First Match: Josh Alexander (c) w/Petey Williams vs. TJ Perkins w/Fallah Bahh In A 60-Minute Iron Man Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Perkins into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Perkins applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Perkins across the ring. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Perkins avoids the drop toe hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a single leg takedown. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Alexander grabs The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins grapevines the legs of Alexander. Alexander goes for a side headlock, but Perkins counters with a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander with a wrist lock takedown. Alexander drives his knee into the left shoulder of Perkins. Perkins with a back heel trip. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Hurricanrana. Alexander avoids The Rebound Dropkick. Alexander gets distracted by Bahh. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls Alexander back into the ring. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Alexander rocks Perkins with a forearm smash. Perkins uppercuts Alexander. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Perkins rams his boot across Alexander’s face. Alexander drops Perkins with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Perkins repeatedly kicks Alexander in the chest. Perkins with a single leg pick. Perkins DDT’s the left leg of Alexander. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies a standing knee bar. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown for a two count. Perkins applies a side headlock. Alexander answers with the headscissors neck lock. Alexander uses his legs to crank on Perkins neck. Alexander denies The Muta Lock. Cobra Twist Exchange. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins rolls Alexander over for a two count. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins transitions into The Triangle Choke. Alexander responds with The Ankle Lock. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Perkins with clubbing face washes. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Rollup Exchange. Alexander scores the first pinfall of the match with a bridging back press.

Alexander applies a front face lock. Perkins grabs the cravate. Alexander goes for a Bodyslam, but Perkins counters with a rear chin lock. Perkins transitions into the cravate. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Alexander with a BackBreaker. Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Alexander applies the bow and arrow stretch. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander sends Perkins crashing to the outside. Alexander drives Perkins back first into the steel barricade. Alexander runs Perkins into the edge of the ring frame. Alexander resets the referee’s ten count. Alexander carries Perkins back inside the ring. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist in the ropes. Alexander trips Perkins from the outside. Perkins repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander applies The SurfBoard Stretch in the ropes. Alexander with a forearm shot across the back of Perkins. Alexander rams his forearm across Perkins face. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander blocks a boot from Perkins. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count.

Perkins ducks under two clotheslines from Alexander. Perkins with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Perkins slides under Alexander. Perkins rolls Alexander over for a two count. Perkins applies The Indian Death Lock. Chop Exchange. Perkins denies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alexander goes back to the bow and arrow stretch. Alexander with the irish whip. Alexander applies The Gory Special. Second Rollup Exchange. Perkins figure fours the legs of Alexander. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Perkins with a chop/forearm combination. Alexander dumps Perkins face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins with a leaping meteora. Perkins follows that with The Tornado DDT. Perkins with a Slingshot Pescado. Perkins goes for The Tornado DDT, but Alexander counters with The BrainBuster on the ring apron.

Alexander kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins continues to grab Alexander’s ankles. Alexander stands on the back of Perkins neck. Perkins slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander kicks Perkins in the face. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Petey Williams, Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel gets in the way. Perkins with The Tombstone PileDriver on the ramp. Alexander gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Perkins with The Helluva Kick. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins gets Alexander tied up in the tree of woe. Palm Strike Exchange. Perkins repeatedly rams his boot across Alexander’s face. Perkins with a Sliding Dropkick. Perkins with The SpringBoard DDT for a two count. Perkins follows that with a Double Chicken Wing GutBuster for a two count. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander applies a waist lock. Perkins with three sharp elbow strikes. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Alexander denies The Detonation Kick. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Perkins counters with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Perkins slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle. Perkins with another round of face washes. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick for a two count. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Alexander responds with another Ankle Lock. Perkins refuses to quit. Perkins ties things up with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold as time expires. We’re going into sudden death. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Perkins. Perkins HeadButts Alexander. Perkins delivers his combination offense. Alexander avoids The PK. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander lands The MoonSault for a two count. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count. Alexander plants Perkins with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Second Match: Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju In A Tables Match

Raju ducks a clothesline from Something. Raju is throwing haymakers at Something. Raju with forearm shivers. Raju ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Somethin goes for a Body Block, but Raju holds onto the ropes. Raju kicks Something in the face. Raju sends Something to the ring apron. Raju with forearm shivers. Something punches Raju in the chest. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Raju blocks it. Raju regroups on the outside. Raju kicks Something in the gut. Raju with forearm shivers. Something slams Raju’s head on the table. Something whips Raju into the steel barricade. Something rocks Raju with a forearm smash. Something rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju repeatedly kicks Something in the chest. Raju drops Something with a Running Boot. Raju with two haymakers. Raju with a running fist drop. Raju brings multiple chairs into the ring.

Something with two cross chops. Something rocks Raju with a forearm smash. Something with a double axe handle strike. Something denies The Flatliner. Something clotheslines Raju. Something with a Diving Shoulder Block. Something goes for The End Of Days, but Raju lands back on his feet. Raju with a Double Foot Stomp. Raju delivers multiple chair shots. Raju decks Something with a back elbow smash. Raju with a Chair Assisted Divorce Court. Something is displaying his fighting spirit. Raju kicks the left shoulder of Something. Something with a straight right hand. Raju with another vicious chair shot. Raju with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Raju applies The CrossFace. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju repeatedly stomps on Something’s chest. Raju with The Running Cannonball Strike. Something punches Raju in the back. Something rolls a table into the ring. Raju sets up a chair contraption.

Raju denies The Chokeslam. Raju with a drop toe hold into the chair contraption. Something with a back elbow smash. Raju drops Something with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with The Running Knee. Something goes for a PileDriver, but Raju blocks it. Raju drives Something back first into the steel ring post. Raju delivers the low blow. Raju hits The DDT on the ring apron. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju lays Something flat on the table. Something has Raju perched on the top turnbuckle. Raju denies The SuperPlex. Raju gets Something tied up in the tree of woe. Raju with a RoundHouse Kick. Raju lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp through the chair contraption. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju kicks Something in the face. Something connects with Two Black Hole Slams. Raju throws a chair at Something. Something Spears Raju through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jake Something

Third Match: Rich Swann vs. William Morrisey

Morrisey attacks Swann before the bell rings. Morrisey throws Swann into the steel barricade. Morrisey rolls Swann back into the ring. Swann ducks a clothesline from Morrisey. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann is throwing haymakers at Morrisey. Morrisey shoves Swann. Morrisey drops Swann with The Big Boot. Morrisey prepares for the ground and pound attack. Morrisey goes after the IMPACT Security Team. Willie Mack whips Morrisey with a steel chair. Morrisey walks to the backstage area.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz and Jordynne Grace will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a side headlock. Steelz whips Grace across the ring. Grace drops Steelz with a shoulder tackle. Steelz drops down on the canvas. Grace ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Grace whips Steelz across the ring. Steelz holds onto the ropes. Steelz kicks Grace in the face. Grace denies the rolling crucifix. Standing Switch Exchange. Grace goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Steelz holds onto the ropes. Grace avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Grace rolls Steelz over for a one count. Grace with a Spinning Full Nelson Toss. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace drops Steelz with The SpineBuster for a two count. Grace tags in Ellering. Grace with a waist lock takedown. Ellering with a sliding boot. Ellering follows that with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering with the irish whip. Ellering puts Steelz on her shoulders. Steelz pulls Ellering down to the mat. Steelz applies a front face lock. Hogan tags herself in.

Hogan kicks Ellering in the gut. Hogan puts her leg on the back of Ellering’s neck. Hogan slams Ellering’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Steelz mocks Grace. Steelz with a diving corner clothesline. Steelz with a running uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Ellering. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with a Wrap Around Dropkick. Hogan repeatedly rams her boot across Ellering’s face. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz talks smack to Ellering. Ellering with forearm shivers. Ellering drops Steelz with a diving neckbreaker. Grace and Hogan are tagged in. Grace clotheslines Hogan. Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Grace with The GutWrench PowerBomb for a two count. Grace whips Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace kicks Hogan in the face. Grace slams Hogan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace tags in Ellering. Grace with a sliding back elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb. Ellering with a Twisting Leg Drop for a two count.

Steelz nails Ellering with The Pump Kick. Steelz hits The CodeBreaker. Hogan goes into the cover for a two count. Hogan tags in Steelz. NeckBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Ellering denies the irish whip. Ellering rocks Steelz with a forearm smash. Ellering tags in Grace. Muscle Buster/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Steelz hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Grace denies The Cutter. Steelz SuperKicks Grace. Steelz connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Steelz dumps Ellering out of the ring. Ellering catches Steelz in mid-air. Steelz drops Ellering with The DDT on the floor. Hogan with The Running Boot. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Grace decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hogan applies The Sleeper Hold. Steelz plants Grace with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Cody Deaner w/Violent By Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima backs Deaner into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Deaner kicks Kojima in the gut. Deaner hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Deaner applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Deaner across the ring. Deaner runs into Kojima. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima drops Deaner with a shoulder tackle. Kojima scores the elbow knockdown. Kojima with a forearm smash. Deaner is throwing haymakers at Kojima. Deaner rakes the eyes of Kojima. Deaner slams Kojima’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner dropkicks Kojima into the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a knee drop for a two count. Deaner with a running fist drop. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner continues to rake the eyes of Kojima. Following a snap mare takeover, Deaner with an elbow drop for a two count.

Deaner with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Deaner to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Deaner dodges The Rolling Elbow. Deaner drops Kojima with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima denies The Deaner DDT. Kojima drives his knee into the midsection of Deaner. Kojima drills Deaner with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima gets distracted by VBD. Eddie Edwards pulls Doering out of the ring. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Kojima kicks Deaner in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima plants Deaner with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Against All Odds 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

3.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. Rosemary w/The Decay For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

4.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Kimber Lee & Susan Yung For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

5.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Decay For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Fatal Five Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

7.) Rich Swann vs. William Morrisey

Sixth Match: Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Callihan starts things off with The Pump Kick. Moose whips Callihan across the ring. Callihan sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Moose stops Callihan in his tracks. Callihan kicks Moose off the ring apron. Callihan lands The Suicide Dive. Callihan rakes the back of Moose. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Moose nails Callihan with The Pump Kick. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but Callihan blocks it. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan fires off another pump kick. Moose PowerBombs Callihan on the ring apron. Moose slams Callihan’s head on the apron. Moose punches Callihan in the back. Moose is choking Callihan with his boot. Moose resets the referee’s ten count. Moose unloads Two Pump Kicks. Moose sends Callihan shoulder first into the steel ring post. Callihan side steps Moose into the steel barricade. Callihan drives his knee into the right shoulder of Moose. Callihan wraps the right shoulder of Moose around the barricade. Callihan applies The Triangle Choke on the floor. Moose regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Callihan denies The Uranage Slam. Callihan pump kicks the right shoulder of Moose. Moose kicks Callihan in the face. Callihan uppercuts Moose. Callihan hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Moose drives Callihan back first into the turnbuckles. Moose HeadButts Callihan. Callihan with clubbing blows to Moose’s back. Moose drives his elbow into the midsection of Callihan. Moose has Callihan perched on the top turnbuckle. Callihan denies The SuperPlex. Callihan attacks the right shoulder of Moose. Callihan HeadButts Moose. Moose responds with The SuperPlex for a two count. Callihan with a Pump Kick. Moose HeadButts Callihan. Callihan kicks Moosein the face. Moose dropkicks Callihan. Moose hits The Go To Hell for a two count. Callihan sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Callihan with The PileDriver for a two count. The Good Brothers attacks Callihan from behind which causes the disqualification. After the match, The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer. Kenny Omega walks into the ring. Omega repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Omega does the same exact thing to Moose.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Disqualification

