IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/8/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

First Match: HEATH & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Rhino and Chris Sabin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhino outpowers Sabin. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rhino sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin dives over Rhino. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino tags in Heath. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Sabin grabs a side wrist lock. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley with a flying double axe handle strike. Sabin drops his weight on the left shoulder of Heath. Hammerlock/Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley hammerlocks the left shoulder of Heath around the middle rope. Shelley grabs a side headlock. Heath whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley runs into Heath. Heath drops Shelley with a shoulder tackle. Heath sends Shelley to the corner. Heath with a stomp/haymaker combination. Shelley side steps Heath into the turnbuckles. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Heath kicks Shelley in the face. Heath decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Shelley blocks a boot from Heath. Sabin with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. The referee admonishes Sabin. Shelley with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip of his own. Dropkick/Knee Drop Combination. Shelley tags in Sabin. Shelley with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sabin stomps on the left hamstring of Heath. Sabin with a flurry of elbow drops on Heath’s knees. Sabin applies a leg lock. Sabin tags in Shelley. Wish Bone Attack. Double Mid-Kick. Shelley drops his weight on the left leg of Heath. Shelley applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Heath grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Heath with clubbing blows to Shelley’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley kicks the left knee of Heath. Heath Powerslams Shelley.

Rhino and Sabin are tagged in. Rhino clotheslines Sabin. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino sends Sabin to the corner. Rhino with a Mini Gore. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Rhino. Rhino hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Rhino knocks Shelley off the ring apron. Sabin with a corner clotheslines. Sabin dropkicks Heath off the apron. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Sabin with a forearm smash. Rhino decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Rhino drops Sabin with The TKO for a two count. Heath dumps Shelley out of the ring. Rhino tags in Heath. Double Irish Whip. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Heath. Sabin kicks Rhino in the chest. Sabin tosses Rhino out of the ring. Heath is throwing haymakers at Sabin. The Major Players nails Sabin and Heath with Stereo Wake Up Calls which forces the referee to call off the match.

Match Result: No-Contest, But Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, HEATH & Rhino

Second Match: Taya Valkyrie w/The Death Dolls vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz

Evans shoves Valkyrie into the canvas. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans backs Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie ducks under a chop from Evans. Strong lockup. Evans drives Valkyrie face first into the canvas. Evans with a waist lock go-behind. Evans with a waist lock takedown. Evans walks over Valkyrie’s back. Evans blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Evans. Valkyrie Spears Evans. Evans regroups on the outside. Evans blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Evans makes Valkyrie do a split. Evans pulls Valkyrie off the ring apron. Evans has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Evans stomps on Valkyrie’s back. Evans slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Evans with The Butterfly Suplex. Evans applies a rear chin lock.

Valkyrie with elbows into the midsection of Evans. Valkyrie slaps Evans in the chest. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Evans. Valkyrie with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Evans kicks Valkyrie in the face. Evans with a Running Lariat. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Evans toys around with Valkyrie. Valkyrie dodges The Big Boot. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Evans. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie kicks Evans in the chest. Valkyrie clotheslines Evans. Valkyrie whips Evans across the ring. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Evans. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Evans. Valkyrie applies The Loca Lock. Evans tugs on Valkyrie’s hair. Evans rocks Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie rolls Evans over for a two count. Valkyrie with a sharp knee strike. Evans blocks The Road To Valhalla. Evans connects with The Full Nelson Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Savannah Evans via Pinfall

Third Match: Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon w/The Design

Callihan ducks a clothesline from Kon. Callihan chops Kon. Kon grabs Callihan by his throat. Callihan unloads two knife edge chops. Callihan kicks the left hamstring of Kon. Callihan is lighting up Kon’s chest. Callihan mocks Kon. Callihan with a greco roman eye poke. Callihan goes for a Bodyslam, but Kon blocks it. Kon HeadButts Callihan. Kon clotheslines Callihan. Kon stomps on the back of Callihan’s head. Kon grapevines the legs of Callihan. Callihan reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Callihan stares at Deaner. Kon pulls Callihan back to the center of the ring. Kon with a corner clothesline. Kon repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Kon is playing mind games with Callihan. Callihan slaps Kon in the face. Kon hits The SpineBuster.

Kon is raining down haymakers. Kon with a Knee Drop. Kon applies a nerve hold. Kon fish hooks Callihan. Kon and Callihan are trading back and forth shots. Chop Exchange. Callihan with forearm shivers. Kon goes for a Chokeslam, but Callihan counters with The Stunner. Callihan side steps Kon into the turnbuckles. Callihan bodyslams Kon. Callihan kicks Kon in the face. Callihan unloads a series of chops. Callihan denies The Chokeslam. Callihan with a running forearm smash for a one count. Callihan clotheslines Kon over the top rope. Kon pulls Callihan out of the ring. Kon Chokeslams Callihan on the ring apron. Callihan grabs a steel chair. Angels snatches the chair away from Callihan. Deaner attacks Callihan behind the referee’s back. Kon uppercuts Callihan. Kon connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Big Kon via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Mike Bailey For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a side headlock. Bailey whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander drops Bailey with a shoulder tackle. Bailey drop steps into a side headlock. Alexander sends Bailey into the ropes. Bailey runs into Alexander. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Bailey leapfrogs over Alexander. Alexander lunges over Bailey. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Alexander scores a forearm knockdown. Alexander bodyslams Bailey. Forearm Exchange. Alexander with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Alexander whips Bailey across the ring. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Bailey. Alexander punches Bailey in the back. Alexander hammers down on the back of Bailey’s neck. Chop Exchange. Alexander whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey dives over Alexander. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Bailey bodyslams Alexander. Bailey with a Flying Double Knee Drop for a two count.

Alexander blocks a boot from Bailey. Bailey with forearm shivers. Alexander runs through Bailey. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander repeatedly drives his knee into Bailey’s back. Alexander applies the bow and arrow stretch. Alexander blocks a boot from Bailey. Alexander hyperextends the left leg of Bailey. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander uppercuts Bailey. Alexander with three chops. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Bailey’s back. Bailey clings onto the top rope. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey kicks Alexander in the face. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Bailey with a single leg dropkick. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Alexander with Three German Suplex’s for a two count. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock.

Bailey transitions into The Kimura Lock. Bailey with an arm-breaker. Bailey repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Alexander. Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander puts Bailey on his shoulders. Bailey reapplies The Kimura Lock. Alexander repeatedly drives Bailey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bailey drills Alexander with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Alexander with clubbing blows to Bailey’s back. Alexander with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Bailey. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Bailey kicks Alexander in the ribs. Alexander rocks Bailey with a forearm smash in mid-air. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Bailey counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Alexander rolls Bailey over for a two count. Bailey with The Mid-Kick. Alexander avoids The MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Bailey SuperKicks Alexander. Bailey with a Tornado Kick. Alexander dodges The Ultimo Weapon. Bailey goes for a Hurricanrana, but Alexander counters with The PowerBreaker. Alexander starts favoring his left shoulder. Bailey denies The C4 Spike.

Both guys spill to the floor. Bailey nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Bailey with a SpringBoard Triangle MoonSault to the outside. Bailey ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bailey with a Shotgun Dropkick. Bailey continues to kick the left shoulder of Alexander. Palm Strike Exchange. Bailey drops Alexander with a Mid-Kick. Bailey goes for The Tornado Kick, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Big Boot Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Bailey kicks Alexander in the face. Bailey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Alexander dodges The Pump Kick. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander dumps Bailey back first on the ring apron. Alexander with blistering chop. Alexander with a Rolling Senton. Bailey has Alexander perched on the top turnbuckle. Bailey hyperextends the left shoulder of Alexander. Bailey blocks The Avalanche Styles Clash. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander answers with hammer elbows. Alexander with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Bailey rolls Alexander over for a two count. Bailey kicks Alexander in the chest. Bailey hits The Ultimo Weapon, but he was unable to capitalize on the pinning opportunity.

Bailey with Three PK’s. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey with Two Mid-Kicks. Alexander with Two Palm Strikes. Bailey goes back to the repeated shoulder kicks. Alexander dodges The Enzuigiri. Alexander with a series of German Suplex’s. Bailey blocks The SuperPlex. Bailey applies The Kimura Lock. Alexander HeadButts Bailey. Bailey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock on the top rope. Alexander with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Alexander goes for The MoonSault, but Bailey ducks out of the way. Alexander with The Avalanche Olympic Slam for a two count. Alexander is having a hard time getting Bailey back up to a vertical base. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey SuperKicks Alexander. Bailey with a Crescent Kick for a two count. Alexander reapplies The Ankle Lock.

Alexander with a Spinning Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Bailey repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander drops his knee on the back of Bailey’s left knee. Alexander is relentless with these Ankle Locks. Bailey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander applies a front face lock. Bailey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander sends Bailey back first into the canvas. Alexander with forearm shivers. Bailey refuses to stay down. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Bailey’s chest. Bailey HeadButts Alexander. Bailey with The Top Rope Hurricanrana. Bailey connects with The Ultimo Weapon for a two count. Alexander had his foot on the bottom rope. Bailey unloads a flurry of kicks. Bailey SuperKicks Alexander. Bailey applies The Kimura Lock. Bailey puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with forearm shivers. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander denies The Flamingo Driver. Alexander hits The Styles Clash. Alexander applies another Ankle Lock. Alexander nails Bailey with a PileDriver. Alexander with clubbing knee strikes. Alexander plants Bailey with Two C4 Spikes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

