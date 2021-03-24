IMPACT Wrestling Results 3/23/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Deonna Purrazzo w/Susan Yung vs. Jazz w/Jordynne Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jazz backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Jazz talks smack to Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a waist lock takedown. Purrazzo applies a front face lock. Jazz transitions into a hammerlock. Jazz with a waist lock go-behind. Jazz punches Purrazzo in the back. Jazz rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Jazz with a drop toe hold. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jazz blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Jazz ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Purrazzo grabs the left shoulder of Jazz. Jazz with a running haymaker. Purrazzo with a drop toe hold into the second rope. Yung attacks Jazz behind the referee’s back. Jazz rocks Yung with a forearm smash. Purrazzo nails Yung with The Pump Kick.

Purrazzo taunts Grace. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her knee into Jazz’s back. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Jazz’s chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Jazz with elbows into the midsection of Purrazzo. Jazz decks Purrazzo with a JawBreaker. Jazz with forearm shivers. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Jazz. Jazz sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Jazz whips Purrazzo across the ring. Jazz with three clotheslines. Jazz drops Purrazzo with The Hook Kick for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jazz hits The X-Factor for a two count. Yung backs away from Grace. Yung sends Grace first into the ring post. Jazz tugs on Yung’s hair. Jazz with a back elbow smash. Yung nails Jazz with her shoe. Purrazzo rolls Jazz over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

– At Johnny Swinger’s Plaza, Fallah Bahh challenged Rohit Raju to a match.

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Tommy Dreamer is trying to talk some sense into Trey Miguel following a brief altercation with XXXL.

Second Match: Ace Austin (c) w/Madman Fulton vs. TJ Perkins For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Chain grappling exchange. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin grabs a side headlock. Austin denies The Octopus Stretch. Wrist Lock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Austin has the leverage advantage. Perkins with a headscissors takeover. Leg Scissors Exchange. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Perkins applies a side headlock. Austin whips Perkins across the ring. Austin drops down on the canvas. Perkins kicks Austin in the gut. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins lunges over Austin. Perkins dropkicks Austin. Perkins uppercuts Austin. Austin side steps Perkins into the turnbuckles. Austin drops Perkins with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count. Austin sends Perkins into the ropes. Perkins sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Perkins with The Slingshot Pescado. Austin kicks Perkins in the face. Austin cartwheels on the ring apron. Austin SuperKicks Perkins. Austin rolls Perkins back into the ring. Austin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Perkins goes for The SuperPlex, but Austin counters with an Avalanche GourdBuster.

Austin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Austin is choking Perkins with his boot. Austin stomps on Perkins chest. Austin applies the single leg crab. Perkins reverses the pressure. Austin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a sharp knee strike. Austin applies the double arm-bar. Perkins transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Perkins rolls Austin over for a two count. Austin clotheslines Perkins. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Austin whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins kicks Austin in the face. Perkins dives over Austin. Austin dumps Perkins face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins with a Rising Knee Strike. Perkins is choking Austin with his boot. Perkins rams his boot across Austin’s face. Perkins with a Running Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with The PK for a two count.

Austin denies The Detonation Kick. Austin sends Perkins to the corner. Austin drops Perkins with The Windmill Kick. Austin hits The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Austin with forearm shivers. Perkins blocks a boot from Austin. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Fulton puts Austin’s foot on the bottom rope. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Fulton runs interference. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Austin gets his knees up in the air. Austin with an inside cradle for a two count. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Austin blocks it. Austin with a Double Foot Stomp. Austin goes for The Fold, but Perkins counters with The Detonation Kick. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash. Fulton breaks up the pinning opportunity which causes the disqualification. After the match, Fulton plants Perkins with The Chokeslam. Fulton repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Josh Alexander storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Disqualification, But Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin

– Tenille Dashwood continues to play mind games with Jessica Havok and Nevaeh.

Third Match: Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Bahh

Raju drop steps into a side headlock. Raju tugs on Bahh’s hair. Raju ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Raju drives his knee into the midsection of Bahh. Raju with a forearm smash. Bahh denies The Rolling Elbow. Bahh unloads a flurry of sumo strikes. Bahh HeadButts Raju. Bahh with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Bahh whips Raju across the ring. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Bahh. Bahh goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Raju ducks out of the way. Raju with a running fist drop. Raju stomps on Bahh’s back.

Raju talks smack to Bahh. Raju punches Bahh in the chest. Bahh hulks up. Raju with forearm shivers. Raju kicks the left knee of Bahh. Raju with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Raju applies the double wrist lock. Bahh whips Raju across the ring. Bahh with two double hand chops. Raju kicks Bahh in the face. Bahh with a Twisting Powerslam. Bahh drags Raju to the corner. Raju avoids The Banzai Drop. Raju lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bahh HeadButts Raju. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju avoids The Leg Drop. Raju connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Segment

Don Callis: Soon this won’t just be your home, soon you will also have the title belt, the world championship associated with this home. And as I often do, you know, preparations are so important, I’ve been doing a little preparation, I’ve been greasing up the wheels, so to speak. I came out here last week and I had a little talk with our IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann, and I told him ho great he is, because he’s a great athlete, I mean, you were in the ring with him.

Kenny Omega: Fantastic.

Don Callis: Fantastic athlete, great wrestler, great human being too. You know, I place a high standard on human beings, I mean, they got to be a good person to work here, Kenny, you know what I mean? He’s a great person. But I pointed out to Rich Swann, Kenny, that the one problem he has, he can make all the money, he can have a beautiful wife and family, he can make a miraculous recovery from a broken leg, but the one thing he can never get out of his head is The One Winged Angel that you hit on him at Hard To Kill.

Kenny Omega: I had to pull out the big guns, baby.

Don Callis: You did and you beat him, one-two-three.

Kenny Omega: It made the highlight reel, didn’t it, Don?

Don Callis: Forever, this company will have that as a highlight. And forever it’ll run in Rich Swann’s head. And, you know, Kenny, when an athlete gets something in their head, it’s real hard to get it out. So here’s the deal, Rich, you can prepare all you want. At the end of the day, he just has to hit that move and it’s over. No one has ever kicked out of The One Winged Angel. Am I right?

Kenny Omega: No one, not on person ever has kicked out of The One Winged Angel. And you’re no exception, Rich, and you felt that firsthand at the last PPV. I thought I’d give you a little bit of taste of things to come because, yes, I did see where things were going, I saw where the future lied. Mr. Callis, now that we’ve laid the groundwork for one, Rich Swann, I’m thinking that this 25 pounds isn’t enough.

Don Callis: I think you need more gold. I think that when we get Kenny Omega, the greatest wrestler in the history of Professional Wrestling, bigger than Hackenschmidt, bigger than Gotch, bigger than Thez, bigger than Flair, bigger than Hogan, bigger than Moxley, bigger than Ibushi, god, I can do this all night. And people say to me, are you letting the wolf in the hen house? What happens, oh my god, if Kenny Omega, the AEW World Champion wins the IMPACT World Title, I mean, Don, I have a piece of what goes on around here, I’m an executive here. Let tell you something that I’m prepared to do, I’m going to tell all the fans of IMPACT Wrestling and the people who work here, what I’m prepared to do is anything it takes to ensure the legacy and the greatness of this man. I want competition. We want the best here.

Rich Swann wants the best and I am prepared to suck every drop of blood, every resource, every talent, I will suck it out of this company if it helps Kenny Omega. And that’s what we’re gonna do. Rich Swann, you’re great, you’re gonna have a great career, but not as IMPACT World Champion, because all it’s gonna take is a One Winged Angel. And just in case, Kenny, I had my production stuff put together a academy award winning vignette of sorts, that is a tribute to the greatest finishing move in the history of the wrestling industry and the history of this sport, let’s all sit, get the popcorn and watch over and over again, The One Winged Angel of Kenny Omega. Let’s check it out, Kenny, cue it up. What did you think, Kenny? Do you think Rich Swann liked that, Kenny?

Kenny Omega: Hey, look, from the first I came here, Don, to IMPACT Wrestling, there was this all encompassing fear around the locker room. Everyone started to walk on eggshells because they knew that the champion was there. They knew that the greatest man to ever lace them up, had arrived to IMPACT and there was no reason for me to be there aside for what you’re holding, Rich Swann. You see, now, I get it, you want to have your named etched in history alongside Kenny Omega. Unfortunately for you, Rich, you’ll be just a footnote in what was a history making moment. You see, Rich Swann, I’m not sure really what you’ve accomplished from your inception of pro wrestling until now. It doesn’t matter, I don’t remember any of it.

But rest assured, IMPACT Wrestling, from the first day that I graced your promotion, it was the greatest day of your promotion’s life. But for me, it was Tuesday, nothing more, nothing less. And at the PPV, when I add two, count them, two more belts to my collection, those fears that you had when I stepped through these doors, those fears of looking weak, of looking inferior, they’re all going to come true. And it’s just a god given fact that everyone knew, you had no one that could compete with me, you had no one that could step up to me, you have no one that can beat me, and until I slip on a banana peel, until I come down with perhaps some deadly strain of virus, no one is prying those belts off of me unless I’m cold and dead and in the ground.

This day, IMPACT Wrestling, consider it one of your last days of grace. Because at the PPV, i’m coming for you, Rich. And I don’t care what it takes, I’m taking those titles with me. And it’s all in the name of professional wrestling. This is more than about you. This is more than about IMPACT Wrestling. This more is than AEW. This is more than wrestling in American and Canada. This is history. So, sit down, heat up a bag of popcorn, get your favorite soda pop, sit down with a bucket of ice cream melting in between those legs of yours and watch the freaking show and enjoy it.

Don Callis: Because, at Rebellion, Kenny Omega and Don Callis will do what we have done ever since this started. The thing we’ve been planning for 27 years, we will make history.

Fourth Match: Trey Miguel vs. Acey Romero w/Larry D

Miguel starts things off with Two Running Dropkicks. Romero drops Miguel with The Uranage Slam. Miguel lures Romero to the outside. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel rolls Romero back into the ring. Miguel dives over Romero. Romero with a Side Walk Slam. Romero applies a front face lock. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Romero denies The Pump Kick. Romero sweeps out the legs of Miguel. Romero with a Running Splash for a two count. Romero applies the bow and arrow stretch. Miguel kicks Romero in the gut. Romero goes for a Bodyslam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a back heel kick. Miguel drops Romero with The Flying NeckBreaker.

Miguel ducks a clothesline from Romero. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel slides under Romero. Miguel kicks the left knee of Romero. Miguel with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Miguel goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Romero counters with The Pounce for a two count. Miguel dodges The Discus Lariat. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel thrust kicks the left leg of Romero. Miguel hits The SpringBoard Stunner. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory. After the match, XXXL gangs up on Miguel. Sami Callihan clocks Romero with a baseball bat. Miguel SuperKicks Larry. Callihan disappears.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

– Rich Swann tells Gia Miller that he’s not phased by Kenny Omega & Don Callis mind games.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, James Storm will battle Eric Young. Storm will be competing in his 1,000th Match.

Fifth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson w/DOC Gallows

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Anderson applies a side headlock. Edwards with a side headlock takeover. Anderson rakes the eyes of Edwards. Anderson whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Anderson. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards clotheslines Anderson over the top rope. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Edwards HeadButts Anderson. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Edwards gets distracted by Gallows. Anderson sends Edwards crashing to the outside. The referee admonishes Gallows.

Anderson sends Edwards face first into the steel ring post. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson drives Edwards face first into the ring post. Anderson resets the referee’s ten count. Anderson rolls Edwards back into the ring. Anderson hooks the inside leg for a one count. Anderson fish hooks Edwards. Anderson rams his elbow across Edwards face. Anderson whips Edwards into the turnbuckles. Anderson stands on Edwards face. Anderson is choking Edwards with his boot. Anderson applies the cravate. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Anderson rocks Edwards with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Anderson pulls Edwards down to the mat. Anderson rams his boot across Edwards face. Anderson whips Edwards across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Anderson works on the left shoulder of Edwards. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards HeadButts Anderson. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Edwards. Anderson clotheslines Edwards for a two count.

Anderson goes back to the rear chin lock. Edwards gets back to a vertical base. Anderson uppercuts Edwards. Anderson with the irish whip. Edwards with two clotheslines. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Anderson kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards drops Anderson with The GourdBuster. Anderson kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner for a two count. Anderson denies The Tiger Driver. Forearm Exchange. Edwards connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Edwards. Edwards HeadButts Anderson. Anderson with The Running Boot for a two count. Edwards negates The GunStun. Edwards with The Rolling Elbow. Edwards knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Edwards with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Gallows clocks Edwards with a steel chair. Anderson plants Edwards with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, FinJuice appears on the screen and pokes fun at The Good Brothers to close the show.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

