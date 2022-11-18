IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/17/22

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve vs. PJ Black In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus applies a side headlock. Black whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Black leapfrogs over Taurus. Taurus lunges over Black. Black pops back on his feet. Taurus sends Black into the ropes. Taurus goes for a Hip Toss, but Black lands back on his feet. Leg Sweep Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange. Black with a Monkey Flip. Taurus puts Black on the top turnbuckle. Taurus uppercuts Black to the floor. Black with a forearm smash. Taurus uppercuts Black off the ring apron. Taurus slides out of the ring. Black with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Black with a Corkscrew Pescado.

Black poses for the crowd. Taurus goes for a PowerBomb, but Black counters with a Double Foot Stomp. Black repeatedly stomps on Taurus chest. Taurus avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Taurus whips Black across the ring. Taurus slips off Black’s back. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus with a knee lift. Taurus follows that with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Taurus Powerslams Black for a two count. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus kicks Black in the face. Taurus with Two SlingBlades for a two count. Taurus sends Black across the ring. Taurus hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Taurus whips Black across the ring.

Taurus goes for a Pop Up Samoan Drop, but Black counters with The Meteora. Black with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Taurus kicks Black in the chest. Black with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Black kicks Taurus in the gut. Black whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Black. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Black with a Spinning Back Kick. Black kicks Taurus in the chest. Black with a Roundhouse Kick. Black with another Spinning Back Kick. Taurus HeadButts Black. Taurus connects with Destination Hell Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

Second Match: Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Raj Singh & Mahabali Shera In A Fatal Four Way Match

Kyle Fletcher and Ace Austin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fletcher with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Austin rolls out of the hammer throw from Fletcher. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin kicks Fletcher in the gut. Austin slams Fletcher’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Bey. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin follows that with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Fletcher in the back. Bey with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey tags in Austin. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Back Rake. Austin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fletcher blocks it. Fletcher bodyslams Austin. Singh tags himself in. Singh with a straight right hand. Austin kicks the left hamstring of Singh. Austin with a chop/forearm combination. Austin kicks Singh in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Singh. Singh dumps Austin face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Singh repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest.

Singh tags in Shera. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination. Shera stomps on Austin’s back. Shera with a vicious crossface. Shera tags in Singh. Singh with a Running Hip Attack. Shera levels Austin with The Body Avalanche. Singh drops Austin with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Singh with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Singh tags in Shera. Singh and Shera has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shera whips Austin into the turnbuckles. Shera with a Corner Spear. Austin punches Shera in the back. Shera goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Shera knocks Bey off the ring apron. Austin tags in Sabin. Sabin with a Missile Dropkick. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Singh. MCMG treats Singh as a punching bag. Apron Enzuigiri/Running Back Elbow Combination. Sabin with a running clothesline. Sabin dropkicks Aussie Open off the apron. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick to Austin. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin drops Austin with a Cutter. Enzuigiri/Flatliner Combination to Bey. Double Irish Whip. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Singh. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination.

MCMG denies The Double Chokeslam. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Davis made the blind tag. Shera with a double clothesline. Fletcher SuperKicks Shera. Davis with a Roundhouse Kick. Big Boot/SuperKick Combination to Shera. Dosey Do Routine. MCMG gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Sabin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin kicks Davis in the face. Sabin decks Fletcher with a back elbow smash. Austin tags himself in. Austin with a Flying Crossbody Block. Austin sends Fletcher crashing to the outside. Austin tags in Bey. Davis cartwheels out of the double hammer throw from Bullet Club. Davis PowerBombs Bey. Davis with a palm strike. Davis with The Reverse Exploder Suplex. Fletcher dropkicks Singh off the apron. Assisted Mid-Kick to Bey. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Aussie Open knocks Austin off the apron. Aussie Open goes for Corealis, but Bey counters with a Hurricanrana. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Bey with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Shelley. Bey tags in Austin. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Assisted Art Of Finesse to Fletcher. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie w/Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans

Valkyrie side steps the charging Steelz after the bell rings. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Steelz’s chest. Valkyrie slams Steelz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with an overhand chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Steelz. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie teep kicks Steelz into the ropes. Valkyrie clotheslines Steelz for a two count. Valkyrie slams Steelz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie with a corner clothesline.

Valkyrie follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Steelz sends Valkyrie shoulder first into the steel ring post. Steelz drops Valkyrie with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie blocks The Cutter. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Valkyrie denies The Blackout. Valkyrie dodges The Pump Kick. Steelz blocks The Road To Valhalla. Valkyrie rolls Steelz over to pickup the victory. After the match, Steelz and Evans gangs up on The Death Dolls. Jessica Havok storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer In A Old School Rules Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin kicks Dreamer in the gut. Maclin bodyslams Dreamer. Maclin goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer applies a wrist lock. Dreamer hammers down on the left shoulder of Maclin. Maclin backs Dreamer into the ropes. Maclin with a gut punch. Maclin applies a wrist lock. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Dreamer with a Hip Toss. Dreamer clotheslines Maclin to the floor. Dreamer clocks Maclin with trash can lid. Dreamer starts removing the ringside padding. Dreamer with a beer punch. Maclin blocks The PileDriver. Maclin drives Dreamer back first into the steel ring post. Maclin with The Cactus Elbow. Maclin rolls Dreamer back into the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Maclin drives his knee into Dreamer’s back. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin flings multiple chairs into the ring. Maclin grabs a kendo stick. Dreamer with a running knee lift. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dreamer with Two Bionic Elbows. Dreamer with a Running Crossbody Block off the chair for a two count. Dreamer goes for a Flying Elbow Drop, but Maclin ducks out of the way. Maclin repeatedly whips Dreamer with the kendo stick. Dreamer tells Maclin to bring it. Dreamer drops Maclin with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Dreamer gives Maclin the kendo stick treatment. Maclin with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Dreamer chokes Maclin with the kendo stick. Dreamer throws a trash can into Maclin’s face. All hell is breaking loose in Vegas.

Dreamer transitions into a corner mount. Dreamer starts biting Maclin’s forehead. Maclin decks Dreamer with a back elbow smash. Dreamer ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Dreamer hits The Cutter for a two count. Dreamer places the trash can in between the turnbuckles. Dreamer pulls out a table from under the ring. Dreamer has one of the stagehands help him roll the table into the ring. Maclin denies The Spicolli Driver. Maclin drives Dreamer face first into the trash can. Maclin connects with The KIA on the chairs to pickup the victory. After the match, Maclin teases the conchairto. Bully Ray Spears Maclin. Bully transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moose attacks Bully from behind. Moose is choking Bully with his boot. Moose repeatedly stomps on Bully’s chest. Moose and Maclin gangs upon Bully. Josh Alexander storms into the ring to make the save. Alexander delivers a series of German Suplex’s. Alexander and Bully Chokeslams Maclin through the table.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

Swann dodges the charging Kid after the bell rings. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid dives over Swann. Kid ducks a clothesline from Swann. Kid with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Kid repeatedly kicks Swann in the chest. Kid drops Swann with a NeckBreaker. Kid with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Kid rolls Swann back into the ring. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid with The Michinoku Driver. Kid follows that with Two Twisting Senton Splashes for a two count. Kid stomps on Swann’s back and chest. Kid goes for The MoonSault, but Swann gets his feet up in the air.

Swann with a Roundhouse Kick. Swann SuperKicks Kid. Swann with a NeckBreaker. Swann with a Running Back Heel Kick for a two count. Swann goes for The 450 Splash, but Kid ducks out of the way. Kid ducks a clothesline from Swann. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Kid SuperKicks Swann. Kid hits The Frog Splash for a two count. Kid with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kid slaps Swann in the face. Kid puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Kid with a forearm smash. Swann shoves Kidd off the top turnbuckle. Swann dives over Kid. Swann with The Spinning Heel Kick. Swann drops Kid with The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Swann connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

IMPACT Over Drive 2022 Match Card

– Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus In The Finals Of The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament

– HEATH & Rhino (c) vs. The Major Players For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– The Death Dolls (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

– Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

– Bully Ray vs. Moose In A Tables Match

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich In A Last Knockout Standing Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian For The IMPACT World Championship

Sixth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young In The Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match

Violent By Design viciously attacks Callihan on the stage before the bell rings. Cody Deaner delivers The Curb Stomp. Callihan is busted open. Callihan tells the referee to ring the damn bell. Callihan with a double leg takedown. Callihan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Young drops Callihan with The Death Valley Driver. Young kicks Callihan off the ring apron. Young slams Callihan’s head on the apron. Young rakes the eyes of Callihan. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan chops Young. Young answers with a big haymaker. Young punches Callihan in the back. Young goes for a DDT, but Callihan counters with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Callihan delivers a papercut in Young’s mouth. Callihan rakes the back of Young. Callihan applies a side headlock. Young with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron.

Young with clubbing blows to Callihan’s chest. Young is choking Callihan with his boot. Young with a falling sledge. Young stomps on the back of Callihan’s head. Young kicks Callihan in the face. Callihan tells Young to bring it. Callihan and Young are trading back and forth shots. Eye Rake Exchange. Callihan starts biting Young’s forehead. Callihan hits The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Young is busted open. Callihan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Callihan with clubbing crossfaces. Callihan goes after Young’s open wound. Callihan jams Young’s face against the steel ring post. Young is throwing haymakers at Callihan.

Both men continues to use the ring post as a weapon. Young goes for The PileDriver, but Callihan counters with a Back Body Drop. Callihan flings a trash can into the ring. Callihan rolls Young back into the ring. Young attacks Callihan with the trash can lid. Young applies The Knee Bar. Callihan responds with The Figure Four Leg Lock. Young repeatedly kicks Callihan in the face. HeadButt Exchange. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Second HeadButt Exchange. Callihan whips Young across the ring. Young connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Young mocks Callihan. Callihan delivers the groin claw. Callihan hits The Cactus Driver #97 for a two count. Callihan with repeated trash can lid shots. Callihan plants Young with The Cactus Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

