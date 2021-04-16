IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/15/21

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. Josh Alexander

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Perkins into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Test Of Strength. Perkins with a bodyscissors takedown. Perkins keeps Alexander grounded. Alexander gets back to a vertical base. Perkins with a leg sweep. Alexander applies a side headlock. Perkins whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Perkins with a deep arm-drag. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Alexander answers with a headscissors neck lock. Perkins grapevines the legs of Alexander. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Rollup Exchange. Alexander decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Perkins goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Alexander holds onto the ropes. Perkins rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander applies The Sleeper Hold. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Perkins back.

Alexander goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist. Perkins transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Alexander with The Electric Chair Drop. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander slams Perkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Alexander wraps the left leg of Perkins around the middle rope. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander toys around with Perkins. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Alexander with the irish whip. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander applies The Gory Special. Perkins sends Alexander face first into the middle rope. Alexander avoids The Rebound Dropkick. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander goes for The Running Crossbody Block, but Perkins counters with The Triangle Choke. Alexander PowerBombs Perkins on the ring apron. Alexander slaps Perkins in the chest. Alexander rolls Perkins back into the ring.

Alexander stomps on Perkins back. Perkins hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck. Alexander sends Perkins back into the ring. Perkins with The SuperPlex. Perkins goes for The Octopus Stretch, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Alexander and Perkins are trading back and forth shots. Perkins with a RoundHouse Kick. Perkins with The Face Wash. Alexander denies The Detonation Kick. Alexander goes for The Tiger Bomb, but Perkins counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Cross Arm-Breaker/Ankle Lock Exchange. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Alexander refuses to quit. Alexander with clubbing blows to Perkins back. Alexander with forearm shivers. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Perkins with a Leg Trapped Belly to Belly Suplex. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Perkins slaps Alexander in the face. Perkins applies The Triangle Choke. Alexander connects with The PowerBomb BackBreaker. Alexander plants Perkins with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

– Former TNA Knockout Taylor Wilde will be returning to the promotion soon.

– Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, TJ Perkins, Josh Alexander, and Petey Williams paid a visit to Johnny Swinger’s Palace.

– Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack are seeking retribution on Violent By Design for what they did to Tommy Dreamer at Hardcore Justice.

– Scott D’Amore has banned Deonna Purrazzo and Susan Yung from the ringside area during Jazz’s Retirement Speech.

Second Match: Karl Anderson w/Doc Gallows vs. Crazzy Steve w/The Decay

Anderson with a blindside attack after the bell rings. Bodyshot Exchange. Anderson slams Steve’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Anderson kicks Steve in the gut. Anderson whips Steve across the ring. Steve kicks Anderson in the chest. Steve ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Steve with a backslide cover for a two count. Anderson regroups on the outside. Anderson regains control of the match during the commercial break. Anderson whips Steve across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson fish hooks Steve. Anderson with two uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander applies a rear chin lock.

Anderson continues to fish hook Steve. Anderson grabs a rear chin lock. Steve with elbows into the midsection of Anderson. Anderson with the irish whip. Steve dives over Anderson. Steve ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Anderson’s neck. Steve with a corner clothesline. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve drops Anderson with The Basement Flatliner for a two count. Steve applies The CrossFace. The referee is distracted by Gallows. Anderson puts Steve on the top turnbuckle. Steve kicks Anderson in the face. Steve applies The Upside Down. Gallows continues to run interference. Anderson connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Third Match: Jazz & Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

A pier six brawl ensues on the outside before the bell rings. Grace denies The Cutter. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace sends Steelz face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace with a sliding elbow smash. Grace follows that with The Vader Bomb for a two count.

Grace slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tags in Jazz. Jazz with forearm shivers across the back of Steelz. Jazz goes for a Bodyslam, but Steelz lands back on her feet. Steelz tags in Hogan. Jazz dodges The Pump Kick. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Jazz with a straight right hand. Jazz kicks Hogan in the gut. Jazz connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, the entire IMPACT Locker Room comes out to the celebrate Jazz.

Winner: Jazz & Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Brian Myers vs. Jake Something In A Pick Your Poison Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something sends Myers face first into the canvas. Myers backs himself into the turnbuckles. Myers kicks Something in the gut. Myers with a forearm smash. Myers with a toe kick. Myers talks smack to Something. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Myers. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something with a concrete sledge for a two count.

Something whips Myers into the turnbuckles. Something rocks Myers with a forearm smash for a one count. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Something. Something with two cross chops. Myers walks into a forearm from Something. Something with a Corner Spear. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Myers lands back on his feet. Something runs after Myers. Something shoves Myers. Myers connects with The Roster Cut to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Matt Cardona In A Pick Your Poison Match

Callihan attacks Cardona on the stage before the bell rings. Callihan fish hooks Cardona. Callihan with an elbow smash. Callihan slams Cardona’s head on the ring apron. Callihan tells the referee to ring the bell. Cardona drops Callihan with The Radio Silence for a two count. Cardona applies a front face lock. Callihan clotheslines Cardona. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Cardona with forearm shivers. Callihan avoids The Broski Boot. Callihan dodges The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona kicks Callihan in the face. Cardona with a Swinging NeckBreaker on the floor. Cardona resets the referee’s ten count. Cardona with forearm shivers. Callihan rakes the eyes of Cardona. Callihan inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Cardona with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the steel barricade. Cardona rolls Callihan back into the ring. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Cardona goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Callihan ducks out of the way. Callihan stomps on Cardona’s back. Callihan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cardona blocks it. Callihan starts biting Cardona’s fingers.

Haymaker Exchange. Cardona sends Callihan face first into the barricade. Callihan with a running forearm smash. Callihan and Cardona are trading back and forth shots. Callihan hits The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Callihan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Callihan drives his knee into Cardona’s back. Callihan applies a rear chin lock. Cardona with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Cardona HeadButts Callihan. Callihan with clubbing palm strikes. Cardona answers with The Discus Lariat. Callihan with a Running Lariat. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona hits The Broski Boot for a two count. Callihan continues to kick out desperation pin attempts from Cardona.

Cardona goes for The Radio Silence, but Callihan counters with The SpineBuster. Cardona denies The PileDriver. Cardona back drops Callihan into a pinning predicament for a two count. Callihan with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Callihan talks smack to Cardona. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Callihan uses the referee as a human shield. Callihan with a thumb to the eye. Callihan connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Callihan calls out Trey Miguel. Miguel refuses to join forces with Callihan. Callihan admits that he laid out Tommy Dreamer at Hardcore Justice so Miguel could had an opportunity to be in the main event. Callihan starts brawling with Miguel. Callihan drops Miguel with a Big Lariat. Callihan drives a steel chair into Miguel’s face. Callihan plants Miguel with The Exploder Suplex on the chair.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

IMPACT Rebellion 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The AEW & The Unified IMPACT World Heavyweight Championships

2.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

3.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

4.) Ace Austin (c) w/Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers

6.) Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel In A Last Man Standing Match

7.) Violent By Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

8.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & TBD For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

The Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference

Moderator: Josh Mathews

Representing AEW: Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn

Representing IMPACT: Scott D’Amore and Rich Swann

