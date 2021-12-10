IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/9/21

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Mickie James & Chris Sabin vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Mickie James and Matthew Rehwoldt will start things off. Mickie with a waist lock go-behind. Mickie punches Rehwoldt in the back. Mickie applies a side headlock. Rehwoldt whips Mickie across the ring. Rehwoldt drops Mickie with a shoulder tackle. Rehwoldt poses for the crowd. Mickie grabs the left leg of Rehwoldt. Mickie avoids the foot stomp. Rehwoldt goes for the elbow drop, but Mickie ducks out of the way. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with three chops. Mickie kicks Rehwoldt in the gut. Rehwoldt sends Mickie into the ropes. Sabin made the blind tag. Mickie slides under Rehwoldt. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin kicks Rehwoldt in the back. Double Boot for a one count. Sabin with a gut punch. Sabin sends Rehwoldt to the corner. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Sabin applies The Octopus Stretch. Rehwoldt fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rehwoldt with a forearm shot across the back of Sabin. Rehwoldt slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rehwoldt thrust kicks the midsection of Sabin.

Rehwoldt with the irish whip. Sabin kicks Rehwoldt in the face. Sabin gets distracted by Purrazzo. Rehwoldt yanks Sabin off the top turnbuckle. Rehwold with an elbow drop. Rehwoldt with a knee drop for a two count. Rehwoldt tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo kicks Sabin in the gut. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo kicks Sabin in the face. Purrazzo puts her knee on the back of Sabin’s neck. Purrazzo taunts Mickie. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline. Purrazzo knocks Mickie off the ring apron. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. The referee is trying to get Mickie out of the ring. Purrazzo applies a front face lock. Rehwoldt tags himself in. Rehwoldt with a Running Hip Attack. Rehwoldt with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rehwoldt drives his knee into Sabin’s back. Rehwoldt applies a rear chin lock. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Sabin with forearm shivers. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Rehwoldt is displaying his frustration. Sabin dropkicks Rehwoldt in mid-air. Mickie and Purrazzo are tagged in. Hockey Fight. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie with The Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Mickie drops Purrazzo with a NeckBreaker. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Rehwoldt runs interference. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Mickie SuperKicks Purrazzo. Rehwoldt punches Mickie. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin denies The Pump Kick. Purrazzo denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Purrazzo with a flying clothesline off the apron. Mickie wraps this sequence with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Mickie is fired up. Mickie rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Rehwoldt continues to run interference. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Mickie’s back. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton. Purrazzo uses Rehwoldt for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt via Pinfall

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Chris Bey and Hikuleo get confronted by Laredo Kid in the backstage area.

Second Match: Rohit Raju w/Raj Singh vs. Lawrence D

Lawrence is playing mind games with Raju. Raju kicks Lawrence in the gut. Raju with a straight right hand. Lawrence answers with a forearm smash. Raju ducks a clothesline from Lawrence. Lawrence drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju goes for a leapfrog, but Lawrence counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Lawrence with a running uppercut. Lawrence rocks Raju with a forearm smash.

Lawrence with a Big Biel Throw. Lawrence with a Running Splash for a two count. Lawrence goes for a Bodyslam, but Raju lands back on his feet. Raju kicks Lawrence in the gut. Raju kicks the right knee of Lawrence. Raju with The Roundhouse Kick. Raju repeatedly stomps on Lawrence’s back. Josh Alexander viciously attacks Raju, Singh and Lawrence which forces the referee to call off the match. Alexander proceeds to call out JONAH. Alexander is holding the show hostage. Scott D’Amore informs Alexander that he’ll fight JONAH at Hard To Kill.

Match Result: No-Contest

Third Match: FinJuice vs. The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice)

Juice Robinson and Zicky Dice will start things off. Robinson kicks Dice in the gut. Robins pulls a purple string out of Dice’s mouth. Robinson applies a side headlock. VSK made the blind tag. Dice whips Robinson across the ring. Dice goes for a Back Body Drop, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. VSK knocks Finlay off the ring apron. Learning Tree gangs up on Robinson behind the referee’s back. VSK is raining down haymakers. VSK tags in Dice. Dice stomp on the midsection of Robinson. Dice punches Robinson in the back. Robinson sends Dice face first into the left boot of VSK. Dice tags in VSK.

VSK with forearm shivers. VSK tags in Dice. Learning Tree goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson rolls under the double clothesline. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay scores two elbow knockdowns. Robinson ducks a clothesline from VSK. Robinson dropkicks VSK. Finlay with three running uppercuts. Finlay dumps Dice out of the ring. Finlay with a Flying Corkscrew Uppercut. Finlay tags in Robinson. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack for a two count. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker. VSK kicks Robinson in the gut. VSK with forearm shivers. Finlay answers with a running elbow smash. FinJuice connects with their Pendulum BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: FinJuice via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eric Young vs. Rhino In A Street Fight

Rhino is throwing haymakers at Young. Rhino whips Young into the turnbuckles. Rhino runs after Young. Young repeatedly stomps on Rhino’s back and chest. Young with three haymakers. Rhino reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino clotheslines Young over the top rope. Rhino slams Young’s head on the ring apron. Young kicks Rhino in the gut. Young with a straight right hand. Rhino ducks a clothesline from Young. Rhino with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Rhino flings multiple weapons into the ring. Young rakes the eyes of Rhino. Young with two haymakers. Young kicks Rhino in the gut. Rhino with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Rhino rolls Young back into the ring. Rhino cracks Young with trash cans and metal cookie sheets. Rhino wedged the trash can in between the turnbuckles.

Rhino with the irish whip. Rhino goes for The Mini GORE, but Young ducks out of the way. Young repeatedly whips Rhino with the trash can lid. Young poses for the crowd. Young drives the chair into the midsection of Rhino. Young buries Rhino under a pile of weapons. Rhino has Young perched on the top turnbuckle. Rhino with The SuperPlex. Rhino decks Young with a back elbow smash. Rhino with two clotheslines. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino whips Young across the ring. Young kicks Rhino in the chest. Rhino drops Young with a shoulder tackle. VBD runs interference. Joe Doering goes for The Chokeslam, but Heath gets in the way. Double Clothesline. Young clocks Rhino with the mask for a two count. Rich Swann and Willie Mack joins the fray. All hell is breaking loose in Las Vegas. Rhino goes for The PileDriver, but The Good Brothers gets in the way. Young delivers the low blow. Young connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Inspiration & The Influence w/Kaleb Konley vs. The Decay In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Madison Rayne and Rosemary will start things off. Rosemary slams Rayne’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary with the irish whip. Konley trips Rosemary from the outside. Dashwood with a NeckBreaker onto the middle rope. Rayne tags in Lee. Lee slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Lee slams Rosemary’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Lee is choking Rosemary with her boot. McKay tags herself in. McKay pats Rosemary on the head. The Inspiration delivers their combination offense. The Inspiration pulls Rosemary down to the mat. Rosemary sits up.

The Decay starts biting the foreheads of The Inspiration. Rosemary clotheslines McKay. Rosemary tags in Havok. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a two count. Rayne and Steve are tagged in. Rayne applies The Sleeper Hold. Steve swings Rayne around. Steve applies a wrist lock. Steve bites Rayne’s forehead. Taurus and Dashwood are tagged in. Taurus pulls Dashwood back into the ring. Dashwood slaps Taurus in the face. Taurus launches Dashwood into the cavalry on the outside. Havok rolls Dashwood back into the ring. Taurus tags in Rosemary. Rosemary avoids The KO Punch. Dashwood denies The Red Wedding. Dashwood with the sunset flip for a two count. Rosemary connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 Match Card

1.) Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

3.) Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Chelsea Green vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Lady Frost In A Knockouts Ultimate X Match. The Winner Will Get A Future Knockouts World Championship Match

4.) Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

Sixth Match William Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona. If Matt Cardona Loses, He’ll Be Removed From The IMPACT World Title Match At Hard To Kill

Cardona attacks Morrissey before the bell rings. Cardona with forearm shivers. Morrissey drives his knee into the midsection of Cardona. Cardona with a gut punch. Cardona slams Morrissey’s head on the steel ring steps. Morrissey punches Cardona in the back. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Morrissey slams Cardona’s head on the ring steps. Morrissey drives Cardona back first into the ring apron. Morrissey bounces Cardona’s head on the apron. Morrissey with a crossface. Morrissey sends Cardona face first into the steel ring post. Morrissey rolls Cardona back into the ring. Cardona drops Morrissey with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Cardona with forearm shivers in the corner. Morrissey scores the elbow knockdown. Morrissey punches Cardona in the back. Morrissey uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Morrissey tees off on Cardona. Morrissey kicks Cardona off the apron. Morrissey poses for the crowd. Morrissey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morrissey stomps on Cardona’s chest. Morrissey applies a rear chin lock. Morrissey with the irish whip. Cardona with a double knee strike. Morrissey sends Cardona crashing to the outside. Morrissey is throwing haymakers at Cardona. Morrissey drives Cardona face first into the ring post. Cardona is busted open. Morrissey jams Cardona’s face against the ring post. Morrissey is raining down haymakers. Morrissey is picking Cardona apart. Morrissey rolls Cardona back into the ring. Morrissey goes for The Stinger Splash, but Cardona ducks out of the way. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Cardona with a Face Plant.

Cardona continues to pepper Morrissey with forearms. Cardona fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona hits The Reboot for a two count. Morrisey goes for a PowerBomb, but Cardona lands back on his feet. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence for a two count. Morrissey drops Cardona with The Big Boot. Morrissey repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Morrissey is raining down haymakers in the corner. Morrissey shoves down the referee. The referee decides to call off the match. After the match, Morrissey levels Brian Hebner with The Big Boot. Morrissey plants Cardona with The PowerBomb. Chelsea Green checks on Cardona. Moose tells Morrissey to pick Cardona up. Moose shoves Morrissey. Morrissey responds with The Big Boot. Morrissey tells Green to get out of the way. Cardona with a double leg takedown. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona kicks Morrissey out of the ring. Cardona poses with the IMPACT World Championship to close the show.

Match Result: No-Contest

