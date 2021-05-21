IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/20/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Tonight's IMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Jerome "New Jack" Young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/nTUUcbONOt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021

First Match: Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera

Something drops Raju with a forearm smash. Raju regroups on the outside. Shera stops Something in his tracks. Raju with a dropkick through the ropes. Raju with forearm shivers. Raju taunts Something. Something with a gut punch. Raju applies a side headlock. Something whips Raju across the ring. Raju holds onto the ropes. Raju kicks Something in the face. Something drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju leapfrogs over Something. Raju ducks a clothesline from Something. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Raju heads to the outside. Something repeatedly slams Raju’s head on the ring apron. Something rolls Raju back into the ring. Shera clotheslines Something behind the referee’s back. Shera rolls Something back into the ring. Raju with a Spinning Back Kick. Raju with a Running Boot for a one count.

Raju unloads two knife edge chops. Something decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Something with a throat thrust. Something with the irish whip. Raju sends Something shoulder first into the steel ring post. Raju drops Something with The Divorce Court. Raju stomps on the right shoulder of Something. Raju with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Raju applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Raju delivers his combination offense. Raju with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Raju starts choking Something. Raju applies a wrist lock. Something denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju applies The Double Wrist Lock. Raju kicks the right knee of Something. Something blocks The RoundHouse Kick. Something with clubbing axe handle strikes. Something with a straight right hand. Raju dives over Something. Something with The Corner Spear for a two count.

Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Something responds with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Something whips Raju across the ring. Something goes for The Uranage Slam, but Raju lands back on his feet. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju follows that with The Helluva Kick. Something denies The Running Cannonball Strike. Something goes for The SitOut PowerBomb, but Raju lands back on his feet. Raju hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Raju applies The CrossFace. Something with three short-arm lariats. Something gets Raju in position for The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Shera trips Something behind the referee’s back. Raju falls on top of Something to pickup the victory. After the match, Something tosses Shera around the ringside area. Something delivers a massive chair shot across the back of Shera. Something Spears Shera through a table in the corner.

Winner: Rohit Raju via Pinfall

– Taylor Wilde tells Tenille Dashwood that she has no interest in being tag team partners.

– NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima will make his IMPACT Wrestling debut next week.

– William Morrisey viciously attacked Rich Swann in the backstage area.

Second Match: Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hogan drives her knee into the midsection of Dashwood. Hogan slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan with a running splash in the corner. Dashwood side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Hogan’s neck. Dashwood with a knife edge chop. Hogan reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Dashwood applies The Tarantula. Steelz runs interference. Dashwood with a Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood slams Hogan’s face on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood is mauling Hogan in the corner. Dashwood goes for a Bodyslam, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan thrust kicks the left knee of Dashwood. Hogan SuperKicks Dashwood. Hogan talks smack to Dashwood.

Hogan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hogan with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Hogan stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Hogan uses the middle rope as a weapon. Hogan hooks the inside leg for a two count. Hogan is putting the boots to Dashwood. Hogan starts choking Dashwood with her boot. Hogan with a forearm shot across the back of Dashwood’s neck. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Dashwood targets the midsection of Hogan. Hogan with a forearm smash. Dashwood with an inside cradle for a two count. Hogan SuperKicks Dashwood. Dashwood responds with The Rebound Lariat. Hogan avoids The Spotlight Kick. Dashwood dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Dashwood connects with The Schoolgirl Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Tasha Steelz attacks Dashwood. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan Yung joins the fray. Taylor Wilde and Jessica Havok storms into the ring to make the save. Purrazzo and company runs away from The Decay.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Third Match: Petey Williams vs. VSK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies a waist lock. VSK backs Williams into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams ducks a clothesline from VSK. Williams blocks a boot from VSK. Williams unloads three knife edge chops. VSK reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. VSK dives over Williams. Williams with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. VSK puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Williams follows that with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of VSK. Williams applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. VSK goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Williams holds onto the ropes. Williams dumps VSK out of the ring. Williams with a Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Williams rolls VSK back into the ring. VSK slams Williams head on the top rope. VSK hits The Slingshot Tornado DDT. VSK with an elbow drop. VSK with two knee drops for a two count.

VSK with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. VSK bodyslams Williams. VSK with The Standing Frog Splash for a one count. VSK with a running uppercut. VSK with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, VSK uppercuts the back of Williams neck for a two count. VSK repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. VSK with a running uppercut. Williams decks VSK with a back elbow smash. Williams kicks VSK in the face. Williams is throwing haymakers at VSK. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with a Snap German Suplex. Williams with a Running Knee Strike. VSK denies The Canadian Destroyer. VSK goes for The Half & Half Suplex, but Williams counters with The Deep Arm-Drag. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Williams drops VSK with The Flatliner. VSK ducks a clothesline from Williams. VSK connects with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Williams denies The SuperKick. VSK uppercuts Williams. Williams responds with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Williams plants VSK with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Petey Williams via Pinfall

Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and Moose Segment

Fourth Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering

Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a side headlock. Grace with a side headlock takeover. Ellering answers with a headscissors neck lock. Grace gets back to a vertical base. Wrist Lock Exchange. Strong lockup. Ellering applies a hammerlock. Grace backs Ellering into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Grace goes for a rear chin lock, but Ellering counters with a side wrist lock. Grace with a deep arm-drag. Ellering maintains wrist control. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Ellering with a wrist lock takedown. Grace regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Grace backs Ellering into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ellering with the irish whip. Ellering ducks under two clotheslines from Grace. Ellering blocks a boot from Grace. Grace sweeps out the legs of Ellering. Grace has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Grace with clubbing corner clotheslines. Grace whips Ellering into the turnbuckles for a two count. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Grace with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Grace with two elbow drops across the small of Ellering’s back for a two count. Grace applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ellering runs Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace kicks Ellering in the face for a two count. Grace with clubbing short-arm lariats. Grace ducks a clothesline from Ellering. Ellering with two uppercuts. Ellering with The Senton Splash for a two count. Grace kicks Ellering in the face. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace with The Sliding Elbow Smash. Ellering avoids The Vader Bomb. Ellering rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace with an inside cradle for a two count. Rollup Up Exchange. Ellering gets the leverage advantage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

– Brian Myers attacks Matt Cardona in the backstage area.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Josh Alexander & Petey Williams will battle TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh.

Fifth Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

David Finlay and Ace Austin will start things off. Austin tags in Fulton. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fulton shoves Finlay into the turnbuckles. Finlay drop steps into a side headlock. Fulton launches Finlay to the corner. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson taunts Fulton. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson applies a side headlock. Fulton whips Robinson across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fulton goes for a Bodyslam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson kicks Fulton in the gut. Robinson with forearm shivers. Robinson HeadButts Fulton. Fulton reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Fulton drops Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Fulton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Fulton takes a swipe at Finlay. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Bulldog for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay grabs a side wrist lock. Fulton whips Finlay into the turnbuckles. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin stomps on Finlay’s back. Austin with a forearm smash. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Finlay dropkicks Austin. Finlay tags in Robinson.

Finlay knocks Fulton of the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Double Dropkick to Fulton. Double Flapjack. Fin-Juice clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Austin and Fulton regains control of the match during the commercial break. Austin applies a hammerlock. Austin drives his knee into Robinson’s back. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin with clubbing crossfaces. Austin delivers the papercut. The referee admonishes Austin. Fulton kicks Robinson in the face. Austin applies a standing arm-bar. Austin transitions into a hammerlock. Robinson with a snap mare takeover. Robinson drops Austin with a Leg Lariat. Austin stops Robinson in his tracks. Robinson decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Austin wisely kicks Finlay off the apron. Robinson with a Back Body Drop. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton levels Robinson with The Body Avalanche. Fulton with clubbing gut punches. Fulton repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Fulton is choking Robinson with his boot. Austin eats another back elbow smash from Robinson. Robinson dives over Austin. Robinson drops Austin with a running shoulder tackle. Robinson tags in Finlay.

Finlay with two haymakers. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a spinning uppercut. Finlay knocks Fulton off the apron. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay with a running uppercut. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay with forearm shivers. Fulton drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Robinson dodges The Big Boot. Juice Jabs. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Fulton fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fulton Powerslams Robinson. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin drives his knee into Robinson’s back. Austin sends Robinson to the corner. Austin with a Leaping Meteora. Austin tags in Fulton.

SpringBoard Windmill Kick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Fulton with two fist drops. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin and Fulton connects with their Chokeslam/Fold Combination for a two count. Fulton repeatedly slams Finlay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton goes for The Chokeslam, but Finlay counters with The Stunner. Austin gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Finlay with The SuperPlex. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Pendulum BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination. Fulton denies The Doomsday Device. Robinson negates The End Of Days. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Finlay with The Stunner. Robinson plants Fulton with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory. After the match, Violent By Design cashed in their Call Your Shot Trophy.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay (c) vs. Rhino & Joe Doering w/Violent By Design For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Fin-Juice tees off on VBD. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Knee Lifts. Double Irish Whip. Doering with a Double Crossbody Block. Rhino connects with The GORE. Doering with The Death Valley Driver. Doering plants Robinson with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Rhino & Joe Doering via Pinfall

