IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/3/22

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King In A First Round Match In The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bailey applies a hammerlock. Arm-Drag Exchange. Bailey is playing mind games with King. Strong lockup. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. King drops down on the canvas. Bailey sends King into the ropes. King catches Bailey in mid-air. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with The Sunset Flip for a one count. King rolls Bailey over for a two count. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. King with two right jabs. King whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey dives over the soccer kick. Bailey dropkicks King for a one count. King with a forearm smash. Bailey ducks a clothesline from King. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King walks up the ramp way. Bailey ducks a clothesline from King. King blocks a boot from Bailey. Bailey denies The Exploder Suplex.

Bailey showcases his speed and athleticism. Bailey applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. King grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey with clubbing mid-kicks in the corner. King dumps Bailey face first on the top turnbuckle pad. King hits The SpineBuster for a two count. King punches Bailey in the back. King dumps Bailey out of the ring. King with The Exploder Suplex on the ramp way. Bailey gets back in the ring at the count of nine. King tosses Bailey to the floor. Bailey with forearm shivers. King sends Bailey face first into the padding. King applies The Boston Crab on the floor. King rolls Bailey back into the ring. King repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Bailey. Bailey kicks King out of the ring.

Bailey SuperKicks King. Bailey ducks a clothesline from King. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Bailey goes for The Windmill Kick, but King counters with The T-Bone Suplex. King connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. King once again sends Bailey to the outside. King goes for The Tiger Driver, but Bailey counters with a Hurricanrana. Bailey SuperKicks King. Bailey with The Orihara MoonSault. Bailey rolls King back into the ring. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Bailey counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Rollup Exchange. King avoids The PK. King applies the single leg crab. Bailey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey with three up kicks. King goes for The Boston Crab, but Bailey rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Second Match: Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz vs. Jessica Havok w/The Death Dolls

Forearm Exchange. Havok ducks a clothesline from Evans. Havok unloads a flurry of right jabs. Havok with The Bionic Elbow. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok slams Evans head on three turnbuckle pads. Havok kicks Evans in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Havok slams Evans head on another turnbuckle pad. Havok repeatedly stomps on Evans chest. Havok continues to use the turnbuckle pads as a weapon. Havok with a running corner clothesline. Havok is mauling Evans in the corner. Evans side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Evans drops Havok with a DDT. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans puts her leg on the back of Havok’s neck. Evans has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Evans is putting the boots to Havok. Evans is choking Havok with her boot. Evans punches Havok in the back. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Evans follows that with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans buries her shoulder into the midsection of Havok. Havok sends Evans shoulder first into the steel ring post. Havok with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Evans. Havok ducks a clothesline from Evans. Havok with a Release German Suplex. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans starts biting Havok’s forehead. Evans with a German Suplex of her own for a two count. Evans toys around with Havok. Havok with combo palm strikes. Havok with a throat thrust. HeadButt Exchange. Havok with a Roundhouse Kick. Havok with a Running Crossbody Splash. Havok gets distracted by Steelz. Taya Valkyrie pulls Steelz off the ring apron. Steelz punches Valkyrie. Rosemary Spears Steelz on the floor. Evans delivers The Big Boot. Evans connects with The Full Nelson Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Savannah Evans via Pinfall

Third Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young w/Cody Deaner

Callihan ducks a clothesline from Young. Callihan with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Callihan knocks Deaner off the ring apron. Young with a straight right hand. Young rakes the eyes of Callihan. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Callihan inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Young with a running forearm smash. Young with a Running Boot. Callihan slams Young’s head on the ring apron. Callihan rakes the back of Young. Callihan begs Deaner to hit him. Young kicks Callihan in the gut. Young goes for a PileDriver, but Callihan blocks it. Callihan uppercuts Young. Callihan rakes the chest of Young. Callihan with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Callihan starts biting the right ear of Young. The referee admonishes Callihan.

Deaner drops Callihan with a Running Lariat behind the referee’s back. Young with clubbing blows to Callihan’s back. Young kicks Callihan in the face. Young denies The PileDriver. Young hammers down on Callihan’s back. Young poses for the crowd. Young goes for The PileDriver, but Callihan counters with a Back Body Drop. Young HeadButts Callihan. Callihan and Young are trading back and forth shots. Yong ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Young clotheslines Callihan. Young drags Callihan to the corner. Young goes for The MoonSault, but Callihan ducks out of the way. Callihan with two short-arm lariats. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Young. Callihan with a running clothesline. Callihan prepares for The Cactus Driver #97. Callihan gets distracted by Young’s Army Of Violence. VBD gangs up on Callihan which forces the disqualification. Deaner reveals the two newest members of VBD, Alan Angels and Big Kon. After the match, Young stabs Callihan with a spike.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin w/Chris Bey

Austin side steps the charging Moose after the bell rings. Moose blocks the drop toe hold. Moose grabs Austin by his throat. Moose launches Austin to the corner. Austin side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Moose in the back of the head. Moose sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Austin blasts Moose with The PK. Austin showcases his agility on the ring apron. Moose blocks a boot from Austin. Moose swings Austin into the steel ring steps. Moose has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Moose fish hooks Austin. Moose whips Austin into the turnbuckles.

Moose pops back on his feet. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose punches Austin in the back. Chop Exchange. Austin repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Austin with forearm shivers. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Moose catches Austin in mid-air. Moose delivers The Snake Eyes. Moose is choking Austin with his boot. Moose punches Austin in the back. Moose slaps Austin in the face. Moose talks smack to Austin. Moose with another palm strike. Austin is pissed. Austin with a double leg takedown.

Austin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Austin with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin with The House Of Cards for a one count. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Moose. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Austin goes for The Fold, but Moose counters with The Uranage Slam. Austin decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Austin kicks Moose in the face. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin with a Running Knee Strike. Moose throws Austin off the top turnbuckle. Moose prepares for The Spear. Moose gets distracted by Bully Ray. Moose calls Bully a scumbag. Austin avoids The Spear. Austin connects with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open

Frankie Kazarian and Kyle Fletcher will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fletcher with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Fletcher backs Kazarian into the ropes. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Fletcher whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Fletcher with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Fletcher applies a wrist lock. Fletcher with an arm-ringer. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Fletcher goes for a Hip Toss, but Kazarian counters with a fireman’s carry takeover for a one count. Fletcher with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Fletcher with a side headlock takeover. Kazarian answers with the headscissors escape. Alexander and Davis are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davis backs Alexander into the ropes. Alexander ducks under a chop from Davis. Alexander shoves Davis. Alexander grabs the left leg of Davis.

Davis with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Alexander applies a side headlock. Davis whips Alexander across the ring. Davis drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Davis sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander kicks Davis in the face. Alexander with a Shotgun Dropkick. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with The Slingshot Leg Drop for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Davis backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Fletcher tags himself in. Davis whips Kazarian across the ring. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Fletcher goes into the cover for a one count. Kazarian unloads three knife edge chops. Kazarian sends Fletcher to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian tags in Alexander.

Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alexander punches Fletcher in the back. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Fletcher with a forearm smash. Alexander whips Fletcher across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander punches Fletcher. Alexander chops Fletcher to the floor. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Fletcher clings onto the top rope. Alexander with two forearm smashes. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Davis drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Alexander knocks Davis off the ring apron. Fletcher clotheslines Alexander over the top rope. Kazarian knocks Fletcher off the apron. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Davis kicks Fletcher in the gut. Alexander and Kazarian gets sandwiched on the outside. Aussie Open has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Alexander unloads three knife edge chops. Davis bodyslams Alexander for a two count. Davis applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Davis sends Alexander face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher with a gut punch. Fletcher with two bodyslams. Fletcher keeps control of the left arm of Alexander. Fletcher goes for another bodyslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander with an inside cradle for a two count. Alexander is lighting up Fletcher’s chest. Fletcher drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Fletcher slaps Kazarian in the face. Fletcher dumps Alexander out of the ring. Davis with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Fletcher drills Alexander with The BrainBuster. Alexander with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Davis goes for a Running Senton, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander side steps Davis into the turnbuckles. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Davis. Alexander tags in Kazarian.

Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Kazarian with two forearm knockdowns. Kazarian clotheslines Fletcher. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian side steps Fletcher into the turnbuckles. Kazarian SuperKicks Davis. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian with a Slingshot DDT for a two count. Fletcher denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Kazarian decks Fletcher with a back elbow smash. Kazarian punches Davis. Fletcher with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis kicks Alexander off the apron. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Kazarian side steps Davis into the turnbuckles. Kazarian rolls under a clothesline from Fletcher. Kazarian tags in Alexander. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander HeadButts Davis. Alexander with a chop/forearm combination.

Alexander avoids the double forearm. Alexander kicks Davis in the face. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Davis runs interference. Fletcher with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Fletcher in the face. Alexander with a clubbing blow to the back of Davis neck. Alexander PowerBombs Davis for a two count. Davis denies The C4 Spike. Fletcher with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Davis with a sliding forearm smash. Alexander denies The Corealis. Fletcher dumps Kazarian out of the ring. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Fletcher SuperKicks Alexander. Davis with The Big Boot. SuperKick/Big Boot Combination. Assisted Pendulum Bomb for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher with a forearm to Kazarian. Fletcher fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Forearm Exchange.

Alexander tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with a palm strike. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Fletcher. Fletcher rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Misfired Haymakers. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Kazarian hits The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Davis uppercuts Kazarian from the outside. Fletcher rolls Kazarian over for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Alexander pulls Kazarian off Davis shoulders. Fletcher kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander applies another ankle lock. Kazarian gets Davis trapped in The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fletcher sends Alexander crashing into Kazarian. Second Forearm Exchange. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Fletcher kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Kazarian connects with The Slingshot Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

