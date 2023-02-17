IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/16/23

Oscela Heritage Park

Kissimmee, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Tonight's episode of IMPACT is dedicated to Jerry Jarrett.

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Bey w/Ace Austin vs. Kushida w/The Motor City Machine Guns

Kushida immediately backs Bey into the turnbuckles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Kushida applies a rear chin lock. Bey transitions into a hammerlock. Kushida with a drop toe hold. Kushida applies a front face lock. Kushida grapples around Bey. Bey regroups in the corner. Bey signals for the test of strength. Kushida blocks a boot from Bey. Bey side steps Kushida into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Kushida’s back. Bey sweeps out the legs of Kushida. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Haymaker/Chop Exchange. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey applies a wrist lock. Bey whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Kushida slides out of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Bey drives Kushida back first into the ring apron. Kushida with a running shoulder kick. Kushida with a Diving Knee Drop off the apron. Kushida rolls Bey back into the ring.

Kushida applies a top wrist lock. Bey slaps Kushida in the chest. Bey with two haymakers. Kushida answers with another shoulder kick. Kushida with a Running Arm-Breaker for a two count. Kushida is putting the boots to Bey. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Kushida continues to kick the left shoulder of Bey. Kushida applies a rear chin lock. Kushida slams the left shoulder of Bey on the canvas. Kushida with a low dropkick in the corner. Kushida applies a hammerlock. Kushida with a shoulder crank. Bey avoids The Diving Knee Drop. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Kushida. Bey with a Rebound Tiger Feint Kick. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline on the floor. Both guys avoid the referee’s ten count. Bey and Kushida are trading back and forth shots. Bey with forearm shivers. Kushida kicks the left shoulder of Bey.

Kushida tells Bey to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Bey slaps Kushida in the face. Bey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bey chops Kushida. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey with a leaping clothesline. Bey with a leaping uppercut. Bey follows that with The UFO for a two count. Kushida blocks The BrainBuster. Bey decks Kushida with a back elbow smash. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kushida responds with a Handspring Kick. Kushida with a Cannonball Senton to the outside. Kushida tosses Bey back inside the ring. Kushida with a running shoulder kick. Kushida whips Bey across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida delivers The Cartwheel Dropkick. Bey blocks The Hammerlock Suplex. Kushida dropkicks the left shoulder of Bey. Bey escapes The HoverBoard Lock. Bey sends Kushida face first into the middle rope. Bey with The SpringBoard Famouser for a two count. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Kushida counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bey with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Bey. Kushida with a Fastball. Bey answers with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kushida connects with The HoverBoard Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida via Pinfall

Second Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino In A No Surrender Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhino backs Maclin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Rhino applies a hammerlock. Rhino transitions into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Maclin goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Rhino holds onto the ropes. Maclin with a back elbow smash. Maclin with a chop/toe kick combination. Rhino drops Maclin with a shoulder tackle. Rhino is lighting up Maclin’s chest. Rhino HeadButts Maclin. Maclin with a forearm smash. Rhino with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Rhino sends Maclin to the corner. Rhino with a Hip Toss. Maclin avoids The GORE. Maclin regroups on the outside. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino slams Maclin’s head on the ring apron. Rhino with two knife edge chops. Rhino inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Maclin drives Rhino shoulder first into the ring post. Maclin mocks Rhino. Maclin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Maclin is raining down haymakers in the corner. Rhino with a chop/haymaker combination. Rhino whips Maclin across the ring.

Maclin kicks Rhino in the chest. Maclin with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin puts his knee on the back of Rhino’s neck. Maclin with a Running Knee Strike. Maclin stomps on Rhino’s face. Maclin kicks Rhino in the gut. Chop Exchange. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Rhino’s chest. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Rhino sends Maclin to the corner. Maclin kicks Rhino in the face. Maclin goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Rhino ducks out of the way. Rhino decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Rhino clotheslines Maclin. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with a mini gore. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Maclin with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Rhino. Rhino hits The SpineBuster. Rhino goes for The GORE, but Maclin ducks out of the way. Maclin Spears Rhino for a two count. Maclin kicks Rhino in the gut. Rhino denies The KIA. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Maclin connects with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Third Match: Barry Horowitz vs. Johnny Swinger w/Zicky Dice

Swinger attacks the left knee of Horowitz before the bell rings. Swinger with two toe kicks. Swinger wraps the left leg of Horowitz around the middle rope. The referee admonishes Swinger. Dice attacks Horowitz behind the referee’s back. Swinger is choking Horowitz in the corner. Horowitz side steps Swinger into the turnbuckles. Horowitz with a forearm smash. Horowitz with two uppercuts. Horowitz rakes the chest of Swinger. Horowitz with two haymakers. Horowitz HeadButts Swinger. Horowitz plays to the crowd. Horowitz gets distracted by Dice. Swinger with a greco roman eye poke. Swinger gets distracted by The Demon. Horowitz applies The Abdominal Stretch. Horowtiz rolls Swinger over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Barry Horowitz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. HEATH In A No Surrender Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Heath with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Edwards kicks Heath in the gut. Edwards applies a side headlock. Heath whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards runs into Heath. Heath drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Edwards drops down on the canvas. Heath ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Heath with two flying forearm smashes.Heath clotheslines Edwards over the top rope. Heath with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Heath rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards with a Running Hip Attack. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards slams Heath’s head on the ring apron. Edwards tosses Heath back inside the ring. Edwards with a Sliding Knee Strike. Edwards chops Heath. Edwards whips Heath across the ring. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Heath is throwing haymakers at Edwards.

Edwards kicks Heath in the gut. Chop Exchange. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards with a knee drop. Edwards is choking Heath with his knee. Edwards scores a right jab for a two count. Edwards applies a rear chin lock. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Edwards HeadButts Heath. Heath drops Edwards with a Leg Lariat. Heath ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Heath with a Jumping Knee Strike. Heath with a Corner Spear. Short-Arm Reversal by Edwards. Edwards with a blistering chop. Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Heath Powerslams Edwards. Edward denies The Wake Up Call. Heath with a SpineBuster for a two count. Heath ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with The SuperPlex. Edwards follows that with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Heath dodges The Boston Knee Party. Heath rolls Edwards over for a two count. Edwards clotheslines Heath. Edwards prepares for The Die Hard Driver. Edwards gets distracted by PCO. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory. After the match, PCO tees off on Edwards. PCO hits The Reverse DDT. Edwards avoids The PCO-Sault.

Winner: HEATH via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards

Mickie James joins the commentary team for this match. Edward with a forearm shivers. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Slamovich. Edwards with a chop/forearm combination. Slamovich with two short-arm clotheslines. Slamovich follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Edwards kicks the left knee of Slamovich. Slamovich blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich with a Release German Suplex. Slamovich with an Axe Kick. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory. After the match, Slamovich applies The Rear Naked Choke. Mickie storms into the ring to make the save. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Mickie. Slamovich gets Mickie trapped in The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2023 Match Card

Pre Show Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw w/Jai Vidal

Pre Show Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

– Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose In A Dot Combat Match For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon w/The Design

– Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– The Death Dollz (c) vs. The HEX For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

– Steve Maclin vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. HEATH In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

Sixth Match: Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King drives his knee into the midsection of Swann. King scores a right jab. King kicks Swann in the gut. King slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King with a knife edge chop. King with two right jabs. King with a Mid-Kick. King chops Swann. Swann kicks King in the face. Swann side steps King into the turnbuckles. Swann is throwing haymakers at King. King scores the elbow knockdown. King drives his knee into Swann’s back. King kicks Swann in the back. King applies a nerve pinch. King with a forearm smash. King whips Swann across the ring. Swann leapfrogs over King. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Flipping Senton off the ring apron. Swann rolls King back into the ring. Swann with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Swann repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Swann with a blistering chop. Swann punches King. Swann sends King to the corner. Swann with a diving back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Swann repeatedly kicks King in the back.

King catches Swann in mid-air. King dumps Swann face first on the top turnbuckle pad. King with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. King hammers down on Swann’s chest. King tugs on Swann’s hair. Swann with heavy bodyshots. Swann uppercuts King. Swann ducks a clothesline from King. King catches Swann in mid-air. King with The Swinging Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. King goes for a SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Swann ducks out of the way. Swann with two dropkicks. King decks Swann with a back elbow smash. King goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Swann counters with a DDT. Swann has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Swann with a Roll Through Clothesline. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with a NeckBreaker. Swann with a Running Back Heel Kick for a two count. Swann punches King. Swann with the irish whip. King goes for The Sunset Flip, but Swann lands back on his feet. King with The SpineBuster for a two count. King talks smack to the crowd. Swann fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King thrust kicks the midsection of Swann. Swann answers with a Pump Kick. King with a SuperMan Punch.

King Powerslams Swann for a two count. King scores a right jab. King with a Leaping Uppercut. Swann hammers down on the back of King’s neck. Swann with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Swann rolls King over for a two count. Swann ducks a clothesline from King. Swann drills King with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Swan with Three Spinning Back Kicks. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King applies the single leg crab. Swann grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Misfired Kicks. Swann delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Swann with The Spinning Heel Kick. King responds with a Scorpion Kick. Swann ducks a clothesline from King. Swann hits The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Swann drags King to the corner. Swann goes for The Phoenix Splash, but King ducks out of the way. King with The Release Dragon Suplex. King connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Swann counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, King attacks Swann from behind. King grabs a steel chair. Josh Alexander storms into the ring to make the save. Swann inadvertently superkicks Alexander to close the show.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

