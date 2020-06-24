IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/23/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Nevaeh w/Jessica Havok vs. Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan

Steelz starts running her mouth after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Nevaeh with a chop/forearm combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Nevaeh with a Running Neck Snap. Nevaeh follows that with a Sliding Lariat. Steelz regroups on the outside. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Neaveh. Steelz kicks Nevaeh in the gut. Steelz whips Nevaeh across the ring. Nevaeh gets distracted by Hogan. Steelz with a Jumping Knee Strike. Steelz talks smack to Nevaeh. Steelz kicks Nevaeh in the chest. Steelz toys around with Nevaeh. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Nevaeh. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz kicks Nevaeh in the back.

Steel paint brushes Nevaeh. Steelz with a forearm smash. Steelz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Steelz drops Nevaeh with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Steelz uses the middle rope as a weapon. Hogan attacks Nevaeh behind the referee’s back. Steelz taunts Havok. Steelz HeadButts Nevaeh for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Nevaeh with heavy bodyshots. Steelz pulls Nevaeh down to the mat. Nevaeh repeatedly stomps on Steelz chest. Steelz with The Pump Kick for a two count. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash.

Steelz follows that with a Running European Uppercut. Steelz connects with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Steelz drives Nevaeh back first into the turnbuckles. Nevaeh sends Steelz shoulder first into the steel ring post. Nevaeh with a knee lift. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Nevaeh clotheslines Steelz. Nevaeh kicks Steelz in the gut. Nevaeh with a basement dropkick. Nevaeh hits The STO. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Nevaeh negates The Cutter. Nevaeh with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Nevaeh gets Steelz in position for The Beautiful Disaster. Hogan starts running interference. Havok runs after Hogan.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards

Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Edwards reverses the hold. Purrazzo breaks the grip. Purrazzo gloats in the corner. Edwards with a Lou Thez Press. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Purrazzo with a FlatLiner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Edwards puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo works on the left shoulder of Edwards. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo repeatedly drops her weight on the left shoulder of Edwards.

Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Edwards with forearm shivers across the back of Purrazzo. Purrazzo kicks Edwards in the gut. Purrazzo with a knife edge chop. Purrazzo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Purrazzo abuses the referee’s five count. Edwards thrust kicks the midsection of Purrazzo. Edwards with a Running Boot. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Purrazzo shoves Edwards. Purrazzo kicks Edwards in the gut. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo makes Edwards tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. After the match, Jordynne Grace runs after Purrazzo.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie w/John E. Bravo vs. Susie Yung

Valkyrie starts bullying Yung after the bell rings. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Yung. Valkyrie with a waist lock takedown. Valkyrie talks smack to Yung. Yung with an arm-drag takeover. Yung rolls Valkyrie over for a two count. Yung with two side headlock takeovers. Yung follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Valkyrie sends Yung face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie pie faces Yung. Valkyrie is choking Yung with her boot. Bravo attacks Yung behind the referee’s back. Valkyrie stomps on Yung’s chest. Valkyrie drags Yung to the center of the ring. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Yung. Valkyrie stands on Yung’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie kicks Yung in the back.

Valkyrie talks smack to Yung. Valkyrie starts biting Yung’s fingers. Valkyrie stomps on the midsection of Yung. Valkyrie has complete control of the match. Valkyrie applies The STF. Yung grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Valkyrie argues with the referee. Valkyrie tugs on Yung’s hair. Valkyrie slams Yung’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Yung decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Yung kicks Valkyrie in the face. Valkyrie is pissed. Yung stops Valkyrie in her tracks. Yung with a Spinning Back Kick. Yung with The Modified Hurricanrana into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Yung with forearm shivers. Valkyrie responds with a Diving Clothesline. Valkyrie with a nonchalant cover for a two count.

Valkyrie is displaying her frustration. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie kicks the left hamstring of Yung. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Yung avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Yung ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Yung delivers her combination offense. Yung drops Valkyrie with a Lou Thez Press. Yung transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yung with a jackknife cover for a two count. Yung rocks Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Yung with the irish whip. Valkyrie side steps Yung into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie with a SurfBoard Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie continues to bicker with the referee. Valkyrie goes for The Road To Valhalla, but Yung rolls her over for a two count. Valkyrie with a Running Knee Strike. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory. After the match, Valkyrie pokes fun at Yung. Kylie Rae storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Willie Mack & The Deaners vs. Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju in a 6-Man Tag Team Match

Cody Deaner and Rohit Raju will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raju applies a side headlock. Deaner tags in Cousin Jake. Deaner blocks a lariat from Raju. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner with an Atomic Drop. Jake with a straight right hand. Jake tags in Mack. Deaner clotheslines the back of Raju’s neck. Jake dumps Raju chest first on the right knee of Deaner. Mack with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack tags in Jake. Raju retreats to the corner. Raju tags in Bey. Bey taunts Jake. Jake tags in Mack. Mack tells Bey to bring it. Bey tags in Swinger. Swinger talks smack to Mack. Mack ducks a clothesline from Swinger. Mack & The Deaners tees off on Swinger. Mack dropkicks Swinger. The Deaners with a double clothesline. The Deaners clotheslines Bey and Raju over the top rope. Team Bey are cutting the ring in half during the commercial break.

Raju kicks Deaner in the gut. Bey and Swinger attacks Deaner behind the referee’s back. Deaner is displaying his fighting spirit. Deaner uppercuts Raju. Raju kicks out the legs of Deaner. Raju SuperKicks Deaner for a two count. Raju applies a front face lock. Raju tags in Bey. Bey kicks Deaner in the gut. Bey with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bey applies a waist lock. Deaner with three sharp elbow strikes. Bey goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Deaner holds onto the ropes. Deaner decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Bey has Deaner caught in between the ropes. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with a Draping 360 Kick for a two count. Bey taunts Mack. Bey applies a front face lock. Bey tags in Swinger. Swinger with rapid fire haymakers. Swinger rakes the eyes of Deaner. Following a snap mare takeover, Swinger applies a nerve hold. Deaner with heavy bodyshots. Bey kicks Deaner in the back. Swinger delivers an eye poke. Swinger punches Deaner in the jaw. Swinger tags in Bey.

Bey with a Mid-Kick. Bey applies a wrist lock. Deaner goes for a Bodyslam, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey applies The Abdominal Stretch. Deaner goes for a Hip Toss, but Bey lands back on his feet. Misfire Clotheslines. Deaner tags in Jake. Bey ducks a clothesline from Jake. Jake knocks Swinger off the ring apron. Jake with two throat thrusts. Jake levels Bey with a Body Avalanche. Jake follows that with a Corner Spear to Raju. Jake with an Inside Out Lariat. Jake tags in Mack. Raju shoves Mack off the top turnbuckle. Jake knocks Raju off the ring apron. Jake with a SitOut PowerBomb. Swinger kicks Jake in the gut. Swinger hits The Swinging NeckBreaker. Deaner kicks Swinger in the gut. Deaner drops Swinger with The Deaner DDT. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju follows that with a Leaping FlatLiner. Mack responds with a PopUp Haymaker. Bey rolls Mack over for a two count. Raju runs interference. Mack connects with The Stunner. Bey plants Mack with The SpringBoard Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fulton has the obvious strength advantage in this match. Fulton backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Edwards with a waist lock go-behind. Edwards applies a side headlock. Edwards tugs on Fulton’s dreadlocks. Fulton goes for a PowerSlam, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Fulton decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Fulton slams Edwards head on two turnbuckle pads. Fulton whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Fulton. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Fulton with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards is distracted by Ace Austin. Edwards kicks Fulton in the chest. Edwards clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Edwards was preparing for The Suicide Dive. Fulton tells Edwards to bring it. Fulton regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Fulton is choking Edwards with his boot. Fulton stands on the back of Edwards neck. Edwards with forearm shivers. Fulton drives Edwards back first into the turnbuckles. Fulton sends Edwards crashing to the outside. Fulton dumps Edwards face first on the ring apron. Fulton with a Reverse Alabama Slam against the bottom rope. Fulton stands on the right hand of Edwards. Fulton relying too much on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards with a Reverse Suplex. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Edwards dumps Fulton out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Fulton rises back on his feet. Fulton throws Edwards back into the ring. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Fulton walks into chops from Edwards. Edwards with a leaping forearm smash.

Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Fulton negates The Tiger Driver. Fulton with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. Edwards decks Fulton with a back elbow smash. Fulton responds with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a two count. Edwards side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Fulton with a straight right hand. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Rope FrankenSteiner. Edwards kicks Austin off the ring apron. Fulton goes for a Release German Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Fulton with a palm strike. Edwards answers with a forearm smash. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Edwards prepares for The Boston Knee Party. Fulton plants Edwards with The End Of Days to pickup the victory.

Winner: Madman Fulton via Pinfall

