IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/1/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

First Match: Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

Swann attacks Bully before the bell rings. Swann with rapid fire haymakers. Swann slams Bully’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Bully exits the ring. Swann with a Slingshot Pescado. Swann side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Swann repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bully. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Bully drops Swann with a Body Block. Bully poses for the crowd. Bully bickers with the referee. Bully backs Swann into the turnbuckles. Bully slaps Swann in the chest. Bully with a straight right hand. Bully talks smack to Swann. Bully with an overhand chop. Bully with a double haymaker. Bully is mauling Swann in the corner. Bully whips Swann across the ring. Bully blocks The Sunset Flip. Bully goes for a Leg Drop, but Swann ducks out of the way.

Swann with a running back heel kick. Swann with The Frog Splash for a one count. Bully knocks Swann off the top turnbuckle. Bully gets Swann tied up in the tree of woe. Bully with another overhand chop. Bully attacks the midsection of Swann. Following a snap mare takeover, Bully applies the cravate. Swann decks Bully with a JawBreaker. Swann side steps Bully into the turnbuckles. Swann with two dropkicks. Swann with a Windmill Kick. Swann follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick for a one count. Bully with a Back Body Drop. Bully drags Swann to the corner. Bully goes for a Senton Bomb, but Swann ducks out of the way. Swann hits The 450 Splash for a two count. Swann with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Bully clocks Swann with the steel chain which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Rich Swann via Disqualification

Second Match: Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Gujjar side steps the charging Moose after the bell rings. Chop Exchange. Moose sends Gujjar to the corner. Gujjar side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Gujjar unloads three knife edge chops. Gujjar with two short-arm lariats. Gujjar hammers down on the back of Moose’s neck. Gujjar dropkicks Moose to the floor. Moose nails Gujjar with The Pump Kick. Moose PowerBombs Gujjar on the ring apron. Moose whips Gujjar into the turnbuckles. Moose stomps on Gujjar’s face. Moose repeatedly kicks Gujjar in the face. Moose sends Gujjar back first into the turnbuckles. Moose pops back on his feet.

Palm Strike Exchange. Gujjar with forearm shivers. Moose answers with The Uranage Slam. Gujjar avoids The Spear. Gujjar dropkicks Moose. Gujjar with a Spinning Back Kick. Gujjar with a Pump Knee Strike. Gujjar follows that with a Ripcord Knee Strike. Gujjar hits The SlingBlade. Gujjar goes for The Gargoyle Spear, but Moose ducks out of the way. Gujjar leapfrogs over Moose. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose tosses Gujjar out of the ring. Moose talks smack to the crowd. Moose gets into a big brawl with Joe Hendry. Gujjar plants Moose with The Gargoyle Spear.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Third Match: Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Haymaker Exchange. Maclin with a forearm smash. Maclin slams Kazarian’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Kazarian with a chop/haymaker combination. Maclin whips Kazarian out of the ring. Maclin drives Kazarian back first into the ring apron. Maclin with a blistering chop. Maclin rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Kazarian with another chop/haymaker combination. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin with a Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin drops his knee on Kazarian’s back. Maclin puts his knee on the back of Kazarian’s neck. Maclin with a Running Knee Strike. Kazarian punches Maclin. Maclin kicks Kazarian in the face.

Maclin and Kazarian are trading back and forth shots in the corner. Maclin whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Maclin with a gut punch. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Maclin clotheslines Kazarian. Maclin sends Kazarian to the corner. Maclin with a Corner Spear. Kazarian rolls Maclin over for a two count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kazarian with the backslide cover for a two count. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Maclin goes for The Olympic Slam, but Kazarian counters with a BackBreaker. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kazarian with a running forearm. Kazarian clotheslines Maclin. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash.

Kazarian with a Running Meteora. Maclin blocks The Chicken Wing. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kazarian slips over Maclin’s back. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Maclin holds onto the ropes. Kazarian bodyslams Maclin. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Maclin backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Maclin decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Kazarian side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Rollup Exchange. Maclin gets Kazarian tied up in the tree of woe. Kazarian avoids The Corner Spear. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Maclin had his foot on the bottom rope. Maclin drives a steel chair into the midsection of Kazarian which forces the disqualification. After the match, Maclin delivers multiple chair shots. Maclin connects with The KIA on the chair.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Career Threatening Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo backs Mickie into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Purrazzo taunts Mickie. Test Of Strength. Purrazzo with a wrist lock takedown. Mickie applies a headscissors neck lock. Purrazzo grapevines the legs of Mickie. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Mickie with an arm-ringer. Mickie drops her weight on the left shoulder of Purrazzo for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Purrazzo sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie dives over Purrazzo. Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Purrazzo swats away a dropkick from Mickie. Purrazzo with The La Magistral for a two count. Mickie with a jackknife hold for a two count. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo blocks The Rolling Crucifix. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Kick. Purrazzo blocks The Mick Kick. Mickie dodges The Pump Kick. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo scores a bodyshot. Purrazzo slams Mickie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange.

Mickie repeatedly slams Purrazzo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Mickie is choking Purrazzo with her boot. Mickie with The Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Purrazzo scores the elbow knockdown. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline. Purrazzo hammers down on Mickie’s chest. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Mickie’s chest for a two count. Purrazzo kicks Mickie in the face. Purrazzo stands on Mickie’s hair. Purrazzo stomps on Mickie’s face for a two count. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Mickie’s chest. Purrazzo is choking Mickie with her boot. Purrazzo catapults Mickie throat first into the bottom rope for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Mickie with heavy bodyshots. Mickie with a forearm smash. Purrazzo kicks Mickie in the gut. Purrazzo with a double throat thrust. Purrazzo with two corner clotheslines. Purrazzo whips Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Mickie decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Headscissors Takeover. Following a snap mare takeover, Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count.

Purrazzo blocks The Mick ‘DT. Mickie with a Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Purrazzo sends Mickie crashing to the outside. Purrazzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Mickie’s back and chest. Purrazzo tugs on Mickie’s hair. Purrazzo drills Mickie with The BrainBuster for a two count. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo starts displaying her frustration. Purrazzo applies The Camel Clutch. Mickie with elbows into the midsection of Purrazzo. Micke with a deep arm-drag. Mickie with forearm shivers. Mickie slides under Purrazzo’s legs. Purrazzo rocks Mickie with a forearm smash. Mickie dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Mickie dropkicks Purrazzo off the ring apron. Mickie with a Flying Lou Thez Press to the outside. Mickie rolls Purrazzo back into the ring.

Mickie with a forearm smash. Purrazzo applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Mickie drives Purrazzo face first into the top rope. Mickie with a Missile Dropkick. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Mickie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Mick ‘DT. Purrazzo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo blocks The Tornado DDT. Purrazzo nails Mickie with The Pump Kick for a two count. Mickie blocks The Queen’s Gambit. Mickie SuperKicks Purrazzo for a two count. Mickie slaps Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo transitions into The Venus de Milo. Mickie puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Mickie uses her feet to create separation. Standing Switch Exchange. Purrazzo with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Mickie rolls Purrazzo over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Jordynne Grace challenges Mickie to a Title vs. Career Match at Hard To Kill. Mickie accepts Grace’s offer.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

