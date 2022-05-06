IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/5/22

Mid-Hudson Civic Center

Poughkeepsie, New York

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: William Morrissey vs. Brian Myers In A Tables Match

Myers talks smack to Morrissey after the bell rings. Rockers Punches. Morrissey backs Myers into the turnbuckles. Morrissey is throwing haymakers at Myers. Morrissey levels Myers with The Body Avalanche. Morrissey with a Side Walk Slam. Morrissey pulls out a table from under the ring. Myers with The Slingshot Pescado. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers rolls the table into the ring. Morrissey punches Myers. Morrissey slams Myers head on the ring apron. Morrissey tees off on Myers. Morrissey plays to the crowd. Morrissey with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Morrissey pulls out another table. Myers punches Morrissey in the back. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Morrissey. Morrissey answers with a knee lift of his own. Myers denies The BQE.

Myers crawls under Morrissey. Myers slams Morrissey’s head on the top rope. Myers brings Morrissey back into the ring with a Vertical Suplex. Myers toys around with Morrissey. Morrissey drops Myers with The Big Boot. Morrissey goes for The BQE, but Matt Cardona runs interference. Morrissey runs after Cardona. Myers with a knee drop. The Major Players gangs up on Morrissey. Double Vertical Suplex. Myers poses for the crowd. Morrissey with a series of clotheslines. Morrissey with Four Stinger Splashes. Morrissey follows that with a Double Chokeslam. Morrissey gets distracted by Chelsea Green. Cardona clocks Morrissey with the IMPACT Digital Media Title.

Myers brings out a Create-A-PRO Logo. Myers wraps Cardona’s hoodie around Morrissey’s neck. Morrissey denies The Double PowerBomb. Morrissey shoes Green. Myers delivers the low blow. Myers drives Morrissey back first into the steel ring post. Morrissey avoids The Battering Ram Attack. Morrissey kicks a table into Myers face. Cardona backs away from Morrissey. Jordynne Grace tees off on Cardona. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Morrissey placed a table in the corner. Morrissey delivers another Big Boot. Grace PowerBombs Cardona through a table. Grace runs after Green. Myers attacks Morrissey with a broken table piece. Myers goes for The Roster Cut, but Morrissey counters with The Black Hole Slam. Morrissey connects with The BQE through the table on the floor to pickup the victory.

Winner: William Morrissey

– Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green crashes Rich Swann & Willie Mack’s backstage interview with Gia Miller. Swann proceeds to challenge Cardona to an IMPACT Digital Media Title Match.

– Raj Singh says that Bhupinder Gujjar is making a mistake not accepting his mentorship and will be sending Mahabali Shera after him.

– Violent By Design/The Briscoes Vignette.

– The Decay starts playing mind games with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

– We got a video package for the upcoming Taya Valkyrie/Deonna Purrazzo AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match at Under Siege.

– Zicky Dice seeks advice from Johnny Swinger.

Second Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero applies the cravate. Austin backs Romero into the turnbuckles. Romero ducks a clothesline from Austin. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Romero with a side headlock takeover. Austin whips Romero across the ring. Romero slides under Austin. Romero with a Hip Toss. Romero with a basement dropkick. Romero proceeds to start dancing. Romero kicks Austin in the gut. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Romero in the back of the head. Austin talks smack to Romero. Forearm Exchange. Romero with the greco roman eye poke. Romero sends Austin to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Austin side steps Romero into the turnbuckles. Austin drops Romero with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count.

Austin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chop Exchange. Austin with a gut punch. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin drives Romero back first into the turnbuckles. Austin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Austin with a blistering chop. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin bails out to the floor. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Romero uppercuts Austin in mid-air. Austin sends Romero face first into the ring apron. Austin with a basement dropkick. Austin showcases his athleticism. Austin blasts Romero with The PK. Austin resets the referee’s ten count. Austin kicks Romero in the face. Romero sends Austin tumbling to the floor.

Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana. Romero hits The SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Romero with The Running Shiranui for a two count. Romero punches Austin in the back. Romero has Austin draped across the middle rope. Austin avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Austin with a straight right hand. Austin goes for another SpringBoard Windmill Kick, but Romero counters with the single leg crab. Austin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Romero applies a waist lock. Austin with two sharp elbow strikes. Romero punches Austin. Romero goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin delivers his combination offense. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin gets into a brawl with Trey Miguel. Miguel is cashing in his title rematch at Under Siege.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Third Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Damaris Dawkins

Slamovich backs Dawkins into the turnbuckles. Slamovich is choking Dawkins in the corner. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Slamovich. Dawkins with forearm shivers. Dawkins unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Slamovich. Slamovich with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Jay White and Rich Swann will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Swann into the turnbuckles. White with a shoulder block. White with a straight right hand. White repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. White with a knife edge chop. Swann punches White. Swann leapfrogs over White. Swann ducks a clothesline from White. Swann cartwheels over White. Swann dropkicks White. Swann tags in Mack. Double Irish Whip. Bulldog/Flapjack Combination for a two count. Mack repeatedly drives his knee into White’s back. Mack with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Mack applies a front face lock. Swann tags himself in. Swann kicks White in the ribs. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. White reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Bey kicks Swann in the back. Swann takes a swipe at Bey. White decks Swann with a back elbow smash. White dumps Swann throat first on the top rope.

Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey with a Running Boot. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack behind the referee’s back. Bey rolls Swann back into the ring. White dumps Swann out of the ring. Bey slams Swann’s head on the apron. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White tags in Bey. Bey tosses Swann out of the ring. White slams Swann’s head on the apron. White rolls Swann back into the ring. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey tags in White. White continues to toss Swann out of the ring. Swann finally slams Bey’s head on the apron. Swann uses his feet to create separation. White knocks Mack off the apron. Swann with a Back Body Drop. White goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Swann lands back on his feet. White blocks a boot from Swann. Swann drops White with The Windmill Kick.

Mack and Bey are tagged in. Mack clotheslines Bey. Mack with a corkscrew elbow strike. Mack bodyslams Bey. White scores the elbow knockdown. Double Irish Whip. Mack with a double clothesline. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Swann with The Standing Frog Splash. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack kicks Bey in the gut. Bey denies The Stunner. White drops Mack with The DDT. Swann SuperKicks White. Bey with a Spinning Kick to Swann. Mack catches Bey in mid-air. Mack with The Exploder Suplex. Mack whips Bey across the ring. White nails Mack with The Sleeper Suplex. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club gets into a massive brawl with Honor No More.

Winner: Jay White & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Ishii drops Maclin with a shoulder tackle. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Ishii Powerslams Maclin. Maclin regroups on the outside. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii sends Maclin to the corner. Maclin drops Ishii with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Maclin with a Knee Drop. Maclin with forearm shivers across the back of Ishii. Maclin follows that with a Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin talks smack to Ishii.

Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Macin scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Maclin with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ishii fights from underneath. Third Forearm Exchange. Maclin denies The Back Drop Driver. Maclin hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Maclin with a corner clothesline. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver. Ishii is lighting up Maclin’s chest. Ishii sends Maclin to the corner. Ishii with a corner clothesline.

Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder block. Standing Switch Exchange. Maclin with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Maclin applies The Boston Crab. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Maclin applies a waist lock. Ishii with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishii shrugs off a short-arm lariat. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii is favoring his back. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Maclin with a back elbow smash. Maclin dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Maclin with a Release German Suplex. Maclin with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii denies Mayhem For All. Ishii HeadButts Maclin. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Under Siege 2022 Match Card

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The IMPACT World Championship

– The Bullet Club vs. Honor No More In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

– Violent By Design (c) vs. The Briscoes For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

– Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Jessica Havok w/Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

– Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

– Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Sixth Match: JONAH vs. PCO In A Monster’s Ball Match

This match started in the backstage area. PCO is throwing haymakers at Jonah. Jonah with a gut punch. Jonah with clubbing blows to PCO’s back. This brawl finally spills towards the IMPACT Zone. Forearm Exchange. PCO tees off on Jonah. Jonah denies The ChokeSlam. Jonah HeadButts PCO. Jonah with a running body block. Second Forearm Exchange. Jonah thrust kicks the midsection of PCO. Jonah hammers down on the back of PCO’s neck. Jonah and PCO starts brawling down the ramp way. Jonah with another headbutt. Jonah with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp. Jonah and PCO starts swinging chairs at each other. Jonah attacks PCO with two metal cookie sheets. Jonah sets up a chair contraption in the corner. Jonah with clubbing trash can lid shots. Jonah ascends to the top turnbuckle. PCO with three haymakers. PCO hits The FrankenSteiner into the chair contraption. Jonah nails PCO with a sledgehammer.

Jonah continues to use the trash can lids as a weapon. Jonah jams PCO’s face against a chair. PCO with three uppercuts. Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah HeadButts PCO. Jonah rakes the eyes of PCO. Jonah knocks PCO off a chair with a Rolling Cannonball Senton. Third Forearm Exchange. Jonah kicks PCO in the gut. Jonah shoves PCO into the canvas. Jonah with a Belly to Back Suplex into a ladder. Jonah pulls out a table from under the ring. Jonah and PCO are trading back and forth shots on the ring apron. Jonah continues to rake the eyes of PCO. PCO fights out of the fireman’s carry position. PCO is teetering on the apron. Jonah HeadButts PCO. PCO unloads a flurry of shots. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO drops Jonah with a DDT into the trash can. Jonah exits the ring.

PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. PCO has Jonah draped on the apron. PCO delivers The Swanton Bomb on the apron. PCO with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. PCO wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. PCO drives Jonah face first into the wedged chair. PCO sets up a chair contraption of his own. Jonah with a Belly to Back Toss into the chair contraption. Jonah with a Running Lariat for a two count. PCO sits up. Jonah SuperKicks PCO. Jonah talks smack to PCO. Jonah pours thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Jonah PowerBombs PCO into the thumbtacks for a two count. Jonah ascends to the top turnbuckle. PCO with three uppercuts. PCO grabs the sledgehammer. Jonah punches PCO. PCO with a running sledge hammer shot that sends Jonah crashing through the table on the floor. PCO rolls Jonah back into the ring. PCO connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: PCO via Pinfall

