IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/17/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack In A No Disqualification Match

Mack tackles Moose. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mack dropkicks Moose. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack nails Moose with The Pump Kick. Mack hits The Reverse Senton Splash. Mack talks smack to Moose. Moose regroups on the outside. Mack with an open palm strike. Mack repeatedly sends Moose face first into the steel ring post. Mack with a knife edge chop. Moose launches Mack over the ringside barricade. Moose brings Mack back to the ringside area. Moose tells Mack to get up. Moose repeatedly whips Mack into the barricade. Moose slams Mack’s head on the ring apron. Moose rolls Mack back into the ring.

Moose fish hooks Mack. Moose applies a rear chin lock. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack follows that The Rolling Elbow. Moose goes for a Dropkick, but Mack holds onto the ropes. Moose pops back on his feet. Moose whips Mack across the ring. Moose dropkicks Mack. Moose delivers The Garvin Stomp. Moose stands on the back of Mack’s neck. Moose stomps on the left ankle of Mack. Moose wants Mack to call him a wrestling god. Moose with a straight right hand. Moose whips Mack into the turnbuckles. Mack side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Mack sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Haymaker Exchange. Mack with two running lariats. Moose refuses to go down. Moose with The Pump Kick. Moose avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Moose denies The Exploder Suplex. Moose decks Mack with a back elbow smash. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Mack blocks it. Mack kicks Moose in the gut. Moose negates The Stunner. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack bodyslams Moose. Mack ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mack goes for The Six Star Frog Splash, but Moose ducks out of the way. Mack connects with The Stunner. Moose Spears Mack. Moose is raining down haymakers. Moose knocks Mack out with clubbing elbow smashes.

Winner: Moose via Referee Stoppage

Second Match: Suicide vs. Gio

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Suicide applies a wrist lock. Suicide reverses out of the irish whip from Gio. Suicide drops down on the canvas. Suicide leapfrogs over Gio. Suicide with a deep arm-drag. Suicide applies an arm-bar. Joe Doering walks down to the ring. Doering drops Gio with a forearm smash which causes the disqualification. After the match, Doering whips Suicide across the ring. Suicide ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Doering clotheslines Gio. Doering connects with The SitOut PowerBomb.

Eric Young: That’s it, Joe. I know what you’ve done. I see the truth now. This is the truth. This will be the reason that you can’t sleep at night. I told you all, I told the world, this world doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to us.

Winner: Gio via Disqualification

– Eric Young and Joe Doering attacks HEATH and Rhino in the backstage area.

Deonna Purrazzo Backstage Interview

Third Match: Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Myers backs Steve into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Steve ducks a clothesline from Myers. Steve with an open palm strike. Myers avoids the corner mount. Myers regroups on the outside. Steve is playing mind games with Myers. Myers kicks Steve in the gut. Myers punches Steve in the back. Myers whips Steve across the ring. Myers goes for a Hip Toss, but Steve lands back on his feet. Steve ducks a clothesline from Myers. Steve with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Myers decks Steve with a back elbow smash. Myers with the irish whip. Steve kicks Myers in the face. Steve applies The Upside Down. Steve slams Myers head on the ring apron. Myers and Steve are trading back and forth shots. Steve starts biting Myer’s forehead. Myers shoves Steve into the steel ring post. Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Steve’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Steve delivers a gut punch. Steve stomps on the right foot of Myers. Myers sweeps out the legs of Steve. Myers stomps on Steve’s chest. Myers talks smack to Steve. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Steve. Myers drills Steve with The BrainBuster for a two count. Myers repeatedly drives his knee into Steve’s back. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Steve with heavy bodyshots. Myers applies The Sleeper Hold. Steve decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Steve with a series of corner clotheslines. Steve with a Running Hip Attack. Steve follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Steve ducks a clothesline from Myers. Steve hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Steve applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Myers puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Myers drops Steve with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers whips Steve across the ring. Steve with The Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Steve goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Myers blocks it. Myers connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Tara & Brooke Tessmacher (c) vs. Gail Kim & Madison Rayne For The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship, From The November 3, 2011 Edition Of IMPACT Wrestling.

Fourth Match: Tenille Dashwood & Alisha Edwards vs. Jessica Havok & Nevaeh In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Championship Tag Team Tournament Match

Alisha Edwards and Nevaeh will start things off. Edwards wants to know why Nevaeh is so serious. Edwards stomps on the left foot of Nevaeh. Standing Switch Exchange. Nevaeh with a side headlock takeover. Edwards shoves Nevaeh. Edwards blocks a boot from Nevaeh. Edwards clotheslines Nevaeh. Edwards lands The Stinger Splash. Edwards with The Running Bulldog for a one count. Edwards applies a front face lock. Edwards tags in Dashwood. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood slam Nevaeh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood gets Nevaeh tied up in the ropes. The referee admonishes Dashwood. Dashwood with boots to the midsection of Nevaeh. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood gives Nevaeh a noogie.

Nevaeh with heavy bodyshots. Nevaeh rocks Dashwood with a forearm smash. Dashwood drop toe holds Nevaeh into the middle turnbuckle pad. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Nevaeh is displaying her frustration. Dashwood clotheslines Nevaeh. Dashwood applies a rear chin lock. Dashwood stands on Nevaeh’s face. Dashwood is fixated with having mid-match photoshoots. Havok and Edwards are tagged in. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Havok. Edwards with forearm shivers. Havok applies The Bear Hug. Edwards nails Havok with The Bell Clap. Edwards drops Havok with The Cazadora FlatLiner. Edwards goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Havok counters with The Uranage Slam. Havok sends Edwards face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Havok tags in Nevaeh.

Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Nevaeh with a running forearm smash. Havok with a running corner clothesline. Nevaeh hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nevaeh with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nevaeh sends Edwards to the corner. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok with the irish whip. Edwards side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a Stinger Splash. Edwards delivers The Taste Of Alisha for a two count. Havok goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Dashwood gets in the way. Havok runs through the double clothesline. Dashwood and Edwards sends Havok tumbling to the floor. Nevaeh clotheslines Edwards. Nevaeh drops Dashwood with The Twisting DDT. Nevaeh with clubbing elbow smashes. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Nevaeh. Edwards with a Running Hip Attack. Edwards hits The X-Factor. Havok stops Edwards in her tracks. Havok and Nevaeh connects with their Running Cutter/WheelBarrow FaceBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jessica Havok & Nevaeh via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Fallah Bahh vs. Hernandez

Hernandez runs into Bahh. Hernandez throws his bandana at Bahh. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bahh ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Bahh with a Running Crossbody Block. Bahh unloads two knife edge chops. Bahh with the irish whip. Hernandez with a shoulder block. Hernandez with a SlingShot Shoulder Tackle. Bahh regroups on the outside. Hernadez lands AirMex. Hernandez punches Bahh in the back. Hernandez rolls Bah back into the ring. Hernandez with The Big Boot.

Hernandez and Bahh are trading back and forth shots. Hernandez is mauling Bahh in the corner. Bahh reverses out of the irish whip from Hernandez. Hernandez side steps Bahh into the turnbuckles. Hernandez with a Running Clothesline. Hernandez applies the cravate. Bahh with a gut punch. Bahh HeadButts Hernandez. Bahh with the irish whip. Bahh levels Hernandez with The Body Avalanche. Bahh with a Running Hip Attack. Bahh hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Hernandez fight out of the fireman’s carry position. Hernandez nails Bahh with The Bell Clap. Hernandez connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hernandez via Pinfall

– Tommy Dreamer will be bringing Johnny Swinger next week.

– The Good Brothers Vignette.

Rohit Raju, TJ Perkins, and Scott D’Amore Backstage Segment

It was tough luck for @MegaTJP against @HakimZane last week. If only there were somebody named something other than TJP who could challenge for the X-Division Championship… #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/jrwrNf0zuA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 18, 2020

Sixth Match: The Rascalz vs. Rich Swann & Trey Miguel

Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wentz backs Miguel into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Miguel applies a wrist lock. Wentz leapfrogs over Miguel. Wentz applies a side headlock. Miguel with The La Magistral for a one count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wentz with a deep arm-drag. Miguel signals for the test of strength. Miguel goes for a SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Wentz lands back on his feet. Wentz ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Wentz. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Swann and Xavier are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Japanese Arm-Drag Exchange. Xavier whips Swann across the ring. Xavier leapfrogs over Swann. Swann somersaults over Xavier.

Swann and Xavier are showcasing their speed and agility. Misfired RoundHouse Kicks. Xavier slips over Swann’s back. Swann drops Xavier with The RoundHouse Kick. Swann tags in Miguel. Miguel avoids a flurry of strikes. Miguel with The Ripcord Forearm Smash. Xavier delivers a gut punch. Xavier with a knee lift. Xavier sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel launches Xavier over the top rope. Xavier tags in Wentz. Xavier with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wentz knocks Swann off the ring apron. Wentz with clubbing bronco busters for a two count. The Rascalz have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Miguel with a forearm smash. Miguel rolls under a clothesline from Wentz. Miguel goes for a HeadScissors TakeOver, but Wentz counters with The Handspring Knee Strike for a two count. Wentz slams Miguel’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wentz tags in Xavier. Xavier with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Xavier uppercuts Miguel. Xavier tags in Wentz. Miguel side steps Wentz into the turnbuckles. Miguel with a Rolling Elbow. Miguel side steps Xavier into Wentz. Miguel hits The Double Colorful Combination. Wentz stops Miguel in his tracks. Miguel creates distance with The Rewind Kick. Miguel tags in Swann.

Swann ducks a clothesline from Wentz. Swann knocks Xavier off the apron. Swann with Three Spinning Back Kicks. Wentz kicks Swann in the face. Swann SuperKicks Xavier. Swann with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Swann with The Roll Through Frog Splash for a two count. Miguel decks Wentz with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the right knee of Wentz. Double Pump Kick. Miguel with The Double Foot Stomp. Swann follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Forearm Exchange. SuperKick Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Swann is throwing haymakers at Wentz. The Rascalz are double teaming Swann. Wentz with The Double Foot Stomp. The Rascalz connects with Hot Fire Flame for a two count. Miguel side steps Wentz into the middle turnbuckle. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel drills Wentz with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Wentz answers with a Hook Kick. Miguel with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel goes for The SuperPlex, but Wentz blocks it. Xavier with a Running German Suplex off the middle turnbuckle. Swann lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Wentz tells Swann to bring it. Swann tees off on The Rascalz. Xavier SuperKicks Swann. Wentz with a Ripcord Jumping Knee Strike. The Rascalz goes for Hot Fire Flame, but Swann ducks out of the way. Miguel drops Xavier with The Flying Meteora. Swann SuperKicks Xavier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann & Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 231 of The Hoots Podcast