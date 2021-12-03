IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/2/21

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Sabin vs. Matthew Rehwoldt w/Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Rehwoldt with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Rehwoldt takes a bow. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rehwoldt has the leverage advantage. Sabin with a step over arm-drag. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Sabin walks Rehwoldt into the ropes. Rehwoldt uses the top rope as a weapon. Rehwoldt scores a left jab. Rehwoldt HeadButts Sabin. Rehwoldt with the irish whip. Sabin dives over Rehwoldt. Sabin with another arm-drag takeover. Rehwoldt launches Sabin over the top rope. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Rehwoldt regroups on the outside. Rehwoldt avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Rehwoldt knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Rehwoldt poses for the crowd. Rehwoldt has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rehwoldt hammers down on the back of Sabin’s neck for a two count.

Rehwoldt with another flurry of left jabs. Rehwoldt backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Rehwoldt rams his forearm across Sabin’s face. Rehwoldt whips Sabin into the turnbuckles. Rehwoldt with a Running Hip Attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Rehwoldt with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Rehwoldt talks smack to Sabin. Rehwoldt bodyslams Sabin. Rehwoldt with a Pendulum Elbow Drop for a two count. Rehwoldt applies a rear chin lock. Sabin with elbows into the midsection of Rehwoldt. Sabin decks Rehwoldt with a JawBreaker. Sabin launches Rehwoldt over the top rope. Rehwoldt with a forearm smash. Sabin denies The Vertical Suplex. Sabin with a Top Rope Stunner. Rehwoldt avoids the referee’s ten count. Sabin kicks Rehwoldt in the face. Rehwoldt kicks Sabin in the gut. Rehwoldt whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns.

Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sabin counters with The PK. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Rehwoldt denies The Cradle Shock. Rehwoldt with the backslide cover for a two count. Sabin with The La Magistral for a two count. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rehwoldt. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Sabin and Rehwoldt are trading back and forth shots. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Rehwoldt thrust kicks the midsection of Sabin. Sabin kicks Rehwoldt in the face. Sabin gets distracted by Purrazzo. Rehwoldt with The Running Boot. Rehwoldt connects with The End Scene for a two count. Purrazzo starts brawling with Mickie James on the outside. Mickie with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring post. Rehwoldt dives over Sabin. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabin plants Rehwoldt with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Scott D’Amore tells Alisha Edwards that next week on IMPACT he’ll announce the participants in the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match at IMPACT Hard To Kill.

– Trey Miguel got into a backstage brawl with Steve Maclin.

– IMPACT Throwback Throwdown 2 will take place on December 18th.

– Learning Tree Vignette.

– Tenille Dashwood has returned from her vacation and she was very excited to see The Inspiration in the backstage area.

– Rohit Raju & Raj Singh had a backstage confrontation with Johnny Swinger & Hernandez. Lawrence D challenges Raju to a match next week.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt battles Mickie James & Chris Sabin In A Mixed Tag Team Match. The Inspiration & The Influence collides with The Decay In A 8-Man Tag Team Match. Plus, Eric Young vs. Rhino In A Street Fight.

Second Match: JONAH vs. Jai Vidal

Jonah catches Vidal in mid-air. Jonah goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Vidal lands back on his feet. Vidal punches Jonah in the back. Jonah is pissed. Vidal ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Vidal drops down on the canvas. Vidal leapfrogs over Jonah. Jonah drops Vidal with a Body Block. Jonah whips Vidal across the ring. Jonah with another Body Block. Jonah with The Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Jonah follows that with The Running Senton Splash. Jonah connects with The Tsunami Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah says that the entire wrestling world is talking about the big dog and that’s because he takeover wherever he goes. The reason he showed up at Battle In The Valley was to confront Moose. But before Jonah can get to Moose, let’s talk about Josh Alexander. He keeps hearing Alexander is the best wrestler in the world. Jonah says that to be the best you have to go through the top dog.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Third Match: Rachael Ellering w/Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans backs Ellering into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Evans with a Hip Toss. Evans unloads two knife edge chops. Evans drops Ellering with a shoulder tackle. Evans whips Ellering across the ring. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Evans. Ellering dodges The Big Boot. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ellering finally puts Evans down with the shoulder tackle. Standing Switch Exchange. Ellering with a back elbow smash. Evans with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans sends Ellering to the corner. Evans with a running shoulder block. Evans hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Evans punches Ellering in the back. Evans with the irish whip. Ellering kicks Evans in the face. Ellering decks Evans with a back elbow smash.

Ellering ducks a clothesline from Evans. Ellering drops Evans with The STO. Evans denies The Twisting Leg Drop. Evans stomps on the midsection of Ellering. Evans is choking Ellering with her boot. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans with clubbing blows to Ellering’s back. Evans goes back to the front face lock. Evans with The Snap DDT for a two count. Evans argues with the referee. Evans toys around with Ellering. Ellering shoves Evans. Forearm Exchange. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Ellering. Ellering with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Ellering with a baseball slide dropkick. Ellering follows that with a Basement Cutter. Ellering with Three Senton Splashes for a two count. Evans fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ellering with The Rolling Elbow. Ellering puts Evans on her shoulders. The referee gets distracted by Steelz. Steelz runs away from Grace. Ellering clotheslines Steelz. Ellering connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design w/Eric Young

Rich Swann and Joe Doering will start things off. Swann ducks a clothesline from Doering. Swann repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Doering. Doering launches Swann back first into the turnbuckles. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner talks smack to Swann. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann tags in Mack. Double Irish Whip. Swann with a corner clothesline. Mack with The Stinger Splash. Mack punches Deaner. Mack slaps Deaner in the chest. Mack tags in Swann. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leg Drop/Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Swann kicks Deaner in the back. Swann applies a front face lock. Swann tags in Mack. Double Irish Whip. Bulldog/Flapjack Combination. Doering drops Mack with a running shoulder tackle. VBD has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Doering hammers down on the back of Mack’s neck. Doering is choking Mack with his boot. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner rakes the eyes of Mack. Deaner tags in Doering. Deaner whips Mack across the ring. Deaner with another gut punch. Doering with The Big Boot for a two count. Deaner tags himself in. Doering with a Side Walk Slam. Deaner lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Deaner answers with a sharp knee strike. Deaner tags out to Doering. Doering bodyslams Mack. Doering with a corkscrew elbow drop for a two count. Doering tags in Deaner.

Deaner applies a front face lock. Mack with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Mack uses his feet to create separation. Mack tags in Swann. Swann ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Swann dropkicks Doering off the ring apron. Swann with two diving clotheslines. Swann ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Swann with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with a Handspring Kick to Doering. Swann follows that with The Handspring Cutter. Doering pulls Swann off the apron. Swann side steps Doering into the steel ring post. Swann gets distracted by Eric Young. Swann gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Deaner grabs the VBD Flag. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Swann connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Young attacks Swann from behind. VBD gangs up on Swann and Mack. HEATH and Rhino storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Rich Swann & Willie Mack via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Moose & William Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona

William Morrissey and Matt Cardona will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morrissey backs Cardona into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Cardona applies a side headlock. Morrissey whips Cardona across the ring. Morrissey drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Morrissey poses for the crowd. Morrissey talks smack to Cardona. Morrissey sends Cardona into the ropes. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona tags in Edwards. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwaards HeadButts Morrissey. Edwards tags in Cardona. Double Irish Whip. Morrissey runs through the double clothesline. Edwaards and Cardona lures Morrissey to the outside. Cardona knocks Moose off the ring apron. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Edwards with The Slingshot Pescado. Moose and Morrissey regains control of the match during the commercial break. Morrissey with a straight right hand. Morrissey puts his leg on the back of Cardona’s neck. Morrissey slams Cardona’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morrissey tags in Moose.

Moose kicks Cardona in the gut. Moose stands on the back of Cardona’s head. Moose tags in Morrissey. Morrissey punches Cardona in the back. Morrissey goes for a PowerBomb, but Cardona lands back on his feet. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Cardona tags in Edwards. Edwards with a shoulder block. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Edwards blocks a boot from Morrissey. Morrissey denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Morrissey hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Morrissey reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards decks Morrissey with a back elbow smash. Edwaards gets distracted by Moose. Edwards blocks a boot from Morrisey. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards is displaying his fighting spirit. Morrissey sends Edwards crashing to the outside. Morrissey tags in Moose. Moose rolls Edwards back into the ring. Moose stomps on Edwards back. Moose repeatedly whips Edwards into the turnbuckles. Moose taunts Cardona. Moose tags in Morrissey.

Double Hammer Throw into the turnbuckles for a two count. Morrissey applies the cravate. Morrissey with clubbing blows to Edwards back. Morrissey with a straight right hand. Morrissey tags in Moose. Moose stomps on Edwards chest. Moose whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards holds onto the ropes. Edwards dumps Moose out of the ring. Morrissey runs interference. Edwards decks Morrissey with a back elbow smash. Moose wisely pulls Cardona off the ring apron. Moose drags Edwards to the corner. Moose tags in Morrisey. Morrissey with two elbow drops. Morrissey tags in Moose. Moose kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards HeadButts Moose. Edwards with a JawBreaker. Edwards uses his fee to create separation. Edwards tags in Cardona.

Cardona ducks a clothesline from Moose. Cardona knocks Morrissey off the apron. Cardona with a leaping back elbow smash. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona hits The CodeBreaker. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Morrissey repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Moose and Morrisey goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Edwards gets in the way. Big Boot Exchange. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moose nails Edwards with The Pump Kick. Misfired Boots. Both men are knocked down after a Double Boot. Forearm Exchange. Moose with The Pump Kick. Edwards SuperKicks Moose. Edwards sends Morrissey tumbling to the floor. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Moose drops Cardona with The Uranage Slam. Moose goes for The Spear, but Cardona rolls him over for a two count. Cardona denies The Uranage Slam. Moose denies The Radio Silence. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Cardona rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Morrissey drops Moose with The Big Boot to close the show.

Winner: Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona via Pinfall

