IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/3/22

Charles F Dodge City Center

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Matt Cardona For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cardona backs Grace into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Cardona applies a side headlock. Grace whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona drops Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace refuses to shake Cardona’s hand. Grace with a waist lock go-behind. Grace grabs a side headlock. Cardona sends Grace to the corner. Grace dives over Cardona. Grace with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace with a shoulder block. Grace runs into Cardona. Shoulder Block Exchange. Grace ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Grace trips Cardona. Grace puts Cardona down with the shoulder tackle. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace with The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count.

Grace rocks Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace decks Cardona with a back elbow smash. Grace denies The Draping NeckBreaker. Grace goes for The Vader Bomb, but Cardona ducks out of the way. Cardona with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Cardona with a Deadlift Suplex. Cardona follows that with a Leg Drop. Cardona slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona whips Grace into the turnbuckles. Cardona bodyslams Grace. Cardona with the elbow drop. Grace avoids two more elbow drops. Grace rolls Cardona over for a two count. Cardona with a running clothesline. Grace slaps Cardona in the face. Cardona kicks Grace in the face. Grace side steps The Missile Dropkick.

Grace hits The SpineBuster. Grace with forearm shivers. Cardona kicks Grace in the gut. Cardona denies the sunset flip. Grace kicks the right hamstring of Cardona. Grace kicks Cardona in the face. Grace with a Flying Dropkick to the left knee of Cardona. Grace with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Grace follows that with The ShotGun Meteora. Grace with The Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace with clubbing blows across the back and chest of Cardona. Cardona drops Grace with The Big Boot. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Grace dumps Cardona out of the ring. Cardona grabs the Digital Media Championship. The referee admonishes Cardona. Cardona clocks Grace with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Matt Cardona via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, William Morrissey will battle Brian Myers In A No Disqualification Match.

Second Match: JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve w/The Decay

Steve cranks his neck after the bell rings. Steve ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Steve with clubbing uppercuts in the corner. Steve transitions into a corner mount. Jonah shoves Steve. Steve ducks another clothesline from Jonah. Steve applies The Sleeper Hold. Steve with clubbing elbow smashes. Steve bites Jonah’s forehead. Steve drops down on the canvas. Jonah swats Steve out of mid-air.

Jonah levels Steve with The Body Avalanche. Jonah goes for a Bodyslam, but Steve counters with The Sleeper Hold. Jonah drives Steve back first into the turnbuckles. Jonah with a Fireman’s Carry Toss. Jonah with a Running Senton Splash. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah ascends to the top turnbuckle. Black Taurus storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Third Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for this match. Cary Silkin is watching this match from the ringside area. Maclin drives Gresham back first into the turnbuckles. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Gresham’s chest. Gresham kicks Maclin in the face. Gresham cartwheels over Maclin. Gresham with a Hurricanrana. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Gresham kicks the right knee of Maclin. Gresham dropkicks Maclin. Maclin drops Gresham with a shoulder tackle. Gresham applies a side headlock. Maclin whips Gresham across the ring. Maclin with another shoulder tackle. Gresham kicks the left knee of Maclin. Maclin sends Gresham into the ropes. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin avoids the knee drop. Side Headlock/Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gresham keeps grasp of the hold. Maclin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Gresham with another side headlock takeover.

Maclin backs Gresham into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Gresham with a side headlock takedown for separate two counts. Gresham with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Maclin continues to walk into side headlock takeovers from Gresham. Stalemate in the ropes. Maclin uses the top rope as a weapon. Maclin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Gresham. Maclin with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin stomps on Gresham’s back. Maclin with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Maclin with a Knee Drop. Gresham denies The Boston Crab. Standing Switch Exchange. Gresham sends Maclin tumbling to the floor. Gresham blocks a boot from Maclin. Gresham applies a side headlock. Maclin whips Gresham across the ring.

Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin leapfrogs over Gresham. Maclin scores another elbow knockdown for a two count. Maclin stomps on Gresham’s chest. Gresham kicks Maclin out of the ring. Maclin pie faces Gresham. Forearm Exchange. Gresham with The Rolling Elbow. Maclin clotheslines Gresham. Gresham with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gresham ducks under two clotheslines from Maclin. Gresham with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Maclin decks Gresham with a back elbow smash. Gresham goes for The Quebrada, but Maclin counters with The Powerslam for a two count. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Gresham’s chest. Maclin is raining down haymakers. Maclin abuses the referee’s five count which lead to the disqualification. After the match, Maclin gets Gresham tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear. Maclin applies The Boston Crab. Honor No More storms into the ring to make the save for Gresham. Gresham walks away from Honor No More.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander vs. Vincent w/Honor No More

Alexander immediately gets distracted by Matt Taven. Vincent attacks Alexander from behind. Vincent with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander bodyslams Vincent. Alexander with a straight right hand. Vincent denies The Rolling Senton. Vincent with a forearm smash. Alexander scores a right jab. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Vincent back into the ring. Alexander kicks Mike Bennett in the face. Vincent with a forearm smash. Vincent slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vincent lands The Suicide Dive. Vincent rolls Alexander back into the ring. Vincent hooks the outside leg for a one count. Alexander sends Vincent to the corner. Vincent with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vincent blocks a boot from Alexander. Vincent with The Back Drop Driver. Vincent drops Alexander with The Flatliner for a two count.

Vincent uppercuts Alexander. Vincent bodyslams Alexander. Vincent with the elbow drop for a two count. Vincent applies a straight jacket hold. Vincent brings Alexander to the corner. Alexander with a gut punch. Alexander uppercuts Vincent. Short-Arm Reversal by Vincent. Vincent applies The Guillotine Choke. Alexander refuses to quit. Alexander with The Vertical Suplex. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander uppercuts Vincent. Vincent kicks Alexander in the gut. Vincent whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander kicks Vincent in the chest. Alexander with a blistering chop. Vincent decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Vincent. Alexander with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex for a two count.

Alexander prepares for The C4 Spike. Taven continues to run interference. Vincent goes for a Back Body Drop, but Alexander counters with the sunset flip for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Vincent pulls the referee into harms way. Vincent uppercuts Alexander. Vincent and Alexander run the ropes. Vincent drops Alexander with The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Vincent connects with The Redrum for a two count. Vincent hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vincent with a running forearm smash. Vincent sends Alexander chest first into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander starts attacking Honor No More. Alexander sends Taven tumbling to the floor. Alexander gets distracted by Maria. Vincent rolls Alexander over for a two count. Team IMPACT finally comes out and starts brawling with Honor No More. Vincent nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. All hell is breaking loose in Fort Lauderdale. Alexander denies The Slice Bread. Alexander blocks a boot from Vincent. Alexander with a vicious knee drop. Alexander makes Vincent tap out to The Ankle Lock. After the match, Kenny King attacks Alexander from behind. King plants Alexander with The Royal Flush.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Submission

Fifth Match: John Skyler vs. Bhupinder Gujjar w/Raj Singh

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Skyler applies a side headlock. Gujjar whips Skyler across the ring. Skyler drops Gujjar with a shoulder tackle. Gujjar drops down on the canvas. Gujjar leapfrogs over Skyler. Gujjar with a Hip Toss. Gujjar thrust kicks the midsection of Skyler. Gujjar hits The Famouser. Gujjar is fired up. Skyler with a Top Rope Stunner. Skyler with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Skyler is raining down haymakers. Skyler talks smack to Gujjar. Skyler stomps on Gujjar’s chest. Skyler with a straight right hand. Skyler applies a rear chin lock.

Gujjar with heavy bodyshots. Skyler with clubbing blows to Gujjar’s back. Skyler punches Gujjar in the jaw. Gujjar Powerslams Skyler. Gujjar clotheslines Skyler. Gujjar scores the elbow knockdown. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Gujjar. Gujjar with a shoulder block. Gujjar slams Skyler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gujjar plays to the crowd. Gujjar with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Gujjar levels Skyler with The Body Avalanche. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Gujjar. Gujjar kicks Skyler in the face. Gujjar connects with The Flying Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Gujjar doesn’t seemed to be impressed with Raj Singh.

Winner: Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Kaci Lennox

Slamovich rolls under a clothesline from Lennox. Slamovich with a Spinning Heel Kick. Slamovich with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Slamovich toys around with Lennox. Slamovich with The Spinning Back Fist. Slamovich connects with The Russian Death Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2022 Match Card

– Moose (c) vs. William Morrissey For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

– Jay White vs. Eric Young

– The Good Brothers (c) vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Seventh Match: The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, The Guerrillas Of Destiny) vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Jake Something and Mike Bailey In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and Mike Bailey will start things off. White is playing mind games with Bailey. Bey tags himself in. Bailey with a double leg takedown. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bailey showcases his athleticism. Bailey whips Bey across the ring. Bailey leapfrogs over Bey. Bey lunges over Bailey. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Bailey applies an arm-bar. Bey rakes the eyes of Bailey. Bey tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Bailey’s chest. Loa attacks Bailey behind the referee’s back. Snap Vertical Suplex/Slingshot Senton/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination for a one count. Short-Arm Reversal by Bailey. Bey blocks a boot from Bailey. Bey with a straight right hand. Bailey dropkicks Bey. Bailey applies a wrist lock. Simultaneous tag to Something. Something grabs a side wrist lock. Fulton tells Something to get out of the ring. Fulton goes for a Bodyslam, but White gets in the way. GOD clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Bullet Club clears the ring. Fulton catches Bey in mid-air. Fulton Powerslams Bey into the ring apron. Fulton with clubbing blows to Bey’s chest.

Team Austin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Austin is throwing haymakers at Bey. Austin with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Austin follows that with a knee drop. Austin tags in Fulton. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Fulton applies The Sleeper Hold from the top turnbuckle. Fulton with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Fulton tags in Austin. Fulton sends Bey to the corner. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Fulton with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin with a Twisting Knee Drop for a two count. Austin stares at White. Austin with two knee drops. Bey hammers down on the back of Austin’s neck. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey counters with a high knee strike. Austin blocks a boot from Bey. Tip Up by Austin. Bey launches Austin over the top rope. Austin with a leaping forearm smash. Bey avoids The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Bey drops Austin with The Superman Forearm. Austin stops Bey in his tracks. Austin drags Bey to his corner. Austin tags in Fulton.

Fulton knocks GOD off the apron. Fulton tosses Bey to the corner. Bey sends Fulton face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Fulton tags in Austin. Bey with The Spinning Heel Kick. White and Bailey are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. White with a knife edge chop. White whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey handsprings over White. White ducks under two clotheslines from Bailey. White avoids The Roundhouse Kick. White decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with combination kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with a Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. White dodges another Roundhouse Kick. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Bailey denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with a blistering chop. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Bailey counters with a deep arm-drag. Bailey with The Mid-Kick. Tonga and Austin are tagged in.

Tonga with two dropkicks. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a massive chop. Tonga rocks Fulton with a forearm smash. Tonga dropkicks Fulton. Fulton with The Claw/Back Heel Trip Combination. Fulton kicks Loa in the gut. Fulton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Loa gets in the way. GOD connects with The Magic Killer. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa with a drop down uppercut. Tonga follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Bailey with a series of chops. Tonga tugs on Bailey’s hair. GOD nails Bailey with Guerrilla Warfare. Tonga tags in Bey. Bey goes for The Frog Splash, but Austin gets his knees up in the air. Austin refuses to tag in Something. Bey with a JawBreaker. Something tags himself in. Something with The SitOut PowerBomb. Something clotheslines Loa. Something ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something clotheslines White. Something with The Corner Spear to Bey. Something whips Bey across the ring. Bey uses White for leverage. Loa drives Something back first into the turnbuckles. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. White nails Something with The Sleeper Suplex. Bey plants Something with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club gets into a massive brawl with The Good Brothers and Violent By Design to close the show.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

