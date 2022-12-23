IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/22/22

Charles Dodge Center

Pembroke Pines, Florida

First Match: The Death Dolls (c) w/Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw w/Jai Vidal For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Jessica Havok and Deonna Purrazzo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Havok with a waist lock takedown. Havok mocks Purrazzo. Purrazzo tags in Shaw. Havok unloads a flurry of right jabs. Havok drops Shaw with The Bionic Elbow. Havok sends Shaw to the corner. Havok levels Shaw with The Body Avalanche. Havok tags in Rosemary. Rosemary starts biting Shaw’s forehead. Rosemary slaps Shaw in the chest. Shaw reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Purrazzo kicks Rosemary in the face. Purrazzo rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Shaw transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Shaw slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shaw tags in Purrazzo.

Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Purrazzo tags in Shaw. Shaw stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Shaw uses the middle rope as a weapon for a two count. Shaw sends Rosemary to the corner. Shaw decks Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Shaw with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Shaw tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Rosemary with elbows into the midsection of Purrazzo. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Havok and Shaw are tagged in. Havok ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Havok delivers her combination offense. Havok with a Roundhouse Kick. Havok bodyslams Shaw. Havok with a Running Crossbody Splash for a two count. The referee starts losing control of this match. Meeting Of The Minds. Rosemary dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Death Dolls connects with their BackBreaker/Spear Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dolls via Pinfall

Second Match: Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura backs Bailey into the ropes. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura drops Bailey with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with two arm-drags. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Bailey dives over Uemura. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Bailey chops Uemura. Bailey sends Uemura to the corner. Bailey with a Running Boot. Bailey bodyslams Uemura. Bailey with a Double Knee Drop for a two count. Bailey applies the single leg crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey with a blistering chop. Bailey applies a wrist lock. Bailey with another Mid-Kick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Bailey whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura dodges The Pump Kick. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with a Corner Splash. Uemura follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count.

Bailey hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura uppercuts Bailey. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura dropkicks Bailey. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura clotheslines Bailey over the top rope. Uemura has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Uemura bodyslams Bailey for a two count. Uemura unloads two knife edge chops. Uemura whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey holds onto the ropes. Bailey kicks Uemura in the face. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Bailey dropkicks Uemura. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Corkscrew Senton Splash for a two count. Bailey with clubbing mid-kicks. Uemura dodges The PK. Bailey launches Uemura over the top rope. Uemura with forearm shivers. Bailey pops back on his feet. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey with The Orihara MoonSault. Bailey rolls Uemura back into the ring. Bailey continues to dish out mid-kicks.

Following a snap mare takeover, Bailey with The PK. Bailey with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Uemura blocks The Windmill Kick. Bailey unloads a series of overhand chops. Bailey with two palm strikes. Uemura answers with a Double Overhook Suplex. Forearm/Mid-Kick Exchange. Bailey kicks Uemura in the face. Bailey with a Spinning Heel Kick. Uemura with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Uemura sends Bailey to the corner. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura with The Uranage Slam. Uemura follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Uemura rolls Bailey back into the ring. Bailey dropkicks Uemura in mid-air. Bailey SuperKicks Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura with three sharp elbow strikes. Bailey with another SuperKick. Uemura dodges The Windmill Kick. Uemura with a Release German Suplex. Bailey rises back on his feet. Bailey delivers The Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenny King appears on the titantron and talks smack to Bailey.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Third Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Maclin is throwing haymakers at Swann. Maclin with a Biel Throw. Maclin unloads two knife edge chops. Maclin whips Swann across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin stomps on Swann’s back. Maclin drives his knee into Swann’s back. Maclin with a blistering chop. Maclin talks smack to Swann. Maclin kicks Swann in the face. Maclin with a gut punch. Maclin whips Swann across the ring. Swann ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Swann with a Headscissors Takeover. Swann with two dropkicks. Swann chops Maclin. Maclin catches Swann in mid-air. Maclin with a Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Maclin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Swann. Maclin with a Knee Drop.

Maclin continues to dish out transitional chops. Swann with a chop/haymaker combination. Maclin blocks The Sunset Flip. Swann with a Windmill Kick. Maclin responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Maclin with a BackBreaker. Maclin whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Maclin gets Swann tied up in the tree of woe. Swann avoids The Corner Spear. Swann ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Swann scores three right jabs. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Swann with a straight right hand. Swann kicks the left hamstring of Maclin. Swann delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a one count. Maclin regroups on the outside. Swann with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Maclin swats Swann out of mid-air. Maclin whips Swann into the steel ring steps. Maclin drives Swann face first into the ramp. Both guys eventually get counted out. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin puts his hands on the referee. Maclin lays out the IMPACT security team. Maclin and Swann had to be restrained.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Fourth Match: Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Mickie James and Tasha Steelz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hair Pull Exchange. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Steelz whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie slides under Steelz’s legs. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grace and Evans are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans backs Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace ducks a clothesline from Evans. Grace with a knife edge chop. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace dives over Evans. Grace blocks a boot from Evans. Grace with a knee lift. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Evans stomps on Grace’s chest. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans tags in Steelz. Steelz kicks Grace in the ribs. Steelz and Evans has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steelz with an Elbow Drop. Steelz kicks Grace in the back. Steelz poses for the crowd.

Grace with heavy bodyshots. Steelz punches Grace in the back. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Grace kicks Steelz in the face. Grace decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Grace dives over Steelz. Grace tags in Mickie. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Mickie with a diving clothesline. Mickie dropkicks Evans off the ring apron. Mickie dodges The Pump Kick. Mickie with The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Evans shoves Mickie off the top turnbuckle. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Mickie with heavy bodyshots. Mickie with a forearm smash. Steelz answers with The Pump Kick for a two count. Steelz with a Seated Senton. Mickie rolls Steelz over for a two count. Steelz clotheslines Mickie. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans stomps on Mickie’s chest. Evans punches Mickie in the chest. Evans with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Mickie shoves Evans. Evans punches Mickie in the back. Evans slams Mickie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mickie slaps Evans in the face. Evans drives Mickie back first into the turnbuckles. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Evans is choking Mickie with her boot. Steelz attacks Mickie behind the referee’s back. Evans is mauling Mickie in the corner. Evans tags in Steelz.

Steelz puts her knee on the back of Mickie’s neck. Mickie fights from underneath. Steelz with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Mickie with forearm shivers. Steelz chops Mickie. Steelz sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Mickie drops Steelz with a NeckBreaker. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans knocks Grace off the apron. Mickie with clubbing blows to Evan’s back. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Evans. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Kick. Mickie kicks Evans in the gut. Mickie with forearm shivers. Mickie denies The Choke Bomb. Evans launches Mickie to the corner. Mickie sends Evans shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mickie with The Flying Lou Thez Press for a two count. The referee tells Steelz to get out of the ring. Evans applies The Full Nelson Lock. Evans with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Evans tags in Steelz. Evans goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Mickie lands back on her feet. Mickie shoves Evans into Steelz. Grace tags herself in. Mickie SuperKicks Evans. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Grace slaps Steelz in the face. Grace connects with The Muscle Buster to pickup the victory. After the match, Grace and Mickie start shoving each other. Mickie SuperKicks Grace to close the show.

Winner: Jordynne Grace & Mickie James via Pinfall

