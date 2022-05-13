IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/12/22

Promowest Pavilion at Ovation

Newport, Kentucky

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Bey w/The Bullet Club vs. Kenny King w/Honor No More In An Ultimate X Qualifying Match

Maria Kanellis Bennett joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies a headscissors neck lock. King grabs a side headlock. Bey with heavy bodyshots. King tugs on Bey’s hair. King applies a side headlock. Bey transitions into a hammerlock. Arm-Drag Exchange. Bey applies an arm-bar. King whips Bey across the ring. Bey avoids The Spinning Leg Lariat. King dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey dropkicks King to the floor. King regroups on the outside. Bey with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey hammers down on the back of King’s neck. King rocks Bey with a forearm smash. King rolls Bey back into the ring. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. King side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. King blocks a boot from Bey. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King yanks Bey off the middle turnbuckle. King with a Shotgun Meteora for a one count. King applies The Full Nelson Lock. Bey rolls King over for a two count. Bey with a running haymaker. King with a running elbow smash. King Powerslams Bey for a two count.

King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. King adds the cravate. King drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. King bodyslams Bey. King goes for The SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bey side steps King into the turnbuckles. Bey ducks a clothesline from King. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with a diving clothesline. Bey drops King with an Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count. King decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Bey continues to side steps King into the turnbuckles. King with The Chin Checker. King thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. King hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Bey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King denies The Art Of Finesse. The referee catches King using the middle rope for leverage. Bey drops King with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Bey with The Roundhouse Kick. King negates The Art Of Finesse. Bey kicks King in the chest. Bey with The Roll Through Slice Bread. Bey gets distracted by Maria. King uppercuts Bey. Bey denies The SuperPlex. King with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King connects with The Royal Flush to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny King via Pinfall

Second Match: The Influence (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Alisha Edwards For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Madison Rayne and Alisha Edwards will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rayne backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rayne is playing mind games with Edwards. Edwards with two quick rollups. Edwards ducks under two clotheslines from Rayne. Edwards with a diving clothesline for a two count. Edwards applies a front face lock. Edwards tags in Shaw. Shaw and Edwards goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Dashwood gets in the way. Stereo Forearm Smashes. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Lou Thez Presses. The Influence regroups on the outside. Shaw and Edwards has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Standing Switch Exchange. Shaw with a waist lock takedown. Shaw applies a front face lock. Edwards tags herself in. Edwards with a flying double axe handle strike for a two count. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood launches Edwards over the top rope. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Edwards knocks Rayne off the ring apron. Edwards with a shoulder block. Rayne runs interference.

Dashwood with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Edwards back and chest. Dashwood is choking Edwards with her boot. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Dashwood slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Rayne repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Rayne starts choking Edwards with her boot. The Influence continues to abuse the referee’s five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Edwards is displaying her fighting spirit. Rayne drives her knee into the midsection of Edwards. Rayne with The Ripcord Clothesline for a two count. Rayne applies a rear chin lock. Edwards gets back to a vertical base.

Rayne with a knee smash. Rayne with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rayne rocks Shaw with a forearm smash. The referee is trying to get Shaw out of the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Edwards. Edwards kicks the left knee of Rayne. Edwards with a Low Enzuigiri. Edwards uses her feet to create separation. Edwards tags in Shaw. Shaw with an uppercut/forearm combination. Shaw thrust kicks the midsection of Dashwood. Shaw slides under Dashwood. Shaw with a low head kick. Shaw with The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Shaw follows that with The Draping DDT for a two count. Rayne sends Shaw face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Edwards tags herself in. Edwards dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with The Flatliner for a two count. Dashwood attacks Edwards behind the referee’s back. Rayne shoves Edwards into Shaw. Rayne tags in Dashwood. The Influence connects with The Collab to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Influence via Pinfall

Third Match: Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White & El Phantasmo

Josh Alexander and Jay White will start things off. White tags out to Phantasmo. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Alexander applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Phantasmo with a single leg takedown. Phantasmo grapevines the legs of Alexander. Phantasmo goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Alexander falls on top of him for a one count. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Ishii and White are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White applies a side headlock. Ishii whips White across the ring. White runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. White sends Ishii to the corner. White with a forearm smash. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White kicks Ishii in the face. Second Forearm Exchange.

White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Alexander rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Ishii drops Phantasmo with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White applies a waist lock. Ishii ducks a clothesline from White. White denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. White with The DDT. Phantasmo knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Phantasmo transitions into a ground and pound attack. White stands on Ishii’s chest. White tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo rakes the back and chest of Ishii for a two count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. White tags himself in. The Back Rake Party continues. White puts his leg on the back of Ishii’s neck. White tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Ishii. Phantasmo slaps Ishii in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake. Phantasmo tags in White. Ishii is pissed. Forearm/Back Rake Exchange for a two count. White unloads a series of chops. Ishii Powerslams White. Alexander and Phantasmo are tagged in.

Alexander clotheslines Phantasmo. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander with a running elbow smash. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo dodges The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Phantasmo answers with a back elbow smash. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Alexander counters with The C4 Spike. Phantasmo rolls Alexander over for a two count. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Alexander denies The CR II. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander tags in Ishii. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Phantasmo kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The German Suplex. Phantasmo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. White trips Ishii from the outside. Alexander returns the favor on the other side of the ring. Alexander knocks White off the apron. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Alexander. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Alexander with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Phantasmo. Alexander with The Spinning Rack Toss. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 Match Card

1.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey/Laredo Kid vs. TBD vs. TBD In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Fourth Match: Gauntlet For The Gold. The Winner Will Battle Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship At Slammiversary 2022

Entrants & Eliminations

1.) Chris Sabin was eliminated by Eric Young

2.) Alex Shelley was eliminated by Eddie Edwards

3.) Eddie Edwards was eliminated by Chris Sabin

4.) Vincent was eliminated by William Morrissey

5.) Steve Maclin was eliminated by Chris Sabin

6.) Shark Boy was eliminated by Eddie Edwards

7.) Trey Miguel was eliminated by Steve Maclin

8.) Raj Singh was eliminated by Bhupinder Gujjar

9.) Bhupinder Gujjar was eliminated by Eric Young

10.) Mahabali Shera was eliminated by William Morrissey

11.) William Morrissey was eliminated by Steve Maclin

12.) Eric Young

13.) Johnny Swinger was eliminated by Eric Young

14.) Black Taurus was eliminated by Moose

15.) HEATH was eliminated by Moose

16.) Rhino was eliminated by Moose

17.) Moose was eliminated by Chris Sabin

18.) Rich Swann was eliminated by Matthew Rehwoldt

19.) Matthew Rehwoldt was eliminated by PCO

20.) PCO was eliminated by Steve Maclin

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

