A No Disqualification Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

7.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

Sixth Match: Karl Anderson w/Doc Gallows vs. Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies a spinning toe hold. Anderson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Alexander backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Anderson kicks Alexander in the gut. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson with a blistering chop. Alexander kicks Anderson in the gut. Alexander with a haymaker of his own. Anderson whips Alexander across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson clotheslines Alexander over the top rope. Anderson has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Anderson is choking Alexander with his boot. Anderson with the irish whip. Alexander side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Anderson launches Alexander over the top rope. Alexander trips Anderson from the outside. Alexander fish hooks Anderson. Alexander with a high elbow smash. Alexander picks Anderson up by his ears. Alexander punches Anderson in the back for a one count. Alexander repeatedly kicks Anderson in the back. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander continues to fish hook Anderson. Alexander stomps on Anderson’s back. Alexander taunts Doc Gallows. Alexander is picking Anderson apart. Anderson unloads two knife edge chops. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Alexander repeatedly drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Alexander with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Alexander with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Alexander goes for a knee drop, but Anderson ducks out of the way. Anderson is putting boots to the midsection of Alexander. Alexander whips Anderson into the turnbuckles. Alexander applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit. Alexander nails Anderson with The Bell Clap. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Anderson drops Alexander with a NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Anderson clotheslines Alexander. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson whips Alexander across the ring. Anderson with another elbow knockdown. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Anderson decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Anderson puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Anderson and Alexander are trading back and forth shots. Alexander HeadButts Anderson. Alexander dives over Anderson. Alexander decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Anderson with The Big Boot for a two count. Alexander with clubbing blows to Anderson’s back. Alexander goes for The Double UnderHook PileDriver, but Anderson counters with a Back Body Drop. Anderson blocks a boot from Alexander. Anderson applies a waist lock. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Anderson uppercuts Alexander. Alexander scores a right jab. Anderson clotheslines Alexander for a two count. Alexander negates The GunStun. Alexander runs into a back elbow smash. Ethan Page trips Anderson from the outside. Page attacks Anderson from behind which causes the disqualification. After the match, The Good Brothers and The North starts brawling to close the show.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Disqualification

