IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/23/22

Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green w/Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for this match. Yim dodges The Pump Kick. Yim with two arm-drags. Yim with an inside cradle for a two count. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yim side steps Green into the turnbuckles. Green sends Yim face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Green with The SurfBoard Stomp for a two count. Green kicks Yim out of the ring. Green with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Yim with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Yim has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Yim applies a hammerlock. Yim rolls Green over for a two count. Yim punches Green in the back. Yim applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Green falls on top of Yim for a one count. Green slaps Yim in the face. Green avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Green pulls Yim down to the mat. Green transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count.

Green wraps her legs around Yim’s neck. Green with a forearm smash. Green repeatedly stomps on Yim’s chest. Green is choking Yim with her boot. Green pie faces Yim. Green repeatedly whips Yim into the turnbuckles. Yim decks Green with a back elbow smash. Yim applies The Tarantula. Yim kicks Green in the face. Green dropkicks Yim off the ring apron. Green slams Yim’s head on the announce table. Green rolls Yim back into the ring. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green argues with the referee. Green applies a rear chin lock. Yim with heavy bodyshots. Green pulls Yim down to the mat. Green with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Yim attacks the midsection of Green. Green kicks Yim in the chest. Yim reverses out of the irish whip from Green.

Running Forearm Exchange. Yim with a Running Boot. Yim drops Green with The Pele Kick. Yim clotheslines Green. Yim SuperKicks Green. Yim with The Missile Dropkick. Yim with a Shotgun Dropkick. Yim follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Yim applies a wrist lock. Yim kicks Green in the chest. Green denies Eat Defeat. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Yim. Green hits The CodeBreaker. Green connects with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Yim kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Yim denies Eat Defeat. Yim with The Bridging Saito Suplex for a two count. Yim with clubbing mid-kicks. Yim blocks a boot from Green. Yim with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Yim walks over the midsection of Green. Yim ascends to the top turnbuckle. Purrazzo shoves Yim off the top turnbuckle. Mickie James comes down to the ring and starts brawling with Purrazzo. Yim negates The I’m Prettier. Yim plants Green with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Ace Austin will battle Alex Zayne. Gisele Shaw collides with Rosemary. Plus, Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid In A Fatal Four Way Match. The winner of that match will Mike Bailey For The X-Division Title At Against All Odds.

Second Match: Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. Shark Boy & Bhupinder Gujjar

Johnny Swinger and Shark Boy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swinger applies a side headlock. Swinger punches Shark Boy in the jaw. Swinger tags in Dice. Shark Boy with a Hip Toss. Shark Boy applies a side headlock. Shark Boy with a throat thrust. Shark Boy tags in Gujjar. Dice drop steps into a side headlock. Gujjar escapes the hold. Dice drops down on the canvas. Gujjar with a corkscrew uppercut. Gujjar dropkicks Dice. Gujjiar tags in Shark Boy. Body Avalanche Party. Shark Boy kicks Dice in the gut. Shark Boy hits The SpineBuster. Gujjar drops Dice with The SpineBuster. Gujjar kicks Swinger in the gut. Shark Boy delivers The Shark Bite. Swinger and Dice regroups on the outside. Shark Boy throws Dice back into the ring.

Shark Boy slams Dice’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shark Boy transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shark Boy starts biting Dice’s forehead. Swinger prevents Dice from hitting the turnbuckles. Shark Boy kicks Swinger in the ribs. Dice with a running clothesline. Dice transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dice bodyslams Shark Boy. Shark Boy delivers a gut punch in mid-air. Shark Boy tags in Gujjar. Gujjar with two clotheslines. Gujjar drops Swinger with The SlingBlade. Gujjar ducks a clothesline from Dice. Gujjar with The Ripcord Knee. Gujjar with The Samoan Drop for a one count. Shark Boy tees off on Swinger. Meeting Of The Minds. Shark Boy with The Stunner to Swinger. Gujjar connects with The Gargoyle Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Violent By Design lays out both tag teams.

Winner: Shark Boy & Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

.@FrankieKazarian came to IMPACT for a reason – to settle his rivalry with @SuperChrisSabin once and for all. Now that Honor No More is in the rear view mirror, Frankie wants to do that NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rhvWYdGASI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

.@RealTSteelz will be getting her rematch against @JordynneGrace for the Knockouts World Championship at #AgainstAllOdds, but the champ will have to go through @SavannahEvansNV NEXT WEEK. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DIeSmj8xXf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

Third Match: Josh Alexander vs. Cody Deaner

Alexander gets into a brawl with Violent By Design before the bell rings. Alexander decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Deaner in the gut. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander whips Deaner across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander bodyslams Deaner. Alexander with a Knee Drop for a one count. Alexander transitions into a corner mount. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Chop Exchange. Deaner fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander blocks a punch from Deaner. Alexander slams Deaner’s head on the top rope. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander plays to the crowd. Alexander rolls Deaner back into the ring. Deaner with the greco roman eye poke. Deaner sends Alexander face first into the steel ring post. Deaner rolls Alexander back into the ring.

Deaner punches Alexander in the back. Alexander buries his shoulder into the midsection of Deaner. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Alexander goes for a Bodyslam, but Deaner lands back on his feet. Deaner pulls Alexander down to the mat. Deaner is raining down hammer elbows. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Deaner puts Alexander’s head under the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a Corner Dropkick. Alexander denies The Deaner DDT. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Alexander with Four German Suplex’s. Deaner decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Deaner applies a waist lock. Alexander with a back heel trip. Alexander with a Deadlift German Suplex. Alexander is busted open. Alexander kicks Deaner in the gut. Deaner denies The C4 Spike. Alexander blocks a from Deaner. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Deaner drops Alexander with The Big Boot. Deaner goes for The Deaner DDT, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock which forces him to tap out.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Submission

The Good Brothers have @JamesStormBrand and The Briscoes' back tonight, but "The Cowboy" wants @AMWwildcat to stay out of harms way. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yJmbF0Grdd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

Fourth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Jack Price

Price side steps Callihan into the turnbuckles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Callihan backs Price into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Callihan obliges. Callihan tells Price to bring it. Price applies a side headlock. Callihan whips Price across the ring. Callihan clotheslines Price. Callihan with The Sliding Lariat. Callihan connects with The Cactus Driver #97 to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose Spears Callihan. Moose delivers multiple chair shots. Moose plants Callihan with The Uranage Slam through the time keepers table.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

IMPACT Against All Odds 2022 Match Card

1.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Joe Doering For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Honor No More vs. James Storm, The Briscoes and The Good Brothers In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

3.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

4.) Sami Callihan vs. Moose In A Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match

5.) Mike Bailey (c) vs. TBD For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Fifth Match: Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. James Storm & The Briscoes In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Taven and Mark Briscoe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taven applies a front face lock. Mark backs Taven into the turnbuckles. Taven complains about Mark grabbing his hair. Strong lock. Mark applies a side headlock. Mark with two haymakers. Mrk sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Mark. Taven slides under Mark. Taven dropkicks Mark. Taven poses for the crowd. Taven starts choking Mark. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett kicks Mark in the gut. Chop Exchange. Mark sends Bennett to the corner. Mark with a running clothesline. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark tags in Jay. Jay slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a Running Boot. Jay slams Bennett’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Mark with a corner clothesline. Jay uppercuts Bennett. Jay HeadButts Bennett. Jay repeatedly stomps on Bennett’s chest. Jay is choking Bennett with his boot. Bennett kicks Jay in the gut. Bennett applies a wrist lock. Bennett whips Jay into the turnbuckles. Bennett tags in Edwards.

Edwards HeadButts Jay. Edwards is mauling Jay in the corner. Edwards delivers a cheap shot to Storm. Edwards sends Jay to the corner. Jay decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Jay drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Jay tags in Storm. Storm is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm with a flying haymaker. Storm with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards launches Storm over the top rope. Storm with an Apron Enzuigiri. Storm with a Running NeckBreaker. Storm sends The OGK crashing to the outside. Jay lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mark with a Twisting Pescado to the outside. Storm and The Briscoes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Storm with two haymakers. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm skins the cat. Storm dumps Edwards out of the ring.

Storm clotheslines Taven. Storm with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Storm ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Storm uppercuts Bennett. Storm with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bennett answers with a Rebound Forearm. Bennett drives Storm face first into the steel ring post. Edwards with a Hip Toss on the floor. Edwards rolls Storm back into the ring. Edwards goes into the cover for a one count. Edwards applies a front face lock. Taven tags himself in. Taven with a gut punch. Taven and Storm are trading back and forth shots. Taven with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Taven with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Storm. Bennett punches Storm. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Storm. Edwards tags himself in. Edwards with a double sledge. Edwards applies a front face lock. Storm works his way to the corner, but the referee was distracted by The OGK. The referee is losing control of this match. Honor No More gangs up on Storm. Taven with a knife edge chop. Taven is choking Storm with his boot. Edwards rakes the eyes of Storm. Taven tags in Edwards.

Edwards with a corner clothesline. Edwards knocks Jay off the ring apron. Storm avoids The Helluva Kick. Storm drops Edwards with The Backstabber. Mark and Bennett are tagged in. Mark ducks a clothesline from Taven. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Mark uppercuts Taven. Bennett kicks Mark in the gut. Mark kicks Edwards off the apron. Mark with The Exploder Suplex. Jay with The Stinger Splash. Mark kicks Bennett in the gut. Assisted NeckBreaker for a two count. Taven denies The Jay Driller. Taven dumps Jay out of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Taven leapfrogs over Mark. Bennett rocks Mark with a forearm smash. Assisted PowerBomb for a two count. Storm SuperKicks Edwards. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jay clotheslines Taven. Bennett SuperKicks Jay. Mark with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Taven denies The Froggy Bow. The OGK connects with The Proton Pack to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More demolishes The Briscoes to close the show.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 315 of The Hoots Podcast