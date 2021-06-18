IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/17/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: TJ Perkins w/Fallah Bahh vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover. Taurus reverses the hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins lunges over Taurus. Taurus sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins side steps Taurus into the turnbuckles. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Perkins dodges a toe kick. Taurus with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins avoids the overhand chop. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus blocks a boot from Perkins. Taurus HeadButts Perkins. Taurus grapevines the legs of Perkins.

Taurus applies a rear chin lock. Taurus with a PumpHandle BackBreaker for a two count. Taurus repeatedly drives his knee into Perkins. Taurus applies the bow and arrow stretch. Perkins kicks Taurus in the chest. Taurus with a running lariat for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Taurus denies The Detonation Kick. Taurus dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Taurus rocks Perkins with a forearm smash. Taurus rolls Perkins back into the ring. Taurus goes into the cover for a two count. Taurus applies The Torture Rack. Taurus with a BackBreaker for a two count. Taurus with the irish whip. Perkins kicks Taurus in the face. Perkins with a Flying Hurricanrana. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins.

Perkins drops Taurus with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Perkins kicks Taurus in the gut. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Taurus regroups on the outside. Perkins with The Slingshot Pescado. Perkins rolls Taurus back into the ring. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose attacks Perkins from behind. Moose throws Perkins out of the ring. Moose grabs a steel chair. Moose says that he’s hijacking the show until he hears from Scott D’Amore. Chris Sabin nails Moose with The Missile Dropkick. Sabin cracks Moose with the chair. Sabin says that Moose needs to worry about him. Sabin throws his shirt at Moose. Moose heads to the backstage area.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

Second Match: Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin

Alexander side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander grabs a side headlock. Fulton backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Fulton with a Big Biel Throw. Alexander dodges The Big Boot. Alexander clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Alexander with a shoulder block. Fulton applies a front face lock. Fulton with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Fulton with a Falling HeadButt. Fulton delivers a gut punch. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander uppercuts Fulton. Alexander blocks a boot from Fulton. Alexander sends Fulton to the floor. Fulton pulls Alexander out of the ring. Fulton lawn darts Alexander into the ring apron. Fulton with The Big Boot.

Fulton has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Alexander kicks Fulton in the face. Fulton dumps Alexander face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton applies The Claw. Fulton repeatedly slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton drops Alexander with The STO. Fulton goes back to The Claw. Fulton transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fulton uses the middle rope as a weapon. Austin rakes the eyes of Fulton. Fulton delivers more bodyshots in the corner. Fulton abuses the referee’s five count. Alexander avoids The Snake Eyes. Alexander kicks the left hamstring of Fulton. Alexander with two forearm smashes.

Fulton sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander kicks Fulton in the face. Alexander with a Flying Knee Strike. Alexander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fulton denies The Divine Intervention. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander connects with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory. After the match, Ace Austin attacks Alexander from behind. Petey Williams joins the fray. Williams sweeps out the legs of Austin. Williams with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Rohit Raju runs into the ring. Raju with a RoundHouse Kick. Trey Miguel with a Scorpion Kick. Miguel follows that with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Mahabali Shera clears the ring. Alexander with a chop/forearm combination. Shera plants Alexander with The Chokeslam onto the knee.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

– Deonna Purrazzo declares that she’s done with Kimber Lee and Susan Yung.

– Tension continues to mount between Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is Chris Sabin winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Bully Ray.

Third Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jason Page

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Maclin whips Page across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin uses the middle rope as a weapon. Maclin drives his knee into the midsection of Page. Maclin dumps Page ribs first on the top rope. Maclin punches Page in the back. Maclin with a straight right hand. Page with heavy bodyshots. Maclin responds with The Inside Out Lariat. Maclin with clubbing elbow smashes. Maclin connects with The SitOut Bloody Sunday to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Rachael Ellering

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ellering backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ellering applies an arm-bar. Ellering drops her leg on the left shoulder of Dashwood for a one count. Ellering applies a front face lock. Ellering with a waist lock takedown. Ellering goes back to the front face lock. Dashwood grabs an arm-bar. Ellering with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Ellering has control of the left shoulder of Dashwood. Ellering applies a side headlock. Ellering with a side headlock takeover. Dashwood answers with the headscissors escape. Ellering mocks Dashwood. Ellering grabs a side headlock. Dashwood with elbows into the midsection of Ellering. Dashwood whips Ellering across the ring. Ellering drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Short-Arm Reversal by Ellering. Ellering with another shoulder tackle. Konley is running interference. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the face. Ellering answers with her third shoulder tackle of the match.

Ellering with the irish whip. Ellering with a Flying Forearm Smash. Dashwood side steps Ellering into the turnbuckles. Konley trips Ellering behind the referee’s back. Dashwood with clubbing blows to Ellering’s back for a two count. Dashwood slams Ellering’s face on the canvas. Dashwood wraps Ellering’s hair around the top rope. Dashwood is choking Ellering with her boot. Ellering avoids The Taste Of Tenille. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Dashwood slams Ellering’s head on the ring apron. Ellering with a gut punch. Dashwood whips Ellering into the steel barricade. Ellering gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Dashwood with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Dashwood repeatedly slams Ellering’s face on the canvas for a two count. Dashwood is displaying her frustration. Dashwood goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ellering blocks it. Dashwood with heavy bodyshots. Dashwood with clubbing blows to Ellering’s back. Ellering with a Vertical Suplex.

Ellering with a Modified SlingBlade. Ellering follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Ellering with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Ellering with a Sliding Boot. Ellering hits The Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering whips Dashwood across the ring. Dashwood with a Jumping Knee Strike. Running Forearm Exchange. Dashwood clotheslines Ellering for a two count. Ellering denies The Butterfly Suplex. Ellering connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Dashwood fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dashwood drives Ellering head first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood toys around with Ellering. Ellering with forearm shivers. Ellering drops Dashwood with The STO. Ellering with a Twisting Leg. Ellering gets distracted by Konley. Dashwood plants Ellering with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Satoshi Kojima w/Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino w/Violent By Design. If Satoshi Kojima Wins, He & Eddie Edwards Will Get A IMPACT World Tag Team Title Opportunity

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhino shoves Kojima into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Rhino applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Rhino across the ring. Rhino drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Rhino tells Kojima to get up. Kojima with forearm shivers. Rhino answers with another shoulder tackle. Rhino punches Kojima in the back. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Kojima. Rhino HeadButts Kojima. Rhino with a gut punch. Rhino is choking Kojima in the corner. Rhino punches Kojima in the back. Kojima fires back with forearm shivers. Kojima whips Rhino across the ring. Kojima scores the elbow knockdown. Kojima with the elbow drop. Rhino regroups on the outside. Rhino regains control of the match during the commercial break. Rhino starts choking Kojima. Rhino HeadButts Kojima. Rhino uses the middle rope as a weapon. Following a snap mare takeover, Rhino with a hammer shot. Rhino applies the cravate.

Kojima with elbows into the midsection of Rhino. Haymaker Exchange. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Rhino continues to dish out headbutts. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino goes back to the cravate. Rhino with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Rhino into the turnbuckles. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Rhino reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Rhino clotheslines Kojima. Rhino with the elbow knockdown. Rhino whips Kojima into the turnbuckles. Rhino with a Mini GORE. Kojima denies The German Suplex. Kojima drops Rhino with The DDT. Kojima kicks Rhino in the gut. Rhino denies The Koji Cutter. Rhino with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kojima avoids The GORE. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Kojima plants Rhino with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Sami Callihan, Don Callis, Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer Segment

