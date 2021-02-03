IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/2/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Jessica Havok w/Nevaeh vs. Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan

Hogan immediately runs interference. Steelz attacks Havok from behind. Steelz is throwing haymakers at Havok. Havok shoves Steelz. Steelz with a chop/forearm combination. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Havok kicks Steelz in the chest. Havok goes for a Bodyslam, but Steelz lands back on her feet. Steelz with a chop block. Steelz repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Havok. Steelz unloads Two Pump Kicks. Steelz SuperKicks Havok for a two count. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Havok’s back. Steelz applies the single leg crab. Havok grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Steelz repeatedly drops her elbow on the left knee of Havok.

Steelz applies a leg lock. Steelz slams Havok’s head on the top turnbuckle. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Havok denies The Running Bulldog. Havok kicks Steelz in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok with a Big Biel Throw. Havok follows that with The Running Boot. Steelz avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Steelz with forearm shivers. Steelz with a Spinning Back Kick. Havok denies the irish whip. Steelz continues to dish out forearms. Havok sends Steelz to the corner. Havok catches Steelz in mid-air. Havok drops Steelz with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Hogan trips Havok from the outside. Havok starts choking Hogan. Nevaeh returns the favor form the other side of the ring. Havok connects with The TombStone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jessica Havok via Pinfall

– Ken Shamrock has been suspended due to his vicious attack on Referee Brandon Tolle last week.

– Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer talked about their upcoming IMPACT World Title Match at No Surrender. Rich Swann compares Tommy Dreamer to Terry Funk.

– The Good Brothers plugs their upcoming 6-Man Tag Team Match at AEW Beach Break.

Second Match: Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander

Test Of Strength. Alexander grabs the left leg of Fulton. Fulton uppercuts Alexander. Alexander kicks Fulton in the gut. Fulton with a straight right hand. Fulton with heavy bodyshots. Alexander applies a waist lock. Fulton denies The Ankle Pick. Fulton with a Release Suplex. Fulton HeadButts Alexander. Fulton stomps on the midsection of Alexander. Fulton repeatedly slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton is choking Alexander with his boot. Fulton is mauling Alexander in the corner. Fulton with a Flying Foot Stomp. Alexander is displaying his fighting spirit. Fulton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Alexander lands back on his feet.

Alexander with a big haymaker. Alexander kicks Fulton in the face. Alexander delivers The Missile Dropkick. Alexander side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Fulton rises back on his feet. Alexander with a back heel trip. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Fulton kicks Alexander out of the ring. Fulton uppercuts Alexander. Fulton Chokeslams Alexander on the ring apron. Fulton delivers another Chokeslam for a two count. Fulton is displaying his frustration. Fulton puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Fulton with a forearm smash. Fulton talks smack to Alexander. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander PowerBombs Fulton. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander connects with The Jay Driller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

– Johnny Swinger crashes John E. Bravo’s card game with Fallah Bahh and Alisha Edwards.

– XXXL strikes a deal with Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley to destroy The Decay.

– Private Party are upset with the recent activity in the IMPACT Tag Team Division. Matt Hardy calls himself The King Maker. Hardy tells Private Party to win the Battle Royal at Beach Break so they could battle The Young Bucks at Revolution. Hardy teases putting a bounty on the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.

Third Match: Crazzy Steve w/Rosemary vs. Larry D w/Acey Romero

Steve with forearm shivers. Larry shoves Steve. Steve ducks under two clotheslines from Larry. Steve with two uppercuts. Steve nails Larry with a throat thrust. Steve rams his forearm across Larry’s face. Steve sweeps out legs of Larry. Steve sweeps out the legs of Larry. Romero trips Steve from the outside. Larry attacks Steve from behind. Larry dumps Steve out of the ring. Romero sends Steve back first into the steel barricade. Romero rolls Steve back into the ring. Larry with the lateral press for a one count. Steve starts biting Larry’s right hand. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry whips Steve across the ring. Larry goes for a Hip Toss, but Steve lands back on his feet. Larry with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Larry is choking Steve with his boot.

Larry drops Steve with a knife edge chop. Larry stomps on Steve’s chest. Larry is mauling Steve in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Larry SuperKicks Steve for a two count. Larry applies the cravate. Larry talks smack to Steve. Larry punches Steve in the back. Larry stands on the back of Steve’s neck. Larry goes for a PowerBomb, but Steve lands back on his feet. Steve starts biting Larry’s forehead. Larry with heavy bodyshots. Larry with a Big Biel Throw. Larry follows that with a Running Splash for a two count. Larry with a short-arm clothesline. Steve continues to bite Larry. Romero catches Steve in mid-air. Steve rocks Romero with a flying forearm smash. Steve goes back to biting Larry’s forehead. Larry connects with The KO Punch to pickup the victory. After the match, XXXL backs away from Rosemary.

Winner: Larry D via Pinfall

Brian Myers, Hernandez, Eddie Edwards, and Matt Cardona Segment

Brian Myers: Sadly I feel somewhat responsible for what’s happened to me, for the shape I’m in. I feel like I’ve willed this rivalry into existence. It only makes sense, right, The Most Professional Wrestler, Brian Myers versus The Most Unprofessional Wrestler, Eddie Edwards. But that hasn’t always been the case, right, Eddie? No, no, no. Once upon a time ago, Eddie, you were a classy pro wrestler. A workers, worker.

Trained by the late great Killer Kowalski. I promise you this, Walter Kowalski is rolling in his grave at what you’ve become. Just a garbage, backyard, glorified stuntman shelf of the man you used to be. And I would like noting more than to get you in the ring at No Surrender. One on one, so that you can find out, firsthand, what it’s like to be in here with a professional. The franchise of IMPACT Wrestling. But unfortunately I can’t do that.

Brian Myers pulls out a doctors note. Eddie Edwards slings into the ring. Edwards tackles Myers. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hernandez clotheslines Edwards. Hernandez connects with The Reverse Samoan Drop.

Brian Myers: Eddie, I’m not gonna face you at No Surrender, but my boy, Hernandez, he’ll gladly kick your ass.

Matt Cardona storms into the ring to make the save. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Cardona tees off on Hernandez. Cardona clotheslines Hernandez over the top rope. Myers and Hernandez heads to the backstage area.

Fourth Match: Jordynne Grace w/Jazz vs. Susan Yung w/Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee

Yung is playing mind games with Grace. Grace levels Yung with a Body Avalanche. Grace with Two Biel Throws. Grace whips Yung across the ring. Grace drops Yung with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Grace with a forearm smash. Yung pulls the referee into harms way. Yung rakes the eyes of Grace. Yung dumps Grace out of the ring. Purrazzo and Lee are putting the boots to Grace behind the referee’s back. Yung hooks the outside leg for a one count. Yung slams Grace’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Yung is putting the boots to Grace. Yung is choking Grace with her boot. Yung uses the middle rope as a weapon. Yung talks smack to Jazz.

Grace decks Yung with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo pulls Grace out of the ring. Purrazzo and Lee gangs up on Grace. Yung goes into the cover for a two count. Yung with heavy bodyshots. Grace blocks a boot from Yung. Grace with a back elbow smash. Yung sends Grace to the floor. Grace and Jazz starts brawling with Purrazzo and Lee. Grace with clubbing palm strikes. Grace with Two Bodyslams. Grace hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Grace with The Running Meteora. Grace with a Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace knocks Lee off the ring apron. Purrazzo continues to run interference. Yung rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace delivers The Spinning Back Fist. Grace connects with The Grace Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Purrazzo and Lee attacks Grace and Jazz from behind. ODB storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Fifth Match: TJ Perkins vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera

Perkins side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Perkins is trying to get Raju flustered. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raju sends Perkins to the corner. Raju with a straight right hand. Raju repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Perkins crawls under Raju. Perkins blocks a boot from Raju. Perkins throws the right leg of Raju into the referee’s hands. Perkins with the backslide cover for a one count. Perkins with a deep arm-drag. Perkins dropkicks Raju. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Raju grabs the top rope which forces the break. Perkins kicks Raju in the back. Perkins uppercuts Raju. Perkins with an elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Raju. Raju with a Spinning Back Kick. Raju with The Running Boot. Raju stomps on Perkins back. Raju goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins shoves Raju. Raju ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Raju goes for The Sunset Flip, but Perkins counters with The Modified Clutch for a two count.

Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins strikes a spider man pose. Raju dropkicks Perkins to the floor. Raju has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Raju repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Raju whips Perkins into the turnbuckles. Raju talks smack to Perkins. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Perkins whips Raju across the ring. Raju kicks the right leg of Perkins. Perkins avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Raju drops Perkins with The Flatliner for a two count. Raju stomps on Perkins back and chest. Raju with a running fist drop for a two count. Perkins with elbows into the midsection of Raju. Raju punches Perkins in the back. Raju with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Raju hooks the inside leg for a two count.

Raju is displaying his frustration. Raju repeatedly stomps on Perkins back. Raju is picking Perkins apart. Raju applies a double wrist lock. Perkins breaks the grip. Forearm Exchange. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Raju. Perkins with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins kicks Raju in the face. Perkins with The Flying Hurricanrana. Perkins teep kicks Raju. Perkins with a Rising Knee Strike. Perkins follows that with The Tornado DDT. Raju avoids The Mamba Splash. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju connects with The Running Cannonball Strike. Raju goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Perkins gets his knees up in the air. Raju negate The Detonation Kick. Raju with a Rising Knee Strike. Perkins disappears. Mahabali Shera Chokeslams Perkins on the ring apron. Raju connects with The Running Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2021 Match Card

1.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party w/Matt Hardy For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Sixth Match: Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose & Chris Bey

Tommy Dreamer and Chris Bey will start things off. Bey repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dreamer. Bey with a waist lock go-behind. Dreamer applies a wrist lock. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Dreamer answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bey wants Dreamer to shake his hand. Dreamer obliges. Dreamer blocks a boot from Bey. Dreamer kicks the right hamstring of Bey. Dreamer with a straight right hand. Dreamer sends Bey to the corner. Bey decks Dreamer with a back elbow smash. Bey with a Flying Clothesline. Bey mocks Dreamer. Moose and Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Moose is mauling Dreamer in the corner. Moose whips Dreamer into the turnbuckles. Dreamer side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Dreamer tags in Swann. Swann ducks a clothesline from Moose. Swann is throwing haymakers at Moose. Moose grabs Swann by his throat. Moose launches Swann to the corner. Moose with a Running European Uppercut. Moose tags in Bey.

Swann with the backslide cover for a two count. Bey scores the elbow knockdown. Bey applies a side headlock. Swann whips Bey across the ring. Bey with a double leapfrog. Bey drops down on the canvas. Swann lunges over Bey. Swann with a Rebound Arm-Drag. Swann dropkicks Bey. Swann stares at Moose. Swann tags in Dreamer. BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination. Dreamer applies the abdominal stretch. Dreamer tags in Swann. Following a snap mare takeover, Running Frog Splash/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Swann kicks Bey in the back. Moose drives his knee into Swann’s back. Swann with two haymakers. Moose slams the left shoulder of Swann on the top rope. Bey drops Swann with The Arm-Breaker. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Bey kicks Swann in the back. Bey tags in Moose. Moose talks smack to Swann. Moose fish hooks Swann. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose applies the abdominal stretch. Moose with clubbing blows to Swann’s back. Moose taunts Dreamer.

Moose stomps on Dreamer’s back. Moose whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Moose tags in Bey. Bey stomps on the right hand of Swann. Bey with the irish whip. Swann dives over Bey. Swann with the sunset flip for a two count. Bey scores the elbow knockdown. Bey applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Bey stops Swann in his tracks. Swann creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Dreamer. Dreamer with two clotheslines. Dreamer knocks Moose off the ring apron. Dreamer whips Bey across the ring. Dreamer with a Back Body Drop. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Bey denies The Bionic Elbow. Dreamr denies The SuperKick. Dreamer hits The Reverse Exploder Suplex for a two count. Swann dropkicks Moose to the floor. Bey with a shot to the midsection of Dreamer. Moose made the blind tag. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Dreamer counters with The DDT. Dreamer tags in Swann. Moose shoves Dreamer into Swann. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose attacks Dreamer from behind. Moose delivers another Spear to close the show.

Winner: Moose & Chris Bey via Pinfall

