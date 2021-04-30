IMPACT Wrestling Results 4/29/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Scott D’Amore Segment

Scott D’Amore: This past Sunday at Rebellion was a historic night. Not just for IMPACT Wrestling, but for the entire wrestling industry. And as everybody is well aware, we have a new IMPACT Worlds Champion in Kenny Omega. So, congratulations to Kenny. I’d also like to tip my hat and pay my respects to Rich Swann for his amazing performance this past Sunday. And I think it’s pretty common knowledge in the wrestling industry, that when a champion loses his title, traditionally he gets a rematch, automatic. But Rebellion was an unprecedented situation with that title vs. title main event. And Rich Swann and everybody, all parties involved knew that this was an unique situation. One night, winner take all situation. And there was no rematch clause. So, it’s seems that we have to get down to getting a number one contender.

And that’s why, May 15th at Under Siege, there’s gonna be a six way match to determine the number one contender for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT Worlds Championship. I mean, that’s unless Kenny Omega doesn’t make it here tonight before IMPACT on AXS ends, in which case, that six way at Under Siege will be to crown a new IMPACT World Champion. But you know, Don Callis is working diligently away to get Kenny Omega here before the end of the night, so I’m sure that’s not gonna be a problem. But either way, the stakes at Under Siege could not be bigger. And, look, I love everybody’s moxy, lined up bright and early outside of my office door today. Everybody hear wanting to be the individual, to be person that brings the IMPACT Championship home.

And I want to give as many of you individuals that opportunity to do so. And that’s why, over the next weeks here on IMPACT on AXS, we’re gonna be doing six qualifying matches to determine who’s in that number one contenders match at Under Siege. And they often say, there’s no time like the present. So, Jake Something, get on up here. You know, Jake, I’ve known you for a long time. And you’ve always had the raw ability, and you always had the passion, but this last little while here in IMPACT Wrestling, you’ve been showing that to the entire world. So I know you’re ready and I know you’re ready to go. So, let’s kick this off right here with our first qualifying match, Jake Something vs. Chris Bey.

First Match: Chris Bey vs. Jake Something In A Under Siege Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something backs Bey into the turnbuckles. Bey dives over Something. Bey applies a waist lock. Bey buries his shoulder into the midsection of Something. Something launches Bey into the turnbuckles. Something goes for The Big Biel Throw, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Something goes for The Body Block, but Bey rolls him over for a two count. Something drops Bey with The Body Block. Something goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey kicks Something in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bey uppercuts the back of Something. Haymaker Exchange. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with The Flying Clothesline for a two count.

Something denies The SpringBoard Bulldog. Something with two cross chops. Something rocks Bey with a forearm smash. Something with a double axe handle strike. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Bey blocks a boot from Something. Something hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Bey denies The Flatliner. Bey connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Something negates The Art Of Finesse. Something goes for The Uranage Slam, but Bey rolls him over for a two count. Something drops Bey with The Discus Lariat. Bey holds onto the ropes. Something with a Massive Biel Throw. Rohit Raju runs interference. Bey dropkicks Something into the turnbuckles. Bey rolls Something over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview Taylor Wilde. Wilde has no interest being tag team partners with Tenille Dashwood.

– Willie Mack challenges William Morrisey to a match at IMPACT Under Siege.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose will battle James Storm In A Under Siege Qualifying Match.

– At IMPACT Under Siege, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering will put their IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line against Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz.

– NJPW Star El Phantasmo will make his IMPACT Wrestling debut next week.

Second Match: William Morrisey vs. Sam Beale

Morrisey levels Beale with a Body Avalanche. Morrisey is throwing haymakers at Beale. Beale with forearm shivers. Morrisey punches Beale in the back. Morrisey puts Beale on the top turnbuckle. Morrisey with clubbing blows to Beale’s back. Morrisey kicks Beale in the ribs. Morrisey with a short-arm clothesline. Morrisey connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: William Morrisey via Pinfall

Third Match: Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo & Susan Yung

Lee starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Lee with clubbing blows to Wilde’s back. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee repeatedly slams Wilde’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee continues to attack the back of Wilde. Lee rams Wilde face first across the top strand. Lee whips Wilde across the ring. Wilde drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee drops down on the canvas. Wilde cartwheels over Lee. Wilde with two deep arm-drags. Wilde sends Lee to the corner. Lee decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Wilde with a leg lariat for a two count. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Wilde with a Bodyscissors Roll Through. Lee denies The Sharpshooter. Lee stomps on the right knee of Wilde. Lee takes a bow. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lee repeatedly stomps on Wilde’s chest. Lee applies The Lotus Lock. Lee transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Lee rolls Wilde over for a two count.

Lee with clubbing axe handle strikes. Lee stomps on Wilde’s back. Lee applies The Modified Camel Clutch. Lee goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Wilde lands back on her feet. Wilde with a forearm smash. Wilde with a double leg takedown. Lee with a drop toe hold into the bottom rope. Susan attacks Wilde behind the referee’s back. Lee talks smack to Wilde. Lee toys around with Wilde. Forearm Exchange. Wilde whips Lee across the ring. Wilde with two clotheslines. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Wilde rolls Lee over for a two count. Lee decks Wilde with a JawBreaker. Lee with a RoundHouse Kick. Lee drops Wilde with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Lee goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Wilde gets her knees up in the air. Wilde connects with The CodeBreaker. Wilde makes Lee tap out to The Indian Death Lock. After the match, Lee and Yung gangs up on Wilde. Tenille Dashwood storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Taylor Wilde via Submission

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a double wrist lock. Alexander with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander kicks Austin in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander buries his shoulder into the midsection of Austin. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander follows that with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Alexander stomps on Austin’s back. Alexander uppercuts Austin. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander with a forearm shot across the back of Austin. Alexander sends Austin to the corner. Austin dives over Alexander. Austin dodges The Big Boot. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin with The Diving Bulldog for a two count. Austin drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Austin repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Austin stands on Alexander’s chest. Austin kicks Alexander in the gut. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Austin with a jackknife cover for a two count. Austin kicks Alexander in the back. Austin drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Austin with clubbing elbow smashes. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin delivers the papercut. Alexander with a blistering chop. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander sends Austin to the ring apron. Austin with a shoulder block. Alexander has Austin perched on the top turnbuckle. Austin applies a side headlock. Austin with three haymakers. Austin with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Austin follows that with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Alexander avoids The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Alexander hits The Chaos Theory. Forearm Exchange. Austin delivers his combination offense. Alexander rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Alexander with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Alexander with clubbing blows to Austin’s back. Austin denies The Divine Intervention. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin goes for The Windmill Kick, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock.

Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin with two knee strikes. Austin connects with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Austin is putting the boots to Alexander in the corner. Alexander clings onto the top rope. Austin with forearm shivers. Austin repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Austin is choking Alexander with his boot. Alexander with a massive haymaker. Austin drives Alexander back first into the turnbuckles. Austin showcases his athleticism. Alexander kicks Austin in the gut. Alexander goes for The Fireman’s Carry Takeover, but Austin lands back on his feet. Alexander dodges The Pump Kick. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander Powerslams Austin on the ring apron. Fulton runs interference. Alexander sends Fulton crashing into the steel ring steps. Austin kicks Alexander in the face. Austin with a Spinning Back Kick. Austin hits The Heat Seeker. Alexander avoids The Fold. Austin side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin lands The Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Alexander runs Austin into the turnbuckles. Austin kicks Alexander in the face. Austin with a shoulder block. Alexander catches Austin in mid-air. Alexander plants Austin with The PowerBomb BackBreaker. Alexander makes Austin tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Submission

Fifth Match: Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona In A Under Siege Qualifying Match

Cardona tees off on Myers before the bell rings. Cardona with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the steel barricade. Cardona rolls Myers back into the ring. Myers thrust kicks the left knee of Cardona. Myers sends Cardona face first into the canvas. Myers repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Cardona. Myers slams the left knee of Cardona on the canvas. Myers with an elbow drop for a two count. Myers talks smack to Cardona. Myers is picking Cardona apart. Myers punches Cardona in the back. Myers goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Cardona lands back on his feet. Cardona dumps Myers out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Myers denies The NeckBreaker. Myers sends Cardona knee first into the steel ring steps. Myers with The Knee Crusher on the ring stair. Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cardona. Myers applies a leg lock. Cardona with forearm shivers. Myers sweeps out the legs of Cardona. Myers repeatedly slams the left leg of Cardona on the apron. Myers continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Cardona. Myers goes back to the leg lock. Cardona rakes the eyes of Myers. Myers delivers a gut punch. Myers sends Cardona face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Myers repeatedly wraps the left leg of Cardona around the steel ring post. Cardona drives Myers face first into the ring post. Cardona with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona goes for The Hot Mess, but Myers counters with the chop block. Myers hits The DDT for a two count. Cardona connects with The Sky High for a two count. Myers clings onto the ring skirt. Myers kicks the left knee of Cardona. Myers drops Cardona with The Flatliner. Myers goes for The Roster Cut, but Cardona counters with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan In A Under Siege Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Callihan with a side headlock takeover. Edwards answers with the headscissors escape. Big Boot Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Callihan slaps Edwards in the face. Callihan with The Exploder Suplex. Callihan slides out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Callihan. Callihan kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards puts Callihan on the top turnbuckle. Callihan with a back door escape. Callihan kicks Edwards off the middle turnbuckle. Callihan rakes the eyes of Edwards. Callihan uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Callihan is mauling Edwards in the corner. Palm Strike Exchange. Callihan rakes the eyes of Edwards. Callihan applies a rear chin lock.

Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Callihan whips Edwards across the ring. Callihan scores the elbow knockdown. Callihan applies a modified side headlock. Edwards is displaying his fighting spirit. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan applies The Sleeper Hold. Edwards decks Callihan with a JawBreaker. Callihan kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Callihan nails Edwards with The Pump Kick. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards argues with the referee. Callihan with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Callihan prepares for The Spike PileDriver. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers attacks Callihan from behind which causes the disqualification. After the match, Omega starts choking Callihan with his boot. Good Brothers delivers Two Magic Killers. Omega prepares for The V-Trigger. FinJuice joins the fray, but the numbers game catches up to them as the show went off air.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Disqualification

