IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/14/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Willow Nightingale For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Purrazzo kicks Nightingale in the gut. Purrazzo pulls Nightingale down to the mat. Chop Exchange. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Nightingale’s back. Purrazzo rocks Nightingale with a forearm smash. Nightingale cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Purrazzo. Nightingale SuperKicks Purrazzo for a two count. Nightingale plays to the crowd. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Purrazzo regains control of the match during the commercial break. Purrazzo stomps on Nightingale’s face. Purrazzo with three short-arm clotheslines for a two count. Nightingale with heavy bodyshots. Purrazzo answers with a running elbow smash.

Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Nightingale. Nightingale drops Purrazzo with The Bulldog. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Purrazzo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Purrazzo nails Nightingale with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Nightingale with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Nightingale connects with The Faith Breaker for a two count. Nightingale ascends to the top turnbuckle. Purrazzo punches Nightingale in the back. Purrazzo PowerBombs Nightingale. Purrazzo goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Nightingale counters with a Back Body Drop. Purrazzo blocks The Running Lariat. Purrazzo makes Nightingale tap out to The Venus de Milo.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Second Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero

Romero adheres to the code of honor. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Romero with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero dropkicks Gresham. Romero applies a wrist lock. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Gresham. Romero applies The Bear Hug. Gresham with an arm-drag escape. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Romero. Gresham runs Romero into the turnbuckles. Gresham with a flying mare takeover. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Romero. Gresham kicks the left knee of Romero. Gresham dropkicks Romero. Gresham has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gresham applies a hammerlock. Romero with a flying mare takeover. Gresham goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Romero counters with a Side Walk Slam. Romero with an arm-ringer. Second Chop Exchange. Romero with two forearm smashes. Romero uppercuts Gresham.

Romero stomps on Gresham’s chest. Romero with a blistering chop. Romero dances in the corner. Romero with the irish whip. Gresham dives over Romero. Forever Clotheslines and Chops. Romero with an Inside Out Lariat. Romero with combo sumo strikes. Romero follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Gresham denies The Slice Bread #2. Romero drops Gresham with a knife edge chop. Romero dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Gresham regroups on the outside. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana on the floor. Romero rolls Gresham back into the ring. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. Romero with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Gresham with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero kicks Gresham in the gut. Gresham drops Romero with The Quebrada. Gresham with a knee drop. Gresham lands The Suicide Dive. Gresham rolls Romero back into the ring. Gresham connects with The Modified La Magistral to pickup the victory. After the match, Romero shakes hands with Gresham.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Check out what was said between @The_Ace_Austin and @SpeedballBailey ahead of their Triple Threat Match with @TheTreyMiguel for the X Division Championship at #Rebellion!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/SJxCqqCc10 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022

Third Match: Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley w/Chris Sabin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shelley applies a side headlock. Maclin whips Shelley across the ring. Maclin drops Shelley with a shoulder tackle. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Maclin. Shelley with a Running Boot. Shelley applies a front face lock. Shelley grabs a side headlock. Shelley with a side headlock takeover. Maclin whips Shelley across the ring. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin leapfrogs over Shelly. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin kicks Shelley in the gut. Maclin mocks Sabin. Maclin with a forearm smash. Maclin stomps on Shelley’s chest. Shelley launches Maclin over the top rope. Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley with a Double Foot Stomp. Shelley SuperKicks Maclin. Shelley plays to the crowd. Shelley slams the left hand of Maclin on the ring apron. Shelley rolls Maclin back into the ring.

Shelley stomps on the left hand of Maclin. Shelley fish hooks Maclin. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Shelley grabs a side wrist lock. Maclin with forearm shivers. Maclin sends Shelley into the ropes. Maclin applies The Sleeper Hold. Shelley dumps Maclin out of the ring. Shelley slides out of the ring. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin rolls Shelley back into the ring. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Maclin stomps on Shelley’s back. Maclin toys around with Shelley. Shelley with three overhand chops. Shelley whips Maclin across the ring. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Maclin with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley repeatedly kicks Maclin in the face. Shelley side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Maclin gets Shelley tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin hits The Corner Spear for a two count.

Forearm/Irish Whip Exchange. Shelley kicks Maclin in the chest. Maclin avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Shelley SuperKicks Maclin. Shelley drops Maclin with The Slice Bread for a two count. Shelley delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Maclin denies The Shell Shock. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Maclin blocks a boot from Shelley. Maclin pulls Shelley off the apron. Maclin with a Running Knee Strike. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Sabin checks on Shelley. Maclin talks smack to Sabin. Maclin with a Flying Elbow Drop off the apron. Maclin continues to jaw jack with Sabin. Shelley drives Maclin face first into the steel ring post. Shelley connects with The Slice Bread on the floor. Shelley rolls Maclin back into the ring. Maclin avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Maclin with a double leg takedown. Maclin rolls Shelley over for a two count as Sabin shoved Maclin’s foot off the middle rope. Maclin is pissed. Shelley plants Maclin with The Shell Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Shelley via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Match Card

1.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Decay vs. Heath & Rhino vs. 3 Teams TBA In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

2.) JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

3.) Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

5.) Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The ROH World Championship

6.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

7.) Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

8.) Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

Fourth Match: JONAH vs. PCO

Rockers Punches. Jonah with a gut punch. Jonah sends PCO to the corner. Jonah with The Stinger Splash. PCO uppercuts Jonah. PCO starts bending Jonah’s fingers. PCO delivers Old School. Jonah kicks PCO in the face. Jonah back drops PCO to the floor. PCO pulls Jonah out of the ring. Chop Exchange. Jonah HeadButts PCO. PCO side steps Jonah into the steel ring post. PCO with a Swinging NeckBreaker on the floor. PCO wraps duct tape around his neck. Jonah with a running forearm smash. Jonah throws PCO into the steel barricade. Jonah with a flying shoulder block off the ring apron. Jonah poses for the crowd. Jonah has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jonah with a chop/forearm combination. Jonah whips PCO chest first into the turnbuckles. Jonah levels PCO with The Body Avalanche.

Jonah applies a waist lock. PCO with three sharp elbow strikes. Jonah HeadButts PCO. Jonah clotheslines the back of PCO’s neck. Jonah BuckleBombs PCO. PCO responds with a Running Lariat. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Jonah HeadButts PCO. Jonah whips PCO across the ring. PCO ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Jonah nails PCO with The Tombstone PileDriver for a one count. Jonah is shocked. PCO is throwing haymakers at Jonah. PCO sends Jonah to the corner. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO drops Jonah with The DDT. PCO with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. PCO with Three Diving HeadButts for a two count. PCO plays to the crowd. PCO goes for The MoonSault, but Jonah ducks out of the way. Jonah avoids The Flying Senton. Jonah with a Belly to Back Suplex on the barricade. Jonah drives PCO face first into the ring post. Jonah rolls PCO back into the ring. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah delivers multiple chair shots. Jonah lays the chair on PCO’s chest. Jonah plants PCO with another Tsunami Splash to close the show.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

