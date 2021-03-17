IMPACT Wrestling Results 3/16/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

"He has all the talent in the world but he lacks passion." @TheSamiCallihan had one final message for @TheTreyMiguel ahead of tonight's main event. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/T5w9j4Qx7r — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021

First Match: Juice Robison & David Finlay vs. XXXL

Juice Robinson and Larry D will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Larry backs Robinson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Larry. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a fake out dropkick. Robinson tags in Finlay. Double Dropkick. Double boot into the midsection of Larry. Double Bulldog for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Robinson tags himself in. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Larry denies The Double Flapjack. Larry tags in Romero. Double boot into the midsection of Romero. FinJuice gangs up on Romero. Romero avoids The Double Bulldog. Romero with a Double Crossbody Block. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Romero blocks a boot from Robinson. Romero sweeps out the legs of Robinson.

Romero with a Running Crossbody Block. Romero knocks Finlay off the ring apron. Romero goes for a Senton Splash, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Finlay and Larry are tagged in. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Larry. Finlay with a flurry of running uppercuts. Finlay drops Larry with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Romero inadvertently clocks Larry with The Senton Splash. Robinson is throwing haymakers at Romero. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Romero. Double Dropkick. Double Flapjack. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson wipes out Romero with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay connects with The Acid Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers starts complaining about not being prepared for their match at Sacrifice. They want their rematch, but they’ll have to wait because FinJuice will be going on tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Finlay calls The Good Brothers, young boys. That lead us to a massive pier six brawl.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

– The Good Brothers will get their tag team title rematch at Rebellion

– The next IMPACT Plus! Special will be Hardcore Justice on April 10th. Scott D’Amore says that Tommy Dreamer will make the card.

– Brian Myers continues to express the fact that he doesn’t want Matt Cardona in IMPACT Wrestling.

– Gia Miller’s Backstage Interview with Ace Austin got interrupted by TJ Perkins, Chris Bey and Josh Alexander. Austin has a long line of challengers for his X-Division Title. Perkins will have a rematch with Austin next week.

Second Match: Rhino w/Violent By Design vs. Jake Something w/Chris Sabin & James Storm

Rhino is throwing haymakers at Something. Rhino slams Something’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with the irish whip. Rhino with a Corner Spear. Young offers advice from the outside. Something with three haymakers. Something sends Rhino to the corner. Rhino decks Something with a back elbow smash. Rhino clotheslines Something. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Rhino punches Something in the back.

Following a snap mare takeover, Rhino applies a rear chin lock. Something with heavy bodyshots. Rhino pulls Something down to the mat. Rhino goes back to the rear chin lock. Something gets back to a vertical base. Something with forearm shivers. The referee is distracted by Deaner. VBD starts brawling with The Beer Guns. Something blasts Deaner off the ring apron. Rhino connects with The GORE to pickup the victory. After the match, VBD gangs up on Beer Guns and Something. Rhino delivers Two More Gores.

Winner: Rhino via Pinfall

Rich Swann & Don Callis Segment

Swann talked about the respect he gained for Moose following their match at Sacrifice.

Rich Swann: This is one of the most important things that could ever happen to our industry. It will be me and you, you and I, one on one. And at Rebellion, we will see who the real world champion is, and who the real best wrestler in the world is.

Don Callis comes out to interrupt Swann.

Don Callis: I remember one time I had bought my first car with my first wrestling paycheck. And then I saw somebody else with a nicer car and I felt like there was an emptiness inside me because I wanted that. And The Sheik told me, he said, you know, Don, there’ll always be something bigger and better, something nicer, something you desire more. And I don’t mean to be shallow, but for me, that was Kenny Omega. So, you see, I kinda moved on from you to Kenny Omega, but that’s okay because, Rich, you remember when you thanked me for booking you in that match in January at Hard To Kill? Do you remember? You were happy about that. It’s not my fault that it didn’t work out the way you wanted. But let’s be positive, I mean, you must have had a great night, win these belts, you must have gone home, big party. You and your wife are great people, I’m sure you had all your friends over. And I gotta think that in the back of your mind, you had that One Winged Angel. I don’t know, I mean, did your wife tell your friends, you know, don’t mention that match, let’s focus on this? And you probably were able to put it out of your head for a little bit, Rich, and you probably went to be with your wife that night and probably went to sleep with her head on your shoulder and everybody’s feeling really good.

But did you wake up in the middle of the night thinking about the One Winged Angel at Hard To Kill? Because, Rich, you can come out here with these belts, this is great, but at the end of the day, you can’t change history. And the history books says that, at Hard to Kill, you got One Winged Angeled, one, two, three. And as much as I love you as a performer, Rich, you’re a once in a decade talent, Kenny Omega is a once in a millennium talent. You’re a superstar, Rich, but Kenny Omega, he’s the god of pro wrestling, that’s just a fact. So, you see, Rich, just like I’ve been there for you, as the invisible hand for all of your best moments, I’ve been there for Kenny too, and I want you to think about some more history.

When no one thought Kenny Omega could pin Okada, I was there. When no one thought Kenny Omega had anything left in the tank when he wrestled Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship, I was there. And when no one thought someone from one company could go and headline a main event in a PPV and another at Hard To Kill, I was there. And if you listen to those matches with me commentary, you’ll hear my voice as Kenny Omega hits his finish as he did on you. And do you know what you hear? One Winged Angel, One Winged Angel, One Winged Angel. And it’s always over. So, Rich, you made history at Sacrifice, congratulations. And now you’re going to be a part of history at Rebellion. The first time one world champion vs another and someone’s walking out with both belts. You’re gonna be a part of history again, but, Rich, my friend, the problem for you is, in this case, I’ve already written this history. Sleep well brother.

Third Match: Rohit Raju vs. Mahabali Shera

Raju attacks Shera before the bell rings. Raju with clubbing blows to Shera’s back. Raju kicks Shera in the gut. Raju with forearm shivers. Shera shoves Raju. Raju side steps Shera into the turnbuckles. Raju repeatedly stomps on Shera’s chest. Raju with forearm shivers. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Shera. Shera drops Raju with The Big Boot. Shera goes for a Bodyslam, but Raju lands back on his feet. Shera with a straight right hand. Shera with a Spinning Bomb for a two count. Raju regroups on the outside. Raju grabs the left ankle of Shera. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju slams the left shoulder of Shera. Raju with a flying forearm smash. Raju repeatedly stomps on Shera’s chest. Raju is choking Shera with his boot. Raju continues to dish out forearms in the corner.

Raju wraps the left shoulder of Shera around the top rope. Raju rams Shera’s face across the top strand. Raju with a gut punch. Shera punches Raju in the back. Shera with a straight right hand. Raju kicks Shera in the gut. Raju is raining down haymakers. Raju starts choking Shera. The referee admonishes Raju. Raju hammers down on the left wrist of Shera. Shera is pissed. Shera rocks Raju with a forearm smash. Shera with two clotheslines. Shera levels Raju with a Body Avalanche. Raju with a rising knee strike. Raju with The Pump Kick. Raju follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Shera catches Raju in mid-air. Shera connects with The Chokeslam BackBreaker for a two count. Shera repeatedly stomps on Raju’s chest. Raju nails Shera with a throat thrust. Raju sends Shera shoulder first into the steel ring post. Raju uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Tenille Dashwood, Kimber Lee, and Susan Yung w/Kaleb Konley vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Jessica Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards In A 12-Knockouts Tag Team Match

Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards will start things off. Edwards with a Lou Thez Press. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Edwards blocks a boot from Dashwood. Dashwood with a forearm smash. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Dashwood gives Edwards a noogie. Dashwood with a hair biel throw. Edwards side steps Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a running back elbow smash. Edwards with a Running Hip Attack. Edwards delivers the stink face. Edwards tags in ODB. ODB with The Bronco Buster. ODB whips Dashwood across the ring. Dashwood holds onto the ropes. Yung tags herself in. ODB with a drop toe hold. OBD applies a front face lock. Nevaeh tags herself in. Yung scrambles to her corner. Yung tags in Lee. Nevaeh blocks a boot from Lee. Lee splits down on the canvas. Nevaeh with a forearm smash. Nevaeh with a running neck snap. Misfired Clotheslines. Nevaeh clotheslines Lee. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Stereo Lariats for a two count. Havok launches Lee to the corner. Hogan tags herself in.

Hogan talks smack to Havok. Havok applies The Claw. Havok throws Hogan into the canvas. Havok slings Hogan across the ring. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok tags in Jazz. Hogan avoids the double team opportunity. Hogan tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Jazz. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Jazz with a straight right hand. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Dashwood attacks Jazz from behind. Edwards clotheslines Dashwood. Lee with a Spinning Heel Kick. Havok with a RoundHouse Kick. Hogan SuperKicks Havok. Nevaeh with a knee lift. Yung with a gut punch. ODB drops Yung with a shoulder tackle. Steelz nails OBD with The Pump Kick. Grace ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Forearm Exchange. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Stereo Suicide Dives. Team Purrazzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Hogan tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo nails Edwards with a throat thrust. Purrazzo tags in Dashwood. Dashwood is choking Edwards with her boot. Edwards with forearm shivers. Lee made the blind tag. Lee with a double sledge. Lee slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee tags in Yung. Yung with clubbing bodyshots. Yung whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Yung. Both ladies are knocked down after a double crossbody block. Grace and Lee are tagged in.

Grace clotheslines Lee. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grace applies a front face lock. Jazz tags herself in. Jazz punches Lee in the back. Lee shoves Jazz. Lee with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Edwards rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Edwards drops Lee with The Spinning Stunner. Dashwood responds with The Spotlight Kick. Havok with The Samoan Drop. Yung applies The Sleeper Hold. Yung rakes the eyes of Havok. Nevaeh with a Release German Suplex. Purrazzo nails Nevaeh with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with a Rolling Exploder Suplex. ODB kicks Purrazzo in the gut. ODB delivers The BAM! Hogan SuperKicks ODB. Steelz with The Cutter. Grace clotheslines Hogan. Lee delivers her combination offense. Jazz kicks Lee in the gut. Jazz connects with The X-Factor for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Second Forearm Exchange. Jaz whips Lee across the ring. Jazz goes for a Bodyslam, but Lee lands back on her feet. Jazz avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Jazz dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Jazz makes Lee tap out to The STF.

Winner: Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Jessica Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards via Submission

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

Miguel ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Forearm Exchange. Callihan with a Pump Kick. Miguel answers with a Jumping Knee Strike. Callihan clotheslines Miguel. Miguel SuperKicks Callihan. Miguel with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Miguel with rapid fire bodyshots. The action spills towards the stage. Callihan rocks Miguel with a forearm smash. Callihan goes for a PowerBomb, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel kicks Callihan in the gut. Callihan denies The Death Valley Driver. Miguel kicks Callihan in the face. Miguel with another SuperKick. Miguel goes for a Hurricanrana, but Callihan counters with The Boston Crab on the floor. Callihan DDT’s the left leg of Miguel. Callihan repeatedly kicks Miguel in the back. Callihan dumps Miguel out of the ring. Callihan wedges Miguel’s left leg inside the steel ring post. Callihan kicks the left leg of Miguel. Callihan toys around with Miguel. Callihan pulls Miguel back into the ring. Callihan clotheslines Miguel for a one count. Callihan with Two HeadButts. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Callihan follows that with Two Japanese Arm-Drags into the turnbuckles.

Callihan bodyslams Miguel. Callihan applies a leg lock. Miguel kicks Callihan into the turnbuckles. Callihan applies The Boston Crab on the middle turnbuckle. The referee admonishes Callihan. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Callihan in the face. Miguel with a straight right hand. Miguel dives over Callihan. Callihan drops Miguel with a Ripcord Clothesline. Callihan goes for The PileDriver, but Miguel counters with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Miguel has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Callihan slaps Miguel in the face. Miguel clotheslines Callihan. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with a knife edge chop. Miguel follows that with a Modified CodeBreaker. Miguel dives over Callihan. Callihan with a running forearm smash. Callihan hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Callihan with an open palm strike. Callihan HeadButts Miguel. Callihan with a forearm smash.

Callihan goes for a PowerBomb, but Miguel counters with a Hurricanrana. Callihan denies The Pump Kick. Miguel with The Windmill Kick. Miguel drops Callihan with The Cross Rhodes for a two count. Callihan negate The Hour Glass Submission. Callihan starts biting the left ankle of Miguel. Callihan with clubbing lariats. Callihan PowerBombs Miguel for a two count. Callihan goes back to The Boston Crab. Callihan transitions into The STF. Miguel puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Miguel heads to the outside. Callihan sends Miguel chest first into the steel barricade. Callihan is lighting up Miguel’s chest. Callihan resets the referee’s ten count. Miguel hits The Come Up on the floor. Callihan kicks Miguel into the steel ring steps. Miguel gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Callihan with combo palm strikes. Miguel decks Callihan with a back heel kick. Miguel with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. The referee checks on Callihan. Callihan has Miguel perched on the top turnbuckle. Callihan connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 248 of The Hoots Podcast