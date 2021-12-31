IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/30/21

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

– This year’s IMPACT Year End Awards Special is hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore.

First Match: Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards In A Full Metal Mayhem Match For The IMPACT World Championship (IMPACT Turning Point 2021)

Rockers Punches. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Edwards tells Moose to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Edwards decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Moose with The Pump Kick. Edwards answers with a blistering chop. Edwards goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Moose counters with a HeadButt. Edwards with a Release German Suplex. Moose rises back on his feet. Edwards with a Back Body Drop that sends Moose crashing through the table on the floor. Edwards attacks Moose with a loaded garbage can. Edwards rolls Moose back into the ring. Moose exits the ring. Moose clocks Edwards with a cookie sheet. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards repeatedly hits Moose with cookie sheets. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Moose with a Running PowerBomb onto the rampway. Moose grabs a steel chair. Moose starts choking Edwards with the chair. Moose brings Edwards to the ring apron. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Moose kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards blocks a boot from Moose. Edwards hits The Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Edwards throws a chair at Moose. Edwards sends the ladder into Moose’s face. Edwards rolls the ladder into the ring. Moose nails Edwards with The Pump Kick. Moose PowerBombs Edwards on the apron. Moose PowerBombs Edwards through the time keepers table. Moose rolls another ladder into the ring. Moose sets up a ladder bridge in the corner. Moose stands on the back of Edwards neck. Moose wraps the chair around Edwards neck. Moose sends Edwards neck first into the steel ring post. Moose rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards avoids The Conchairto. Edwards whips Moose with the trash can lid. Edwards lays Moose flat on the ladder bridge. Edwards with another trash can lid shot. Edwards and Moose are trading back and forth shots on the ladder. Moose rakes the eyes of Edwards. Edwards denies The SuperPlex. Edwards with a thumb to the eye. Edwards repeatedly slams Moose’s head on the top rung of the ladder. Edwards delivers The Sunset Flip PowerBomb through the ladder bridge for a two count.

Edwards places the other ladder in the corner. Edwards wraps a steel chain around his right knee. Moose denies The Boston Knee Party. Moose with The Uranage Slam. Edwards negates The Spear. Edwards with clubbing knee strikes. Edwards hits The Tiger Driver. Edwards goes for The Boston Knee Party, but Moose counters with The BuckleBomb into the ladder. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party for a two count. Edwards takes the chain off his knee. Moose and Edwards starts swinging kendo sticks at each other. William Morrissey walks down to the ring. Morrissey drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Moose Spears Edwards for a two count. Matt Cardona pulls the referee out of the ring. Cardona and Morrissey starts brawling on the outside. Edwards with a vicious kendo stick shot. Edwards with The Koboshi DDT for a two count. Edwards starts cutting the ring canvas with scissors. Moose denies The Tiger Driver. Edwards denies The Uranage Slam. Edwards goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Moose lands back on his feet. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose with The Uranage Slam onto the exposed ring boards. Moose plants Edwards with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Second Match: The Decay (c) vs. The Inspiration For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship (IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021)

Rosemary and Jessie McKay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McKay backs Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Lee tags herself in. Rosemary avoids the double clothesline. Rosemary screams at The Inspiration. Inspiration Pose. Rosemary whips Lee across the ring. Rosemary with a Side Walk Slam. Rosemary applies a hammerlock. Rosemary tags in Havok. Double Lariat. Lee tags in McKay. McKay with two toe kicks. Havok denies the irish whip. Havok tags in Rosemary. Body Avalanche Party. Rosemary starts biting McKay’s forehead. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary gets distracted by Lee. McKay knocks Rosemary off the ring apron. McKay tags in Lee. Lee rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Lee with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Lee with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lee tags in McKay. Combination Kicks for a two count. Rosemary decks McKay with a JawBreaker. Rosemary with a Spinning Hair Mare Takedown. Havok and Lee are tagged in.

Havok with two clotheslines. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. Havok drops McKay with a Body Block. Havok whips McKay into Lee. Havok with a Double Body Avalanche. Havok with The Double Face Wash for a two count. Havok tags in Rosemary. Double Irish Whip. Lee holds onto the ropes. Lee decks Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Lee sends Havok tumbling to the floor. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Lee tags in McKay. McKay clotheslines Rosemary. McKay with The Rolling Elbow. McKay with a flying forearm smash. McKay follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Rosemary reverses out of the irish whip from McKay. Lee made the blind tag. Lee with The Scorpion Kick. Lee with a Running Bulldog into the left knee of McKay for a two count. Lee talks smack to Rosemary. Rosemary blocks a boot from Lee. Rosemary hits The Reverse DDT. Rosemary tags in Havok.

BackBreaker/Spear Combination for a two count. Havok stares at McKay. Havok rocks McKay with a forearm smash. Havok goes for The Running Leg Drop, but Lee ducks out of the way. McKay drops Rosemary with The Big Boot. Havok responds with The SitOut ChokeBomb. Havok shrugs off The Roundhouse Kick. Havok with a forearm smash. Havok tags in Rosemary. Lee kicks Rosemary in the gut. Havok goes for a Bodyslam, but Lee lands back on her feet. Lee ducks a clothesline from Havok. Lee clotheslines Rosemary over the top rope. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee with a Roundhouse Kick. Lee tags in McKay. Inspiration repeatedly drives Havok shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosemary rolls McKay back into the ring. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from McKay. Rosemary applies a waist lock. Rosemary runs McKay into the ropes. McKay tags in Lee. Lee with a vicious knee strike. The Inspiration connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Inspiration via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan In A No Disqualification Match For The IMPACT World Championship (IMPACT Slammiversary 2021)

Don Callis joins the commentary team for this match. Callihan attacks Omega before the bell rings. Callihan with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Callihan slings multiple weapons into the ring. Callihan applies a rear chin lock while sitting on a chair. Callihan is trying to stab Omega with a fork. Omega HeadButts Callihan. Omega kicks Callihan in the face. Omega side steps Callihan into the turnbuckles. Omega is throwing haymakers at Callihan. Omega ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Callihan denies the sunset flip. Callihan stabs Omega with a pizza cutter. Omega is busted open. Callihan takes a bow. Omega with a gut punch. Omega rocks Callihan with a forearm smash. Omega with a knife edge chop. Omega unloads a flurry of right jabs. Omega with a blistering chop. Callihan reverses out of the irish whip from Omega. Callihan hits The Death Valley Driver. Omega regroups on the outside. Callihan mocks Omega. Omega cracks Callihan with the trash can lid. Omega repeatedly hits Callihan with the metal cookie sheet and the caution sign. Omega puts the trash can on the steel ring post. Callihan rakes the eyes of Omega. Short-Arm Reversal by Omega. Omega with The Rolling Senton. Omega with The Trash Can Assisted MoonSault. Trash Can Assisted Elbow Drop for a one count.

Omega wedges a chair in between the turnbuckles. Omega is lighting up Callihan’s chest. Omega decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Callihan denies The One Winged Angel. Callihan with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Omega sends Callihan face first into the wedged chair. Don Callis talks smack to Callihan. Omega stands on the back of Callihan’s neck. Callihan is busted open. Omega stabs Callihan with a fork. Omega jams the fork into Callihan’s mouth. Omega whips Callihan into the steel barricade. Callihan unloads three knife edge chops. Callihan inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Omega with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Omega pulls out a table from under the ring. Omega with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Omega pulls out another table. Callihan denies The Snap Dragon Suplex. Callihan starts biting Omega’s fingers. Chop Exchange. Omega with a thumb to the eye. Callihan applies The Groin Claw. Callihan with The Spike PileDriver through the table on the floor. Callihan throws a trash can into Omega’s back. Callihan repeatedly slams Omega’s head on the trash can. Omega with elbows into the midsection of Callihan. Omega slams Callihan’s head on the trash can. Omega goes for The Kotaro Krusher, but Callihan counters with The Side Walk Slam on the trash can. Callihan PowerBombs Omega through the plywood table for a two count.

Callihan grabs a barbed wire chair. Omega denies The Razor’s Edge. Omega with The V-Trigger. Omega with The Kotaro Krusher into the barbed wire. Omega PowerBombs Callihan on the barbed wire chair. V-Trigger 2 for a two count. Callis tells Omega to finish him. Omega puts Callihan on the top turnbuckle. Omega with a knife edge chop. Omega bites the open wound of Callihan. Omega with The SuperPlex through a pile of weapons for a two count. V-Trigger 3. Callihan denies The One Winged Angel. Omega kicks Callihan in the face. Callihan with a back fist. Callihan connects with The Tombstone PileDriver on the barbed wire chair for a two count. Omega throws salt at Callihan. Callihan inadvertently lays out Brian Hebner with a PileDriver. Omega clocks Callihan with the IMPACT World Title. Omega with a Spike PileDriver of his own for a two count. Omega punches Daniel Spencer, the second official who came into the ring. The Good Brothers starts brawling with Eddie Edwards and Chris Sabin. Callihan drops Omega with The Package PileDriver for a two count. Callihan spills thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Callihan gets distracted by Callis. Omega throws thumbtacks into Callihan’s face. V-Trigger 4 and 5 for a two count. Omega shoves thumbtacks into Callihan’s mouth. V-Trigger 6. Omega plants Callihan with The One Winged Angel on the thumbtacks to pickup the victory. After the match, the light goes out in the build. Jay White walks down to the ring. Unfortunately, the PPV went off air right before we got any indication of White declaring himself the next challenger for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Title.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Kenny Omega via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship (IMPACT Slammiversary 2021)

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Miguel repeatedly stomps on Raju’s chest. Bey gets treated like a punching bag. Alexander whips Bey across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Austin throws Williams into the steel ring steps. Austin clips the left knee of Alexander. Austin kicks the back of Alexander’s head. Alexander avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Raju slams Alexander’s head on the top rope. Raju can’t reach the red cables. Alexander drops Raju with The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander goes for a Release German Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Alexander’s back. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey leapfrogs over Alexander. Bey dropkicks Alexander. Bey ducks a clothesline from Williams. Bey runs Williams into Alexander. Bey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Williams holds onto the ropes. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Williams with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Austin SuperKicks Williams. Austin blasts Raju with The PK. Miguel with The Power Slide DDT on the floor.

Austin and Raju are trading back and forth shots on the top turnbuckle. Raju sends Austin crashing into the cavalry. Raju uses the bull rope to climb up towards the X-Division Title. Williams with two haymakers. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with The Lifting Flatliner. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey drops Williams with The Famouser. Bey and Miguel are teetering on the red cables. Raju Spears Bey in mid-air. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams punches Miguel in the back. Williams with a straight right hand. Raju uses a steel bar as a weapon. Raju with a Double Foot Stomp. Miguel dropkicks Raju off the steel chair. Williams stops Alexander in his tracks. Williams dumps Alexander out of the ring. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Sharpshooter. Raju adds a CrossFace. Bey grabs a side headlock. Ankle Lock/Sleeper Hold/Sharpshooter Combination. Raju delivers multiple chair shots.

Austin side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin kicks Miguel out of the ring. Austin punches Bey in the back. Austin crawls towards the X-Division Title. Bey nails Austin with The Super Cutter. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Williams kicks Raju in the gut. Williams delivers Two Canadian Destroyers. Alexander puts Bey on his shoulders. Doomsday Destroyer. Forearm Exchange. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Williams counters with The Hurricanrana. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander denies The Canadian Destroyer. Second Forearm Exchange. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Raju with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Assisted Flatliner to Miguel. Raju with a double basement dropkick. Raju with a Sliding Dropkick to Miguel. Raju finally starts climbing the red cables. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel drops Raju with The Lighting Spiral. Alexander punches Miguel. Miguel denies The SuperPlex. Alexander with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Alexander and Bey are scaling the red cables. Chop Exchange. Tug of War. Alexander sends Bey crashing into the canvas. Alexander grabs the X-Division Title to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander

Fifth Match: Rich Swann (IMPACT) vs. Moose (TNA) In The Championship Unification Match For The IMPACT World Championship & The TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The Winner Will Battle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at IMPACT Rebellion 2021 (IMPACT Sacrifice 2021)

Swann starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Moose grabs Swann by his throat. Moose launches Swann to the corner. Swann repeatedly kicks Moose in the face. Moose goes for The Go To Hell, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann avoids The Pump Kick. Moose catches Swann in mid-air. Moose goes for a Running Powerslam, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Swann SuperKicks Moose. Moose denies The SomerSault Senton. Swann with a Back Kick. Swann repeatedly drives Moose face first into three steel ring posts. Swann resets the referee’s ten count. Swann rolls Moose back into the ring. Moose dumps Swann face first on the top rope. Moose tugs on Swann’s dreadlocks. Moose with Two Big Biel Throws. Moose whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Swann heads to the outside. Moose rolls Swann back into the ring. Moose with the irish whip. Swann dives over Moose. Swann dropkicks the left knee of Moose. Swann ducks a clothesline from Moose. Swann continues to dropkick the left knee of Moose. Moose with a Back Body Drop that turns Swann inside out.

Moose toys around with Swann. Moose grabs Swann’s dreadlocks. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose wraps Swann’s dreadlocks around the middle rope. Moose kicks the back of Swann’s head. Moose applies a rear chin lock. Moose abuses the referee’s five count. Moose talks smack to Swann. Moose slaps Swann in the face. Swann is throwing haymakers at Moose. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Swann rolls him over for a two count. Moose drops Swann with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Moose wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. The referee stops Moose in his tracks. Moose with The Fallaway Slam. Moose whips Swann into the steel barricade. Moose wraps Swann’s dreadlocks around the barricade. Swann with two palm strikes. Moose punches Swann in the back. Moose rolls Swann back into the ring. Moose applies the abdominal stretch. Swann snaps Moose’s fingers. Swann with a straight right hand. Swann with two running forearm shivers. Moose drops Swann with The GutBuster.

Moose puts Swann on his shoulders. Swann hammers down on the back of Moose’s neck. Swann with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Swann unloads a flurry of right jabs. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Swann kicks the left hamstring of Moose. Swann with The RoundHouse Kick. Swann with a Spinning Hook Kick. Swann goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Moose counters with The Pump Kick. Moose goes for a Step Up MoonSault, but Swann counters with The Handspring Cutter for a one count. Swann SuperKicks Moose. Swann with a Delayed Head Kick. Swann lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Moose has Swann perched on the top turnbuckle. Swann denies The SuperPlex. Swann with Two HeadButts. Swann with desperation haymakers. Swann starts biting Moose’s forehead. Swann sends Moose crashing into the canvas. Moose connects with The Avalanche Fallaway MoonSault Slam for a two count. Swann avoids The Lights Out Spear. Swann sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Swann side steps Moose into the wedged chair. Moose slings Swann across the ring. Swann rolls Moose over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New Unified IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann via Pinfall

2021 IMPACT Wrestling Awards

Male Wrestler Of The Year: Josh Alexander

The Nominees (Josh Alexander, Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Moose and Rich Swann)

Knockouts Tag Team Of The Year: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

The Nominees (Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering, The Inspiration, The Influence, The Decay, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

Men’s Match Of The Year: Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins – Iron Man Match – IMPACT Wrestling June 3, 2021

The Nominees (Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins, Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann, Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju)

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 Match Card

– Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Texas Death Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

– Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans In A Knockouts Ultimate X Match. The Winner Will Get A Future IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match

– Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin For The ROH World Championship

– The Inspiration (c) vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, HEATH and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers & Violent By Design In A Hardcore War Match

– Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander (c) w/Petey Williams vs. TJ Perkins w/Fallah Bahh In A 60-Minute Iron Man Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship (IMPACT Wrestling June 3, 2021)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Perkins into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Perkins applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Perkins across the ring. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Perkins avoids the drop toe hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a single leg takedown. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Alexander grabs The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins grapevines the legs of Alexander. Alexander goes for a side headlock, but Perkins counters with a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander with a wrist lock takedown. Alexander drives his knee into the left shoulder of Perkins. Perkins with a back heel trip. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Hurricanrana. Alexander avoids The Rebound Dropkick. Alexander gets distracted by Bahh. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls Alexander back into the ring. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Alexander rocks Perkins with a forearm smash. Perkins uppercuts Alexander. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Perkins rams his boot across Alexander’s face. Alexander drops Perkins with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Perkins repeatedly kicks Alexander in the chest. Perkins with a single leg pick. Perkins DDT’s the left leg of Alexander. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies a standing knee bar. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown for a two count. Perkins applies a side headlock. Alexander answers with the headscissors neck lock. Alexander uses his legs to crank on Perkins neck. Alexander denies The Muta Lock. Cobra Twist Exchange. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins rolls Alexander over for a two count. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins transitions into The Triangle Choke. Alexander responds with The Ankle Lock. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Perkins with clubbing face washes. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Rollup Exchange. Alexander scores the first pinfall of the match with a bridging back press.

Alexander applies a front face lock. Perkins grabs the cravate. Alexander goes for a Bodyslam, but Perkins counters with a rear chin lock. Perkins transitions into the cravate. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Alexander with a BackBreaker. Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Alexander applies the bow and arrow stretch. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander sends Perkins crashing to the outside. Alexander drives Perkins back first into the steel barricade. Alexander runs Perkins into the edge of the ring frame. Alexander resets the referee’s ten count. Alexander carries Perkins back inside the ring. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist in the ropes. Alexander trips Perkins from the outside. Perkins repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander applies The SurfBoard Stretch in the ropes. Alexander with a forearm shot across the back of Perkins. Alexander rams his forearm across Perkins face. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander blocks a boot from Perkins. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count.

Perkins ducks under two clotheslines from Alexander. Perkins with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Perkins slides under Alexander. Perkins rolls Alexander over for a two count. Perkins applies The Indian Death Lock. Chop Exchange. Perkins denies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alexander goes back to the bow and arrow stretch. Alexander with the irish whip. Alexander applies The Gory Special. Second Rollup Exchange. Perkins figure fours the legs of Alexander. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Perkins with a chop/forearm combination. Alexander dumps Perkins face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins with a leaping meteora. Perkins follows that with The Tornado DDT. Perkins with a Slingshot Pescado. Perkins goes for The Tornado DDT, but Alexander counters with The BrainBuster on the ring apron.

Alexander kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins continues to grab Alexander’s ankles. Alexander stands on the back of Perkins neck. Perkins slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander kicks Perkins in the face. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Petey Williams, Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel gets in the way. Perkins with The Tombstone PileDriver on the ramp. Alexander gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Perkins with The Helluva Kick. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins gets Alexander tied up in the tree of woe. Palm Strike Exchange. Perkins repeatedly rams his boot across Alexander’s face. Perkins with a Sliding Dropkick. Perkins with The SpringBoard DDT for a two count. Perkins follows that with a Double Chicken Wing GutBuster for a two count. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander applies a waist lock. Perkins with three sharp elbow strikes. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Alexander denies The Detonation Kick. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Perkins counters with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Perkins slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle. Perkins with another round of face washes. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick for a two count. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Alexander responds with another Ankle Lock. Perkins refuses to quit. Perkins ties things up with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold as time expires. We’re going into sudden death. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Perkins. Perkins HeadButts Alexander. Perkins delivers his combination offense. Alexander avoids The PK. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander lands The MoonSault for a two count. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count. Alexander plants Perkins with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

