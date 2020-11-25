IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/24/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. The Sea Stars In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament

Kiera Hogan and Delmi Exo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Exo brings Hogan down to the mat. Exo applies a front face lock. Exo with The Gator Roll. Exo with an inside cradle for a two count. Exo ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Exo with the backslide cover for a two count. Exo with the sunset flip for a two count. Hogan regroups in the corner. Hogan drives her knee into the midsection of Exo. Hogan whips Exo across the ring. Hogan goes for a Hip Toss, but Exo counters with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Exo applies a front face lock. Exo tags in Vox. Exo whips Hogan across the ring. Exo with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Vox follows that with a running neck snap for a two count.

Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz wants Vox to shake her hand. Steelz kicks Vox in the gut. Steelz talks smack to Vox. Steelz slams Vox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with the irish whip. Vox dives over Steelz. Vox crawls under Steelz. Vox dropkicks Steelz for a two count. Steelz blocks a punch from Vox. Steelz whips Vox across the ring. Hogan kicks Vox in the back. Steelz hits The SpineBuster. Steelz slams Vox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with The Flying Forearm Smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Vox. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Hogan slams Vox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Vox’s chest. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz delivers a gut punch. Steelz continues to stomp on Vox’s chest. Steelz is choking Vox with her boot.

Vox with forearm shivers. Hogan drives her knee into the midsection of Vox. Steelz slaps Vox in the chest. Steelz tags in Hogan. Forearm Exchange. Hogan SuperKicks Vox. Vox HeadButts Hogan. Vox tags in Exo. Exo ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Exo knocks Hogan off the ring apron. Exo delivers her combination offense. Exo with The Spinning Back Fist. Exo hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Exo with forearm shivers. Exo sends Steelz to the corner. Exo with Four Leaping Back Elbow Smashes. Exo with The Fallaway Slam into Steelz for a two count. Vox tags herself in. Exo with The Samoan Drop. Vox connects with The Air Raid Crash for a two count. Vox tags in Exo. Steelz pulls Exo off the apron. Hogan sends Vox chest first into the ropes. Hogan with a forearm shot across the back of Exo. Steelz drives Exo face first into the steel ring post. Hogan with The RoundHouse Kick. Steelz with The Running Bulldog. Hogan kicks Vox out of the ring. Steelz rolls Exo back into the ring. Hogan plants Exo with The Bridging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

– Jazz will be Jordynne Grace’s partner in the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament.

– Matt Striker is the color commentator for this weeks episode because Madison Rayne will be participating in Wrestler’s Court.

– Josh Alexander is upset that Ethan Page put Luke Gallows on the shelf for 4-6 Weeks. Page promises that he’ll fix the situation.

Second Match: Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve aka Suicide

Rohit Raju is convinced that TJ Perkins is cosplaying as Suicide, so this will be a non-title match. Raju kicks Suicide in the gut. Raju is throwing haymakers at Suicide. Raju with a knife edge chop. Suicide denies the irish whip. Raju grabs the left shoulder of Suicide. Suicide with two deep arm-drags. Suicide dropkicks Raju. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Suicide side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Raju knocks Suicide off the ring apron. Raju has complete control of the match. Raju is trying to rip off Suicide’s mask. Raju repeatedly stomps on Suicide’s back. Raju with The Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Raju stomps on Suicide’s chest. Raju with a Running Fist Drop for a two count.

Raju kicks Suicide in the ribs. Raju punches Suicide in the back. Suicide with heavy bodyshots. Raju hammers down on the back of Suicide’s neck. Raju bodyslams Suicide. Raju puts his knee on the back of Suicide’s neck. Raju stomps on Suicide’s back. Suicide is displaying his fighting spirt. Raju drives his knee into the midsection of Suicide. Raju kicks Suicide in the back. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Raju continues to tug on Suicide’s mask. Raju with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Suicide. Suicide applies The Octopus Stretch. Raju with a Belly to Back Suplex. Raju with an Inside Out NeckBreaker. Suicide responds with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Raju connects with The Leaping FlatLiner. Raju removes the mask. TJ Perkins appears on the stage. It was Crazzy Steve was wearing the Suicide’s off mask. Steve with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Winner: Crazzy Steve via Pinfall

– Sami Callihan is trying to pump up Ken Shamrock in the backstage area. Tonight is all about making Shamrock becoming the Impact Champion. Moose joins the conversation and says that the TNA World Heavyweight Championship is the most important title in IMPACT Wrestling. He was planning on being the one putting the hurt on Rich Swann but Shamrock beat him to it. If Shamrock wins the title tonight, Moose is willing to remind Shamrock what happened to him the last time they were in a ring together.

Third Match: Killer Kelly w/Renee Michelle vs. Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo

Lee ducks a clothesline from Kelly. Lee with forearm shivers. Machine Gun Chops. Lee with a Big Biel Throw. Lee is choking Kelly with her boot. Lee punches Kelly in the back. Lee stomps on Kelly’s back. Lee rams Kelly’s face across the top strand. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee applies a bodyscissors hold. Lee punches Kelly in the back. Lee rolls Kelly over for a two count. Lee stomps on the right knee of Kelly.

Lee talks smack to Kelly. Lee with forearm shivers. Kelly traps the arms of Lee. Kelly HeadButts Lee. Kelly with The Butterfly Suplex. Kelly with a Cartwheel Knee Drop. Kelly follows that with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Lee fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kelly puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Lee kicks Kelly in the chest. Lee rocks Kelly with a forearm smash. Lee hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Lee connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Susie Yung: Hi, I’m Susie. You hurt my friends and that’s bad. Now, my friend’s here, and it’s gonna get real bad. I’m sorry.

Su Yung attacks Purrazzo and Lee.

Winner: Kimber Lee via Pinfall

-Gia Miller interviewed The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley’s rehab is over and he’s back. The Machine Guns have a three step plan. First, they want to face XXXL, then they want The North, then they want the titles back from The Good Brothers.

– Chris Bey tells Rich Swann to give him a call if he could defeat Ken Shamrock tonight.

Fourth Match: Ethan Page w/Josh Alexander vs. Swoggle w/Karl Anderson. If Ethan Page Wins, The North Will Get Their Rematch At The IMPACT World Tag Team Championships

Page tells Swoggle to bring it. Swoggle delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Swoggle ducks a clothesline from Page. Swoggle with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Swoggle is distracted by Alexander. Page nails Swoggle with The Pump Kick. Alexander sends Swoggle face first into the floor. The referee is trying to calm down Anderson. Alexander rolls Swoggle back into the ring. Page drops Swoggle with a shoulder tackle. Page gloats. Page with an elbow drop for a two count. Page says that he’s going to send a message to Swoggle. Page gets Swoggle in position for The Styles Clash. Swoggle bites the left leg of Page. Swoggle thrust kicks the left knee of Page. Swoggle SuperKicks Page. Alexander continues to run interference. Anderson nails Alexander with a big haymaker. Swoggle connects with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count.

Winner: Swoggle via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Fallah Bahh vs. Daivari

Daivari is throwing haymakers at Bahh. Daivari tees off on Bahh. The referee admonishes Daivari. Bahh with three haymakers. Bahh whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Bahh drops Daivari with a Running Crossbody Block. Joe Doering connects with The SpineBuster which causes the disqualification. After the match, Young plants Daivari with The Spike PileDriver. Young and Doering lays out Rhino.

Eric Young: My purpose is clear. My vision is clear and I will be opening eyes to the truth. You’re looking at the truth. This world, this world is sick. And what you’re looking at is the cure. We will fix the world. I warned you, I warned the world, this world doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to us.

Winner: Fallah Bahh via Disqualification

– Brian Myers calls TJ Perkins a clown.

– Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee are looking to strike a deal with Father James Mitchell.

– Next week on IMPACT, Chris Bey will battle Willie Mack.

Sixth Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Ken Shamrock w/Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Swann sticks and moves. Callihan trips Swann from the outside. Shamrock attacks Swann from behind. Shamrock is raining down haymakers. The referee ejects Callihan from the ringside area. Swann with Two Dropkicks. Swann dropkicks the left knee of Shamrock. Shamrock catches Swann in mid-air. Shamrock repeatedly drives Swann face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shamrock dumps Swann back first on the canvas. Shamrock repeatedly kicks Swann in the back. Shamrock applies a standing leg lock. Shamrock continues to kick Swann in the back. Swann with heavy bodyshots. Shamrock drives his knee into the midsection of Swann. Shamrock repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest.

Shamrock talks smack to Swann. Shamrock with a sharp knee strike. Shamrock applies a wrist lock. Shamrock kicks Swann in the chest. Shamrock is picking Swann apart. Shamrock with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shamrock applies a front face lock. Shamrock with a knee drop. Shamrock has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shamrock applies a rear chin lock. Swann kicks Shamrock in the gut. Swann is throwing haymakers at Shamrock. Swann with The Spinning Back Fist. Swann with Two Running Clotheslines. Shamrock kicks Swann in the gut. Shamrock with a knee lift. Shamrock continues to kick Swann in the back. Shamrock applies a rear chin lock. Shamrock stomps on Swann’s back. Shamrock punches Swann in the back. Swann with Three Windmill Kicks. Swann hits The Rolling Frog Splash for a two count.

Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann rolls Shamrock over for a two count. Shamrock applies The Triangle Choke. Swann pops back on his feet. Swann SuperKicks Shamrock. Swann connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Shamrock applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Swann puts his foot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Swann with Two Spinning Hook Kicks. Shamrock applies The Ankle Lock. Shamrock transitions into The Rear Naked Choke. Swann rolls Shamrock over to pickup the victory. After the match, Shamrock punches Referee Brandon Toll in the gut. Callihan plants Swann with The Package PileDriver. Callihan grabs a baseball bat. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring. Edwards with rapid fire haymakers. Callihan brutally attacks Edwards with the baseball bat. Edwards is busted open. D-Lo Brown scolds Callihan. Shamrock drops D-Lo Brown with a big haymaker. Shamrock transitions into a ground and pound attack. Callihan starts strangling Edwards. Scott D’Amore yells at Callihan and Shamrock to close the show.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann via Pinfall

