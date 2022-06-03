IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/2/22

Osceola Heritage Park

Kissimmee, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

The Briscoes have had enough of the comedy! Who will leave #Slammiversary with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!? Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LdHaDD1wOw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mia Yim vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz

Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Evans backs Yim into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Yim taunts Evans. Evans shoves Yim into the canvas. Yim with a waist lock go-behind. Evans escapes the hold. Yim side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Yim ducks a clothesline from Evans. Yim with a Headscissors Takeover. Yim with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Yim with forearm shivers. Evans shoves Yim. Yim ducks another clothesline from Evans. Yim delivers the chop block. Yim with a Running Dropkick. Evan blocks a boot from Yim. Evans sends Yim chest first into the ropes. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans drops Yim with The DDT for a two count. Evans levels Yim with The Body Avalanche.

Evans with a Big Biel Throw. Evans with a Corner Spear. Evans follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Evans applies a rear chin lock. Yim with heavy bodyshots. Evans pulls Yim down to the mat. Yim attacks the midsection of Evans. Yim applies a waist lock. Yim with a Spinning Back Kick. Evans PowerBombs Yim for a two count. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans starts choking Yim. Evans bodyslams Yim. Evans goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Yim ducks out of the way. Yim with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Yim with an inside cradle for a two count. Yim rolls Evans over for a two count. Evans catches Yim in mid-air. Evans Powerslams Yim for a two count. Evans tugs on Yim’s hair.

Yim fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Evans sends Yim to the corner. Yim sends Evans shoulder first into the steel ring post. Yim unloads three knife edge chops. Yim with three running dropkicks. Yim with a Release German Suplex. Yim follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick. Yim with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Yim slaps Evans in the back of the head. Yim applies a front face lock. Evans denies The Tornado DDT. Evan hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Evans connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans whips Yim across the ring. Yim sends Evans tumbling to the floor. Yim blasts Evans with The PK. Yim rolls Evans back into the ring. Steelz attacks Yim behind the referee’s back. Steelz starts brawling with Jordynne Grace on the outside. Yim dodges The Big Boot. Yim kicks Evans in the gut. Yim plants Evans with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

Second Match: Kenny King w/Honor No More vs. Blake Christian. Kenny King’s Spot In The Ultimate X Match Is On The Line

Trey Miguel joins the commentary team for this match. King refuses to shake Christian’s hand. King scores a right jab. King hammers down on the back of Christian’s neck. King with two right jabs. King kicks Christian in the ribs. King with a straight right hand. King stomps on Christian’s back. King punches Christian in the back. King with a forearm smash. King whips Christian across the ring. Christian runs around King. King leapfrogs over Christian. Christian holds onto the ropes. Christian kicks King in the face. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Christian with an Inside Out Suplex. Christian follows that with a Sliding Knee Strike. Christian slides out of the ring. Christian blocks a punch from King. Christian with a forearm smash. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King with two forearm smashes. King slams Christian’s head on the ring apron. King talks smack to Christian. Christian dives over King. Christian with a Handspring Kick. Christian lands The SomerSault Plancha. King regains control of the match during the commercial break.

King applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Christian with heavy bodyshots. King sweeps out the legs of Christian. King kicks Christian in the ribs. King drops Christian with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King stomps on Christian’s bak. King sends Christian to the corner. King blocks a boot from Christian. King with The Rolling Elbow. King with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Christian attacks the midsection of King. King hammers down on the back of Christian’s neck. Christian decks King with a back elbow smash. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian goes for The Half & Half Suplex, but King counters with a back elbow smash. King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian dropkicks King. Christian with a Tiger Feint Kick. Christian dives over King. Christian ducks a clothesline from King. Christian with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Christian with The Half & Half Suplex for a two count. King denies The Tiger Driver. Christian with The Roll Through Frog Splash for a two count. King retreats to the apron. King denies The Handspring Kick. King hits The SpringBoard BlockBuster for a two count.

Christian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Christian avoids The Spinning Back Kick. King with The Scorpion Kick. King with The SpineBuster for a two count. King applies The Full Nelson Lock. Christian with a back elbow smash. Christian sweeps out the legs of King. Christian SuperKicks King. King launches Christian over the top rope. King with a forearm smash. Christian denies The SpringBoard Suplex. Christian nails King with The Pump Kick. Christian delivers The Frog Splash on the top rope. Christian rolls King back into the ring. Christian hooks the outside leg for a two count as King grabs the bottom rope. Christian uppercuts King. Christian goes for The 450 Splash, but King ducks out of the way. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Christian counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Christian ducks a clothesline from King. Christian with a cradle cover for a two count. King ducks a clothesline from Christian. Christian with the backslide cover for a two count. Christian drops King with The Spinning Heel Kick. Christian goes for The 450 Splash, but King gets his knees up in the air. King with The Snap Dragon Suplex. King connects with The Royal Flush to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny King via Pinfall

Third Match: Rich Swann vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

Rehwoldt with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Rehwoldt takes a bow. Rehwoldt signals for the test of strength. Swann is playing mind games with Rehwoldt. Swann applies a side headlock. Rehwoldt with a gut punch. Rehwoldt grabs a side headlock. Swann whips Rehwoldt across the ring. Rehwoldt drops Swann with a shoulder tackle. Swann drops down on the canvas. Swann leapfrogs over Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt sends Swann into the ropes. Rehwoldt leapfrogs over Swann. Swann cartwheels over Rehwoldt. Swann dropkicks Rehwoldt to the floor. Swann starts running after Rehwoldt. Swann dodges The Running Boot. Swann punches Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt sends Swann face first into the steel ring post. Rehwoldt rolls Swann back into the ring. Rehwoldt with a forearm smash. Rehwoldt drops Swann with The Slingshot Stomp for a two count.

Rehwoldt tugs on Swann’s hair. Rehwoldt drives his knee into Swann’s back. Rehwoldt talks smack to Swann. Rehwoldt scores a left jab. Rehwoldt is choking Swann with his knee. Swann kicks Rehwoldt in the face. Swann SuperKicks Rehwoldt. Swann drops Rehwoldt with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with a Running Back Heel Kick for a two count. Rehwoldt with a straight right hand. Swann side steps Rehwoldt into the turnbuckles. Rehwoldt kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Rehwoldt catches Swann in mid-air. Rehwoldt hits The Earth Shatter for a two count. Rehwoldt toys around with Swann. Swann clings onto the top rope. Rehwoldt with a forearm smash. Rehwoldt whips Swann across the ring. Swann with The Handspring Cutter. Swann connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The OGK w/Eddie Edwards vs. HEATH & Rhino

Eddie Edwards joins the commentary team for this match. Mike Bennett and Rhino will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bennett kicks Rhino in the gut. Bennett slams Rhino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bennett repeatedly stomps on Rhino’s chest. Bennett with a knife edge chop. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Bennett. Rhino whips Bennett across the ring. Rhino drops Bennett with a shoulder tackle. Rhino poses for the crowd. Rhino slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Rhino tags in Heath. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Heath applies a wrist lock. Heath with the full arm and dragon twist. Bennett drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Bennett tags in Taven. Heath with a Back Body Drop. Heath whips Taven across the ring. Heath scores the forearm knockdown. Heath sends Taven to the corner. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Heath tags in Rhino. Rhino with The Mini GORE. Taven regroups on the outside.

Heath and Rhino has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Heath blocks a boot from Taven. Heath kicks Taven in the gut. Heath with The Bionic Elbow. Heath is throwing haymakers at Taven. Taven tags in Bennett. Taven leapfrogs over Heath. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bennett hooks the inside leg for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Bennett sends Heath face first into the right boot of Taven. Taven delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett kicks Heath in the gut. Bennett with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Bennett with the greco roman eye poke. Bennett with an elbow drop for a two count. Bennett applies a rear chin lock. Heath decks Bennett with a JawBreaker. Bennett knocks Rhino off the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Bennett goes back to the rear chin lock. The referee is trying to get Rhino out of the ring.

Heath attacks the midsection of Bennett. Bennett drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Heath dumps Bennett out of the ring. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven stops Heath in his tracks. Heath with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Heath kicks Taven in the face. Heath with three haymakers. Taven drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Heath denies The Swinging NeckBreaker. Heath drops Taven with a short-arm clothesline. Heath tags in Rhino. Rhino clotheslines Taven. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with another Mini GORE. Rhino decks Bennett with a back elbow smash. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Heath tees off on Bennett. Bennett rocks Heath with a forearm smash. Bennett SuperKicks Rhino. Taven connects with The Climax to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gangs up on Heath and Rhino. The OGK smashes the left ankle of Rhino with a steel chair. The Motor City Machine Guns and Frankie Kazarian storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: The OGK via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 Match Card

1.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. TBD In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

4.) The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

5.) Honor No More vs. IMPACT Originals (The Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, TBD, TBD) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match:

Fifth Match: Moose & Steve Maclin vs. William Morrissey & PCO

Steve Maclin and PCO will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin applies a side headlock. PCO whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin runs into PCO. Shoulder Block Exchange. Maclin decks PCO with a back elbow smash. PCO ducks a clothesline from Maclin. PCO drops Maclin with a shoulder tackle. Maclin drops down on the canvas. PCO Powerslams Maclin. PCO applies a wrist lock. Moose and Morrissey are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moose backs Morrissey into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Moose with a Running Uppercut. Morrissey with The Big Boot. Morrissey is fired up. Morrissey tags in PCO. PCO sends Moose back first into the turnbuckles. PCO with a knife edge chop. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from PCO. PCO side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. PCO with The Stinger Splash. Morrissey uppercuts Maclin. Stinger Splash Party. Double Chokeslam to Maclin. PCO slams Moose’s right head on the right boot of Morrissey. PCO tags in Morrissey. Morrissey is choking Moose with his boot. Maclin drives his knee into Morrissey’s back. Morrissey goes for another Chokeslam, but Maclin counters with a chop block.

Moose repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Morrissey. Moose tags in Maclin. Maclin repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Morrissey. Maclin with the single leg DDT. Maclin repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Morrissey. Maclin slams the left leg of Morrissey on the ring apron. Maclin repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Morrissey. Maclin tags in Moose. Moose is now putting the boots to Morrissey’s left hamstring. Moose slams the left knee of Morrissey on the canvas. Moose tags in Maclin. Maclin applies a standing leg lock. Morrissey kicks Maclin out of the ring. Maclin tags in Moose. Moose stops Morrissey in his tracks. Morrissey uses his feet to create separation. Morrissey tags in PCO. PCO blocks a boot from Moose. PCO clotheslines Moose. PCO kicks Maclin in the gut. PCO with The Swinging NeckBreaker. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO follows that with The DDT.

PCO with a Running Cannonball Strike to Maclin. Morrissey drags Maclin out to the apron. PCO lands The Swanton Bomb on the apron. PCO with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. PCO with The Falling HeadButt for a two count. PCO dumps Maclin out of the ring. PCO launches Moose over the top rope. PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. PCO rolls Moose back into the ring. PCO goes for The MoonSault, but Moose ducks out of the way. Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. PCo tags in Morrissey. Morrissey is throwing haymakers at Moose. Maclin tags himself in. Maclin pulls Moose out of harms way. Moose puts Morrissey on the top turnbuckle. Morrissey with two back elbow smashes. Moose dropkicks the back of Morrissey. Morrissey is tied up in the tree of woe. PCO clotheslines Moose to the floor. Maclin with The Corner Spear. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin connects with The Double Underhook DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Maclin whips PCO across the ring. PCO with The Rebound Lariat. Moose plants PCO with The Spear. The lights go out in the building. Sami Callihan clocks Moose with the baseball bat to close the show.

Winner: Moose & Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 312 of The Hoots Podcast