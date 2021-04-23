IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/22/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Decay w/Rosemary

Karl Anderson and Crazzy Steve will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Steve backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson kicks Steve in the gut. Anderson uppercuts Steve. Anderson with the irish whip. Steve decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Steve applies a wrist lock. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus hammers down on the left shoulder of Anderson. Taurus uppercuts Anderson. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus delivers his combination offense. Taurus tags in Steve. Taurus Powerslams Anderson. Assisted Tilt-A-Whirl Splash for two count. Steve applies a rear chin lock. The Decay works on the left wrist of Anderson. Gallows tags himself in. Gallows kicks Taurus in the ribs. Gallows with two haymakers. Taurus kicks Gallows in the gut. Taurus with forearm shivers. Taurus gets distracted by Anderson.

Gallows drops Taurus with The RoundHouse Kick. Gallows slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with a Modified Pump Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson sends Taurus face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows delivers a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Taurus with elbows into the midsection of Gallows. Gallows answers with a knee lift. Taurus with a SpringBoard Body Press. Taurus starts favoring his right hamstring. Anderson and Steve are tagged in.

Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve dives over Anderson. Steve ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Anderson’s neck. Steve with a corner clothesline. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve hits The Basement Flatliner for a two count. Steve applies The CrossFace Taurus with forearm shivers. Gallows sends Taurus crashing to the outside. Double Irish Whip. Steve kicks Gallows in the chest. Steve ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Steve clotheslines Anderson over the top rope. Steve kicks Gallows in the face. Gallows catches Steve in mid-air. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers thanks FinJuice for waking them up and looking forward to recapturing the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Rebellion.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Brian Myers says that Matt Cardona will be another roster cut after Rebellion.

– The IMPACT Locker Room shared their predictions throughout the show for the Kenny Omega/Rich Swann Match at Rebellion.

– Trey Miguel training video package.

Second Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Susan Yung w/Deonna Purrazzo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yung brings Dashwood down to the mat. Dashwood applies the headscissors neck lock. Dashwood rolls Yung over for a two count. Dashwood applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood gives Yung a noogie. Yung reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Purrazzo trips Dashwood from the outside. Yung attacks Dashwood from behind. Yung repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Yung punches Dashwood in the back. Yung has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Yung with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Yung applies The Full Nelson Lock.

Dashwood decks Yung with a back elbow smash. Yung pulls Dashwood down to the mat for a two count. Yung argues with Konley and Dashwood. Forearm Exchange. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Yung. Dashwood with two clotheslines. Short-Arm Reversal by Dashwood. Dashwood kicks Yung in the gut. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood goes for a Bodyslam, but Yung lands back on her feet. Side Step Display. Dashwood applies The Tarantula. Dashwood with a knee lift. Dashwood drops Yung with The Draping NeckBreaker. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Third Match: Jake Something vs. Mahabali Shera w/Rohit Raju

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shera drives his knee into the midsection of Something. Shera with clubbing blows to Something’s back. Shera whips Something into the turnbuckles. Shera levels Something with a Body Avalanche. Shera kicks Something in the gut. Shera with a straight right hand. Shera drives Something back first into the turnbuckles. Shera with a shoulder block. Shera bodyslams Something. Shera with an elbow drop for a one count. Shera is throwing haymakers at Something. Shera with a knee lift. Shera repeatedly stomps on Something’s chest.

Shera slams Something’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shera applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Raju punches Something behind the referee’s back. Shera with a big haymaker. Shera has complete control of this match. Something kicks Shera in the face. Something decks Shera with a forearm smash. Something with forearm shivers. Something drops Shera with The Discus Lariat. Something with The Corner Spear. Something hits The Michinoku Driver. The referee is distracted by Raju. Shera connects with The Sky High to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mahabali Shera via Pinfall

Rich Swann, Kenny Omega, Don Callis and Moose Segment

Rich Swann: If any y’all seen the press conference last week, your boy Kenny Omega, the man that’s supposed to be the best bout machine, Mr. Seven Star, he put his hand out to me, I look down at that hand and I made a mistake. Because right as I went to shake his hand, that boy smacked my mouth. And before I could even really get my hands on that boy, the security done pulled us apart. Well, you know what, Kennya? I ain’t trying to wait till Rebellion. You wanna put your hands on me? Come out here and do it again. Come on, Kenny, do it right now, do it right now.

Don Callis: Greetings everybody, look, it’s The Invisible Hand and The Greatest Wrestler in the history of the world, Kenny Omega. We’re here with you. Unfortunately, we can’t be in the building tonight.

Kenny Omega: Oh boy, I wish I could be there.

Don Callis: But don’t worry, because when the inevitable happens at Rebellion and you win the IMPACT World Championship, well, we’re not just gonna go and show off to Tony Khan and all the AEW Fans, we’re gonna grace AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling with your presence as the new IMPACT World Champion, each and every week. We’ll be here, but we will be sticking it to people, and we will be reminding everyone about why you are a god of pro wrestling, Kenny Omega, what do you think about that?

Kenny Omega: Wow, some people call me an egomaniac, Mr. Callis, did you hear that? Some people think I have a right to that ego. And think, being a double champion, the AEW Heavyweight Champion, the AAA Mega Champion, you think it would give me a right to have a little bit of an ego, but allow me to stroke it just a little bit more. How bad is it gonna be after I add another championship belt to that collection? How bad is it gonna be when I’m a champion of three separate promotions, major promotions, mind you. This ain’t no kiddy stuff, three championships, four belts, I’m adding so much gold to the collection.

I’m gonna need yet another house, possibly in an foreign country, I’m gonna need yet another swiss bank account. And it’s only gonna get bigger and better from here. You talk about history all the time, Mr. Callis, we always warn these people in advance that we’re here to make history. Well, we already set the date, set a reminder in your calendar, set a reminder on your iPhone or mobile device, because at the next PPV, Rich Swann, you can consider that your last day as champion, but the first day of a very important day in wrestling history. It is yet another step in the career of Kenny Omega to world takeover. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. Goodbye and goodnight, bang!

Moose: I’ve had a long time to think about what happened at Sacrifice. I showed you my hand, and as a true world champion, you took advantage of me, so congratulations. I’m actually here to give you advice. See, at Rebellion, you’re going to be going against a man who calls himself the god of professional wrestling. And you should be well prepared for this match because you just faced the wrestling god, Moose. And only you can answer this question. Yeah, Kenny Omega pinned you and you slipped one on me, but who really hurt you?

Who showed you what pain really feels like? We both know the answer to that question. And we both know that I’m stronger than Kenny Omega, I’m bigger than Kenny Omega, I’m faster than Kenny Omega and I’m more skilled than Kenny Omega. But Kenny does have something that I didn’t have at Sacrifice. There’s three stooges who would do whatever he tells him to do. But I’m sure you already know all these things I’m telling you. So, Rich Swann, at Rebellion, good luck. The advice I was gonna give you, you better not lose those titles to Kenny Omega or you will be paying the ultimate consequences to me.

Rich Swann: Yo, Moose. Rebellion, I’m gonna win that AEW World Championship, don’t worry. I’ll definitely have no problem pinning your ass again.

Fourth Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz

Grace drives Hogan back first into the turnbuckles. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace whips Hogan into the turnbuckles. Grace with The SpineBuster for a two count. Hogan denies The Grace Driver. Grace with a running elbow smash. Grace applies The Torture Rack. Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan follows that with The Sliding Boot. Hogan with a knife edge chop.

Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Hogan. Grace blocks a boot from Hogan. Grace puts Hogan on the top turnbuckle. The referee gets distracted by Steelz. Grace with a leaping uppercut. Grace hits The Muscle Buster. Steelz breaks up the pinning opportunity which causes the disqualification. After the match, Hogan and Steelz gangs up on Grace. Rachael Ellering storms into the ring and makes the save.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Disqualification

IMPACT Rebellion 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The AEW & The Unified IMPACT World Heavyweight Championships

2.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

3.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

4.) Ace Austin (c) w/Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

5.) Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers

6.) Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel In A Last Man Standing Match

7.) Violent By Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

8.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Fifth Match: Eddie Edwards w/Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin vs. Eric Young w/Violent Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Young into the ropes. Young turns Edwards over. The referee calls for a clean break. Edwards applies a side headlock. Young whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards drops Young with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Edwards with a side headlock takeover. Young backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Young drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Young hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Edwards with another side headlock takeover. Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Young drops down on the canvas. Edwards slides under Young. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards follows that with a side headlock takeover. Edwards has complete control of this match during the commercial break.

Edwards applies a front face lock. Edwards grabs a side headlock. Young dumps Edwards crotch first on the top rope. Young with a straight right hand. Edwards right leg gets tied up in the ropes. Young drives Edwards back first into the ring apron. Young with clubbing blows to Edwards back for a one count. Young dumps Edwards out of the ring. The referee admonishes VBD. Young kicks Edwards in the face. Young rolls Edwards back into the ring. Young hooks the outside leg for a one count. Young applies the cravate. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Young rakes the eyes of Edwards. Edwards clotheslines Young. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Young scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Young with a fist drop for a two count. Young drops Edwards with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Edwards gets Young perched on the top turnbuckle.

Edwards HeadButts Young. Young denies The SuperPlex. Young is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Edwards with The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. Edwards is lighting up Young’s chest. Young decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Young denies The Backpack Stunner. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Young negates The Tiger Driver. Standing Switch Exchange. Young hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Young stomps on Edwards face. Counter Display. Edwards with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Young regroups on the outside. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards rolls Young back into the ring. Edwards attacks Cody Deaner. That leads us to a massive pier six brawl. Edwards kicks Doering in the face. Young plants Edwards with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, all hell breaks loose in Nashville as the show goes off air.

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

