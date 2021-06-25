IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/24/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok

Hogan ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Hogan is playing mind games with Rosemary. Rosemary runs after Hogan. Rosemary avoids the elbow drop. Rosemary with a Side Walk Slam. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Hogan side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary gets distracted by Steelz. Steelz pulls Rosemary off the ring apron. Steelz rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Hogan stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Hogan with a straight right hand. Hogan puts her leg on the back of Rosemary’s neck. Steelz attacks Rosemary behind the referee’s back. Hogan uses the middle rope as a weapon. Steelz starts cutting a promo to the camera man. Steelz backs away from Havok.

Hogan kicks Rosemary in the back. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan unloads two knife edge chops. Hogan with a running corner clothesline. Hogan follows that with The Wrap Around Boot for a two count. Rosemary with heavy bodyshots. Hogan pulls Rosemary down to the mat. Hogan talks smack to Rosemary. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan repeatedly kicks Rosemary in the face. Rosemary denies The Wrap Around Boot.

Rosemary hits The Flapjack. Forearm Exchange. Hogan kicks Rosemary in the gut. Hogan denies The Chokeslam. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary with two cross chops. Rosemary follows that with The Slingblade. Rosemary applies The Muta Lock. Hogan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hogan decks Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Rosemary drops Hogan with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Hogan kicks Rosemary in the gut. Hogan with a Spinning Face Plant. Rosemary is pissed. Hogan SuperKicks Rosemary. Hogan delivers The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Rosemary plants Hogan with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan Yung w/Kimber Lee

Purrazzo pie faces Yung. Yung tells Purrazzo to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo backs Yung into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Yung whips Purrazzo across the ring. Purrazzo drops Yung with a shoulder tackle. Purrazzo goes for a Running Knee Drop, but Yung ducks out of the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Yung backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Yung. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Yung. Purrazzo with a single leg takedown. Purrazzo delivers The Sacrifice. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo uppercuts the left shoulder of Yung. Purrazzo whips Yung across the ring. Yung holds onto the ropes. Yung with a Spinning Back Fist. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo maintains wrist control.

Purrazzo applies the single leg crab. Purrazzo grabs Yung’s right shoulder for added pressure. Purrazzo with The Curb Stomp. Purrazzo taunts Yung. Purrazzo kicks Yung in the gut. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Yung’s chest. The referee admonishes Purrazzo. Lee pulls Yung out of the ring. Purrazzo yells at Lee. Yung avoids the referee’s ten count. Purrazzo talks smack to Yung. Purrazzo applies the straight jacket hold. Yung reverses the hold. Purrazzo drops Yung with The Straight Jacket BackStabber for a two count. Purrazzo toys around with Yung. Yung with rapid fire bodyshots. Yung slams Purrazzo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Yung puts Purrazzo on the top turnbuckle. Yung delivers The SuperPlex. Purrazzo makes Yung tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. After the match, Purrazzo applies The Venus De Milo. Lee breaks up the submission hold. Purrazzo calls Lee a loser and exits the ring.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Rich Swann & Willie Mack will battle Johnny Swinger & Fallah Bahh.

– Team Don Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) will collide with Team Tommy Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Third Match: Trey Miguel & Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera

Petey Williams and Rohit Raju will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Raju with a straight right hand. Raju kicks Williams in the gut. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Raju. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Williams. Raju denies The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Raju. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Williams applies a wrist lock. Williams gets Raju tied up in the tree of woe. Williams thrust kicks the left knee of Raju. Williams tags in Miguel. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel dives over Raju. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Raju. Miguel with a SitOut JawBreaker. Miguel kicks Raju in the face. Miguel dropkicks Raju. Miguel applies a front face lock. Williams tags himself in.

Double Irish Whip. Double Basket Knee Lift for a two count. Williams rocks Raju with a forearm smash. Williams whips Raju across the ring. Raju holds onto the ropes. Shera tags himself in. Williams ducks a clothesline from Shera. Shera is throwing haymakers at Williams. Williams denies The Chokeslam. Williams is displaying his fighting spirit. Shera Powerslams Williams for a two count. Raju and Shera has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Raju applies a side headlock. Williams with elbow into the midsection of Raju. Raju punches Williams in the back. Raju sends Williams to the corner. Raju with a flying forearm smash. Raju sweeps out the legs of Williams. Williams avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Williams tags in Miguel. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Raju. Miguel dropkicks Shera off the ring apron.

Raju goes for a Bodyslam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Miguel. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel fish hooks Raju. Miguel with a knife edge chop. Miguel with The Cutter. Miguel dives over Raju. Miguel kicks Shera off the apron. Raju with a straight right hand. Raju hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Miguel tags in Williams. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Raju denies The Uranage Slam. Raju nails Williams with The Pump Kick. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton appears on the stage. Williams with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Williams prepares for The Canadian Destroyer. Williams gets distracted by Austin and Fulton. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju connects with The Running Knee to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin and company lays out Miguel, Williams, and Josh Alexander.

Winner: Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera via Pinfall

Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and Tenille Dashwood Segment

Fourth Match: Jake Something vs. Sam Beale w/Brian Myers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something sends Beale face first into the canvas. Beale stomps on the left foot of Something. Beale applies a side headlock. Something whips Beale across the ring. Something drops Beale with a shoulder tackle. Beale drops down on the canvas. Beale leapfrogs over Something. Something with a running shoulder tackle. Beale regroups on the outside. Myers backs away from Something.

Beale sends Something face first into the steel ring post. Beale with clubbing blows to Something’s back. Something catches Beale in mid-air. Something hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Myers. Beale rakes the eyes of Something. Myers gives Beale a steel chair. Something stops Beale in his tracks. Something rocks Beale with a forearm smash. Something kicks the chair towards Myers. Something with The Corner Spear. Something connects with The Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Myers calls Something an unprofessional. This weeks lesson for Beale is don’t be like Jake Something. Everything he does, do the opposite.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Moose vs. Chris Sabin

3.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Fifth Match: Violent By Design (Cody Deaner & Joe Doering) (c) vs. Eddie Edwards & Satoshi Kojima For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Joe Doering and Eddie Edwards will start things off. Edwards drop steps into a side headlock. Doering whips Edwards across the ring. Doering drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Doering slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner with a gut punch. Wrist Lock Exchange. Edwards tags in Kojima. Kojima hammers down on the left shoulder of Deaner. Kojima applies a wrist lock. Kojima punches Deaner in the back. Kojima applies a side headlock. Deaner whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima pops his pecs. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards applies a front face lock. Edwards tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Deaner in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Kojima bodyslams Deaner. Doering kicks Kojima in the back. Kojima with a forearm smash. Deaner with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Deaner pulls Kojima down to the mat. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s back. Deaner tags in Doering.

Doering kicks Kojima in the gut. Doering with a knife edge chop. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Doering slaps Kojima in the back. Doering with the elbow drop for a two count. Doering hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Doering with a straight right hand. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Deaner starts choking Kojima in the corner. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Doering with two haymakers. Deaner knocks Edwards off the ring apron. Deaner slams Kojima’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering kicks Kojima in the gut. Doering with a forearm smash. Doering applies The Sleeper Hold. Doering transitions into the cravate. Doering rams his forearm across Kojima’s neck. Kojima can barely stand. Doering goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Kojima with The Vertical Suplex. Edwards and Deaner are tagged in.

Edwards scores two elbow knockdowns. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Deaner kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Deaner denies The Tiger Driver. Deaner with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Edwards holds onto the ropes. Edwards dumps Deaner out of the ring. Kojima clotheslines Doering over the top rope. Suicide Dive/Slingshot Pescado Combination. Edwards and Kojima has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Kojima tags in Edwards. Edwards with Two HeadButts. Edwards with a blistering chop. Edwards whips Deaner into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards gets distracted by Rhino. Deaner side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Doering with a running shoulder tackle. Deaner with The Pop PowerBomb for a two count.

Deaner repeatedly stomps on Edwards back. Deaner is choking Edwards with his boot. Deaner starts biting Edwards fingers. Deaner with two haymakers. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering kicks Edwards in the gut. Doering with a forearm smash. Doering bodyslams Edwards. Doering with the rebound elbow drop for a two count. Doering hammers down on the left shoulder of Edwards. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner with a flying double axe handle strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Deaner applies a rear chin lock. Edwards decks Deaner with a JawBreaker. Deaner with a running knee lift. Deaner with the fist drop for a one count. Deaner continues to attack Edwards like a pest. Deaner slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards is displaying his fighting spirit. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Doering stomps on Edwards chest. Doering knocks Kojima off the apron. Doering with a forearm smash. Doerign tags in Deaner. Deaner is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Deaner goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards with a Belly to Back Suplex. Deaner stops Edwards in his tracks. Edwards uses his feet to create separation. Edwards tags in Kojima.

Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima punches Doering. Kojima scores the elbow knockdown. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima kicks Deaner in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Doering attacks Kojima from behind. Stereo Machine Gun Chops. Stereo Flying Forearm Smashes. Edwards puts Deaner on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Deaner dodges The Rolling Elbow. Deaner kicks Kojima in the gut. Deaner with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Deaner goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Kojima ducks out of the way. Kojima tags in Edwards. Deaner kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards goes for The Backpack Stunner, but Doering gets in the way. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Deaner connects with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Deaner tags in Doering. Double Irish Whip. Edwards kicks Deaner in the chest. Doering with The Death Valley Driver. Kojima with a series of Rolling Elbows. Edwards rolls Doering over for a two count. Kojima punches Doering in the back. Double Irish Whip. Doering with a double clothesline. Edwards denies The Revolution Bomb. SuperKick/Koji Cutter Combination. Kojima knocks Deaner off the apron. Edwards goes for The Boston Knee Party, but Doering counters with The Revolution Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 263 of The Hoots Podcast