IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/9/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Blake Christian, and Daivari w/Madman Fulton vs. Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Suicide In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Josh Alexander and Blake Christian will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander bodyslams Christian. Austin tags himself in. Strong lockup. Austin applies a wrist lock. Alexander reverses the hold. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander bodyslams Austin. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander tags in Miguel. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Miguel applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Austin rolls Miguel over for a two count. Miguel avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel applies The Mandible Claw. Miguel with a knife edge chop. Austin dodges The Flying Knee. Austin tags in Bey. Leg Sweep Exchange. Suicide made the blind tag. Bey leapfrogs over Miguel. Bey dropkicks Miguel. Standing Switch Exchange. Suicide with a double leg pick. Bey rolls away from the double foot stomp. Suicide ducks a clothesline from Bey. Suicide with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Suicide with a running palm strike. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Suicide dives over Bey. Suicide with an Atomic Drop. Suicide with a running dropkick for a two count. Bey delivers a gut punch. Suicide dumps Bey out of the ring. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Austin inadvertently drops Bey with The Suicide Dive. Suicide tags in Mack.

Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin rolls Bey back into the ring. Mack goes for a PowerBomb, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Mack. Bey applies a side headlock. Bey tags in Daivari. Daivari with a double sledge. Daivari with a straight right hand. Daivari slams Mack’s head on the top turnbickle pad. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari is mauling Mack in the corner. Short-Arm Reversal by Mack. Mack with The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Daivari gets his knees up in the air. Daivari with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Daivari is putting the boots to Mack. Daivari slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari tags in Bey. Daivari with a blistering chop. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Mack’s neck for a two count. Bey grabs a side headlock. Bey tags in Austin. Austin kicks Mack in the gut. Austin repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Austin with a Leg Drop for a two count. Austin is choking Mack with his knee. Austin continues to stomp on Mack’s chest. Christian tags himself in.

Christian with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian dropkicks the back of Mack’s neck for a two count. Christian applies a front face lock. Daivari tags himself in. Daivari punches Mack in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari repeatedly drives his knee into Mack’s back. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Daivari punches Mack in the back. Daivari slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari kicks Mack in the face. Daivari goes for The Flying Fist Drop, but Mack gets his feet up in the air. Miguel and Christian are tagged in. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Christian. Miguel clears the ring. Miguel with a flurry of strikes. Miguel with a Headscissors Takeover. Miguel cranks on Christian’s neck. Christian blocks a boot from Miguel. Christian goes for a Spinning Heel Kick, but Miguel counters with The German Suplex. Miguel applies The Muta Lock. Bey dropkicks Miguel. Bey is throwing haymakers at Alexander. Alexander with a running shoulder block. Alexander with The Northern Lights Suplex. Daivari runs interference.

Double boot into the midsection of Alexander. Alexander with a Double Vertical Suplex. Austin side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Austin goes for The SpringBoard Corkscrew Enzuigiri, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Christian lands The 450 Splash. Austin and Christian starts shoving each other. Mack with a double clothesline. Mack with three running forearm smashes. Mack follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike to Austin. Christian kicks Mack in the face. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack with a Standing MoonSault. Daivari kicks Mack in the gut. Daivari tees off on Mack. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Mack clotheslines Daivari to the floor. Austin decks Suicide with a back elbow smash. Austin goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Suicide ducks out of the way.

Bey attacks Suicide from behind. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Double Irish Whip. Suicide shoves Austin into Bey. Suicide dumps Bey on top of Austin’s back. Suicide delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Suicide with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Christian denies the irish whip. Christian side steps Miguel into Suicide. Christian with a Pump Knee Strike. Christian with a Release German Suplex. Christian lands The Suicide Dive. Christian drops Miguel with The SpringBoard FlatLiner for a two count. Christian has Miguel draped across the top strand. Christian with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Christian goes for The 450 Splash, but Miguel ducks out of the way. Miguel with an Aron Enzuigiri. Miguel makes Christian tap out to The Figure Four Knee Bar. After the match, Sami Callihan tells Miguel that he should quit now.

Winner: Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Suicide via Submission

– Tommy Dreamer gets birthday wishes from Brian Myers, ODB, Doc Gallows, Petey Williams, Alisha Edwards, Matt Striker, Gail Kim, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Hernandez, Scott D’Amore, Chris Jericho, MJF, Matt Hardy, TAZ, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.

– Fallah Bahh ran out of money at John E. Bravo’s Palace.

– Rohit Raju says that he’s bringing his monster to No Surrender. There will be no mercy for TJ Perkins and Raju will become a two-time X-Division Champion.

Second Match: Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo & Susan Yung vs. ODB w/Jordynne Grace & Jazz

Lee seems to be disgusted by ODB. Lee talks strategy with Purrazzo and Yung. Lee mocks ODB. Lee runs into ODB. ODB drops Lee with a body block. ODB ducks a clothesline from Lee. Lee blocks a punch from OBD. ODB block a boot from Lee. ODB makes Lee do a split. ODB kicks Lee in the chest. ODB punches Lee in the chest. ODB slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. ODB is lighting up Lee’s chest. ODB with a shoulder tackle. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from ODB. ODB decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Lee yanks ODB off the top turnbuckle for a one count. Lee applies The Lotus Lock. ODB with elbows into the midsection of Lee. Lee with clubbing blows to ODB’s back. ODB refuses to stay down. Lee kicks ODB in the chest. Lee slams ODB’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee is mauling ODB in the corner. Lee with a knife edge chop.

Lee repeatedly slams ODB’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee dumps ODB out of the ring. Purrazzo and Yung gangs up on ODB behind the referee’s back. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break. ODB with forearm shivers. ODB drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. ODB levels Lee with a Body Avalanche. ODB hits The Bronco Buster for a two count. Lee drives her elbow into the midsection of ODB. Lee sends ODB to the corner. ODB kicks Lee in the gut. ODB delivers The Dirty Dozen. ODB with The Flying Lou Thez Press for a two count. Lee decks ODB with a JawBreaker. Lee with The Spinning Heel Kick. Lee with a Side Walk Slam. ODB pie faces Lee. ODB throws Lee off the top turnbuckle. Purrazzo and Yung starts brawling Grace and Jazz. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. ODB with a Flying Double Clothesline off the ring apron. Lee connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kimber Lee via Pinfall

Jake Something & Violent By Design Segment

Jake Something: I really thought I had it all figured out, I mean, I was here with Cody. We were The Deaners and we were rocking, we were ready, and now here I am. Cody joined Violent By Design and I was betrayed. And now I see that there’s another path. I could be with my family again, it’s just never the way that I thought it would be. And I know I have a choice.

Eric Young: You’ve had time to think about this. And I hear your words. I feel your voice. I can see that you’re starting to understand what’s going on here. I can see that every fiber of your being is telling you what the right answer is. There is only one answer here, Jake. Open your eyes. See the truth. Be the real you. Be the best version of Jake. This is the moment where you take ownership, you take control, you take back your life.

Jake Something: You know, they say if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. And I stand for something. I stand for Jake Something.

VBD gangs up on Something. Young wraps a steel chair around Something’s neck. Young tells Something that Deaner will handle family business at No Surrender.

Third Match: Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh w/Jessica Havok

Hogan talks smack to Nevaeh after the bell rings. Nevaeh side steps the charging Hogan. Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Nevaeh with a running neck snap. Nevaeh with a Sliding Lariat for a one count. Nevaeh with the backslide cover for a two count. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Nevaeh clotheslines Hogan for a two count. Hogan with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Hogan puts her leg on the back of Nevaeh’s neck. Steelz kicks Neveah behind the referee’s back. Hogan hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hogan is putting the boots to Nevaeh. Hogan slams Nevaeh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan is choking Nevaeh with her boot. The referee admonishes Hogan. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Hogan drives her knee into the midsection of Nevaeh. Nevaeh avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Nevaeh with two knee lifts. Short-Arm Reversal by Hogan. Nevaeh with a chop/forearm combination. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Nevaeh with a Face Plant for a two count. Nevaeh applies a rear chin lock. Nevaeh punches Hogan in the back. Nevaeh with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Hogan rakes the eyes of Nevaeh. Hogan dropkicks Nevaeh for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Nevaeh drops Hogan with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Nevaeh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hogaan counters with the inside cradle for a two count. Nevaeh goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Hogan holds onto the ropes. Nevaeh hits The STO. The referee is trying to calm down Havok. Tasha Steelz connects with The CodeBreaker which causes the disqualification.

Winner: Nevaeh via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Black Taurus w/The Decay vs. Kaleb Konley w/Tenille Dashwood & XXXL

Konley side steps Taurus into the turnbuckles. Konley slaps Taurus in the face. Taurus launches Konley into the turnbuckles. Taurus with a Running European Uppercut. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus whips Konley across the ring. Taurus with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Taurus is fired up. Konley kicks Taurus in the face. Konley grabs the camera bag. Taurus clotheslines Konley. Taurus connects with The Spinning Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson and Chris Sabin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Sabin across the ring. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Sabin leapfrogs over Anderson. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Sabin grabs a side wrist lock. Sabin tags in Storm. Storm with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Storm kicks Anderson in the gut. Storm with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Storm with a knee drop for a two count. Storm with the lateral press for a two count. Storm applies a wrist lock. Storm tags in Sabin. Sabin with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Sabin works on the left wrist of Anderson. Sabin tags in Storm. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Storm and Sabin clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Good Brothers regroups on the outside. Sabin and Storm has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Sabin slams Anderson’s head on the right boot of Storm. Sabin tags in Storm.

Double Irish Whip. Storm with a corner clothesline. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin dropkicks the back of Anderson’s neck. Storm with the cover for a two count. Storm stomps on the left hand of Anderson. Storm applies a hammerlock. Storm with a side headlock takeover. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin delivers a gut punch. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Sabin with a forearm smash. Anderson rakes the eyes of Sabin. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows whips Sabin into the turnbuckles. Gallows with three elbow drops for a two count. The referee is trying to keep Storm out of the ring. Gallows launches Sabin to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows poses for the crowd. Sabin is fighting from underneath. Gallows drops Sabin with The Big Boot. Gallows walks over Sabin. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Anderson stomps on Sabin’s back. Anderson with a cheap shot to Storm. Storm is pissed. Anderson stomps on the midsection of Sabin. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows uppercuts Sabin. Gallows with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Private Party and Matt Hardy appears on the stage. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Gallows blocks a boot from Sabin. Gallows tells Private Party to leave. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Storm and Anderson are tagged in. Storm is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm with a flying forearm smash. Storm with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Storm follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Storm skins the cat. Storm ducks a clothesline from Anderon. Storm with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Storm tags in Sabin. Storm kicks Gallows off the ring apron. Running Enzuigiri/BackStabber Combination for a two count. Private Party attacks Sabin from behind which causes the disqualification.

Winner: James Storm & Chris Sabin via Disqualification, But Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers

IMPACT No Surrender 2020 Match Card

1.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) TJ Perkins (c) vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez

4.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

5.) Cody Deaner w/Violent By Design vs. Jake Something

6.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jessica Havok & Nevaeh In A No Disqualification Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

7.) Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan Yung vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

8.) Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Daivari vs. Josh Alexander vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack In A Triple Threat Revolver Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

9.) Tenille Dashwood & XXXL w/Kaleb Konley vs. The Decay In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer Contract Signing

Tommy Dreamer: It’s all about history. The first time I ever won my first ever world title, I defeated someone who I was his best man in his wedding, TAZ, to create my history. And then when I my second world title, I wrestled another one of my best friends, Christian. And I defeated him to create history. And I want you to understand, and I’m looking at you as a man, pound for pound, you’re one of the greatest professional wrestlers I have ever seen do this. There are no holes in your offense, but there are holes in your defense. I know you got a bad leg, and I’m not gonna hold back and I’m gonna come for it.

Moose: Rich, you promised me an IMPACT World Title Match, first. Rich, you’re supposed to be a fighting champion, right? You’re supposed to be one of the best wrestlers in the world. But it seems like to me, you’re taking the night off, because you’re wrestling a man who just turned 50 years old.

Scott D’Amore: Guys, guys, guys, back off, relax. Rich, calm down. Moose, this is not your place, stand down. Look, I’m not putting up with this, Moose. Be a man of your word. I gave you a shot at Hard To Kill last month and you’ll get it again. But if you get involved in this match, hey, you saw what I did to Shamrock, Moose. Look at me, you’ve known me a long time, you get involved in this, you stick your nose in, I’ll suspend you forever.

Moose: Scott, I have no reason to interfere in this match, because I know I could beat both these guys. I mean, at Slammiversary, I proved that I could beat Tommy Dreamer. And, Rich, I could hurt you whenever I want to. I’m the real world champion. You see this title I have? I’m the real world champion.

Rich Swann: No, that’s a thing of the past. This says IMPACT World Champion, something you don’t own.

Tommy Dreamer: Enough. Shut the hell up, the both of you. July, here it is, Moose. July 18th, 2020, a text message from Moose. Damn, I finally understood what you were talking about. I’m pretty sore. You’re still a tough old man. I guess that’s the way of you saying, thank you. You see, let me give you some more truth. Before you came out here each and every week, looking like Mr. T joined the MIB, this company was gonna cut you loose. Yeah, you got it. And just like Mr. T needed Hannibal, and just like Will Smith needed Tommy Lee Jones, you needed me to light a fire under your ass, and I’ve been damn proud of the work you’ve been doing, but yet you still don’t get it. We are all united for our love and our passion of professional wrestling. And there is no hate, there is no badness. And maybe you don’t understand, but there’s badness in this world.

I don’t wrestle for money anymore. I wrestle to entertain people. I wrestle to help young men and women, and a bunch of dreamers in the back. And I will continue to get knocked down, but I will continue to get up and I will keep on fighting because somewhere 50 years ago, a Dreamer was born and I know there’s a locker room full of Dreamers in the back. And as long as I have air in my lungs, blood in my veins, and my heart keeps pounding, I will continue to use my platform for good. And being the IMPACT Champion gives me a larger platform. Rich, I love you and I want to wrestle and I want to win that. And I want to spread good throughout this world. For three hours, I want people to forget about all the crap in this world. Rich, it’s gonna be an honor to tear it up with you. I accept. And I will leave this ring with you, united for our love of professional wrestling and the love for this damn business.

