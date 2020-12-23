IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/22/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship From IMPACT Hard To Kill 2020

Miguel immediately tackles Austin after the bell rings. Miguel transitions into a ground and pound attack. Miguel runs after Austin. Austin leapfrogs over Miguel. Miguel Spears Austin. Miguel with a Hook Kick/NeckBreaker Combination. Miguel denies The Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Austin attacks the midsection of Miguel. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Miguel drops Austin with a Rebound 619. Miguel follows that with a Triangle MoonSault. Austin drop toe holds Miguel into the edge of the ring frame. Austin kicks the back of Miguel’s neck. Austin slams Miguel’s head on the apron. Miguel decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Miguel with two clotheslines. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel blasts Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin clotheslines Miguel over the top rope. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop.

Austin with a forearm smash. Austin repeatedly kicks Miguel in the face. Miguel slaps Austin in the face. Austin with forearm shivers. Austin with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Austin with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Austin shoves Miguel off the steel ring steps. Austin is lighting up Miguel’s chest. Austin rolls Miguel back into the ring. Austin with the cover for a two count. Austin has complete control of the match. Austin slams Miguel face on the canvas. Austin nails Miguel with a Pump Kick. Miguel with forearm shivers. Austin SuperKicks Miguel for a two count. Austin applies a waist lock. Austin with Two Uranage Slams. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin chop blocks Miguel. Austin repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Miguel.

Austin is mauling Miguel in the corner. Austin backs Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel denies the irish whip. Austin with a Windmill Kick. Austin follows that with The Bang-A-Rama for a two count. Austin applies a single leg crab. Austin delivers the paper cut for a two count. Austin continues to attack the lower back of Miguel. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Austin. Miguel dropkicks the back of Austin’s head. Miguel with two clotheslines. Miguel avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Miguel trips Austin from the outside. Miguel with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Miguel goes for a Flying Meteora, but Austin ducks out of the way.

Miguel with a Dragon Sleeper Suplex. Miguel applies The Dragon Sleeper. Austin with a running forearm smash. Miguel responds with an ankle pick. Miguel drops Austin with a Rebound FlatLiner for a two count. Austin turns Miguel inside out with a SpringBoard Kick for a two count. Austin puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Miguel drills Austin with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel connects with The 619. Miguel prepares for The Flying Meteora. Austin knocks Miguel off the top turnbuckle. Austin plants Miguel with The Fold to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin tries to flirt with Miguel’s mom. Miguel attacks Austin from behind. The referees are trying to calm down Miguel.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

– Manik will put his IMPACT X-Division Championship on the line against Chris Bey and Rohit Raju at IMPACT Hard To Kill.

– Brian Myers says that his favorite IMPACT moment of the year was his return and that he was responsible for putting the company back on the map and made it much more relevant.

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore talked about Slammiversary 2020 being the most significant event of the year.

Second Match: The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship From IMPACT Turning Point 2020

Josh Alexander and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Anderson drop steps into a side headlock. Alexander slings Anderson across the ring. Strong lockup. Alexander applies a waist lock. Anderson grabs a side wrist lock. Anderson stomps on the left shoulder of Alexander. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows HeadButts the left shoulder of Alexander. Gallows wrenches on the left wrist of Alexander. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Alexander. Gallows with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Gallows with three elbow drops for a two count. Gallows applies a front face lock. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Alexander in the ribs. Anderson slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with the irish whip. Alexander side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander tags in Page. Page punches Anderson in the ribs. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Page with a straight right hand. Anderson kicks Page in the gut. Anderson slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows kicks Page in the gut. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with The Leg Drop for a two count. Gallows slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows rams his elbow across Page’s face. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Page in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies an arm-bar. Page backs Anderson into the ropes. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Anderson knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Page attacks Anderson from behind. Page repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Page taunts Gallows. Alexander with clubbing elbow smashes from the outside. The referee admonishes Alexander. The North are cutting the ring in half. Page dumps Anderson chest first on the apron. Page rolls Anderson back into the ring. Page kicks Anderson in the gut. Page puts his knee on the back of Anderson’s neck. Page is putting the boots to Anderson. Page drags Anderson to the corner. Page tags in Alexander. Page drops his knee on the left hamstring of Anderson. Alexander stomps on the left hamstring of Anderson. Alexander slams the left leg of Anderson on the canvas. Alexander punches Anderson in the back. Alexander unloads two knife edge chops. Alexander tags in Page.

Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Page drops Anderson with a running shoulder tackle. Page is playing mind games with Gallows. Page stomps on Anderson’s chest. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander kicks Anderson in the chest. Alexander drives his knee into the left shoulder of Anderson. Anderson with a blistering chop. Alexander with a forearm smash. Anderson uppercuts Alexander. Anderson knocks Page off the apron. Anderson with forearm shivers. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Alexander drives Anderson chest first into the turnbuckles. Alexander tags in Page. Assisted Swinging PowerBomb for a two count. Page rocks Anderson with a forearm smash. Page stands on the back of Anderson’s neck. Page abuses the referee’s five count. Page tags in Alexander. Page is choking Anderson with his boot. Alexander applies a top wrist lock. Alexander with sharp knee strikes. Alexander stands on the right hand of Anderson. Alexander tags in Page. Page stomps on the right hand of Anderson. Page applies a rear chin lock. Anderson gets back to a vertical base. Anderson with elbows into the midsection of Page. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Page. Anderson creates distance with The NeckBreaker. Alexander and Gallows are tagged in.

Gallows with Two Clotheslines. Gallows drops Page with The Big Boot. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Gallows nails Alexander with The Pump Kick for a two count. Page pulls Anderson off the apron. Page drives Anderson back first into the steel barricade. Alexander applies a waist lock. Gallows decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Gallows kicks Page in the face. The North are double teaming Gallows. The North connects with The Double Neutralizer for a two count. Anderson sends Page tumbling to the floor. The Good Brothers with a Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Page negates The Magic Killer. Page SuperKicks Anderson. Gallows SuperKicks Page. Gallows uppercuts Alexander. Alexander dumps Gallows out of the ring. Anderson with The Running Knee. Alexander tags in Page. Anderson side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Page with a back elbow smash. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Anderson drills Alexander with The GunStun. Anderson tags in Gallows. The Good Brothers plants Page with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers via Pinfall

BREAKING: The full brackets for the 2021 Super X-Cup at #Genesis have been revealed!

Third Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace In A 30-Minute Iron Man Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship From IMPACT Emergence 2020

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo eventually reverses the hold. Grace with a deep arm-drag. Purrazzo regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. Grace answers with the headscissors neck lock. Purrazzo pops back to a vertical base. Purrazzo takes a bow. Grace rolls Purrazzo over for a one count. Grace applies a side headlock. Purrazzo whips Grace across the ring. Grace drops Purrazzo with a shoulder tackle. Purrazzo drops down on the canvas. Grace ducks under a clothesline from Purrazzo. Grace with two deep arm-drags. Purrazzo with a Pump Kick. Grace blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Grace sends Purrazzo face first into the canvas. Grace applies the single leg crab. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Grace has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Grace buries her shoulder into the midsection of Purrazzo. Grace repeatedly whips Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Grace with forearm shivers. Purrazzo slides out of the ring. Purrazzo drops Grace with another Pump Kick. Purrazzo slams Grace’s head on the ring apron. Purrazzo rolls Grace back into the ring. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo works on the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Grace. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Grace around the bottom rope. Purrazzo whips Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace launches Purrazzo over the top rope. Purrazzo with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Purrazzo takes a breather on the outside. Purrazzo with a Swinging Arm-Ringer into the canvas for a one count. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Grace with heavy bodyshots. Grace goes for a Bodyslam, but Purrazzo counters with an arm-bar. Grace puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo toys around with Grace.

Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Purrazzo with two short-arm clotheslines for a one count. Purrazzo dumps Grace out of the ring. Grace is fighting from underneath. Purrazzo works on her joint manipulation game. Purrazzo continues to inflict more pain to the shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo with a full mount cover for a two count. Purrazzo with an Arm-Breaker for a two count. Purrazzo applies a top wrist lock. Grace with desperation forearm shivers. Grace targets the midsection of Purrazzo. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace puts Purrazzo on the top turnbuckle. Grace goes for The SuperPlex, but Purrazzo blocks it. Purrazzo shoves Grace off the middle turnbuckle. Grace with an open palm strike. Grace delivers The SuperPlex. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace clotheslines the back of Purrazzo’s neck. Grace with two shoulder tackles. Grace follows that with Two Senton Splashes for a two count. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Grace. Purrazzo applies The Full Nelson. Grace responds with The Sleeper Hold. Purrazzo passes out, so that allows Grace to score the first fall.

Grace levels Purrazzo with a Body Avalanche. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Grace. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with a FlatLiner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Grace reaches the bottom rope. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Purrazzo unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Grace. Purrazzo with a hand full of tights. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace smack Vega in the face. Purrazzo negates The Grace Driver. Purrazzo pulls the referee into harms way. Grace connects with The Grace Driver. Grace is trying to wake up the referee. Purrazzo blasts Grace with the Knockouts Title. We’re officially tied at 1-1. Purrazz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Sitting Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Grace rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Grace with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Grace with a forearm smash. Purrazzo responds with a Pump Kick. Purrazzo with a Bridging Release German Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo makes Grace tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar as time expires.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission (2-1)

– Taya Valkyrie challenged Deonna Purrazzo to a IMPACT Knockout Championship Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill.

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore talks about the Eddie Edwards/Sami Callihan Rivalry. Edwards will battle Callihan on January 5, 2021.

– Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz reflects on their holiday traditions.

– Matthew Palmer challenged Moose to a Three Minute Match on the first IMPACT of 2021.

Fourth Match: EC3 vs. Moose In An Unsanctioned Match From IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020

Moose arrives at EC3’s Fight Club. Will EC3 show his face? EC3 slowly walks into the ring. Haymaker Exchange. Moose with The Uranage Slam. EC3 laughs at Moose. EC3 decks Moose with a back elbow smash. EC3 with an Exploder Suplex. EC3 is fired up. EC3 repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Mooe with a back elbow smash. EC3 drives his knee into the midsection of Moose. EC3 with a knee lift. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose talks smack to EC3. Moose grabs EC3 by his left ear. Moose slams EC3’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Moose is throwing haymakers at EC3. EC3 is busted open. Moose with forearm shivers. Moose grabs a steel chair. Moose starts asking EC3 some questions. EC3 with a double leg takedown. EC3 is raining down haymakers. EC3 tells Moose to bring it. Moose drops EC3 with a Running Boot.

EC3 and Moose are brawling around the ringside area. EC3 drives Moose face first into the steel ring post. EC3 launches Moose into the steel guard rail. EC3 continues to use the ring post as a weapon. EC3 says that Moose is becoming who he’s supposed to be. The TNA World Heavyweight Championship doesn’t belong to EC3, it belongs to the people who busted their ass and earned it whether the company was thriving and falling apart. Moose is busted open. EC3 tells Moose to live up to his monikers if he wants to be considered real world champion. EC3 gets Moose in position for The One Percenter. EC3 starts getting flashbacks from his previous run with IMPACT Wrestling. Moose Spears EC3. Moose repeatedly hits EC3 with the TNA World Title Belt. EC3’s trainees starts chanting Moose! Moose! Moose! EC3 tells Moose to control his own narrative. Moose knocks EC3 out with the TNA World Title Belt.

Winner: Moose via Knockout

– Acey Romero visits Larry D at prison.

– Video recap of the Rosemary/John E. Bravo Wedding.

– Eddie Edwards talks about his holiday traditions.

– Eric Young Vignette.

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore talks about the Kenny Omega and Don Callis partnership.

The 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Awards

X-Division Wrestler Of The Year: Ace Austin

“2020 X-Division Superstar Of The Year. I’m honored, I’m touched, and a little surprised, actually. Not that I won an award, we all knew that was going to happen, but X-Division Superstar Of The Year, really? I mean, if you think about it, I only spent about four months inside the X-Division this year. Yeah, I lost the title back at Rebellion in April, and then I moved on to the world title picture, and the tag title picture, and I haven’t competed in the X-Division since. But, maybe I shouldn’t be so surprised because, who else were you going to pick? I mean what other choice did you have the besides the greatest X-Division Champion of all-time? You know, in light of this, maybe I should revisit the X-Division sometime soon, it seems like you’ve miss me. But nevertheless, thank you, it was a great choice, it was the right choice, some might even say it was inevitable.”

IMPACT Tag Team Of The Year: The North

IMPACT Knockout Of The Year: Deonna Purrazzo

“This is your current reigning and defending IMPACT Knockouts Champion, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo, and I wanted to talk about my resume because it’s grown in 2020. I have become the first ever Iron Woman of IMPACT Wrestling since I’ve arrived. I’ve had match of the year contender after match of the year contender since I’ve arrived. I have become a two-time Knockouts Champion in the last six months, so the fact that I can look around our knockouts division and I quite honestly do believe it’s incomparable, but I also believe that I’m incomparable.

No one in our division has done quite what The Virtuosa has done to put our knockouts division on the map. And that’s why I so graciously and humbly accept, Knockout Of The Year 2020. I’m so thankful you all realize that I’ve done exactly what I set out to do since I’ve arrived here and that’s to become the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world. And, quite honestly, I might be on my way to become the greatest Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling History. I think 2021 should be called, The Age Of The Virtuosa, because it could only go up from here.”

IMPACT Wrestler Of The Year: Deonna Purrazzo

“Since arriving at IMPACT Wrestling this past May, I’ve had a lot to say and I felt that I had a lot to prove. I thought I was the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world, and that’s been the one constant for me over the last seven months, was proving that I am everything I say I am, the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo.

And, now, seven months later, through hell and back, I stand before you, not just the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world, but wrestler of the year 2020. There’s no better fit accolade for “The Virtuosa” than to be called the wrestler of the year. Not only am I the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world, I am the greatest wrestler in the world. 2020 might have been filled with ups and downs and the unknown, but I’ve conquered and I adapted. And it’s about time we enter, The Age Of The Virtuosa.”

Updated IMPACT Genesis 2021 Match Card

1.) Moose vs. Willie Mack In A I Quit Match

2.) The 2021 IMPACT Super X-Cup Tournament

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

2.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz/Jessica Havok & Nevaeh For The Vacated IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

3.) Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Segment

