IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/3/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo w/Kimber Lee For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Purrazzo starts things off with a Pump Kick. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Slugfest in Nashville. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Yung. Purrazzo denies The Panic Switch. Yung negates The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Yung crawls towards Purrazzo. Yung repeatedly slams the back of Purrazzo’s head against the top turnbuckle pad. Yung with Two Big Biel Throws. Yung goes for The Mandible Claw, but Purrazzo blocks it. Purrazzo with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Purrazzo drops her leg on the left shoulder of Yung. Purrazzo wraps her legs around the left shoulder of Yung. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Yung. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Yung around the bottom rope. Purrazzo kicks the bottom rope.

Purrazzo uppercuts the left shoulder of Yung. Yung reverses out of the irish whip from Purrazzo. Yung side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Yung thrust kicks the midsection of Purrazzo. Yung drives Purrazzo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Yung with a diving clothesline. Yung scores the elbow knockdown. Yung with a lou thez press. Yung transitions into a ground and pound attack. Running Shotei/Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Yung ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Purrazzo kicks Yung in the gut. Purrazzo goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Yung blocks it. Rollup Exchange. Yung applies The Mandible Claw. Kimber Lee rolls a steel chair into the ring. Yung stops Purrazzo in her tracks. Yung drives the chair into the midsection of Purrazzo which causes the disqualification. After the match, Yung delivers multiple chair shots.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Disqualification, But Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Su Yung

– The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament kicks off in two weeks.

– Scott D’Amore tells HEATH to recover before signing his official IMPACT Wrestling Contract.

Second Match: Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies a hammerlock. Miguel with a fireman’s carry takeover. Miguel applies a side wrist lock. Miguel grabs a side headlock. Miguel with a double hand chop. Miguel goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey and Miguel are running the ropes. Bey drops down on the canvas. Miguel catches Bey in mid-air. Miguel dumps Bey back first on the canvas. Bey goes for a HeadScissors TakeOver, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Bey ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Kick Up. Bey rocks Miguel with a forearm smash. Bey dropkicks Miguel. Miguel kicks the left hamstring of Bey. Bey stomps on Miguel’s chest. Bey applies an illegal choke hold in the corner. The referee admonishes Bey. Bey with the irish whip. Miguel dives over Bey. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Bey. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Bey avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Miguel with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Bey launches Miguel over the top rope. Miguel with an Apron Enzuigiri. Miguel with a shoulder block.

Miguel goes for a sunset flip, but Bey lands back on his feet. Miguel dropkicks Bey to the floor. Miguel lunges over Bey. Bey slams Miguel’s head on the top rope. Bey sweeps out the legs of Miguel. Bey with The SlingShot Elbow Drop for a two count. Bey talks smack to Miguel. Bey kicks Miguel in the gut. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Miguel blocks a boot from Bey. Bey with a thumb to the eye. Bey clotheslines the back of Miguel’s neck. Bey repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s back. Bey stands on Miguel’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Miguel decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. Miguel with The Back Flip Double Foot Stomp. Miguel with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Bey in the face. Miguel dives over Bey. Miguel kicks out the legs of Bey. Miguel hits The Reverse Tiger Feint Kick. Miguel with The Back Heel Kick/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Bey has Miguel perched on the top turnbuckle. Bey negates The Sunset Bomb. Bey transitions into a corner mount. Miguel drills Bey with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Bey responds with The Hook Kick. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

It seemed like @JordynneGrace was on the verge of suggesting a team with @TenilleDashwood but Tenille proposed a team with @MadisonRayne instead! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/m9OEVjVXNc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2020

– Chris Sabin wants to have a match with Acey Romero from XXXL.

– Scott D’Amore says that Rohit Raju will defend the X-Division Championship against TJ Perkins, next week, but if TJP loses he cannot challenge Rohit for the X-Division Championship again.

Rohit Raju & TJ Perkins Segment

Rohit Raju: Nimrods watching at home, at Bound For Glory, it was proven true, god created all men equal and then HE made me the sequel. I beat five of the best professional wrestlers in the world, and here I stand, The Mochaskin Manimal. Here I stand, The Man Of Opportunity. Here I stand, your reigning, defending, IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju. And just like me being champ, some things don’t change.

And here we are, brand new defeat Rohit Challenge. Now, I don’t know who’s left, but by all means, please, bring me fresh meat. I’m trying to be polite here, you know, i’m trying to be polite, but at every turn, you try to take my time. You’re always out here trying to take my spotlight. Do you understand how hard I have worked for this? When I say, I clawed and scratched, I mea, I clawed and scratched. No hype. No fanfare. No one’s special pet project. I have earned this, from the bottom to the top. Now, I shine in the sky, like the sun I am. The real question is, TJ, who the hell are you?

TJ Perkins: All right, you want to get serious, let’s get serious. You clawed and fought. And you know what, good for you, but it comes with shortcuts. I know it may look like I just get up off the couch and go to work. And you know what? To be fair, yeah, sometimes I do. But i’ve put in the work to be able to do that. 22 years of work, in fact. I’ve been wrestling longer than you’ve been watching wrestling. In the time that we’ve been in this ring talking and doing this little dance, i’ve forgotten more about wrestling than you’re ever gonna know. You wanna know who I am? Selling out Arena Mexico at 18, that’s who I am. The youngest gaijin in New Japan history, that’s who I am. You ever been a super junior? No, that’s me. Cruiserweight Champion, me. And, yeah, X-Division Champion, yeah that’s me too.

Rohit Raju: All those accomplishments are fantastic. They’re all the accomplishments of a has been. You speak past tense, I am presently, currently your X-Division Champion. Frankly, TJ, you are pathetic. Leave. That’s right, leave my ring, because it ain’t about you no more. No, no, no, no, do what you were going to do and leave my ring, leave, TJ. Just get out, the spotlight is mine, your time is done, it’s all about me now.

– TJ Perkins throws hot tea at Raju. Raju is throwing haymakers. Perkins with a double leg takedown. Perkins and Raju are trading back and forth shots. Perkins launches Raju over the top rope. Perkins poses with the X-Division Title to close the segment.

Third Match: Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page w/Josh Alexander

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gallows launches Page to the corner. Page kicks Gallows in the gut. Page is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Gallows drops Page with a shoulder tackle. Page regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Page. Gallows whips Page across the ring. Gallows scores the elbow knockdown. Page is losing his composure. Gallows strikes a karate pose. Gallows uppercuts Page. Page continues to talk strategy with Josh Alexander. Gallows is distracted by Alexander. Page attacks Gallows from behind. Page with clubbing blows to Gallows back. Page delivers The Garvin Stomp. Page with a Running Boot. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page poses for the cameras. Page uses the middle rope as a weapon. Alexander punches Gallows behind the referee’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Anderson. Gallows with a gut punch. Gallows uppercuts Page. Page with boots to the midsection of Gallows. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Gallows. Page drops Gallows with The DDT for a two count.

Page applies a rear chin lock. Gallows with elbows into the midsection of Page. Page dropkicks Gallows over for a two count. Page tees off on Gallows. Page with clubbing shoulder blocks. Gallows hammers down on the back of Page’s neck. Gallows is displaying his fighting spirit. Page rakes the eyes of Gallows. Page with two haymakers. Page goes back to the rear chin lock. Gallows with a desperation uppercut. Gallows decks Page with a back elbow smash. Gallows kicks Page in the face. Gallows with three clotheslines. Gallows with the irish whip. Gallows follows that with a running elbow smash. Gallows drops Page with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Gallows with The Big Boot. Alexander runs interference. Alexander sends Anderson shoulder first into the steel post. Gallows SuperKicks Page to pickup the victory. After the match, Alexander attacks Gallows from behind. Alexander is raining down haymakers. The North are putting the boots to Gallows. Anderson with forearm shivers. Anderson uppercuts Page. Anderson connects with The GunStun. Gallows clotheslines Alexander to the floor.

Winner: Doc Gallows via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Cody Deaner w/Cousin Jake vs. Johnny Swinger

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Deaner applies a side headlock. Swinger whips Deaner across the ring. Deaner drops Swinger with a shoulder tackle. Swinger drops down on the canvas. Swinger goes for a Hip Toss, but Deaner blocks it. Bicep Pose Exchange. Deaner clotheslines Swinger. Swinger calls for a timeout. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Swinger’s chest.

Deaner starts drinking beer. Swinger drives Deaner face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Swinger repeatedly uses the middle rope as a weapon. Swinger with a straight right hand. Swinger transitions into a corner mount. Deaner with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Deaner with an Atomic Drop. Deaner unloads with a flurry of left jabs. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner drops Swinger with The Discus Lariat. Swinger rakes the eyes of Deaner. Swinger rolls a steel chair into the ring. Jake snatches the chair away from Swinger. Swinger clocks Deaner with the loaded fanny pack to pickup the victory.

Winner: Johnny Swinger via Pinfall

Moose & Willie Mack Segment

Moose: The past few months, I haven’t been taken seriously. The past few months, this TNA Heavyweight Championship hasn’t been taken seriously. That shouldn’t be a problem anymore. You see, some of you guys are sayin I didn’t earn this title. Some of you guys are saying that I grabbed this title out of a trash can. But, at Bound For Glory, I went to hell and back, and I damn well killed a man that some of you guys say is the greatest TNA Heavyweight Champion in this company’s history. I controlled my narrative.

I’m now born again. Now, let’s take a look at my last couple of years in IMPACT Wrestling. I’m undefeated in PPV’s. I beat Rob Van Damn. I beat Rhino. I beat Ken Shamrock. I beat Tommy Dreamer. And at Bound For Glory, I beat the greatest TNA Heavyweight Champion of all-time, EC3. But nobody talks about that. All you guys talking about is the IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann. Congratulations, Rich, around your waist, you carry what I still believe is the second most important championship in this company. But ask EC3 what pain really feels like. In fact, most of you guys probably don’t remember that, because everybody have a little a lapse in memory. But i’ll show what you pain looks like. Now, Rich Swann, I know Wille Mack is a good friend of yours. If Willie Mack wakes up, how about you ask Willie Mack what pain really feels like, because he experienced it, firsthand. You’ve been warned.

– Willie Mack tackles Moose. Mack transitions into a ground and attack. Mack and Moose starts brawling around the ringside area. Moose is raining down haymakers. Moose wraps the camera cables around Mack’s neck to close the segment.

Updated IMPACT Turning Point 2020 Match Card

1.) Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A No Disqualification Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

2.) Moose vs. Willie Mack

3.) Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

4.) The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

5.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

Fifth Match: Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young & Sami Callihan w/Ken Shamrock

Rich Swann and Sami Callihan will start things off. Callihan kicks Swann in the gut. Callihan with a forearm smash. Callihan slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan is choking Swann in the corner. Swann answers with a haymaker. Swann cartwheels over Callihan. Swann leapfrogs over Callihan. Swann drops down on the canvas. Swann dropkicks Callihan to the floor. Swann ducks a clothesline from Young. Swann and Edwards are lighting up Young’s chest. Swann dropkicks Young. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Swann with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Swann and Edwards has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Swann tags in Edwards. Edwards whips Callihan across the ring. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Swann with a Running Lariat. Boston Crab/SomerSault Leg Drop Combination for a one count. Callihan and Edwards are trading back and forth shots. Callihan reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Young kicks Edwards in the back. Edwards knocks Young off the apron. Callihan clotheslines Edwards. Callihan tags in Young.

Young kicks Edwards in the ribs. Young with a straight right hand. Young with clubbing blows to Edwards back. Young applies a rear chin lock. Young slams Edwards head on the left boot of Callihan. Young tags in Callihan. Callihan repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Callihan is choking Edwards with his boot. Callihan abuses the referee’s five count. Callihan tags in Young. Young with an elbow drop. Young drops Edwards with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Young applies a front fade lock. Young tags in Callihan. Callihan delivers a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan applies a rear chin lock. Callihan tugs on Edwards hair. Young tags himself in. Young punches Edwards in the back. Edwards with a chop/forearm combination. Young scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Young slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Callihan. Callihan punches Edwards in the ribs. Callihan applies a wrist lock. Edwards slides out of the irish whip. Edwards creates distance with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Callihan tags in Young.

Young knocks Swann off the apron. Young slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad.. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Edwards with The Helluva Kick. Edwards goes for The SuperPlex, but Young blocks it. Young with three haymakers. Edwards delivers The SuperPlex. Young tags in Callihan. Edwards uses his feet to create separation. Edwards tags in Swann. Swann ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Swann knocks Young off the apron. Swann with Two Diving Clotheslines. Callihan kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann SuperKicks Page. Leaping FrankenSteiner off the apron. Callihan and Young goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Young blocks a boot from Edwards. Callihan drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Swann with The HandSpring Double Cutter.

Swann tags in Edwards. Edwards with a forearm knockdown. Young with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Swann responds with The Windmill Kick. Callihan with an Inside Out Lariat. Callihan and Young goes for Stereo PileDrivers, but Swann and Mack counters with The Back Body Drop. Stereo Boston Crabs. Young kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards with a double leg takedown. Edwards catapults Young over the top rope. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Callihan goes for the backslide cover, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Boot/Enzuigiri Exchange. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner for a two count. Edwards applies the single leg crab. Ken Shamrock attacks Swann from behind. Shamrock throws Swann into the steel ring steps. Shamrock tells Edwards to bring it. Callihan rolls Edwards over for a two count. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eric Young & Sami Callihan via Pinfall

