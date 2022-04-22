IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/21/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

First Match: Violent By Design w/Joe Doering vs. The Decay

Cody Deaner and Black Taurus will start things off. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Taurus thrust kicks the midsection of Deaner. Taurus with a knee lift. Taurus with a discus chop. Taurus with an uppercut/chop combination. Deaner answers with a forearm smash. Taurus side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Taurus with a running uppercut. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Deaner clings onto the top turnbuckle pad. Young clotheslines Taurus behind the referee’s back. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner tags in Young. Double Boot for a two count. Young stomps on Taurus face. Young is choking Taurus with his boot. Young tags in Deaner. Assisted Corner Dropkick for a two count. Deaner tugs on Taurus hair. Deaner punches Taurus in the back. Deaner tags in Young.

Deaner with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Young with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Young goes for a Flying Leg Drop, but Taurus ducks out of the way. Steve and Deaner are tagged in. Steve with two cross chops. Steve with a Western Lariat. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve dives over Deaner. Steve ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Steve slips over Deaner’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Deaner’s neck. Steve starts biting Deaner’s forehead. Steve with a Running Uppercut. Steve dropkicks Young off the ring apron. Steve with a Running Cannonball Strike. Steve hits The Tornado Pedigree for a two count. Taurus HeadButts Young. Young sends Taurus crashing to the outside. The referee tells Young to get out of the ring. Doering with a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Doering throws Taurus into the steel ring steps. Young attacks Deaner with the VBD Flag. Deaner connects with The Deaner DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violent By Design via Pinfall

– Steve Maclin Vignette.

Second Match: Matt Cardona (c) w/The Major Players vs. Little Guido w/Tony Mamaluke For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Cardona hides behind the ropes. Cardona wants Guido to shake his hand. Guido blocks a boot from Cardona. Guido with a waist lock takedown. Guido applies a front face lock. Guido rolls Cardona over for a two count. Guido grapples around Cardona. Guido with a waist lock go-behind. Cardona with two sharp elbow strikes. Guido drops down on the canvas. Guido with a fireman’s carry takeover for a one count. Cardona sweeps out the legs of Guido. Guido with a deep arm-drag. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Cardona runs after Mamaluke. Cardona nearly runs Chelsea over. Guido dropkicks Cardona off the ring apron. Guido attacks Cardona with a plastic water bottle. Guido rolls Cardona back into the ring. Cardona kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Guido. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona rolls Guido back into the ring. Cardona uses the middle rope as a weapon. Cardona wraps his t-shirt around Guido’s neck.

Cardona whips Guido across the ring. Cardona with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Guido side steps Cardona into the turnbuckles. Guido unloads three knife edge chops. Guido with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Guido with a basement dropkick for a two count. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Guido. Guido kicks Cardona in the gut. Guido hits The Sicilian Slice for a two count. Cardona denies The Kiss Of Death. Guido gets distracted by Myers. Cardona delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory. After the match, The Major Players gangs up on Guido and Mamaluke. Cardona puts a table in the corner. William Morrissey storms into the ring. Morrissey with a series of haymakers. Morrissey drops Cardona with The Big Boot. Morrissey goes for a Chokeslam, but Green counters with the low blow. Jordynne Grace shoves Myers into Green. Grace decks Cardona with a back elbow smash. Grace clotheslines Cardona. Morrissey Chokeslams Cardona through the table in the corner.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Third Match: Mahabali Shera w/Raj Singh vs. Gabriel Rodriguez

Shera backs Rodriguez into the turnbuckles. Shera with a Big Biel Throw. Shera connects with The Lion’s Attack to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mahabali Shera via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid vs. Ace Austin & Mike Bailey

Trey Miguel and Ace Austin will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin works on the left wrist of Miguel. Miguel with a deep arm-drag. Kid and Bailey are tagged in. Bailey avoids a dropkick from Kid. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Kid drops down on the canvas. Kid leapfrogs over Bailey. Kid sends Bailey into the ropes. Bailey showcases his speed and athleticism. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Kid. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Kid plays to the crowd. Austin and Bailey regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bailey with a double knee drop for a two count. Bailey slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bailey tags in Austin. Austin with a Spinning Back Kick. Austin with a Vertical Suplex.

Austin drives Kid back first into the turnbuckles. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin is choking Kid with his boot. Austin tags in Bailey. Following a snap mare takeover, Bailey kicks Kid in the back. Kid sends Bailey into the ropes. Bailey kicks Kid in the gut. Austin knocks Miguel off the ring apron. Kid kicks Austin in the face. Kid with a straight right hand. Kid with a Running Hurricanrana. Kid SuperKicks Austin. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Bailey. Kid kicks Bailey in the chest. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin answers with a toe kick. Austin with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Kid crawls under Austin. Kid tags in Miguel. Miguel scores two forearm knockdowns. Miguel kicks Austin in the chest. Miguel slams the left shoulder of Austin on the top rope. Miguel with a running shoulder kick.

Miguel with a low dropkick. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel continues to kick the left shoulder of Austin. Miguel with a Hurricanrana. Bailey runs interference. Miguel with forearm shivers. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey blasts Kid off the apron. Fosbury Flop/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Miguel with a Leaping Hurricanrana off the apron. Miguel SuperKicks Austin. Miguel nails Austin with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with an Inside Out NeckBreaker for a two count. Bailey kicks Miguel in the chest. Bailey with a MoonSault Knee Drop. Kid responds with The Missile Dropkick. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin goes for The Fold, but Miguel rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin drops Miguel with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bailey lays out Austin with The Roundhouse Kick.

Winner: Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Rebellion 2022 Match Card

– The Influence (c) vs. The Inspiration For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

1.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Decay vs. Heath & Rhino vs. The OGK vs. 2 Teams TBA In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

2.) JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

3.) Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

5.) Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The ROH World Championship

6.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

7.) Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

8.) Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

Fifth Match: The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey and The Good Brothers) vs. Honor No More (The OGK, Kenny King and Vincent) w/Eddie Edwards & Maria Kanellis Bennett In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson and Vincent will start things off. Anderson kicks Vincent in the gut. Anderson applies a side headlock. Vincent whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Vincent with a shoulder tackle. Anderson slams Vincent’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Anderson tags in Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Vincent rakes the eyes of Gallows. Vincent tags in Bennett. Bennett with forearm shivers. Gallows launches Bennett to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Bennett. Bennett kicks Gallows in the face. Gallows with another uppercut. Gallows goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Bennett ducks out of the way. White and Taven are tagged in. Taven talks smack to White. White with forearm shivers. White with a knife edge chop. White sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over White. Taven slides under White. Taven dropkicks White. Taven poses for the crowd. White with a knife edge chop. Bey and King are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bey applies a hammerlock. Arm-Drag Exchange. Misfired Spinning Heel Kicks. Double Dropkick. Double Kickup. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. King drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from King. Bey with a Roll Through Dropkick. Bey ducks a clothesline from Taven. King drops Bey with The Chin Checker. King with The Windmill Kick. King tags in Bennett. Bennett stomps on the midsection of Bey. Bennett drills Bey with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bennett tags in Vincent. Vincent repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. Vincent uppercuts Bey. Vincent with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Vincent tags in Taven. Taven unloads two knife edge chops. Taven sends Bey to the corner. Taven with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Taven with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey is displaying his fighting spirit. Tip Up by Taven. Bey sends Taven face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bey tags in Anderson.

Anderson clotheslines Taven. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson knocks Bennett off the ring apron. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Bennett pulls Anderson out of the ring. Anderson rocks Bennett with a forearm smash. Anderson stares at Maria. Taven lands The Suicide Dive. Honor No More has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Anderson shoves Bennett into Taven. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. White and Vincent are tagged in. White ducks a clothesline from Vincent. White knocks Vincent off the apron. White kicks Vincent in the face. White with a knife edge chop. Vincent reverses out of the irish whip from White. White ducks a clothesline from Vincent. White drops Vincent with The DDT. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop to King.

White dishes out another DDT. White with a Running Uppercut. White follows that with The BladeBuster for a two count. Vincent denies The Uranage Slam. White with two blistering chops. White goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Vincent counters with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Gallows and Bennett are tagged in. Gallows clotheslines Bennett. Gallows clears the ring. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a spinning shoulder block. Gallows delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson. Taven denies The Magic Killer. Gallows uppercuts Taven. Taven dumps Gallows out of the ring. White with a Snap Saito Suplex. King with The Tiger Driver. Bey ducks a clothesline from King. Bey nails King with The Art Of Finesse. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Anderson avoids The Rolling Elbow. Gallows punches Bennett. Anderson connects with The GunStun. Anderson tags in Gallows. Bullet Club plants Bennett with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

