First Match: Rosemary w/The Decay vs. Jessica Havok In A Number One Contender’s Match

Nice display of sportsmanship. Forearm Exchange. Havok drops Rosemary with a Body Block. Havok goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Rosemary ducks out of the way. Side Step Display. Double Big Boot. Havok with a BackBreaker. Havok sends Rosemary face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok with The Face Wash for a two count. Havok with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Havok applies The Camel Clutch. Havok with clubbing crossfaces. Havok talks smack to Rosemary. Havok with a forearm smash. Havok sends Rosemary to the corner. Rosemary decks Havok with a back elbow smash.

Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary delivers The Missile Dropkick. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Havok hammers down on the back of Rosemary’s neck. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosemary Spears Havok for a two count. Rosemary applies The Dragon Sleeper. Havok connects with The TombStone PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo attacks Havok from behind. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Havok denies The Pump Kick. Havok rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo exits the ring. Rosemary rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Havok plants Purrazzo with The TombStone PileDriver.

Winner: Jessica Havok via Pinfall

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with The Good Brothers, Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Omega urges Karl Anderson to keep The ELITE’s momentum going in tonight’s match with David Finlay.

– Violent By Design Vignette.

Second Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. El Phantasmo vs. TJ Perkins vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera vs. Acey Romero w/Larry D In A Number One Contender’s X-Division Scramble Match

Everybody gangs up on Romero after the bell rings. Raju with two toe kicks. Raju rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Williams with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Raju. Austin kicks Williams in the gut. Austin with the irish whip. Williams dives over Austin. Williams goes for The Canadian Leg Sweep, but Raju counters with a Running NeckBreaker. Raju punches Austin in the back. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Raju. Raju launches Austin over the top rope. Austin with a leaping forearm smash. Romero blocks a boot from Austin. Romero sends Austin back first into the steel barricade.

Raju decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Romero pulls Raju out of the ring. Romero slams Raju’s head on the ring apron. Romero catches Williams in mid-air. Romero uses Williams as a weapon. Romero PowerBombs Williams on the apron. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins slides under Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Perkins with a Running Hurricanrana. Perkins pops back on his feet. Phantasmo blocks an overhand chop from Perkins Phantasmo slaps Perkins in the chest. Phantasmo kicks Raju in the face. Phantasmo spits at Austin. Phantasmo with an Old School/Death Valley Driver Combination to the floor.

Perkins has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Perkins with a baseball slide dropkick to Romero. Perkins knocks Raju off the apron. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins with clubbing face washes. Raju answers with a running forearm smash. Raju with a Running Boot. Raju hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Romero sweeps out the legs of Raju. Romero falls on top of Raju’s back for a one count. Austin and Phantasmo gangs up on Romero. Austin unloads a flurry of kicks. Austin applies a front face lock. Williams sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams drops Phantasmo with The SlingShot CodeBreaker. Williams connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count.

Romero slaps Perkins in the face. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Williams nails Raju with The Pump Kick. Austin side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Perkins with a ShotGun Dropkick. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Austin gets distracted by Larry D. Fulton and Larry starts brawling on the outside. Raju repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Raju ducks a clothesline from Romero. Romero delivers The Pounce. Perkins dropkicks Romero to the floor. Williams kicks Perkins in the gut. Williams goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Perkins counters with The Detonation Kick. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Williams ducks out of the way. Phantasmo with The Flying Splash for a two count. Phantasmo negates The Canadian Destroyer. Phantasmo plants Williams with The CR II to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Third Match: Willie Mack vs. Sam Beale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack whips Beale across the ring. Mack bodyslams Beale. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Beale decks Mack with a back elbow smash. Beale drives Mack back first into the turnbuckles. Beale with clubbing shoulder blocks. Beale drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Beale with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Mack with an open palm strike. Mack sends Beale to the corner. Mack with a Flying Forearm Smash. Mack with a blistering chop.

Mack whips Beale across the ring. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Mack punches Beale in the back. Beale kicks Mack in the chest. Beale with forearm shivers. Beale HeadButts Mack. Beale backs Mack into the ropes. Beale with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Beale whips Mack across the ring. Mack ducks a clothesline from Beale. Mack with Two Running Lariats. Mack goes for a Bodyslam, but Beale lands back on his feet. Beale with a forearm shot across the back of Mack’s neck. Mack responds with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Mack connects with The Six Star Frog Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, William Morrisey attacks Mack from behind. Morrisey throws Beale out of the ring. Morrisey clotheslines Mack. Morrisey plants Mack with The Big Boot.

Winner: Willie Mack via Pinfall

– Rachael Ellering tried to pick up Jordynne Grace’s spirits after losing to Tasha Steelz on BTI.

Fourth Match: Karl Anderson w/DOC Gallows, Kenny Omega, and Don Callis vs. David Finlay w/Juice Robinson & Eddie Edwards

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Finlay into the ropes. Anderson rakes the eyes of Finlay. Anderson with two haymakers. Finlay answers with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Anderson. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Omega trips Finlay from the outside. Anderson punches Finlay. Robinson returns the favor. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Finlay uppercuts Anderson. Finlay with a forearm smash. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay kicks Anderson in the face. Finlay gets distracted by Gallows. Anderson attacks Finlay from behind. Anderson dumps Finlay out of the ring. Gallows up on Finlay behind the referee’s back. Gallows sends Finlay back first into the steel barricade. Omega rolls Finlay back into the ring. Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson hooks the outside leg for a one count. Anderson uppercuts Finlay. Finlay headbutts the midsection of Anderson.

Finlay hammers down on the back of Anderson’s neck. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Anderson continues to rake the eyes of Finlay. Gallows delivers another cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson pulls Finlay down to the mat. Anderson stomps on Finlay’s back. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay with two forearm knockdowns. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Gallows trips Finlay. Finlay wipes out Gallows and Omega with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay applies a Modified Indian Death Lock. Kenny Omega attacks Finlay which causes the disqualification. After the match, a pier six brawl ensues in the ring. The ELITE retreats to the outside.

Winner: David Finlay via Disqualification

Fifth Match: Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve w/The Decay

Myers starts talking smack to Steve. Steve proceeds to bite Myers fingers. Steve applies a side headlock. Steve sweeps out the legs of Myers for a one count. Myers regroups in the corer. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Steve. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers with the irish whip. Steve whips Myers across the ring. Steve ducks a clothesline from Myers. Steve applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Myers neck. Myers exits the ring. Myers pretends that Black Taurus shoved him.

The referee has ejected Black Taurus from the ringside area. Steve punches Myers in the back. Steve with forearm shivers. Steve HeadButts Myers. Myers regains control of the match during the commercial break. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Steve stomps on Myers left foot. Myers sweeps out the legs of Steve. Myers taunts Rosemary. Myers kicks Steve in the face. Myers drills Steve with The BrainBuster for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Myers punches Steve in the back. Myers with the irish whip. Steve kicks Myers in the face. Myers denies The Tornado DDT. Myers rolls Steve over to pickup the victory. After the match, Taurus Spears Myers. Taurus puts the card of death on Myers chest.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Under Siege Match Card

– Sami Callihan vs. Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose In A Six Way Match To Determine The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

– William Morrisey vs. Willie Mack

– Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

– Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

– Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Kimber Lee & Susan Yung

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. El Phantasmo For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Sixth Match: Moose, Chris Bey, and Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin, Trey Miguel, and Matt Cardona In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin will start things off. Callihan signals for the test of strength. Callihan kicks Sabin in the chest. Callihan with a forearm smash. Callihan sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin kicks Callihan in the face. Sabin punches Bey and Moose. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Callihan kicks Sabin in the gut. Sabin dropkicks Callihan. Cardona tags himself in. Sabin with a running elbow smash. Cardona with a polish hammer for a one count. Callihan rakes the eyes of Cardona. Bey tags himself in. Bey kicks Cardona in the ribs. Bey is throwing haymakers at Cardona. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Cardona with The Flapjack. Bey kicks Cardona in the face. Cardona with a Back Body Drop. Cardona bodyslams Bey. Cardona tags in Miguel. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Miguel applies a front face lock. Miguel with the irish whip. Bey dives over Miguel. Bey kicks Miguel in the face. Bey with a Flying Arm-Drag. Miguel decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Miguel with a Headscissors Takeover/Double Foot Stomp Combination. Miguel applies The Pendulum Stretch. Bey regroups on the outside.

Miguel SuperKicks Callihan. Miguel denies The Step Up Enzuigiri. Moose drops Miguel with The Big Boot. Bey with a running clothesline. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Team Moose has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Moose rag dolls Miguel. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose fish hooks Miguel. Moose talks smack to Miguel. Moose is picking Miguel apart. Moose launches Miguel to the corner. Moose tags in Callihan. Callihan slaps Miguel in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan with a running elbow drop for a two count. Callihan headbutts the back of Miguel. Callihan rakes the ribs of Miguel. Callihan tags in Bey. Bey kicks Miguel in the gut. Bey stomps on the right hand of Miguel. Bey mocks Cardona. Bey uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Bey. Bey with clubbing gut punches in the corner. Bey whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel with a sunset flip for a two count. Bey dropkicks Miguel for a two count. Bey slams Miguel’s head on the right boot of Callihan. Bey tags in Moose. Moose with Two Bodyslams. Moose is choking Miguel with his boot. Callihan tags himself in. Callihan bodyslams Miguel. Callihan applies The Sleeper Hold. Callihan with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Callihan goes for a bodyslam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Callihan with a back elbow smash. Miguel answers with The Scorpion Kick. Callihan denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Bey and Cardona are tagged in. Cardona clotheslines Bey. Cardona knocks Moose off the ring apron. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona with The Rewind Boot. Cardona tags in Sabin. Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Sabin and Cardona denies The Double ChokeSlam. Double SuperKick. Moose catches Miguel in mid-air. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but Miguel counters with a Hurricanrana into the steel ring post. Bey drops Miguel with The Hook Kick. Sabin kicks Bey in the gut. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. Bey tags in Callihan. Callihan goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sabin counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bey hits The SpineBuster. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence. Moose nails Cardona with The Pump Kick. Miguel responds with a Missile Dropkick. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Miguel with a Jumping Knee Strike. Miguel goes for a Hurricanrana, but Callihan counters with The Death Valley Driver. Sabin drops Callihan with The Shining Wizard. Callihan rakes the eyes of Sabin. Callihan plants Sabin with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose, Chris Bey, and Sami Callihan via Pinfall

