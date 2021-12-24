IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/23/21

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This year’s IMPACT Year End Awards Special is hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore.

First Match: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin In A 6-Man Tag Team Match (IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021)

Chris Sabin and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Anderson wants Sabin to shake his hand. Sabin blocks a boot from Anderson. Anderson with a thumb to the eye. Sabin dives over Anderson. Sabin slides under Anderson. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Side Headlock Takeover/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Moose and Gallows are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Gallows uppercuts Moose. Moose with The Rolling Elbow. Moose tells Omega to bring it. Swann and Omega are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Good Brothers attacks Swann from behind. Omega clears the ring. Omega is putting the boots to Swann. Omega wraps his t-shirt around Swann’s neck. Omega applies a front face lock. Anderson tags himself in.

Anderson punches Swann in the ribs. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson whips Swann across the ring. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson leapfrogs over Swann. Swann somersaults over Anderson. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Swann applies a front face lock. Swann tags in Sabin. Moose delivers a gut punch. Sabin knocks Omega off the ring apron. Moose whips Anderson across the ring. Moose with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Dropkick. Camel Clutch/Double Dropkick Combination. Moose with The Standing MoonSault. Sabin with the lateral press for a two count. Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Anderson backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Sabin. Bullet Club gangs up on Sabin behind the referee’s back. Omega with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. Omega with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Omega sends Sabin face first into The Good Brothers boots. Omega tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Sabin. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a side headlock. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Anderson punches Sabin in the back. Anderson with the irish whip. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Omega and Swann are tagged in.

Swann ducks a clothesline from Omega. Swann with a running forearm smash to Gallows. Omega kicks Swann in the gut. Omega with a straight right hand. Swann side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Omega kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann SuperKicks Anderson. Swann with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Moose nails Gallows with The Pump Kick. Moose dumps Gallows out of the ring. Two Assisted Spinning DDT’s. Stereo Spinning Heel Kicks. Swann with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Sabin with a Flying Clothesline off the apron. Swann rolls Omega back into the ring. Swann goes for The Frog Splash, but Omega gets his knees up in the air. Omega tags in Anderson. Anderson whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Anderson rams his boot across Swann’s face. Anderson with Two Bodyslams. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows bodyslams Swann. Gallows tags in Omega. Omega goes for a Bodyslam, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann is throwing haymakers at Omega. Anderson kicks Swann in the back. Omega hits The Kotaro Krusher for a two count. Omega tags in Gallows. Triple Splash for a two count. Gallows tags in Omega. Omega repeatedly stomps on Swann’s back. Omega toys around with Swann. Swann drops Omega with The Pele Kick. Swann tags in Moose.

Moose with The Pounce. Moose with The Uranage Slam to Anderson. Moose ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Moose HeadButts Gallows. Moose with a Running European Uppercut. Moose with The Shibata Dropkick. Anderson kicks Moose in the face. Moose dropkicks Anderson off the top turnbuckle. Triple Kick to Omega. Moose drops Omega with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Moose tags in Sabin. Swann with a running forearm smash. Moose with a running elbow smash. Omega side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Good Brothers pulls Swann and Moose out of the ring. Omega with a leaping back elbow smash. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Sabin with a Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/Double NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Omega with The GutWrench SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Omega goes for The V-Trigger, but Moose counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Gallows SuperKicks Moose. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Anderson uppercuts Sabin. Anderson goes for The GunStun, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann with The House Call. Omega drills Swann with The V-Trigger. Moose with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock for a two count. Omega tags in Gallows. Gallows with The RoundHouse Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Running Boot/Flapjack Combination for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Sabin negates The Magic Killer. Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Omega and Swann are tagged in. Haymaker Exchange. Omega with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Omega with The Jay Driller for a two count. Omega puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Omega goes for The SuperPlex, but Swann blocks it. Omega with clubbing blows to Swann’s back. Swann HeadButts Omega. Omega shoves Moose into Swann. Doomsday Device for a two count. Swann delivers his combination offense. V-Trigger 2. Swann negates The One Winged Angel. Swann with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Swann with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Swann lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Swann goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Omga ducks out of the way. Magic Killer. Omega kicks Sabin off the apron. Omega hooks both legs for a two count. V-Trigger 3. Moose rocks Omega with a forearm smash. Omega answers with V-Trigger 4. Gallows whips Moose into the steel barricade. V-Trigger 5. Omega plants Swann with The One Winged Angel to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers via Pinfall

– Mathews & D’Amore broke down the Forbidden Door partnership with AEW.

– Video package on the arrivals of Matt Cardona, William Morrissey, Jay White, JONAH and Kenny Omega. Plus the returns of Christian Cage, Mickie James, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

Jordynne Grace knew just who to go to for Ultimate X advice to prepare for the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at #HardToKill! Who better than former X Division champion @SuperChrisSabin?!

!? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/M4OPuvHig6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 24, 2021

Second Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship (IMPACT Rebellion 2021)

David Finlay and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Anderson into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Finlay bodyslams Anderson. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Anderson for a two count. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with another flying double axe handle strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a spinning elbow strike for a two count. Finlay applies a nerve hold. Anderson backs Finlay into the turnbuckles. Gallows tags himself in. Gallows with two haymakers. Gallows whips Finlay into the turnbuckles. Finlay applies a wrist lock. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Gallows. FinJuice denies The Double Chokeslam. Double Bulldog for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Gallows grabs a side wrist lock. Gallows drives his knee in the midsection of Finlay. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Anderson slams Finlay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson uppercuts Finlay. Anderson with two haymakers. Finlay kicks Anderson in the face. Finlay is displaying his fighting spirit. Anderson dumps Finlay out of the ring. Gallows nails Finlay with The Pump Kick. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows rolls Finlay back into the ring. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows with a Running Boot. Gallows HeadButts Finlay. Gallows with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows rakes the eyes of Finlay. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows goes back to the rear chin lock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Gallows answers with a knee lift. Gallows launches Finlay to the corner. Finlay repeatedly kicks Gallows in the face. Finlay creates distance with The Flying European Uppercut. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay tags in Robinson.

Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Robinson scores two elbow knockdowns. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson gives D-Lo Brown a high five. Juice Jabs. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson drops Anderson with The Leg Lariat. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson tags in Finlay. FinJuice knocks Gallows off the apron. Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Finlay levels Anderson with a Body Avalanche. Pendulum BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. FinJuice clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Gallows denies The Doomsday Device. Anderson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Gallows lands The Stinger Splash. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Anderson is displaying his frustration. Anderson tags in Gallows. Finlay negates The Magic Killer. Robinson connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann (c) w/Eddie Edwards & Willie Mack In A Winner Takes All Match For The AEW & The Unified IMPACT World Championships (IMPACT Rebellion 2021)

Mauro Ranallo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Omega applies a side headlock. Swann whips Omega across the ring. Omega drops Swann with a shoulder tackle. Swann drops down on the canvas. Omega stomps on Swann’s back. Swann runs Omega into the ropes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omega applies a side headlock. Omega transitions into a Full Nelson Lock. Omega slaps Swann in the face. Swann kicks Omega in the gut. Swann applies a side headlock. Omega reverses the hold. Leapfrog Exchange. Swann scores a right jab. Swann dropkicks Omega to the floor. Swann dropkicks Omega through the ropes. Swann with a Twisting Corkscrew Plancha. Swann with a knife edge chop. Swann rolls Omega back into the ring. Swann with a blistering chop. Swann with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Swann repeatedly kicks Omega in the back. Swann goes for The Rolling Thunder, but Omega gets his knees up in the air. Omega with a Belly to Back Suplex. Omega drags Swann out of the ring. Omega with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Swann hammers down on the back of Omega’s neck. Omega with a double hand chop. Swann thrust kicks the midsection of Omega. Omega dumps Swann head first on the apron. Omega rolls Swann back into the ring. Omega BuckleBombs Swann. Omega hits The Aoi Shoudou for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Omega applies a cravate. Omega hammers down on the back of Swann’s neck. Omega with a knife edge chop. Omega is choking Swann with his boot. Omega with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Omega applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Omega with the lateral press for a two count. Omega kicks Swann in the back. Omega repeatedly drives his knee into Swann’s back. Omega with forearm shivers across the back of Swann. Omega with a blistering chop. Swann holds onto the ropes. Swann decks Omega with a back elbow smash. Swann with forearm smashes. Omega goes for The Kotaro Krusher, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann with a Step Over Mule Kick. Swann with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Swann hulks up.

Swann slaps Omega in the face. Swann unloads three knife edge chops. Omega with forearm shivers. Swann with The STO. Omega reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Omega kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with The Leaping FrankenSteiner for a one count. Omega knocks Swann off the top turnbuckle. Swann punches Omega in the back. Omega starts chopping the back of Swann’s neck. Omega HeadButts Swann. Swann denies The Avalanche Canadian Destroyer. Swann lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Swann unloads a flurry of right jabs. Swann delivers his combination offense. Omega teep kicks Swann into the turnbuckles. Omega hits The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Omega nails Swann with The V-Trigger. Swann denies The One Winged Angel. Omega with a Spinning Heel Kick. V-Trigger 2. Omega goes for The Avalanche One Winged Angel, but Swann counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count.

Swann with Two Spinning Back Fist. Swann SuperKicks Omega. V-Trigger 3. Omega with Two Snap Dragon Suplex’s. Swann decks Omega with a back elbow smash. Swann drops Omega with The Stunner. Swann inadvertently knocks down Brian Hebner with The Handspring Cutter. Omega with an Inside Out Lariat. Omega grabs a steel chair. Edwards snatches the chair away from Omega. Callis yells at Edwards. Swann with The HandSpring Cutter. Swann goes for The La Magistral, but Omega rolls him over for a two count. Swann dodges The V-Trigger. Swann with The Spinning Hook Kick. Swann with The Spinning Michinoku Driver for a two count. Swann kicks Omega in the face. Omega avoids The Phoenix Splash. V-Trigger 4. Omega connects with The Kroyt’s Wrath for a two count. Omega follows that with The Jay Driller for a two count. V-Trigger 5 and 6. Swann can barely stand. Omega taunts Edwards and Mack. V-Trigger 7. Swann tees off on Omega. Omega with a knee lift. Swann drills Omega with The BrainBuster. Swann goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Omega ducks out of the way. V-Trigger 8. Omega plants Swann with The One Winged Angel to pickup the victory.

Winner: New Unified IMPACT World Champion, Still AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Ace Austin (c) w/Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship (IMPACT Rebellion 2021)

Alexander applies a waist lock. Austin with a RoundHouse Kick. Austin kicks Perkins in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins goes for a headscissors takeover, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin with a basement dropkick. Alexander unloads two knife edge chops. Austin applies a side headlock. Alexander drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins grabs The Octopus Stretch. Alexander back drops Austin over the top rope. Perkins decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins leapfrogs over Alexander. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Perkins with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Austin attacks Perkins from behind. Austin handstands on the ring apron. Austin nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Perkins dropkicks Austin. Perkins pops back on his feet. Perkins rams his boot across Austin’s face. Alexander with a running knee lift. Austin dropkicks Alexander over the top rope. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop.

Austin rolls Perkins back into the ring. Austin blocks a boot from Perkins. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. The referee admonishes Austin. Austin denies The Detonation Kick. Austin with a back elbow smash to Alexander. Austin sends Perkins shoulder first into the steel ring post. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Austin. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Alexander with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Alexander stomps on Austin’s back. Alexander punches Austin in the back. Alexander rocks Perkins with a forearm smash. Austin unloads a flurry of kicks. Perkins with a forearm smash. PK/Hurricanrana Combination. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Perkins drops Austin with The Helluva Kick. Austin has Perkins perched on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with an Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep/SuperPlex Combination.

Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Perkins. Austin SuperKicks Alexander. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Perkins launches Alexander over the top rope. Austin with The Rolling Capo Kick. Perkins has Austin tied up in the tree of woe. Perkins with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins responds with The Knee Bar. Alexander grabs another Ankle Lock on Austin. Alexander kicks Perkins out of the ring. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Austin connects with The Double Fold for a two count. Perkins dives over Austin. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins with a RoundHouse Kick. Perkins follows that with a Double Face Wash.

Fulton trips Perkins from the outside. Austin stomps on Perkins fingers. Austin goes for The Fold, but Alexander counters with The Rolling Senton on top of Perkins. Alexander hits The Divine Intervention for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander puts Austin on his shoulders. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin goes for The Slingshot FrankenSteiner, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash. Fulton breaks up the pinning opportunity. Perkins dropkicks Fulton into the steel barricade. Alexander sends Perkins crashing into Fulton. Austin rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander plants Austin with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

– Masha Slamovich Vignette.

– Gail Kim, who’s part of the IMPACT Management Team approved the upcoming Trey Miguel & Steve Maclin X-Division Championship Match At Hard To Kill.

– We got a replay of last week’s contract signing segment with Moose, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green and William Morrissey.

– We got a video replay of the 6-Way Digital Media Championship Match From Bound For Glory 2021.

– The Good Brothers gloated about being 2X IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, 7X IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, A Former Tag Champions In That Place In New York. DOC Gallows says that the recipe will remain the same in 2022. A Magic Killer, A 1-2-3, and a just too sweet.

– Deonna Purrazzo boasted about being a 2X Knockout Of The Year. She guarantees that she’ll regain the Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill because we’re still living in the age of The Virtuosa.

– The show concluded with a replay of Moose stealing Josh Alexander’s spotlight at Bound For Glory 2021.

“When I get my hands on you at #HardToKill its going to make ending your reign that much sweeter!” @DeonnaPurrazzo @DramaKingMatt #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q3Jj0ReVYB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 24, 2021

2021 IMPACT Wrestling Awards

IMPACT Tag Team Of The Year: The Good Brothers

The Nominees (The Good Brothers, FinJuice, Violent By Design, Chris Bey & Hikuleo and Rich Swann & Willie Mack)

IMPACT Knockouts Match Of The Year: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James From IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021

The Nominees: (Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James From IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa From IMPACT Slammiversary 2021, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich From IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown, Mercedes Martinez vs. Tasha Steelz From IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown, Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace From BTI: May 13, 2021, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Jessica Havok & Neveah From IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021)

IMPACT Knockout Of The Year: Deonna Purrazzo

The Nominees: (Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Mercedes Martinez, Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz)

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 Match Card

– Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Texas Death Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

– Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans In A Knockouts Ultimate X Match. The Winner Will Get A Future IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match

– Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin For The ROH World Championship

– The Inspiration (c) vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, HEATH and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers & Violent By Design In A Hardcore War Match

– Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Checkout Episode 289 of The Hoots Podcast