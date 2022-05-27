IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/26/22

Osceola Heritage Park

Kissimmee, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley In An Ultimate X Qualifying Match

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley applies a hammerlock. Miguel transitions into a side headlock. Shelley grapples around Miguel. Shelley applies an arm-bar. Miguel with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Shelley backs Miguel into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Miguel ducks under a chop from Shelley. Side Headlock Exchange. Miguel whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley drops Miguel with a shoulder tackle. Miguel pops back on his feet. Shelley with a knife edge chop. Shelley sends Miguel to the ring apron. Miguel kicks Shelley in the chest. Miguel with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Miguel dropkicks the left shoulder of Shelley. Miguel dropkicks Shelley to the floor. Miguel slides out of the ring. Shelley with a blistering chop. Miguel with a Rebound Kick. Shelley sends Miguel chest first into the edge of the ring frame. Shelley continues to deliver transitional chops. Shelley resets the referee’s ten count.

Shelley sends Miguel face first into the steel ring post. Shelley inadvertently chops the ring post. Miguel with The Triangle MoonSault. Miguel rolls Shelley back into the ring. Miguel lunges over Shelley. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Miguel. Shelley blocks a boot from Miguel. Shelley kicks the right hamstring of Miguel. Shelley wraps the right leg of Miguel around the middle rope. Miguel with clubbing blows to Shelley’s back. Shelley answers with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Shelley toys around with Miguel. Shelley grabs the left leg of Miguel. Miguel with combination palm strikes. Shelley with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Miguel avoids The SuperKick. Shelley kicks Miguel in the back. Shelley with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shelley applies The Border City Stretch. Miguel puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Shelley applies a wrist lock. Miguel blocks a chop from Shelley. Miguel applies a waist lock. Shelley kicks the left knee of Miguel. Shelley with a thunderous chop. Miguel with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Miguel decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Shelley in the face. Miguel lunges over Shelley. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Miguel unloads a flurry of kicks. Miguel with another Double Foot Stomp. Miguel drops Shelley with The Reverse DDT. Miguel applies The Dragon Sleeper. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Shelley applies a waist lock. Miguel decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the right knee of Shelley.

Miguel with a Double Foot Stomp on the back of Shelley’s back for a two count. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Shelley kicks Miguel in the gut. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. Shelley kicks Miguel in the back. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel follows that with rapid fire palm strikes. Miguel kicks the left hamstring of Shelley. Miguel with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Miguel with a forearm smash. Miguel nails Shelley with The Scorpion Kick. Shelley blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Miguel sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley launches Miguel over the top rope. Miguel with an Apron Enzuigiri. Shelley avoids The Flying Meteora. Shelley with an Inside Out Lariat. Shelley his The Aoi Shoudou for a two count. Shelley kicks the left shoulder of Miguel. Shelley connects with The Automatic Midnight for a two count. Shelley goes back to The Border City Stretch. Miguel rolls Shelley over for a two count. Shelley goes for The Shell Shock, but Miguel rolls him over for a two count. Miguel plants Shelley with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

– Trey Miguel had a backstage confrontation with Kenny King.

– Rich Swann says that he’s coming for Matt Cardona’s IMPACT Digital Media Championship. Next week on IMPACT, Swann will battle Matthew Rehwoldt.

– Honor No More vents to Scott D’Amore about IMPACT being an unsafe working environment.

Second Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jessica Havok w/Rosemary

Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Slamovich HeadButts Havok. Havok with a forearm smash. Havok sends Slamovich to the corner. Havok with a corner clothesline. Slamovich dodges The Running Boot. Slamovich drops Havok with The Spinning Heel Kick. Slamovich delivers her combination offense. Slamovich with an Axe Kick. Slamovich with The Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Third Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

Green is playing mind games with Grace. Grace runs after Green. Green ducks a clothesline from Grace. Green slaps Grace in the face. Green pulls Grace down to the mat. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Green. Grace blocks a boot from Green. Green with a forearm smash. Grace whips Green across the ring. Grace drops Green with two shoulder tackles. Grace with a Side Slam. Grace with a forearm smash. Grace slams Green’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Green side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace launches Green over the top rope. Green rocks Grace with a forearm smash. Green ascends to the top turnbuckle. Grace punches Green in the back. Grace gets Green tied up in the tree of woe. Grace with three knee lifts. Grace with The Draping NeckBreaker. Grace flexes her muscles. Grace goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Green blocks it.

Green rakes the eyes of Grace. Green kicks Grace in the face. Green with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Green has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Grace with elbows into the midsection of Green. Green drives Grace face first into two turnbuckle pads. Green with The Bow and Arrow Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Green with clubbing blows to Grace’s back. Green follows that with a sliding slap for a two count. Grace hulks up. Grace decks Green with a back elbow smash. Green blocks a lariat from Grace. Green with The Pump Kick. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Forearm/Bodyslam Exchange. Green side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. Grace whips Green across the ring.

Grace drops down on the canvas. Green kicks Grace in the chest. Grace denies The Unprettier. Grace slaps Green in the face. Grace with The Spinning Back Fist. Grace follows that with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Grace stomps on Green’s chest. Grace puts Green on the top turnbuckle. Grace with a knife edge chop. Grace goes for The MuscleBuster, but Green lands back on her feet. Double HeadButt. Green connects with The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Green with clubbing blows to Grace’s back. Grace decks Green with a back elbow smash. Grace rolls Green over for a two count. Grace blocks a boot from Green. Green denies The Grace Driver. Grace with clubbing lariats across Green’s neck. Green answers with a back elbow smash. Green negates The Unprettier. Grace hammers down on Green’s back. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace kicks Green in the gut. Green fights out of the electric chair position. Grace plants Green with The Grace Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Sabin whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Sabin with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin blocks The Hip Toss. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Kazarian with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sabin bridges out of a pinning predicament. Sabin with the backslide cover for a two count. Kazarian with The La Magistral for a two count. Sabin answers with a cradle cover for a two count. Kazarian with another side headlock takeover. Sabin targets the midsection of Kazarian. Sabin with a Belly to Back Suplex over the top rope. Kazarian regroups on the outside. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Sabin drives Kazarian face first into the steel ring post. Sabin blasts Kazarian with The PK.

Sabin rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sabin with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabin follows that with another Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Kazarian with two haymakers. Kazarian with the sunset flip for a two count. Sabin clotheslines Kazarian for a two count. Sabin slams Kazarian’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin is choking Kazarian with his boot. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin applies the straight jacket hold. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Sabin with a Release German Suplex. Sabin repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest.

Sabin pulls Kazarian off the bottom turnbuckle pad. Kazarian is lighting up Sabin’s chest. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian slips over Sabin’s back. Kazarian bodyslams Sabin. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian hits The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Sabin denies The Unprettier. Kazarian denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin delivers The Helluva Kick. Sabin drops Kazarian with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Kazarian decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Sabin with an Avalanche Release German Suplex for a two count. Kazarian denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin dodges The Discus Lariat. Both men are knocked down after a double crossbody block. Honor No More storms into the ring which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match. Honor No More demolishes Sabin and Kazarian.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fifth Match: William Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Raj Singh & Mahabali Shera

Bhupinder Gujjar and Raj Singh will start things off. Singh with a drop toe hold. Singh punches Gujjar in the back. Singh applies a side headlock. Gujjar whips Singh across the ring. Gujjar drops down on the canvas. Gujjar leapfrogs over Singh. Gujjar dropkicks Singh. Gujjar drives his knee into the midsection of Singh. Gujjar sends Singh into the ropes. Gujjar with The SlingBlade. Gujjar with The Famouser. Gujjar tags in Morrissey. Assisted Bodyslam. Morrissey poses for the crowd. Morrissey with two elbow drops. Morrissey tags in Gujjar. Gujjar with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Singh reverses out of the irish whip from Gujjar. Shera drives his knee into Gujjar’s back. Gujjar knocks Singh off the ring apron. Singh dumps Gujjar throat first on the top rope. Shera clotheslines Gujjar behind the referee’s back. Singh and Shera gangs up on Gujjar. The referee is trying to calm down Morrissey. Singh tags in Shera.

Shera with a crossface. Shera slams Gujjar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shera with clubbing shoulder blocks. Shera hammers down on the back of Gujjar’s neck. Gujjar with forearm shivers. Shera scores the elbow knockdown. Shera slams Gujjar’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Shera tags in Singh. Singh with a running elbow smash. Shera levels Gujjar with The Body Avalanche. Singh with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Shera with two forearm smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Singh. Singh with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Gujjar Powerslams Singh. Morrissey and Shera are tagged in. Morrissey with a shoulder tackle. Morrissey punches Singh. Morrissey with Three Stinger Splashes. Morrissey with a Side Walk Slam. Shera denies The BQE. Morrissey with two haymakers. Morrissey with The Big Boot. Morrissey clotheslines Shera over the top rope. Gujjar with The Slingshot Pescado. Singh attacks Morrissey from behind. Morrissey Chokeslams Singh. Morrissey tags in Gujjar. Gujjar connects with The Gargoyle Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: William Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 Match Card

1.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD vs. TBD In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

4.) The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander & The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Josh Alexander and Cody Dener will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a wrist lock suplex. Deaner applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Deaner across the ring. Deaner runs into Alexander. Alexander with a double leg takedown. Deaner drops down on the canvas. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Alexander with a Counter Hip Toss. Alexander with a deep arm-drag. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Alexander transitions into a side wrist lock. Jay tags himself in. Jay kicks Deaner in the gut. Jay HeadButts Deaner. Jay repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Jay is choking Deaner with his boot. Jay tags in Mark. Mark punches Deaner in the ribs. Mark with two toe kicks. Chop Exchange. Mark kicks Deaner in the gut. Mark goes for a Bodyslam, but Deaner lands back on his feet. Deaner applies The Sleeper Hold. Young tags himself in.

Young kicks Mark in the gut. Young slams Mark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young with a forearm smash. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Mark with a Back Body Drop. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks Young in the gut. Jay with two uppercuts. Jay with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Jay uppercuts Young. Jay tags in Mark. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Mark stomps on Young’s chest. Mark with a knife edge chop. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark slams Young’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a Running Boot. Mark clears the ring. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Jay dumps Young out of the ring. Jay lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mark with a Corkscrew Plancha to the outside. Alexander and The Briscoes has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Jay kicks Young in the face. Jay HeadButts Young. Young kicks Jay in the gut. Young slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young with a straight right hand. Young with clubbing blows to Jay’s back. Young slams Jay’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Young punches Jay. Jay with heavy bodyshots. Jay decks Young with a JawBreaker. Jay tags in Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Young. Alexander with two chops. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander transitions into a corner mount. Young skins the cat. Young dodges The Running Boot. Deaner attacks Alexander behind the referee’s back. Young tags in Deaner. Deaner applies The CrossFace. Deaner with an elbow smash. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner tags in Young. Double Boot. Young stops Alexander in his tracks. Young slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young puts Alexander’s face against the middle turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Deaner.

Deaner with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Deaner applies a front face lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Deaner punches Alexander in the back. Alexander with a running shoulder block. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Deaner drags Alexander to the corner. Deaner tags in Young. Young repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Young with a falling elbow drop for a two count. Young applies a front face lock. Deaner tags himself in. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Young follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Deaner with The Fist Drop for a two count. Alexander kicks Deaner in the face. Alexander is displaying his fighting spirit. Alexander with a Flying Knee Strike. Mark and Young are tagged in. Mark ducks a clothesline from Young. Mark with a forearm/back elbow combination. Mark dropkicks Young. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Young denies The Uranage Slam. Young whips Mark across the ring. Jay made the blind tag.

Mark ducks a clothesline from Young. Mark kicks Young in the gut. Jay with a Running Boot. Jay with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Mark follows that with The Froggy Bow. Jay hooks the inside leg for a two count. Mark dumps Deaner out of the ring. Young runs Jay into the turnbuckles. Young tags in Deaner. Jay with rapid fire elbow strikes. Jay kicks Doering off the ring apron. Jay with a Hurricanrana. Jay ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Jay SuperKicks Deaner. Jay tags in Mark. Mark kicks Young in the gut. Razor Edge/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Young attacks Mark with the VBD Flag. Deaner dumps Mark out of the ring. Deaner hits The Deaner DDT for a two count. Alexander denies The PileDriver. Young denies The C4 Spike. Young back drops Alexander to the floor. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Mark fights out of the electric chair position. Young knocks Jay off the apron. Mark with two uppercuts. The referee gets distracted by Doering. Deaner attacks Mark with the hockey mask. Young tags himself in. Young connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violent By Design via Pinfall

