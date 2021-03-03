IMPACT Wrestling Results 3/2/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Bey vs. Black Taurus w/The Decay In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Austin and Bey gangs up on Taurus after the bell rings. Stereo Corner Dropkicks. Austin punches Taurus in the back. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Taurus HeadButts Bey. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus sweeps out the legs of Bey. Taurus Powerslams Bey into Austin. Taurus with a Discus Lariat. Taurus with an open palm strike. Taurus whip Bey into Austin. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin with a SpringBoard Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Stereo Basement Dropkicks. Stereo Suicide Dives. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bey applies a waist lock. Side Headlock/Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Bey grabs a side wrist lock. Austin goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Bey lands back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Bey avoids the knife edge chop. Bey with two haymakers. Austin launches Bey over the top rope. Bey rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Taurus pulls Bey off the ring apron. Taurus catches Austin in mid-air. Taurus bodyslams Austin on top of Bey. Taurus rolls Austin back into the ring. Taurus with the lateral press for a one count. Taurus kicks Austin in the gut. Taurus with a straight right hand. Taurus starts biting Austin’s forehead. Short-Arm Reversal by Taurus. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus with a knee lift. Taurus follows that with a discus back elbow smash. Taurus HeadButts Austin. Austin rolls under a clothesline from Taurus. Taurus blocks a boot from Austin. Taurus with The Knee Crusher. Taurus thrust kicks the midsection of Austin. Taurus drops Austin with a corkscrew elbow strike for a two count.

Austin with a forearm smash. Taurus kicks Austin in the chest. Taurus continues to dish out open hand palm strikes. Bey sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey hits The SlingShot Tornado DDT for a two count. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with another Apron Enzuigiri. Austin runs interference. Taurus catches Bey in mid-air. Taurus goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Austin counters with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Austin with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick to Bey. Austin slings Bey across the ring. Austin goes for The Fold, but Taurus counters with The Pounce. Taurus side steps Bey into the ropes. Taurus with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Austin kicks Taurus in the face. Austin decks Taurus with a back elbow smash. Taurus HeadButts Austin. Taurus whips Austin across the ring. Bey dumps Taurus over the top rope. Misfired Kicks. Fulton negates The Art Of The Finesse. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

– Sami Callihan trashed Trey Miguel’s Wrestling School in Toledo, Ohio

– Ace Austin, Chris Bey and TJ Perkins got into a confrontation at Johnny Swinger’s Palace.

– Violent By Design Vignette.

Second Match: Jessica Havok vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Dashwood is playing mind games with Havok. Havok has Dashwood cornered. Dashwood crawls under Havok. Havok stops Dashwood in her tracks. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Havok. Dashwood with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Dashwood repeatedly kicks the left knee of Havok. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep, Havok blocks it. Havok goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Konley gets in the way. Dashwood kicks Havok in the chest. Dashwood hits The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Dashwood applies The Tarantula. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood is putting the boots to Havok. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Havok’s neck. Dashwood hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Dashwood sends Havok face first into the canvas for a two count. Dashwood puts her leg on the back of Havok’s neck. Dashwood stomps on the midsection of Havok. Dashwood applies The Full Nelson Lock. Havok backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Havok throws Dashwood into the canvas. Havok drops Dashwood with The Big Boot. Havok kicks Dashwood in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Dashwood avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Havok with a Snap BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a two count. Havok denies the sunset flip. Havok launches Dashwood to the corner. Dashwood side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Dashwood rolls Havok over for a two count. Dashwood punches Havok in the back. Dashwood with two toe kicks. Short-Arm Reversal by Havok. Havok with The RoundHouse Kick. Havok prepares for The Tombstone. Konley runs interference. Havok goes for The Running Leg Drop, but Dashwood ducks out of the way. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Nevaeh attacks Konley from behind. Nevaeh plants Konley with a Modified Twisting DDT.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Rob Van Dam vs. Sting From TNA Sacrifice 2011.

– Video package on the Rich Swann/Moose Rivalry

– Deonna Purrazzo revealed to Gia Miller that she was behind the attack on ODB last week.

Third Match: The Good Brothers & FinJuice vs. XXXL & The Reno Scum In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

David Finlay and Luster The Legend will start things. Finlay drop steps into a side headlock. Luster reverses the hold. Finlay whips Luster across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Luster. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay kicks Luster in the gut. Anderson and Larry are tagged in. Anderson kicks Larry in the gut. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson tags in Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Good Brothers taunts FinJuice. Gallows tags in Robinson. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Gallows and Romero are tagged in. Gallows uppercuts Romero. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Double Irish Whip. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Romero with a Body Avalanche. Anderson tags in Finlay. Romero scores the elbow knockdown. Romero brings Finlay to the corner. Romero tags in Thornstowe. Thornstowe repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Thornstowe delivers a gut punch. Thornstowe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex. Finay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Gallows. Gallows clotheslines Thornstowe. Gallows knocks Luster off the ring apron. Gallows scores a right jab. Gallows nails Larry with The Pump Kick. Gallows with The RoundHouse Kick to Romero. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a diving shoulder tackle. Gallows tags in Anderson. Good Brother starts bickering with FinJuice. Thornstowe rolls Anderson over for a two count. Gallows uppercuts Thornstowe. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers & FinJuice via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers. Matt Cardona Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Myers applies a side headlock. Myers with a thumb to the eye. Myers slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Myers with clubbing bodyshots. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Myers applies a wrist lock. Myers whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Myers. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards shoves Myers. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Myers grabs a steel chair. Cardona admonishes Myers. Edwards lands The SomerSault Plancha. Myers regains control of the match during the commercial break. Myers repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Myers with The Vertical Suplex for a one count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Edwards decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Myers sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Myers continues to stomp on Edwards chest. Myers is choking Edwards with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers applies a rear chin lock.

Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Myers sends Edwards to the corner. Edwards clotheslines Myers. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Myers. Myers with a straight right hand. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Myers avoids The Boston Knee Party. Myers with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers drops Edwards with The Flatliner for a two count. Myers is displaying his frustration. Edwards denies The Lifting DDT. Edwards drives Myers back first into the turnbuckles. Myers decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with The Backpack Stunner for a two count. Myers exits the ring. Myers with a shoulder block. Myers uses the top rope as a weapon. Cardona caught Myers putting a red color weapon inside his right elbow pad. Myers delivers The Roster Cut which causes the disqualification.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Disqualification

Updated IMPACT Sacrifice 2021 Match Card

1.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) TJ Perkins (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

4.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

5.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Fifth Match: Deonna Purrazzo w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. Jordynne Grace w/Jazz and ODB vs. Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz In A Triple Threat Match

Grace and Hogan gangs up on Purrazzo. Grace dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan and Purrazzo starts double teaming Grace during the commercial break. Grace decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Grace with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Hogan continues to dish out forearm shivers. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Grace with a Side Toss for a two count. Grace with clubbing short-arm lariats. Purrazzo trips Grace from the outside. Hogan avoids The Pump Kick. Hogan kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Hogan with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Grace with two irish whips. Forearm Exchange. Grace whips Hogan into Purrazzo. Hogan kicks Grace in the face. Grace with a Uranage Slam. Purrazzo brings Grace down to the mat. Purrazzo applies another Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Grace grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Grace denies the irish whip. Purrazzo kicks Hogan in the gut. Grace launches Hogan over the top rope. Grace with a straight right hand. Grace kicks Purrazzo in the face. Hogan with a haymaker from the ring apron. Hogan with The Flying Crossbody Block. Hogan drops Grace with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Hogan with desperation covers. Hogan is displaying her frustration. Hogan stomps on Grace’s chest. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace punches Hogan in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo applies the single leg crab. Grace denies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Hogan SuperKicks Grace. Purrazzo nails Hogan with The Pump Kick. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Third Forearm Exchange.

Grace slaps Hogan in the face. Grace clips the back of Purrazzo’s head. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan leapfrogs over Grace. Hogan with The RoundHouse Kick. Purrazzo with The Rolling Exploder Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Grace Driver. Hogan kicks Grace in the gut. Grace with a double clothesline. Grace is fired up. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Grace rolls Hogan back into the ring. Hogan with three sharp elbow strikes. Grace sends Hogan chest first into the turnbuckles. Grace with The ShotGun Meteora. Grace with The Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace goes for The Vader Bomb, but Steelz pulls Hogan out of the ring. Purrazzo connects with The Schoolgirl Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Grace starts brawling on the stage with Steelz. ODB tees off on Purrazzo. ODB with The Lou Thez Press. ODB transitions into a ground and pound attack. ODB plants Purrazzo with The TKO. ODB poses with the Knockouts Title to close the show.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

