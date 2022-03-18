IMPACT Wrestling Results 3/17/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bullet Club vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Jay White and Alex Shelley will start things off. White refuses to shake Shelley’s hand. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. White kicks Shelley in the gut. White returns with three chops in the corner. White talks smack to Shelley. Sabin tags himself in. Short-Arm Reversal by Shelley. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Double Sledge. Double Dropkick. Shelley kicks White out of the ring. White regroups on the outside. White tags in Bey. Sabin signals for the test of strength. Sabin with a side headlock takeover. Bey whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey leapfrogs over Sabin. Bey dropkicks Sabin. Sabin decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Shelley tags himself in. Shelley kicks Bey in the ribs. Sabin knocks White off the ring apron. Double Enzuigiri. MCMG with two arm-ringers. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin drops his weight on the left shoulder of Bey. Sabin hyperextends the left shoulder of Bey. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley with a flying double axe handle strike. Shelley applies an arm-bar. Shelley transitions into a hammerlock. Shelley sends Bey shoulder first into Sabin’s boots. Shelley tags in Sabin.

Double Wrist Lock. Double Enzuigiri. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sabin applies The Octopus Stretch. White is throwing haymakers at Sabin. Stereo Cobra Twists. Sabin ties Bey up in a knot. White with a back elbow smash to Shelley. White breaks up the submission hold. The referee is losing complete control of the match. Shelley dumps White out of the ring. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sabin launches Bey over the top rope. Shelley dumps Bey face first on the apron. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Shelley rolls Bey back into the ring. Bey goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Shelley with The Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin dropkicks White off the apron. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Shelley sends Bey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley puts Bey on his shoulders. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Bey drops Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. White pulls Shelley out of the ring. Bey with a leaping dropkick. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bey stomps on Shelley’s back. Bey tags in White.

White rakes the eyes of Shelley. White with a knife edge chop. White with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. White applies a rear chin lock. White with a straight right hand. White tags in Bey. Bey with a knife edge chop. Bey starts choking Shelley in the corner. White attacks Shelley behind the referee’s back. Shelley is displaying his fighting spirit. Bey stomps on Shelley’s back. Bey knocks Sabin off the apron. Bey with The Standing MoonSault. Bey dives over Shelley. Shelley with The Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. White and Sabin are tagged in. Sabin ducks a clothesline from White. Sabin with three knife edge chops. White reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin with two flying forearm smashes. Sabin ducks a clothesline from White. Sabin with a Back Body Drop. Sabin dropkicks Bey in mid-air. Sabin with a corner clothesline. Sabin gets White tied up in the tree of woe.

Bey runs interference. Shelley punches Bey in the back. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley runs Bey back first into the turnbuckles. Sabin with a running elbow smash. Shelley with a Sliding Dropkick. Shelley follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into White. Sabin delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Sabin hits The Satellite DDT for a two count. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White side steps Shelley into the turnbuckles. White with The Head & Arm Suplex into the turnbuckles. White tag in Bey. Bey knocks Shelley off the apron. Bey with a leaping uppercut. Bey with The Suicide Dive. Bey follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block. Bey with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Sabin denies The Art Of Finesse. Bey with a back elbow smash. Shelley shoves Sabin out of harms way. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Exchange. Bey with a Superman Punch. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. DDT/Enzuigiri/Flatliner Combination. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG connects with Skull & Bones to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Second Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino

Anthony Carelli joins the commentary team for this match. Maclin kicks Rhino in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Maclin drives his knee into the midsection of Rhino. Maclin with a straight right hand. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Rhino. Chop Exchange. Maclin with a toe kick. Maclin with a forearm smash. Rhino tees off on Maclin. Rhino talks smack to Maclin. Rhino whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin holds onto the ropes. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Maclin punches Rhino in the back. Rhino reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Maclin kicks Rhino in the chest. Rhino drops Maclin with a shoulder tackle. Rhino poses for the crowd. Rhino HeadButts Maclin. Rhino has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rhino with a series of haymakers. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Rhino. Rhino launches Maclin over the top rope.

Maclin with a straight right hand. Maclin slams Rhino’s head on the top rope. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin puts his knee on the back of Rhino’s neck. Maclin kicks Rhino in the back for a two count. Maclin with two elbow drops. Maclin with a knee drop. Maclin follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Rhino with desperation haymakers. Maclin kicks Rhino in the gut. Maclin drops Rhino with The DDT for a two count. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Rhino with two haymakers. Rhino sends Maclin to the corner. Maclin kicks Rhino in the face. Maclin goes for a Diving HeadButt, but Rhino ducks out of the way. Rhino clotheslines Maclin. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with The Mini GORE. Rhino with another short-arm clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Maclin. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Maclin with clubbing blows to Rhino’s back. Rhino with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Maclin with a Flying Knee Strike. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Maclin connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Third Match: Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Brian Myers provides his own commentary for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Larry backs Gujjar into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Larry with a shoulder block. Gujjar dodges The Bionic Elbow. Gujjarr applies a side headlock. Larry whips Gujjar across the ring. Larry and Gujjar run the ropes. Larry drops Gujjar with a shoulder tackle. Gujjar pops back on his feet. Larry blocks a boot from Gujjar. Gujjar with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Gujjar drops down on the canvas. Gujjar leapfrogs over Larry. Gujjar dropkicks the left knee of Larry. Gujjar with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Raj Singh makes his way down to the ring. Gujjar gets distracted by Singh. Larry attacks Gujjar from behind. Larry punches Gujjar in the back. Larry with clubbing blows to Gujjar’s chest. Larry kicks Gujjar in the ribs. Gujjar with heavy bodyshots. Larry scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Larry applies a rear chin lock. Gujjar with heavy bodyshots. Larry pulls Gujjar down to the mat. Larry goes for a Bodyslam, but Gujjar lands back on his feet. Gujjar with a forearm smash.

Larry runs through a clothesline from Gujjar. Larry hits The Discus Lariat for a two count. Larry is raining down haymakers. Larry rakes the eyes of Gujjar. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry with a knife edge chop. Larry follows that with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Larry repeatedly whips Gujjar into the turnbuckles. Gujjar drops Larry with The SlingBlade. Gujjar with The Uranage BackBreaker. Gujjar with a Ripcord Knee Strike. Gujjar follows that with The Samoan Drop. Gujjar is fired up. Larry drives his knee into the midsection of Gujjar. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry kicks out the legs of Gujjar. Larry connects with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Gujjar ducks a clothesline from Larry. Larry launches Gujjar over the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Gujjar denies The SuperPlex. Gujjar plants Larry with The Flying Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, William Morrissey goes after Brian Myers. Singh raises Gujjar’s hand. Gujjar shoves Singh out of the ring. Singh bumps into Morrissey on the outside. Morrissey kicks Singh in the gut. Morrisey delivers The BQE through the fake announce table.

Winner: Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw In A Triple Threat Match For The ROH Women’s World Championship & The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

Purrazzo sits on the top turnbuckle after the bell rings. Rollup Exchange. Frost with a double inside cradle for a two count. Double Big Boot. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shaw drives her knee into the midsection of Purrazzo. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. Purrazzo applies a toe and ankle hold. Shaw with a side headlock takeover. Purrazzo whips Shaw across the ring. Shaw ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Shaw with a Running Hurricanrana. Purrazzo kicks Shaw in the face. Frost with a Flying Crossbody Block. Frost kicks Purrazzo in the chest. Frost cartwheels off Purrazzo’s back. Frost with a basement dropkick. Frost poses for the crowd. Shaw with a running clothesline. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Shaw. Shaw sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Shaw shoves Frost. Forearm Exchange. Shaw with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Purrazzo with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg of Shaw for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Frost responds with The Heel Hook. Shaw grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Frost with a running shoulder block. Frost with a Running Enzuigiri. Shaw follows that with The Tiger Suplex. Shaw with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Frost side steps Shaw into the turnbuckles. Frost with a High Head Kick. Frost with a Running Cannonball Strike. Purrazzo with a Double German Suplex. Purrazzo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Frost with The SuperPlex. Purrazzo tumbles to the floor. Frost rolls Shaw over for a two count. Shaw SuperKicks Frost for a two count. Frost avoids The Running Knee Strike. Frost kicks Shaw in the gut. Frost kicks Shaw in the chest. Frost drops Shaw with The Windmill Kick. Frost ascends to the top turnbuckle. Frost hits The BlockBuster. Purrazzo connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Champ Champ, Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: JONAH vs. Zicky Dice

Dice turns his back on Jonah after the bell rings. Jonah stops Dice in his tracks. Jonah clotheslines the back of Dice’s neck. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah dumps Dice out of the ring. PCO is brought to the stage on a stretcher. PCO sits up and Jonah can’t believe it. PCO is wearing a neck brace. PCO walks down to the ring. PCO removes the neck brace. Haymaker Exchange. Both guys had to be separated by the IMPACT referees and security guards.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Arie

Arie wants Slamovich to shake her hand. Slamovich nails Arie with The Back Drop Driver. Arie avoids The Running Boot. Arie with forearm shivers. Slamovich reverses out of the irish whip from Arie. Slamovich with a Spinning Heel Kick. Slamovich delivers The Axe Kick. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Seventh Match Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven w/Maria Kanellis Bennett

Maria Kanellis Bennett joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Taven into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Taven applies a waist lock. Alexander transitions into a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Taven whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander drops Taven with a shoulder tackle. Taven regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Taven kicks Alexander in the gut. Taven with a straight right hand. Taven with a knife edge chop. Taven follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Taven with a forearm smash. Taven sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander decks Taven with a back elbow smash. Taven dodges The Running Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Taven holds onto the ropes. Alexander blocks a boot from Taven. Alexander hammers down on the left knee of Taven. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander with the irish whip. Taven dives over Alexander. Taven slides under Alexander. Taven dropkicks Alexander. Taven plays to the crowd. Taven unloads two knife edge chops. Taven drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven launches Alexander over the top rope. Alexander with a shoulder block. Taven answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven with an Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep into the ring apron.

Taven with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Taven has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Taven drops Alexander with The Divorce Court for a two count. Taven applies a top wrist lock. Taven with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Taven applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Alexander rolls Taven over for a two count. Taven drops Alexander with a Running Lariat. Taven rams his elbow across Alexander’s jaw. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Taven drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Taven goes for a Bodyslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Taven counters with The Flatliner. Taven applies The CrossFace. Alexander rolls Taven over for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Taven. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Taven decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Taven punches Alexander in the back. Taven with a Rolling Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taven goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Alexander puts his knees up in the air. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Taven. Alexander clotheslines Taven. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander follows that with a Running Boot.

Alexander plays to the crowd. Alexander applies a waist lock. Taven delivers his combination offense. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Taven denies The C4 Spike. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Taven. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander is lighting up Taven’s chest. Alexander sends Taven to the corner. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven hits The Purple Thunder Bomb for a two count. Taven applies the single leg crab. Alexander with Three German Suplex’s. Alexander goes for a Sunset Flip, but Taven counters with a Running Knee Strike. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Taven. Alexander with a blistering chop. Taven fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taven skins the cat. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Taven back into the ring. Taven negates The C4 Spike. Alexander with a forearm smash. Taven rolls Alexander over for a two count. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Alexander denies The Climax. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Taven grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taven slams the left shoulder of Alexander on the top rope. Alexander delivers The SuperPlex. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

