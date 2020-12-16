IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/15/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Alisha Edwards w/Eddie Edwards

Dashwood is playing mind games with Edwards. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Dashwood transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dashwood laughs at Edwards. Dashwood whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards with a Lou Thez Press. Edwards is raining down haymakers. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Dashwood with clubbing elbow smashes. Edwards blocks a boot from Dashwood. Edwards sends Dashwood face first into the canvas. Edwards with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Edwards with forearm shivers Dashwood reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver.

Dashwood side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Dashwood drops Edwards with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood tied Edwards up in the ropes. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood applies a rear chin lock. Dashwood gives Edwards a noogie. Dashwood applies The Full Nelson Lock. Edwards decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Dashwood with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Dashwood slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood toys around with Edwards.

Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards side steps Dashwood into the turnbuckle. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Edwards with a Running Clothesline. Edwards follows that with forearm shivers. Edwards drops Dashwood with The Rolling Elbow. Edwards sends Dashwood to the corner. Edwards with The Running Hip Attack. Dashwood denies The Running Bulldog. Edwards thrust kicks the midsection of Dashwood. Edwards hits The Running Bulldog for a two count. Konley pulls Dashwood out of the ring. Konley clocks Eddie with the camera bag. Edwards wipes out Konley with The Flying Crossbody Block. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Sami Callihan continues to play mind games with The Edwards.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Moose & Willie Mack Segment

Moose: Injury update: Willie Mack will physically not be able to compete in a IMPACT Wrestling ring for a couple weeks. And I know you’re asking, why is that? Because I hurt Willie Mack, because that’s what I do, I hurt people. And the funny thing is, I haven’t even been angry yet. I don’t think you guys at home will understand what I’m capable of doing when I actually get angry. But do you know what makes me angry? The fact that everything I have done to Willie Mack, the last few weeks, and all you guys keep talking about is the IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann. Rich Swann, I respect you. I think you’re fierce. I think you’re a great competitor. But the difference between me and you, is that you stay hurt, while I hurt people. Now, I want you to do me one favor, Rich Swann. Call your good old buddy Willie Mack, and ask him one simple question, what does pain feel like?

Willie Mack: Pain, huh. You want me to feel him what pain feels like?

Moose: Willie, I know you’re angry, but before you take another step, you need to ask yourself this question, do you really want to make me angry?

Willie Mack: Like I said, I didn’t come out here to wrestle. I’m not even mad at you, Moose. I’m not mad about losing to you. I’m not mad about you putting me on the shelf for a few weeks. The thing that pisses me off the most, see, i’ve been fighting my entire life, and when a referee decides to tell me when i’m done, to tell me that I can’t go no more, when I know got plenty left, that really pisses me off.

Moose: What are you trying to say, Willie, spit out? What are you trying to say?

Willie Mack: What i’m trying to say is, i’m gonna take matters into my own hands. No referee gonna tell me when i’m done, so i’m gonna have a match with you at Genesis. An I Quit Match, where I make my own decisions.

Moose: Like I said before, Willie, I know you’re angry, but I don’t think you’re being smart because I don’t think i’m the guy you want to have a I Quit Match with.

Willie Mack: Well, I came out here to deliver a message, I didn’t come out here to wrestle, so but this part of the message is gonna have to be, face to face.

Mack starts brawling with Moose to close the segment.

Second Match: Chris Bey w/Rohit Raju vs. Manik

Bey attacks Manik before the bell rings. Bey with clubbing blows to Manik’s back. Bey hammers down on the back of Manik’s neck. Bey kicks Manik in the back. Bey repeatedly stomps on Manik’s chest. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Bey is choking Manik with his boot. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey with the irish whip. Manik side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Manik with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Manik sends Bey across the ring. Manik applies The Argentine BackBreaker Rack. Manik drops Bey with The Reverse Samoan Drop. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Manik. Manik sends Bey tumbling to the floor. Manik with a SlingShot Pescado. Manik has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Manik transitions into a corner mount. Manik with the irish whip. Manik with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Manik. Bey denies The HeadScissors TakeOver. Misfired Clotheslines. Bey kicks Manik in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with The SpringBoard Elbow for a two count. Bey is trying to rip off Manik’s mask. Bey stomps on Manik’s back. Bey with two haymakers. Raju is loving what he is seeing. Bey uppercuts Manik. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with a Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Bey drives his knee into Manik’s back. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Manik with elbows into the midsection of Bey.

Manik ducks a clothesline from Bey. Manik with a Running Enzuigiri. Bey decks Manik with a back elbow smash. Bey with a Knee Drop. Bey uppercuts the back of Manik’s neck for a two count. Bey applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Bey grabs a side headlock. Manik with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Bey. Manik blocks a boot from Bey. Manik with a Back Drop Driver. Manik goes for The Double Chicken Wing GutBuster, but Bey rolls over for a two count. Bey nails Manik with The Hook Kick. Manik avoids The Art Of Finese. Bey dropkicks Manik to the floor. Manik disappears. Raju is looking for Manik. Manik with The Flying Crossbody Block. Manik with a ShotGun Meteora. Manik follows that with The Detonation Kick. Bey tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Bey delivers the low blow. Bey tells Raju to get out of the ring. Raju punches Bey in the back which causes the disqualification.

Winner: Chris Bey via Disqualification

– This weeks IMPACT! Plus Flashback Moment Of The Week: Sting’s Return At TNA Final Resolution 2006.

– Kenny Omega and Don Callis are trying to rile up Karl Anderson before his match with Chris Sabin.

Third Match: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz In A Semi-Final Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament

Taya Valkyrie and Tasha Steelz will start things off. Valkyrie and Steelz are running the ropes. Valkyrie with a Running Crossbody Block. Valkyrie stomps on Steelz back. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Steelz kicks Valkyrie in the face. Valkyrie side steps Steelz into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie with a RoundHouse Kick. Valkyrie follows that with The SpineBuster for a two count. Valkyrie brings Steelz to the corner. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Rosemary levels Steelz with a Body Avalanche. Valkyrie with a Running Elbow Smash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Hogan tags herself in. Rosemary with The Spinning Side Walk Slam. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary slings Hogan across the ring. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Steelz kicks Rosemary in the back. Hogan drops Rosemary with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan tags in Steelz.

Steelz repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Steelz decks Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan kicks Rosemary in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Rosemary in the back for a two count. Hogan rocks Rosemary with a forerm smash. Hogan taunts Valkyrie. Hogan and Steelz are double teaming Rosemary. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Rosemary. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz kicks Rosemary in the ribs. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Rosemary. Steelz slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz talks smack to Valkyrie. Steelz with a running forearm smash. Rosemary answers with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Hogan denies The PK. Hogan takes out the legs of Valkyrie.

Steelz repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Rosemary for a two count. Steelz applies a side headlock. Rosemary is displaying her fighting spirit. Steelz applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosemary backs Steelz into the turnbuckles. Rosemary throws Steelz into the canvas. Rosemary launches Steelz over the top rope. Rosemary denies The Apron Enzuigiri. Steelz with a shoulder block. Steelz dives over Rosemary. Rosemary creates distance with The Spear. Valkyrie and Hogan are tagged in. Valkyrie with The SpineBuster. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie whips Hogan across the ring. Valkyrie Spears Hogan. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie dumps Steelz out of the ring. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee attacks Rosemary. Hogan rolls Valkyrie over for a two count. Valkyrie with a Knee Lift. Purrazzo drops Rosemary with The FlatLiner on the stage. Hogan SuperKicks Valkyrie. Hogan connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

– Johnny Swinger now has possession of the big wad of cash.

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page vs. Brian Myers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aelxander backs Myers into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a straight right hand. Myers sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Myers argues with Ethan Page. Myers sends Page face first into the steel ring post. Alexander rocks Myers with a forearm smash. Alexander slams Myers head on the top turnbuckle pad. Myers knocks Alexander off the middle turnbuckle. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers toys around with Alexander. Myers with an elbow drop for a two count. Myers hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck.

Myers talks smack to Alexander. Alexander with forearm shivers. Myers answers with a drop toe hold. Myers with a Knee Drop for a two count. Myers repeatedly drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Myers shoves Alexander. Alexander decks Myers with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Myer with The Big Boot. Myers rakes the eyes of Alexander. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex. Myers tells Alexander to get up. Page dawns his Karate Man persona. Page thrust kicks the midsection of Myers which causes the disqualification. After the match, Page nails Myers with The Pump Kick. Page whips Myers across the ring. Page with The Leaping Mid-Kick. Page connects with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick.

Winner: Brian Myers via Disqualification

Fifth Match: Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley

The match started during the commercial break. Sabin applies a waist lock. Anderson grabs a side headlock. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Sabin answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson hammers down on the left shoulder of Sabin. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Sabin grapples around Anderson. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Anderson regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Sabin applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson goes for a leapfrog, but Sabin holds onto the ropes. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Anderson. Anderson denies The La Magistral. Strong lockup. Anderson backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson kicks Sabin in the gut. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson rams his elbow across Sabin’s face. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson fish hooks Sabin. Anderson rams his knee across Sabin’s face. Anderson whips Sabin into the turnbuckles. Anderson talks smack to Sabin. Anderson continues to fish hook Sabin. Anderson and Sabin are trading back and forth shots. Anderson kicks Sabin in the gut. Anderson is mauling Sabin in the corner. Anderson is putting the boots to Sabin. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Anderson rakes the eyes of Sabin. Anderson whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Anderson. Sabin with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver.

Anderson denies The PK. Anderson sends Sabin face first into the ring apron. Anderson has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Sabin decks Anderson with a JawBreaker. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Anderson with clubbing elbow smashes. Anderson attacks Sabin’s hamstring. Anderson is choking Sabin with his boot. Anderson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Anderson goes back to the rear chin lock. Sabin stomps on the left foot of Anderson. Anderson pulls Sabin down to the mat. Anderson wraps his leg around the left shoulder of Sabin. Anderson applies an arm-bar. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Anderson clotheslines Sabin. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Anderson applies a side headlock. Sabin whips Anderson across the ring. Meeting Of The Minds.

Sabin ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin with two clotheslines. Sabin kicks Anderson in the gut. Sabin sends Anderson to the corner. Sabin with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Anderson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Anderson kicks Sabin in the gut. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Anderson hammers down on the back of Sabin’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Sabin. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Lariat Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Anderson side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson goes for The GunStun, but Sabin counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Standing Switch Exchange. Anderson rolls Sabin over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

