First Match: Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid. If Maclin Wins, He’ll Be Added To The X-Division Championship Match At IMPACT Turning Point

Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Kid brings Maclin down to the mat. Kid applies a Reverse Indian Death Lock. Maclin transitions into a front face lock. Kid goes into the lateral press for a one count. Kid applies a hammerlock. Kid puts his knee on the back of Maclin’s neck for added pressure. Kid ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Standing Switch Exchange. Maclin with a waist lock takedown. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid applies a side headlock. Maclin whips Kid across the ring. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin leapfrogs over Kid. Kid lunges over Maclin. Kid ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin rolls Kid back into the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Maclin talks smack to Kid. Maclin dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Maclin goes for a Release German Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid with forearm shivers. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Kid. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Kid. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Maclin gets Kid tied up in the tree of woe. Kid avoids The Corner Spear. Kid kicks Maclin in the face. Kid with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Kid rolls Maclin back into the ring. Kid hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver. Kid connects with Two MoonSaults for a two count.

Kid repeatedly stomps on Maclin’s chest. Kid goes for another MoonSault, but Maclin ducks out of the way. Maclin drills Kid with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Maclin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid sends Maclin into the ropes. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Maclin. Maclin with a running forearm smash. Kid ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kid with a big palm strike. Kid with The Cartwheel DDT. Maclin responds with The Inside Out Lariat. Kid side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Kid uppercuts Maclin. Kid with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Kid is displaying his fighting spirit. Kid continues to stomp on Maclin’s chest. Maclin has Kid perched on the top turnbuckle. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear. Maclin plants Kid with Mayhem For All to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Second Match: The Inspiration vs. Brandi Lauren & Kimber Lee

Jessie McKay and Brandi Lauren will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Lauren crawls under McKay. Lauren is playing mind games with McKay. Lauren whips McKay across the ring. McKay drops Lauren with a shoulder tackle. McKay poses for the crowd. Lauren sits up. Lauren grabs the left leg of McKay. McKay tags in Lee. Lauren blocks a boot from Lee. Lauren applies a side headlock. Kimber made the blind tag. Lauren with a knee lift. Kimber with The Mid-Kick for a one count. McKay is trying to run interference. Lee ducks a clothesline from Kimber. Lee with a straight right hand. Kimber runs after Lee. McKay tags herself in. McKay slams the back of Kimber’s neck on the top rope.

Lee delivers The Spinning Leg Lariat. The Inspiration has complete control of the match during the commercial break. McKay applies an arm-bar. Kimber decks McKay with a JawBreaker. Kimber tags in Lauren. Lauren with a series of clotheslines. Lauren whips Lee across the ring. Lauren blocks a boot from Lee. Lauren wraps the right leg of Lee around the middle rope. Lauren sweeps out the legs of Lee. Lauren kicks McKay off the ring apron. Lauren with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Lauren rolls Lee back into the ring. McKay runs interference. Lee with a Desperation Knee Strike. Lee tags in McKay. Inspiration knocks Kimber off the apron. Inspiration connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Decay walks down to the ring and starts playing mind games with The Inspiration.

Winner: The Inspiration via Pinfall

Third Match: DOC Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo w/Bullet Club

Gallows with two haymakers. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Hikuleo. Hikuleo shoves Gallows. Gallows uppercuts Hikuleo. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows HeadButts Hikuleo. Hikuleo kicks Gallows in the gut. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Gallows decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Gallows with another uppercut. Gallows slams Hikuleo’s head on the ring apron. Gallows punches Hikuleo in the back. Gallows continues to tee off on Hikuleo. Gallows rolls Hikuleo back into the ring. Hikuleo kicks Gallows in the face. Hikuleo with forearm shivers. Hikuleo starts choking Gallows. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Lariat Exchange. Gallows knocks El Phantasmo off the ring apron.

The referee gets distracted by Chris Bey. Hikuleo delivers the low blow. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gallows kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Chop Exchange. Hikuleo drives his knee into the midsection of Gallows. Hikuleo sends Gallows to the corner. Hikuleo levels Gallows with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with an overhand chop. Hikuleo uses the middle rope as weapon. Bey punches Gallows behind the referee’s back. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Hikuleo. Hikuleo scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Hikuleo applies the cravate. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Hikuleo. Gallows ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Second Lariat Exchange. Gallows kicks Hikuleo in the face. Gallows with The Big Boot. Gallows nails Hikuleo with The Pump Kick. Gallows SuperKicks Hikuleo for a two count. Gallows with the irish whip. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Gallows follows that with a diving shoulder tackle for a two count. Gallows tells Hikuleo to get up. Hikuleo denies The Gallows Pole. Forearm Exchange. Hikuleo Powerslams Gallows for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Anderson. Hikuleo goes for The Tongan Driver, but Gallows lands back on his feet. Gallows rakes the eyes of Hikuleo. Gallows connects with The Gallows Pole to pickup the victory.

Winner: DOC Gallows via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Decay & The KISS Demon vs. Fallah Bahh, Hernandez and Johnny Swinger In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Black Taurus and Johnny Swinger will start things off. Swinger taunts Taurus with a red bandana. Taurus is starting to get flustered. Taurus HeadButts Swinger. Taurus slams Swinger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taurus tags in Steve. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Twisting Splash for a two count. Swinger rakes the eyes of Steve. Swinger applies a side headlock. Hernandez made the blind tag. Steve whips Swinger across the ring. Hernandez kicks Steve in the gut.

Hernandez with The SitOut PowerBomb. Hernandez tags in Bahh. Hernandez tells Bahh to ignore the crowd. Bahh with a corkscrew elbow drop. Bahh tags in Swinger. Steve avoids The Elbow Drop. Steve starts biting the right shoulder of Swinger. Steve tags in Demon. Demon clotheslines Swingers. Demon scores the elbow knockdown. Demon with a straight right hand. Demon dumps Bahh out of the ring. Demon ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Demon clotheslines Hernandez over the top rope. Decay with Stereo Pescado’s. Demon makes Swinger tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: The Decay & The KISS Demon via Submission

Updated IMPACT Turning Point 2021 Match Card

– Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin

– Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

– Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey

– The Inspiration (c) vs. The Decay For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

– Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design w/Cody Deaner

– Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

– The Good Brothers (c) vs. Bullet Club For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards In A Full Metal Mayhem Match For The IMPACT World Championship

Fifth Match: Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki

Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies a leg lock. Alexander transitions into The Ankle Lock. Suzuki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander backs Suzuki into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Suzuki kicks Alexander in the gut. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Suzuki whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Suzuki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander slams Suzuki’s head on the top rope. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Bock through the ropes. Suzuki regroups on the outside. Alexander with forearm shivers. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Alexander out of the ring. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Alexander around the steel barricade. Suzuki kicks the barricade. Suzuki grabs a steel chair. Suzuki lays out a ringside security member. Suzuki kicks Alexander in the gut. Forearm Exchange.

Suzuki has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Suzuki slams Alexander’s head on the steel ring post. Suzuki brings Alexander up the ramp way. Bodyshot Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki HeadButts Alexander. Suzuki plays to the crowd. Suzuki drops Alexander with The Running Boot. Alexander tumbles down the rampway. Suzuki slams Alexander’s head on the ring apron. Alexander with two forearm smashes. Suzuki kicks Alexander in the gut. Suzuki rolls Alexander back into the ring. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki is choking Alexander with his boot. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Alexander decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a Running Boot.

Suzuki denies The C4 Spike. Alexander punches Suzuki in the back. Alexander slams Suzuki’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander with a gut punch. Alexander with a forearm smash. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki toys around with Alexander. Chop Exchange. Suzuki tells Alexander to bring it. Third Forearm Exchange. Alexander with a Running Boot. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Alexander counters with a Back Body Drop. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Suzuki escapes the hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Suzuki sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Suzuki applies The Rear Naked Choke. Alexander responds with The Ankle Lock. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

