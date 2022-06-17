IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/16/22

Osceola Heritage Park

Kissimmee, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

Savannah Evans and Mia Yim will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans sends Yim to the corner. Yim kicks Evans in the face. Yim unloads two knife edge chops. Yim with forearm shivers. Evans drives her knee into the midsection of Yim. Evans whips Yim across the ring. Evans drops Yim with a shoulder tackle. Evans levels Yim with The Body Avalanche. Yim dives over Evans. Yim dropkicks Evans. Yim gets distracted by Steelz. Yim kicks Steelz off the ring apron. Evans pulls Yim down to the mat. Yim with an Axe Kick. Evans responds with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans sends Yim to the corner Evans with a running shoulder block. Evans tags in Steelz. Assisted Hip Toss in the corner for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Yim with heavy bodyshots. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Yim. Steelz punches Yim in the back. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Yims chest. Yim kicks Steelz in the face.

Yim decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Yim kicks Steelz in the gut. Yim with forearm shivers. Steelz with a blistering chop. Steelz uppercuts Yim. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Steelz hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Steelz applies a front face lock. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans with forearm shivers. Evans punches Yim in the back. Yim with depeseration boots. Yim sends Steelz crashing to the outside. Yim slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace and Steelz are tagged in. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace whips Steelz across the ring. Grace with The SpineBuster. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace follows that with a sliding elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace applies The CrossFace.

Evans kicks Grace in the face. Evans drops Yim with The Big Boot. Evans punches Grace in the back. Grace decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Grace dumps Evans out of the ring. Grace hammers down on the back of Steelz neck. Grace slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tags in Yim. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Grace rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Steelz kicks Grace in the gut. Steelz with a back elbow smash to Yim. Steelz with The CodeBreaker. Yim tags in Grace. Grace stomps on Steelz back. Steelz denies The Double Belly to Back Suplex. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Grace. Standing Switch Exchange. Steelz is displaying her fighting spirit. The referee is starting to lose control of this match. Grace inadvertently clotheslines Yim. Steelz rolls Grace over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans via Pinfall

Second Match: Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Miguel whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey drops Miguel with a shoulder tackle. Miguel pops back on his feet. Bailey grabs a side headlock. Bailey dives off the top rope. Bailey with another side headlock. Bailey with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bailey applies a top wrist lock. Miguel grabs the top rope which forces the break. Bailey kicks Miguel in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Miguel. Miguel brings Bailey down to the mat. Miguel rolls Bailey over for a one count. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel kicks Bailey in the chest. Miguel slams the left shoulder of Bailey. Miguel kicks the left shoulder of Bailey. Miguel with a basement dropkick. Miguel uppercuts Bailey. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Miguel with a low dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Bailey teep kicks Miguel into the ropes. Bailey slides out of the ring. Bailey avoids The Tiger Feint Kick. Bailey nails Miguel with The Pump Kick.

Bailey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bailey repeatedly kicks Miguel in the back. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Bailey kicks Miguel in the gut. Bailey goes for a Bodyslam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with The Mid-Kick. Bailey with The Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Bailey repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Bailey kicks Miguel in the chest. Bailey bodyslams Miguel. Bailey with a Double Knee Drop for a two count. Bailey applies the single leg crab. Miguel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey stomps on the midsection of Miguel. Miguel blocks a boot from Bailey. Miguel delivers his combination offense.

Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel drops Bailey with The Reverse DDT. Miguel applies The Dragon Sleeper. Bailey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Miguel with forearm shivers. Bailey attacks the ribs of Miguel. Bailey hits The Exclamation Point. Bailey with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel rolls Bailey back into the ring. Bailey pump kicks Miguel off the ring apron. Bailey with The Orihara MoonSault. Bailey tosses Miguel back into the ring. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Bailey tumbling to the floor. Miguel with The SomerSault Plancha. Bailey avoids The Flying Meteora. Miguel dodges The Windmill Kick. Bailey with The Collision Course for a two count. Bailey with The PK. Bailey follows that with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey connects with The Delayed Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Miguel blocks The Windmill Kick. Miguel with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Third Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards w/Gisele Shaw

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Slamovich backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Edwards with forearm shivers. Slamovich drops Edwards with The Spinning Back Fist. Slamovich with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Slamovich talks smack to Edwards. Slamovich with The GutWrench Suplex. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kenny King & Vincent w/Eddie Edwards vs. Garrett Bischoff & Wes Briscoe w/D’Lo Brown

Kenny King and Garrett Bischoff will start things off. King kicks Bischoff in the gut. King with a straight right hand. King delivers a cheap shot to Briscoe. King punches Bischoff in the back. Briscoe is brawling with Vincent. The referee is already losing control of the match. King unloads a flurry of right jabs. Dosey Do Routine. Aces and Eights tees off on Honor No More. Bischoff is raining down haymakers in the corner. Bischoff is choking King with his boot. Bischoff repeatedly slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bischoff drops King with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Bischoff applies a front face lock. Briscoe tags himself in. Bischoff sends King to the corner. Two Corner Clotheslines. Briscoe with a Leaping Flatliner for a one count. Briscoe applies a front face lock. King tags in Vincent. Briscoe with a Hip Toss. Bischoff tags himself in. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bischoff with two haymakers. Vincent reverses out of the irish whip from Bischoff.

King kicks Bischoff in the back. Bischoff knocks King off the ring apron. King attacks Bischoff from behind. That leads us to another pier six brawl. Aces and Eights clotheslines Honor No More over the top rope. Honor No More regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bischoff with elbows into the midsection of Vincent. King continues to run into the ring when he’s not the legal competitor. Double Irish Whip. Bischoff with a leaping double clothesline. Bischoff tags in Briscoe. Briscoe with two clotheslines. Briscoe with a corkscrew elbow strike. Briscoe sends Vincent face first into the canvas. King whips Bischoff into the steel ring steps. Briscoe decks Vincent with a back elbow smash. Vincent reverses out of the irish whip from Briscoe. Edwards trips Briscoe from the outside. Vincent connects with The Orange Sunshine to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gangs up on D’Lo. The IMPACT Originals storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 Match Card

The Countdown To Slammiversary

1.) The Reverse Battle Royal

2.) Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

SLAMMIVERSARY 2022

1.) Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

2.) The Influence (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

3.) Honor No More vs. IMPACT Originals (The Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, TBD) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

4.) Sami Callihan vs. Moose In A Monster’s Ball Match

5.) Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

6.) The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

7.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

Fifth Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay White & Chris Bey w/Bullet Club

The Good Brothers joins the commentary team for this match. Jay Briscoe and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Jay into the turnbuckles. White with a shoulder block/toe kick/chop/forearm combination. White repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Side Headlock Exchange. White whips Jay across the ring. Jay lunges over White. White ducks a clothesline from Jay. Jay with a Hurricanrana. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Mark and Bey are tagged in. Strong lockup. Bey applies a side headlock. Mark reverses the hold. Bey whips Mark across the ring. Mark slides under Bey. Mark sends Bey into the ropes. Bey lunges over Mark. Mark denies The Headscissors Takeover. Mark with The La Magistral for a one count. Mark applies a side headlock. Bey sends Mark to the corner. Mark with a shoulder block. Mark launches Bey over the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Bey with a Slingshot Arm-Drag. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey whips Mark across the ring. Jay tags himself in.

Mark ducks a clothesline from Bey. Mark kicks Bey in the gut. Assisted Big Boot. Mark knocks White off the ring apron. Jay uppercuts Bey. Jay whips Bey across the ring. Jay dropkicks Bey. Jay tags in Mark. Mark punches Bey in the ribs. Mark goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey knocks Jay off the apron. Bey dropkicks Mark to the floor. Mark with a running forearm smash. Mark slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with The Helluva Kick. Mark with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Jay whips Bey out of the ring. Jay lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mark with a knife edge chop. Mark rolls Bey back into the ring. Mark goes into the lateral press for a two count. Mark with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mark punches Bey. Mark kicks Bey in the face. Mark applies a font face lock. Mark with a blistering chop. Mark tags in Jay. Jay is choking Bey with his boot. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. White kicks Jay in the back. Jay takes a swipe at White. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. White pulls Jay out of the ring. Bey sends Mark tumbling to the floor. Bey delivers a SomerSault Plancha of his own.

Bullet Club has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Jay’s neck for a two count. Bey tags in White. White toys around with Jay. White rakes the eyes of Jay. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. Jay with heavy bodyshots. White pulls Jay down to the mat. Chop/Jab Exchange. Jay ducks a clothesline from White. Jay SuperKicks White. Mark and Bey are tagged in. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Mark. Bey goes for the irish whip, but Mark dropkicks White off the apron. Mark ducks a clothesline from Bey. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Mark with rapid fire sumo strikes. Mark uppercuts Bey. Mark whips Bey across the ring. Mark with a flying forearm smash. Mark with The Exploder Suplex to White. Mark follows that with a corner clothesline.

Mark puts Bey on the top turnbuckle. Mark slaps Bey in the face. Mark with The Iconoclasm for a two count. Mark with two haymakers. Bey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mark reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Jay with a flying forearm smash. Mark with a flying dropkick. PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks Bey in the gut. Bey denies The NeckBreaker. Bey drops Jay with The Spinning Heel Kick. White pulls Bey off of Jay’s shoulders. Jay ducks a clothesline from Bey. Mark uppercuts Bey. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Bey connects with The Code Red for a two count. Jay with a snap mare escape. White dodges The Discus Lariat. Jay denies The Blade Runner. Running Boot/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Jay tags in Mark. Jay with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Jay with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Mark goes for The Frog Splash, but Bey ducks out of the way. Mark rolls Bey over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Briscoes via Pinfall

