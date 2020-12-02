IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/1/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Tonight's IMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Bob Ryder. RIP.

First Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. XXXL

MCMG attacks XXXL before the bell rings. Sabin with forearm shivers. Shelley slams Larry’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley repeatedly stomps on Larry’s chest. Shelley is throwing haymakers at Larry. Larry with heavy bodyshots. MCMG with Stereo Corner Clotheslines. MCMG follows that with Stereo Running Elbow Smashes. Sabin dumps Larry out of the ring. Shelley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. MCMG sends Romero tumbling to the floor. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Larry back into the ring. Shelley with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Shelley kicks Romero in the face. Shelley with a forearm smash. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike of his own. Sabin tags in Shelley. Larry punches Shelley in mid-air. Larry tags in Romero. Romero with three uppercuts. Shelley slaps Romero in the chest. Shelley repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Shelley with a Running Boot. Shelley goes for a Bodyslam, but Romero blocks it. Romero punches Shelley in the back. Sabin tags himself in. Romero catches Sabin in mid-air. Romero drops Shelley with a shoulder tackle. Sabin kicks Romero in the face. Romero denies The Bodyslam. Romero bodyslams Sabin. Romero whips Sabin across the ring. Shelley made the blind tag.

Sabin kicks Romero in the chest. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Romero. Shelley with a forearm smash. Double Lariat. Double Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Boot to the midsection of Larry. Double Mid-Kicks. Flying Forearm Smash Party. Romero throws Sabin into Shelley’s back. Romero stomps on Shelley’s back. Romero with a straight right hand. Romero tags in Larry. Larry punches Shelley in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. XXXL is tearing Shelley apart. Sabin with forearm shivers. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Romero dumps Sabin out of the ring. Larry is putting the boots to Shelley. Larry with a shoulder block. Larry with a Running European Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Larry SuperKicks Shelley for a two count. Larry talks smack to Shelley. Shelley with a straight right hand. Romero kicks Shelley in the back. Larry knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Larry tags in Romero. Shelley gets sandwiched. Romero with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Larry kicks Sabin in the gut. Sabin dumps Larry out of the ring. Sabin with an arm-drag takeover. Shelley drops Romero with The Standing Shiranui. Sabin and Larry are tagged in.

Sabin kicks Larry in the gut. Sabin with a Flying Forearm Smash. Sabian with a Running Lariat. Sabin follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigir. Sabin hits The DDT. Larry launches Sabin over the top rope. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Missile Dropkick/FlatLiner Combination. Larry fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Larry drives Sabin back first into the turnbuckles. Romero tags himself in. Larry with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Romero with The Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Sabin side steps Romero into Larry. Sabin kicks Larry in the gut. Larry denies The Assisted Tornado DDT. Sabin side steps Larry into the turnbuckles. Romero drops Sabin with The Uranage Slam. Larry goes for The Flying Splash, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley with forearm shivers. Romero uppercuts Shelley. Running Bulldog/Drop Toe Hold Combination. Stereo SuperKicks. Double Back Elbow Smash. Double Vertical Suplex. Helluva Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG connects with their Flying Splash/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

– Tommy Dreamer confronts Larry D over shooting John E. Bravo.

– Scott D’Amore has suspended Ken Shamrock for 30 days.

Second Match: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Killer Kelly & Renee Michelle In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament

Jordynne Grace and Killer Kelly will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace with a side headlock takeover. Kelly with the headscissors escape. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup Grace applies a side headlock. Kelly whips Grace across the ring. Grace drops Kelly with a shoulder tackle. Kelly drops down on the canvas. Rollup Exchange. Kelly ducks a clothesline from Grace. Grace dodges The Big Boot. Jazz and Michelle are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jazz applies a waist lock. Jazz with a waist lock takedown. Jazz with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Jazz punches Michelle in the back. Jazz applies a wrist lock. Jazz tags in Grace. Grace with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace whips Michelle across the ring. Michelle holds onto the ropes.

Michelle decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Michelle sends Grace to the ring apron. Grace punches Kelly. Michelle dropkicks Grace off the apron. Michelle and Kelly have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Michelle repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Michelle is choking Grace with her boot. Michelle with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Michelle drives her knee into Grace’s back. Michelle applies a rear chin lock. Grace gets back to a vertical base. Michelle punches Grace in the back. Michelle drives Grace first into the top turnbuckle pad. Michelle tags in Kelly. Kelly with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Kelly sweeps out the legs of Grace. Kelly hits The PK for a two count. Kelly transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Kelly. Kelly applies a front face lock. Michelle tags herself in. Michelle delivers a gut punch. Michelle slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Michelle repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Michelle tags in Kelly.

Kelly goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Kelly drives her knee into the midsection of Grace. Grace denies The Running Knee Strike. Grace with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Kelly nails Grace with The Pump Kick. Grace creates distance with The SpineBuster. Grace tags in Jazz. Jazz with two clotheslines. Jazz with two elbow knockdowns. Jazz follows that with a double clothesline. Jazz tees off on Kelly. Jazz with the lateral press for a two count. Jazz applies a front face lock. Grace tags herself in. Grace punches Kelly in the back. Grace with clubbing short-arm lariats. Kelly catches both arms of Grace. Kelly HeadButts Grace. Kelly with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Grace hammers down on the back of Kelly’s neck. Kelly with a throat thrust. Grace with a running elbow smash. Grace connects with The Grace Driver for a two count. Jazz dumps Michelle out of the ring. Grace tags in Jazz. Jazz whips Kelly across the ring. Michelle made the blind tag. Jazz hits The FlapJack. Jazz delivers her combination offense. Jazz plants Michelle with The Jazz Stinger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace & Jazz via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: The Motor City Machine Guns/Generation Me Full Metal Mayhem Match From TNA Final Resolution 2010.

– Ethan Page challenges Karl Anderson to a match at IMPACT Final Resolution.

– Alisha Edwards attacks Sami Callihan in the backstage area.

Third Match: Cody Deaner w/Cousin Jake vs. Johnny Swinger

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deaner backs Swinger into the turnbuckles. Swinger turns Deaner over. The referee calls for a clean break. Swinger is throwing haymakers at Deaner. Swinger struts around the ring. Deaner with a running clothesline. Deaner transitions into a ground and pound attack. Swinger calls a timeout. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Swinger’s chest. Eric Young attacks Cousin Jake from behind. Joe Doering drives Jake face first into the steel ring post. Young attacks Deaner which causes the disqualification. After the match, Young clotheslines Deaner. Doering connects with The SpineBuster. Young plants Deaner with The Spike PileDriver.

Eric Young: This will continue. This will go on until your eyes are open. I see clear. Joe sees clear. We are the cure. The sickness is everywhere. The disease has taken over. But we will win. We will prevail. The quicker that you learn, to heed my warnings, listen to my words, look into my eyes, and now that I am telling you the truth. This world doesn’t belong to you. It belongs to us. I told you this world doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to us.

Winner: Cody Deaner via Disqualification

Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Su Yung, and Father James Mitchell Segment

Deonna Purrazzo: Kim, since Bound For Glory, Su Yung has been haunting us. Tonight, that all comes to an end. Su likes to talk about how my time has come. Well, her time has come, tonight. Since I defeated Su to regain my Knockouts Championship, she’s contractually guaranteed a rematch, and if she wants that rematch, she better get to the ring, right now.

Father James Mitchell: Hello, Su, my dear old friend. You know, it has been a while, hasn’t it? And though I would love to sit here and play a game of catch up with you, it really wouldn’t be appropriate, considering the task at hand. Now, Su, you have to believe me, I really didn’t want to have to do this, but the fact remans, you have been nothing but trouble. A thorn in my side for too long. And, tonight, you will pay for your sins.

Purrazzo attacks Yung from behind. Forearm Exchange. Yung HeadButts Purrazzo. Lee punches Yung in the back. Lee retreats to the corner. Purrazzo negates The Mist. Purrazzo starts choking Yung. Purrazzo connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver. Yung gets carried to the back by The Undead Bridesmaids.

Fourth Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Crazzy Steve For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Raju tells Steve to put down the pet monkey. Steve side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Steve with a flurry of roll ups. Steve with an open palm strike. Steve follows that with a Mongolian Chop. Steve whips Raju across the ring. Raju holds onto the ropes. Raju regroups on the outside. Steve blocks a boot from Raju. Standing Switch Exchange. Steve goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Raju holds onto the ropes. Steve applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Raju’s neck. Raju fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Raju sends Steve to the corner. Steve kicks Raju in the face. Steve applies The Upside Down. Steve starts biting Raju’s shoulders. Raju drops Steve with The Leaping FlatLiner for a two count. Steve regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Steve with forearm shivers. Raju shoves Steve. Raju with a running back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Raju hits The PK. Raju with a running tomahawk chop for a two count. Raju repeatedly stomps on Steve’s chest. Raju starts biting Steve’s forehead. Raju with a straight right hand. Short-Arm Reversal by Steve. Steve goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Raju counters with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Raju talks smack to Steve. Raju kicks Steve in the back. Raju uses the middle rope as a weapon. Raju starts gloating. Raju is choking Steve with his boot. Steve with heavy bodyshots. Raju slams Steve’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Raju with clubbing blows to Steve’s back. Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Raju applies The Kimura Lock. Steve repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Raju. Raju delivers his combination offense. Steve rises back on his feet. Steve is displaying his fighting spirit. Steve whips Raju across the ring. Steve with a forearm knockdown. Steve clotheslines Raju. Raju puts Steve on the top turnbuckle. Steve hits The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Steve with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Steve with a Running European Uppercut. Raju responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju goes for a Bodyslam, but Steve lands back on his feet. Steve drops Raju with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Steve applies The Grounding Cobra Twist. Raju puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Steve dodges The Running Knee. Steve goes for The Crucifix Bomb, but Raju uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju via Pinfall

– TJ Perkins challenged Brian Myers to a match for next week on IMPACT!

– Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz promises to give Fallah Bahh a big wad of money next week.

Updated IMPACT Final Resolution 2020 Match Card

1.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page w/Josh Alexander

Fifth Match: Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Palm Strike Exchange. Mack is throwing haymakers at Bey. Mack repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. Mack with a knife edge cup. Mack punches Bey in the back. Mack sends Bey to the corner. Bey side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Mack’s back. Bey ducks under two clotheslines from Mack. Mack with a Lou Thez Press. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bey regroups on the outside. Bey with a Rebound Kick. Mack avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Mack with a BackBreaker on the ring apron. Bey grabs the right foot of Bey. Mack with a straight right hand. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Mack. Mack is riving in pain. Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Bey sweeps out the legs of Mack. Bey stomps on the left knee of Mack. Bey applies a standing leg lock. Bey tells Mack to give up. Mack uses his feet to create separation. Bey kicks Mack in the face. Mack catches Bey in mid-air.

Mack goes for a Bodyslam, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey delivers the chop block. Bey with an elbow drop. Bey applies the single leg crab. Mack with desperation haymakers. Forearm Exchange. Bey kicks the left knee of Mack. Mack clotheslines Bey. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Mack bodyslams Bey. Mack with a Leaping Knee Drop for a two count. Bey denies The Stunner. Bey with a back heel trip. Bey with a jackknife cover for a two count. Bey kicks Mack in the face. Bey drills Mack with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bey talks smack to Mack. Mack blocks a boot from Bey. Bey slaps Mack in the face. Tip Up by Mack. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Mack connects with The Stunner to pickup the victory. After. the match, Moose Spears Mack. Rich Swann storms into the ring. Swann tees off on Moose. Swann ducks a clothesline from Moose. Swann drops Moose with The Windmill Kick. Bey plants Swann with The Art Of Finesse. Bey poses with the IMPACT World Championship to close the show.

Winner: Willie Mack via Pinfall

